Major gateway to the Okefenokee Swamp is getting a new name

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources recently announced Stephen C. Foster State Park will be renamed Okefenokee State Park. (Stephen B. Morton/AP 2022)

Stephen C. Foster State Park, one of three main entrances to Georgia’s famed Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, is getting a new name.

The park will now be called Okefenokee State Park, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

Near Fargo, on the remote west side of the swamp, the park offers campgrounds and some of the best stargazing in the state. The park, nearly 300 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta, is Georgia’s only International Dark Sky-certified state park and serves as a jumping off point for excursions into the vast refuge.

A sign marks the National Wilderness Area inside the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

The park had borne the name of Stephen C. Foster, the famed American folk songwriter behind the classic “Oh! Susanna!” and others, since 1954. State officials said Okefenokee State Park better captures its role as a gateway to the swamp and will help boost awareness of the federal refuge’s new status as a UNESCO World Heritage site.