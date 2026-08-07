Business New leader named for Atlanta office of technology consulting giant Accenture Winnifer Thomas-Cox succeeds Chloe Barzey, who is retiring after more than six years in the role. Winnifer Thomas-Cox has been named Accenture's office managing director for Atlanta. (Courtesy of Accenture)

By Mirtha Donastorg 4 hours ago Share

Global consulting firm Accenture has named a new leader for its Atlanta office. Winnifer Thomas-Cox, a longtime Accenture employee, will be the new office managing director for Atlanta, the company announced Friday. She succeeds Chloe Barzey, who is retiring this month after more than six years in the role. “Atlanta is a city defined by innovation, opportunity, and community, and I am honored to serve as Accenture’s new Office Managing Director here,” Thomas-Cox said in a written statement. “I’m grateful to Chloe for her leadership and for the opportunity to continue working alongside our people, clients and community partners to deepen Accenture’s impact across the region,” she continued.

Barzey, who took the reins of the Atlanta office in February 2020, is the first African American and woman in the role. Under her tenure, she deepened Accenture’s presence in the city’s business and nonprofit communities. Speaking on a panel in 2021 with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other business leaders around the state, Barzey said Accenture had a focus on economic equity in the company and the community. Among the steps the company took, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests that erupted after George Floyd was murdered, was creating apprenticeship programs to bring in workers who didn’t have traditional four-year college degrees in technology fields. Thomas-Cox has been with Accenture for more than nine years. She currently serves as a managing director for the firm’s consumer goods and services practice for North America. She was part of the Leadership Atlanta Class of 2025.

“Atlanta continues to be one of the country’s most dynamic business and innovation hubs, and Winnifer’s deep ties to our community, commitment to our people and clients, and proven leadership make her exceptionally well-positioned to help shape Accenture’s future in this market,” Barzey said in a statement about her successor.