This Atlanta company plans to split in two. Here is its leadership plan.

Splitting a company in two can mean twice as many C-suite positions, and Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Co. has a plan in place to fill all those executive spots.
Genuine Parts, the Atlanta-based Fortune 500 parent of NAPA Auto Parts, released a list Wednesday of its leadership and board teams as part of the company’s effort to split into two independent entities. The company announced its separation plan in February, aiming to divide its auto and industrial parts divisions into two separate public companies.
Company leadership said the proposed split will result in two businesses that are more agile and better positioned for growth and new investments. The split is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.
In addition to leadership team appointments, the two new entities have their names finalized. The auto parts business will continue to operate as Genuine Parts Co., while the industrial business will go by Motion, the existing name of the company’s industrial supplier subsidiary.
Court Carruthers, a current Genuine Parts board member, has been appointed to CEO-elect of the auto parts business. The company’s current chairman and CEO Will Stengel will be the chief executive and chairman of Motion.
Hardin said Carruthers and Stengel position the companies “to pursue their distinct strategies, accelerate growth and create long-term shareholder value.”
A NAPA Auto Parts store is shown, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Norcross. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts has had its headquarters in Cobb County since the late 1970s. It has a market value of nearly $20 billion and operates automotive and industrial parts facilities across about 10,800 locations in 17 countries.
No details were released on whether the planned split will impact headcount at Genuine Parts’ locations, including its Atlanta headquarters.