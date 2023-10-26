10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta

Want to celebrate the emcees, creatives, places and moments that solidified ATL as the nation’s rap capital? Here are a few festivals, concerts and other events in the city to attend, including the premiere of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “The South Got Something To Say,” a new documentary on Atlanta’s rise in hip-hop.

50 Years of Hip-Hop: Celebrating Atlanta’s influence This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a cultural phenomenon that sparked a groundbreaking musical genre. Although Atlanta’s emcees may have picked up the mic nearly a decade after the movement was birthed in Bronx, New York, ATL’s impact is undeniable. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is celebrating the city’s influence with the upcoming premiere of “The South Got Something To Say,” an insightful documentary on Atlanta’s rise in hip-hop. Accompanied by a monthlong series of stories, the AJC is exploring how Atlanta cemented its spot in hip-hop history. Follow along online, in print and in the Unapologetically ATL newsletter.

“The South Got Some To Say” premiere

The AJC is exploring how Atlanta shaped hip-hop with an all-day event that will include a host of panels and interviews with some of the city’s biggest influencers, including Bem Joiner of Atlanta Influences Everything, radio personality Ryan Cameron and television host Rashan Ali. The night will end with the teal-carpet premiere of “The South Got Something To Say,” a Q&A with the filmmakers and an epic VIP afterparty.

Thursday, Nov. 2. Starting at $19. Center Stage Theater, 1374 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. live.ajc.com/hiphop50.

Trap Music Museum

If you have a special affinity for trap music, visit the Trap Music Museum, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. The attraction gives a special nod to the subgenre, so you’ll see multiple displays and artworks honoring artists like Gucci Mane, Jeezy and T.I.

4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday. $28.99. Trap Music Museum, 630 Travis St. NW, Atlanta. trapmusicmuseum.us.

One Musicfest

The two-day music festival is returning for its 14th year, and it has a new home at Piedmont Park. A slew of artists, including Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Brent Faiyaz and The-Dream, will perform across multiple stages. There will also be a special tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with sets from KRS-One, Project Pat, Uncle Luke, Black Sheep, Nice & Smooth, Eightball & MJG, DJ Quik, Big Daddy Kane and Brand Nubian.

Saturday. Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29. Starting at $169. Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. onemusicfest.com.

Hip-Hop’s Golden Anniversary Conference

November is Hip-Hop History Month, and Georgia State University is commemorating the occasion and the genre’s 50th birthday with a two-day conference. The program will feature a variety of panel presentations, special lunches and lightning talks with key historians and experts, including author Maurice Hobson, rapper Mother Superia and many others.

Monday, Nov. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 7. Free. Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. sites.gsu.edu.

Hip-Hop Tours of Atlanta

Take a private tour of the city to learn about Atlanta’s rich hip-hop history. You’ll view iconic landmarks, such as The Dungeon, where OutKast made their earlier hits, and Cascade, where much of the movie “ATL” was filmed. You might even spot a celebrity during your journey.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Starting at $275. Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. hiphoptoursofatlanta.com.

Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour

Catch one of Atlanta’s brightest young stars when he makes his way to his hometown for a concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy. He’s been traveling the world for his Field Trip tour, and ATL happens to be the last stop of the North American leg.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. Starting $49. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, #500, Atlanta. batteryatl.com.

Trap Karaoke

Ready to channel your favorite artist and perform for an audience? Consider checking out Trap Karaoke. It’s a one-of-a-kind concert experience curated by the audience. Brave souls choose a song, take the stage and belt it out in front of a huge crowd. And if you pick a popular tune, the crowd will sing along with you.

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Starting at $38. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St., Atlanta. trapkaraoke.com.

City of Atlanta: Hip-Hop 50 Time Capsule

Mayor Andre Dickens needs your help, because the City of Atlanta is partnering with the Atlanta History Center to curate a time capsule. If you own hip-hop related items, such as tickets, artist merchandise, tapes, vinyls or photographs, your keepsakes could be included in the time capsule, which will remain buried for the next 25 years. Just take a photo and write a description of your memento and email it to timecapsule@atl50hiphop.com for consideration. atl50hiphop.com/timecapsule.

ATLANTA! In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, @CityofAtlanta is building a Hip Hop 50 Time Capsule that will be buried at Atlanta History Center. We need your help to commemorate this historical event! pic.twitter.com/7Yb5BN8dsW — Atlanta History Center (@ATLHistCenter) October 25, 2023

WinterFest

V-103′s Winterfest is returning this year, and the theme is, of course, hip-hop. Attendees will watch some of Atlanta’s most notable rappers take the stage, from crunk pioneers like Lil Jon and Trillville to snap originators like Dem Franchize Boys and Fabo. There will also be a special Freaknik bass set with Raheem The Dream, Kilo Ali, MC Shy D and others.

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Starting at $64. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com.

T.I.: A Night Celebrating 20 years of ‘Trap Muzik’

Before the year comes to a close, Atlanta rapper T.I. is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his second studio album “Trap Musik” with a live performance featuring the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. Backed with woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings, the artist will pay homage to his sophomore project and a slew of other hits from his lengthy catalogue for an epic fusion of the classical and rap genres.

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. Starting at $400. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. aso.org.