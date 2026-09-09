Business This Atlanta company plans to split in two. Here is its leadership plan. Fortune 500 firm Genuine Parts plans to split into two separate, publicly traded companies. Signs for a NAPA Auto Parts, Genuine Parts Company store are shown, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Norcross. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago Share

Splitting a company in two can mean twice as many C-suite positions, and Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Co. has a plan in place to fill all those executive spots. Genuine Parts, the Atlanta-based Fortune 500 parent of NAPA Auto Parts, released a list Wednesday of its leadership and board teams as part of the company’s effort to split into two independent entities. The company announced its separation plan in February, aiming to divide its auto and industrial parts divisions into two separate public companies. Company leadership said the proposed split will result in two businesses that are more agile and better positioned for growth and new investments. The split is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

In addition to leadership team appointments, the two new entities have their names finalized. The auto parts business will continue to operate as Genuine Parts Co., while the industrial business will go by Motion, the existing name of the company’s industrial supplier subsidiary. “The board undertook a thoughtful and deliberate process to identify the right leaders for GPC and Motion’s next chapters,” Russ Hardin, lead director of Genuine Parts, said in a news release. Court Carruthers, a current Genuine Parts board member, has been appointed to CEO-elect of the auto parts business. The company’s current chairman and CEO Will Stengel will be the chief executive and chairman of Motion. Hardin said Carruthers and Stengel position the companies “to pursue their distinct strategies, accelerate growth and create long-term shareholder value.”

A NAPA Auto Parts store is shown, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Norcross. (Jason Getz/AJC) Genuine Parts’ planned split comes amid a wave of large corporate shake-ups, including in Atlanta. It also adds to a trend of conglomerates unwinding themselves into separate companies focused on narrower industries, including Atlanta-based NCR.

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts has had its headquarters in Cobb County since the late 1970s. It has a market value of nearly $20 billion and operates automotive and industrial parts facilities across about 10,800 locations in 17 countries. No details were released on whether the planned split will impact headcount at Genuine Parts’ locations, including its Atlanta headquarters. Other C-suite appointments announced Wednesday for Genuine Parts include: Jean-Jacques Lafont as non-executive chairman

Bert Nappier as executive vice president and chief financial and operating officer

Jenn Hulett at executive vice president and chief people officer

Chris Galla as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary

Alain Masse, president of North America Automotive

Franck Baduel, CEO of European Automotive

Rob Cameron, managing director and group CEO for Australasia Other C-suite appointments announced Wednesday for Motion include: