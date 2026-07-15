Home Depot’s Halloween lineup: Skelly, a giant mummy and a plant monster

Home Depot is selling an 11-foot giant LED mummy for Halloween. (Courtesy of Home Depot)

Also available for the spooky season will be a scary version of Stitch, gremlins and a flying monkey.

Also available for the spooky season will be a scary version of Stitch, gremlins and a flying monkey.

Home Depot is bringing back its popular 12-foot Skelly giant skeleton for Halloween, along with an 11-foot mummy and an 8-foot “Perilous Plant Monster.”

Over the years, the Vinings-based home improvement retailer has become an improbable viral sensation during the scary season, as consumers look to one-up their neighbors with ever-larger holiday lawn decor.

And in the world of online retail, prep for the late October holiday apparently starts in July. Home Depot is selling its Halloween collection online starting Thursday. It said it will start selling Halloween products in stores later in August.