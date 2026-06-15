Business World Cup get-in price for Spain vs. Cape Verde tops $500 In a World Cup said to be the most expensive ever, the price of entry is steep even if the first match held in Atlanta was cheaper than most. Cape Verde fans cheer their team before the start of the Spain vs. Cape Verde Group H match at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The price just to get inside the temporarily named Atlanta Stadium for the city’s first ever World Cup match on Monday was less expensive than most early matches in the tournament, but it certainly wasn’t cheap. The get-in price Monday morning to see Spain take on Cape Verde was $518, according to Ticketdata.com. That was just the price for the cheapest tickets, not prime seats, nor the cost of add-ons such as parking.

The price of admission has been a controversial subject for what’s been called the most expensive World Cup ever, which coincides with a period of increasing inflation and high fuel prices amid the conflict in the Middle East. Fans supporting Cape Verde lined up Monday morning outside of FIFA Fan Fest downtown. Michael Howard of Douglasville said his seats inside Atlanta Stadium were in section 346, in the top deck. He said he spent $450 on his ticket. The get-in price started to surge for the first Atlanta match earlier this month, peaking at more than $800 at times on Saturday and Sunday, before declining significantly early Monday morning, data from the ticket-tracking website shows. On Wednesday morning, the cheapest resale tickets were nearly $450, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at that time.

Atlanta, at least in the early days of this year’s global spectacle, has emerged as a relatively inexpensive market compared with its North American peer cities.