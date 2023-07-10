Flex your brain: Things to do with grandkids this week

Whether the heat of summer is making you a little less sharp or it’s mainly the grandkids who could use intellectual stimulation, both of you can enjoy the type of pursuit that involves brain teasers, reading skills and perhaps a bit of healthy competition.

There’s a brain-building activity for kids from tots to teens on this short list:

Geek Trivia Night at Battle and Brew

8-10:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 12. Free admission. Pricing starts at $7 for unlimited board games. Battle and Brew, 5920 Roswell Road Suite A120, Sandy Springs.

If you’re a trivia buff and the teen or tween grandkids are into gaming, this could be your top summer entertainment! The solo or team trivia contest is held in the dining room and covers a wide range of pop culture, including comics and television.

It’s a great chance for the gaming-obsessed next generation to share their knowledge while you chime in with the movie answers — or will it be the other way around? You may score some swag if you win, but the evening out together is the best prize.

To secure seats, make a reservation for the dining room from the venue’s events page.

Renita and Renata Storytime

11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 15. Free. Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon, 980 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Geared to kids ages 4-9 and their adult companions, this story hour features an appearance by adult twins Renita and Renata Jenkins, characters in a series of picture books they co-wrote with their mother, Sandra Jenkins.

Launched in February 2020, the book collection is based on the twins’ experiences as 7-year-olds and includes titles like “Renita and Renata Have a New Baby Brother.”

Scrabble Club with the ArtsXchange

2-4 p.m., Saturday, July 15. Free. Riley Memorial Library, 2148 Newnan St., Atlanta.

As they do every third Saturday of the month, the ArtsXchange and South Fulton Institute will host an afternoon of Scrabble appropriate for adults and different school-age kids. They range from elementary schoolers to those heading off to college in the fall.

They have the original game on hand but there are also variations including Book Lover and Harry Potter Scrabble. Best of all, if you’re new to the game or your skills are rusty, there are folks there who will teach you how to play.

RSVP here so they’ll know to expect you.

Board Game Night in Dunwoody

5-10 p.m., Saturday, July 15. Free, North Shallowford Road Annex, 4470 North Shallowford Rd., Dunwoody.

Get out into the community to learn classic board games from those provided — or bring your favorites to share with your grandkids and the rest of the room.

Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian to attend this Dunwoody Preservation Trust-sponsored event.

Consider making a special snack to bring along: food and bottled water are welcome and donations are appreciated but not required. This could be habit-forming, so it’s a good thing the gathering recurs on the third Saturday of each month.