Business

Equinox luxury fitness center picks Buckhead for first Georgia location

Buckhead Village will be home to the newest Equinox gym in 2027, the company said.
Luxury fitness lifestyle gym Equinox will be launching its first Georgia location in Buckhead Village in 2027. (Courtesy of Jamestown)
Luxury fitness lifestyle gym Equinox will be launching its first Georgia location in Buckhead Village in 2027. (Courtesy of Jamestown)
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1 hour ago

New York-based fitness and lifestyle gym Equinox said Wednesday it will be bringing its first Georgia location to Buckhead Village in 2027.

This 44,000 square feet training facility will have group fitness and Pilates classes, along with personal coaching, spa services and wellness offerings, according to a news release.

Equinox holds more than 100 locations across the United States in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Miami, along with international locations in England and Canada. Founded in 1991, Equinox was designed to create a holistic approach to fitness, providing luxury services in a bespoke setting, becoming popular among celebrities and other well-heeled clients.

The gym has since expanded beyond brick-and-mortar locations to have a fitness app for members who may wish to participate in Equinox classes on the move or from home.

The new Buckhead location will be built in partnership with Goodrich, a New York-based design firm. The space will be “grounded in its Buckhead setting” and will feature “clean forms, natural materials, and rich textures.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce Equinox’s category-defining fitness experience at Buckhead Village,” Adam Schwegman, head of retail leasing at real estate firm Jamestown, said in the release. “The brand’s signature, elevated approach to wellness and hospitality fits seamlessly with the roster we’re focused on building for this community.”

Luxury lifestyle fitness center Equinox is expanding its footprint with the opening of Equinox Buckhead. (Courtesy of Jamestown)
Luxury lifestyle fitness center Equinox is expanding its footprint with the opening of Equinox Buckhead. (Courtesy of Jamestown)

Rumors of an Atlanta location have swirled for several years, with a dedicated Equinox Gyms forum on Reddit questioning when a location would be established.

“Atlanta has long been one of the most important markets on our growth road map, and Buckhead Village presented a unique opportunity to introduce the Equinox experience in a location that reflects the energy, sophistication, and lifestyle of the city,” Andy Subervi, head of development at Equinox, said in the release. “We look forward to creating a flagship destination that sets a new standard for luxury fitness and wellness in Atlanta.”

Equinox memberships range from $222 to $410 per month, depending on the tier, location and access level you choose. Within those memberships are unlimited classes like boxing, yoga, dance or cycling, along with Pilates. Beyond fitness courses, Equinox locations offer spa services with massages, skincare and red-light therapy.

Joining Equinox at Buckhead Village will be beauty brand Jones Road, fashion boutique Jeffrey, a nonsurgical hair growth studio Great Many, luxury clothing brand ME+EM, lifestyle brand Hill House Home, furniture designer Roche Bobois, and lifestyle retailer Anthropologie.

About the Author

Carson Bonner is a business reporter at the Atlanta Journal Constitution. She is a recent communications and Spanish graduate from Berry College, where she served as the news editor, and then Editor-in-Chief for the campus newspaper for two years. She joined the AJC in 2026.

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