How to watch “The South Got Something To Say”

The documentary traces the rise of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene from the 1995 Source Awards, where OutKast’s André 3000 sent a message to rappers in New York and California, famously declaring, “The South got something to say.” For the next 30 years, the city and its soundtrack have been intertwined.

Directed by award-winning AJC journalists Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne and written by Ernie Suggs and DeAsia Paige, the film takes a deeper look at Atlanta’s undeniable influence on a global phenomenon, with exclusive interviews from Goodie Mob, Lil Yachty, Baby Tate and many others.

