Business Equinox luxury fitness center picks Buckhead for first Georgia location Buckhead Village will be home to the newest Equinox gym in 2027, the company said. Luxury fitness lifestyle gym Equinox will be launching its first Georgia location in Buckhead Village in 2027. (Courtesy of Jamestown)

By Carson Bonner 1 hour ago Share

New York-based fitness and lifestyle gym Equinox said Wednesday it will be bringing its first Georgia location to Buckhead Village in 2027. This 44,000 square feet training facility will have group fitness and Pilates classes, along with personal coaching, spa services and wellness offerings, according to a news release.

Equinox holds more than 100 locations across the United States in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Miami, along with international locations in England and Canada. Founded in 1991, Equinox was designed to create a holistic approach to fitness, providing luxury services in a bespoke setting, becoming popular among celebrities and other well-heeled clients. The gym has since expanded beyond brick-and-mortar locations to have a fitness app for members who may wish to participate in Equinox classes on the move or from home. The new Buckhead location will be built in partnership with Goodrich, a New York-based design firm. The space will be “grounded in its Buckhead setting” and will feature “clean forms, natural materials, and rich textures.” “We’re thrilled to introduce Equinox’s category-defining fitness experience at Buckhead Village,” Adam Schwegman, head of retail leasing at real estate firm Jamestown, said in the release. “The brand’s signature, elevated approach to wellness and hospitality fits seamlessly with the roster we’re focused on building for this community.”

Luxury lifestyle fitness center Equinox is expanding its footprint with the opening of Equinox Buckhead. (Courtesy of Jamestown)