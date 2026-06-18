Business AI may threaten some jobs, but skilled trades still have workforce shortage The workforce shortage has become a growing concern for some employers as older workers retire. During the welding event at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, competitors are tested on hands-on technical abilities and workforce readiness skills at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Carson Bonner 31 minutes ago Share

As employers across the country struggle to find enough welders, electricians, healthcare workers and manufacturing technicians, a growing number of students are taking a different path to career success — one that doesn’t always require a four-year degree. The skills gap, referring to a gap between qualified workers in trade industries and the number of open roles, has continued to widen. According to a study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute, the U.S. manufacturing sector alone could face as many as 1.9 million unfilled jobs by 2033 if workforce shortages persist. The workforce shortage has become a growing concern for employers as older workers retire and the need continues to grow across some industries. Labor shortages have emerged in construction, health care, transportation and other technical fields, prompting employers and educators to invest more heavily in workforce development programs.

“Whether it’s manufacturing, construction or healthcare, the skills gap is real, and it’s affecting communities across the nation,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA, a workforce development organization that helps prepare students for careers in skilled trades, technical fields and service occupations. One effort to address that gap was on display at the Georgia World Congress Center, where more than 20,000 attendees gathered for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference earlier this month. The event culminated in the SkillsUSA Championships, with students competing in 115 contests ranging from welding and construction to culinary arts, healthcare and makeup artistry. Erik Bate uses a heavy equipment toy with a controller while his brother competes in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) “We still need HVAC workers and plumbers and welders and automotive workers and diesel workers and people to work on our airplanes and build our housing,” said DJ Jordan, enterprise director for Aerotek, a workforce solutions agency and SkillsUSA sponsor. “We’re seeing a resurgence of people understanding that they can take those skills and create a career or even their own business.”

Jordan said employers are increasingly looking beyond traditional hiring pipelines and partnering with organizations like SkillsUSA to connect with students before they enter the workforce.

“Years ago, there was a perception that success only came through a four-year degree,” Jordan said. “Now people are realizing there are a lot of opportunities to build a great career through technical training and apprenticeships.” That shift was visible at the conference, where students competed for national titles and networked with employers looking to build future talent pipelines. The heavy equipment operations event at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference tests students’ precision, safety and operating skills at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Ben Strupp of Wisconsin joined SkillsUSA in high school competing in diesel technology. After an initial placement of 28th his first time competing at nationals, he returned in college and placed second, then first. He was selected to represent the United States in the heavy equipment technology category at WorldSkills in Shanghai coming up in September. “Training has been really intensive so I’ve really been pushing myself to get more of it done,” Strupp said. “SkillsUSA really pushed me out of my comfort zone and it helped me learn a lot about the business side, being a professional and a leader.”

While interest in skilled trades is increasing among teenagers, the trend extends beyond high school students. Technical colleges and workforce training programs have seen enrollment growth as workers seek new skills and career transitions, according to the Technical College System of Georgia. During the culinary arts competition at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, competitors demonstrate knife skills, sanitation and teamwork at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) “We’re seeing interest on both ends of the spectrum,” Travis said. “We’re seeing younger students exploring these careers earlier, and we’re also seeing adults returning for retraining and upskilling.” Part of that interest stems from concerns about automation and artificial intelligence. While AI may transform many industries, Travis said many skilled professions still depend heavily on human expertise.

“The industry is starving for welders and young professionals faster than we can provide them,” said Chandler Vincent, a former SkillsUSA competitor who went on to represent the United States in international welding competitions and now helps support the national event. Today, Vincent works to connect students with employers and support future generations entering the trade. “What we’re doing here is teaching students the skills they need to succeed in the welding industry and connecting them directly with industry leaders,” he said. “They leave with skills and connections that can help launch their careers.” During the sheet metal event during the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference 2026, competitors are judged on core competencies, their adherence to safety and level of hands-on skills. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) This year, SkillsUSA celebrated milestones including its first female welding competitor representing the United States in international competition and its first female computerized machining competitor on the global stage. Historically, women have been underrepresented in fields such as welding and construction.