ajc logo
X

Meghan Markle knocks Joe Rogan off the top of Spotify’s podcast chart

Combined ShapeCaption
Things to know about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Celebrity Buzz
By Carlos De Loera, Los Angeles Times
1 hour ago
‘Archetypes,’ which premiered last week with Serena Williams as its first guest, topped charts in six regions

Meghan Markle is not just the Duchess of Sussex. She’s now also the Queen of Podcasts.

Markle’s new Spotify-exclusive podcast, “Archetypes,” surpassed regular chart-topper “The Joe Rogan Experience” this week on Spotify’s list of most-listened-to podcasts in six regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

ExploreHarry and Meghan reveal how Tyler Perry saved the day — twice

The show’s inaugural episode premiered last week and featured tennis legend Serena Williams as its first guest. The podcast also topped the charts in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.

“Archetypes” was conceived as an outlet for Markle to explore the stereotypes surrounding women of all ages through “uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives,” according to a March statement from Spotify.

In a preview for the podcast, the Duchess promised to “dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back” through conversations with them.

In the debut episode, Markle and Williams discussed the double standard women face when they are labeled “ambitious,” urged listeners to consider and “recogniz(e) what people don’t see” and shared their personal experiences as friends, celebrities and moms.

Williams shared a story about the guilt she felt as a mom during a match at the 2018 French Open, which took place only hours after her daughter Olympia fell out of her high chair and broke her wrist.

ExploreRoyal family upset about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepping down from senior royalty

Markle talked about her own experience with fulfilling professional obligations amid emotional turmoil on her 2019 visit to South Africa — months before she and Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals following personal attacks on the couple.

“So much, I think optically, the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” Markle said, speaking to the episode’s title, “Misconception of Ambition.” “And part of the humanizing — and the breaking through of these labels, these archetypes, these boxes that we’re put into — is having some understanding of the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break. Because we did.”

“Archetypes” isn’t the only buzzy podcast to overthrow Rogan at the top of the charts this year. In May, “Batman Unburied” skyrocketed to No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. charts. The scripted audio series starred Winston Duke as Batman, Hasan Minhaj as the Riddler and Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon.

About the Author

Carlos De Loera
Editors' Picks
T. Dallas Smith reflects as he hands over reins of Atlanta firm5h ago
Atlanta Lyric stages a familiar ‘Guys and Dolls’
3h ago
Man sentenced to life without parole in killing of 7-year-old girl
1h ago
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him?
5h ago
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him?
5h ago
Cobb sends $17 million in emergency rental assistance to Fulton County
5h ago
The Latest
Kate Winslet reveals she almost died twice while filming ‘Titanic’
1h ago
Lizzo responds to hate from comedian while accepting VMA award
1h ago
‘It’s where she belongs’: Nichelle Nichols’ ashes set to dwell among the stars
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
15h ago
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
5m ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top