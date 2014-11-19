Well folks, we are eight days away from Thanksgiving! This weekend is sure to be a weekend of grocery shopping, meal planning and calorie burning to prepare for the upcoming feast. Today we share a recipe from SOHO Atlanta’s executive chef Scott Warren. In spirit of family tradition, this sweet potato souffle was his grandmother’s recipe.
Sweet Potato Souffle Ingredients:
- 1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup skim milk
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 3 cups mashed sweet potatoes
Directions
1. Peel sweet potatoes and chop into 3-inch disks. Add to a pot and cover with water. Boil on the stove for 20 minutes, or until soft enough to mash with a fork.
2. Mix the sweet potatoes with the other ingredients in a large bowl.
3. Pour into greased casserole pan and top with the pecan topping (recipe below).
Pecan Topping Ingredients:
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted
Directions
1. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until middle is set.
Credit: Alexa Lampasona
