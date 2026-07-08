Business Atlanta megaproducer Jermaine Dupri alleges Sony owes him $18M in royalties Producer alleges he’s owed royalties related to his work on albums by So So Def artists such as Xscape and Da Brat, as well as hits by as Mariah Carey, Usher and others. Atlanta producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri, pictured here in 2023, is suing Sony Music Entertainment for $18 million in unpaid royalties. (Tyson A. Horne/AJC)

By Savannah Sicurella 9 minutes ago Share

Atlanta producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri has filed a lawsuit seeking $18 million from Sony Music Entertainment, claiming the company withheld royalties and didn’t honor its agreements with him and his record label So So Def. The federal lawsuit, filed Monday in the Southern District of New York, claims Sony has a “systemic pattern” of underreporting and failing to report royalties, as well as altering statements to report previously earned royalties. The royalties in dispute are in connection with albums recorded by artists who were signed to So So Def, including Xscape and Da Brat, as well as Dupri’s production work for artists such as Mariah Carey and Usher.

Representatives for Sony Music Entertainment did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Christopher Brown, Dupri’s lawyer, declined to comment. Dupri founded So So Def in Atlanta in the early 1990s. The label would help to shape the city as a musical hot spot in the 1990s and early 2000s. Its roster of artists include Xscape, 3LW, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow and Kris Kross. Under the label’s banner, Dupri also produced hits for Carey, Usher and, more recently, Muni Long. In the 2010s, the label primarily functioned as a production arm instead of releasing new music and signing new artists. But in April of last year, Dupri announced So So Def entered a distribution deal with Hybe America, which gives the label the opportunity to launch new artists. Dupri’s recordings have produced more than $200 million in gross revenue over the last 32 years, according to the complaint.

So So Def has maintained a contractual and business relationship with Sony for about three decades. In 1992, So So Def signed a label agreement with Sony to sign performers to recording agreements. The royalties payable to producers of the recordings within that agreement were capped at 8% of sales, and such royalties would be treated as an advance. The cap would be amended to 6% in 1994.