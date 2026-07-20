Access Atlanta 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in August Enjoy karaoke, yoga, meditation, Ricky Skaggs, a day at the College Football Hall of Fame and more. Attendees look at artwork at the Piedmont Park Arts Festival in 2024. (Ben Dashwood for Access ATL)

By Elizabeth Green – For Access Atlanta 56 minutes ago Share

School is back in session — or it’s about to be — across Atlanta and its surrounding metro. Summer is waning, but opportunities for fun indoors and out are not. There’s plenty going on in and around the city this August. Here are our top free picks. Green Market This long-standing market allows the community access to local food producers and artisans. You’ll find produce, handcrafted goods, gifts and staples for your pantry all in one place each Saturday through December. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., all Saturdays in August. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta. DeKalb PAL back-to-school event The DeKalb County Police Athletic League is putting on its annual back-to-school drive at the DeKalb County PAL Building. Expect a basketball showcase, free haircuts, gaming with a cop, food and free bookbag and school supply giveaways.

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, DeKalb County Police Athletic League, 1807 Candler Road, Decatur. Latin Festival 2026 Live music and dancing, great food, cultural exhibits and kids’ activities with inflatables await at the Latin Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds. There will also be free school supplies and backpacks available, and community organizations will be on hand to discuss their services. Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming. National Night Out: Douglasville The city of Douglasville will celebrate National Night Out, a nationwide event geared toward school-age children. Local law enforcement and emergency services will gather to supply hot dogs and hamburgers. There will be giveaways, kids’ activities, music, touch-a-truck opportunities and more.

5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4. Lowe’s Douglasville, 7001 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville.

Truck & Tap karaoke This weekly karaoke session brings out first-timers and experienced singers as they perform their favorite songs in welcoming, lively surroundings. Enjoy Truck & Tap craft beers and dinner from the on-site food trucks. 8-11 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4. Truck & Tap Lawrenceville, 175 S. Perry St., Lawrenceville. Movies on the Square: ‘The Incredibles’ What better way to wrap up the summer than an outdoor movie? Catch “The Incredibles” Aug. 6 at the Plaza at Colony Square. Bring a blanket or chair for sitting. No outside food or drinks are allowed, but there’s food available from nearby establishments. 7-9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6. Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Lilburn Farmers Market There’s still time to grab fresh produce and goods, and the Lilburn Farmers Market is a great place to do it. Find the cookies, bread, meat and canned veggies you crave, along with information from local nonprofits sharing their missions.

4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 1400 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn. The ‘Craft of Paper’ exhibit reception The Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking at Georgia Tech presents “The Craft of Paper: Contemporary Takes on Tradition” exhibition, curated by Michael Velliquette, paper artist. Light refreshments will be served at this opening-night event. Featured artists include Zai Divecha, Katherine Glover and Samuelle Green. No RSVP required. 4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking, 500 10th St. NW, Atlanta. Grayson Party in the Park Created as a way for families to kick back after the first week of school, this community event includes fun for every family member. Expect obstacle courses and inflatables, free hot dogs and water and a live DJ. 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. Grayson City Park, Park Drive, Grayson.

Boy Band Review Chamblee Summer Rocks summer concert series concludes with this nostalgic experience featuring the biggest hits from the biggest boy bands. Food and drinks will be available to purchase from vendors. Concert takes place in front of Chamblee City Hall. 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7. Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. Meditation at the Park Join monks from the Atlanta Meditation Center and clear your mind with a meditation session at Red Top Mountain State Park in Acworth. The session will take place behind the visitor center at the historic cabin. The event is free, but plan on a $10 parking fee. 3-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9. Red Top Mountain State Park, 50 Lodge Road SE, Acworth. Pandora’s Box This Aerosmith tribute band will serve up all the legendary band’s classic hits as part of the Live in the DTL concert series Aug. 14. Food vendors begin serving at 5:30 p.m., and concert begins at 8 p.m.

8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. Ricky Skaggs at Etowah River Park Country legend Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder take the stage at Etowah River Park on Aug. 15 for the River Rock Concert & Festival series. On site, you’ll also find food and beverage vendors, a kids’ area and more. 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15. Etowa River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. Piedmont Park Arts Festival This long-standing arts festival brings out more than 250 sculptors, painters, leatherworkers, glass blowers, jewelers and more. You’ll also find a kids’ play area and great food for purchase. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta.

Self-ease yoga As part of the Beltline Free Fitness program, this hatha-style yoga class utilizes deep breaths and engaging poses aimed at ease for the body and mind. Classes meet at Lee + White, and participants can register, via QR code, in the parking lot for free two-hour parking. 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 16. Lee + White, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. Football Fest and Free Day This college football kickoff event gives attendees the chance to explore new exhibits at the College Football Hall of Fame. Outside, there will be giveaways, inflatables, DJs and local mascots and cheerleaders performing. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. Village Retail Saturday Makers’ Market The Village Retail Maker’s Market will once again inhabit the Shed at Ponce City Market. This is a great place to stock up on gifts or find that special something for yourself. This monthly event allows the community to support local creatives.

Noon-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. AC/DC pop-up See legendary tour props, access exclusive merchandise and meet fellow fans during this AC/DC pop-up at the Hard Rock Cafe in Atlanta ahead of the band’s North American stadium tour stop here. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27. Hard Rock Cafe, 215 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. Color and Chill It’s just like it sounds! Louise Watley Library will host a break from the heat in the form of a relaxing coloring program geared toward all ages several times throughout the month. Stop by the library’s story time room to find the program. 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Aug. 27. Louise Watley Library, 1463 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta.