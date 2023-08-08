Get your game on: Things to do with grandkids this week

When was the last time you braved the heat to play games? Whether your grandchildren have started school locally or they are visiting from far away, late August is a great time to recommit to fun outside the house and away from desks and devices.

A little competition helps keep all ages engaged, or you can bond by playing in teams.

These activities and events will keep you moving and laughing:

Disc golf at Fort Yargo

7 a.m.-sunset, every day. $4 per person per round. Fort Yargo State Park, 210 S. Broad St., Winder.

Whether you’re frisbee fans from way back or the grands like tossing balls and shooting baskets, a jaunt to the disc golf course at Fort Yargo could be just the thing.

The park is about an hour from downtown and features an 18-bucket setup. Participants vie to toss a disc into the metal basket “holes” in the fewest moves, just like standard golf.

While you’re there, consider renting bikes or hanging out by the lake. And if disc golf turns out to be a shared interest, consider purchasing a $35 disc golf annual pass for the family.

Play mini golf at Puttshack

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $14 for ages 21 and up, $14 for ages 13-20, $9 for ages 12 and under. Puttshack at The Interlock, 1115 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta

A rowdier place, for sure, Puttshack is a tech-infused mini golf option for older kids and their grandparents. To give you an idea, beer pong is also an option...

And this is an indoor venue — just in case the heat has deflated your desire to leave the air-conditioned living room. Play before 4 p.m. on weekdays for half off on your second game.

Do the balls score themselves? Learn more about the technology here or book here.

Play boardwalk games at Skyline Park on the Roof at Ponce City Market

Anyone under 21, 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday; 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Admission plus gameplay is $22 for kids ages 4-12, children 3 and under are free; admission plus gameplay is $30 for adults. The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

If you haven’t been to a boardwalk at the shore in decades, enjoy this collection of vintage games including basketball, skeeball, and a goblet toss. The rooftop view of Atlanta is a wonderful bonus.