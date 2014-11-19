X

Sweet Potato Souffle

Credit: Alexa Lampasona

Atlanta Restaurants & Food | Nov 19, 2014
By Alexa Lampasona

Well folks, we are eight days away from Thanksgiving! This weekend is sure to be a weekend of grocery shopping, meal planning and calorie burning to prepare for the upcoming feast. Today we share a recipe from SOHO Atlanta’s executive chef Scott Warren. In spirit of family tradition, this sweet potato souffle was his grandmother’s recipe.

Sweet Potato Souffle Ingredients:

  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup skim milk
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 3 cups mashed sweet potatoes
Directions

1. Peel sweet potatoes and chop into 3-inch disks. Add to a pot and cover with water. Boil on the stove for 20 minutes, or until soft enough to mash with a fork.

2. Mix the sweet potatoes with the other ingredients in a large bowl.

3. Pour into greased casserole pan and top with the pecan topping (recipe below).

Pecan Topping Ingredients:

  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted

Directions

1. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until middle is set.

