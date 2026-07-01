Access Atlanta Outpost to global host: Your city guide to Johns Creek The classroom at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, where nature lovers of all ages learn about wildlife, nature and the environment. (Courtesy of Autrey Mill Nature Preserve Heritage Center)

By Mark Ziemer – For Access Atlanta Updated 12 minutes ago Share

One of northeast Atlanta’s many booming suburbs, Johns Creek lies just beyond Alpharetta and Peachtree Corners. While the city may have incorporated in 2006, its prominence in the region goes back further. Our guide to Johns Creek is sponsored by Northside Hospital Northside Hospital Atlanta has begun a major expansion and renovation of its Emergency Department, increasing capacity and improving patient access and flow. The project will continue through early 2028. The project includes renovation of approximately 7,815 square feet of existing ground floor space and construction of a two-story, 67,537-square-foot expansion across the ground and first floors. Plans also include a new 17,000-square-foot (54 space) parking structure for Emergency Department patients and visitors. In addition to 18 new treatment rooms, the expansion will add a new entry, waiting room and triage area, along with space for two additional emergency care teams. The two-story entry lobby with a stair and elevator will connect the ground and first floors and create an enclosed corridor linking the Emergency Department to the hospital’s main lobby. Renovations to the existing department will improve efficiency while maintaining operations during construction. First populated by the Cherokee along the Chattahoochee River, trading posts began to emerge in the 1800s as settlers migrated north. At some point in the early 1800s, a “Johns Creek” emerged on local tributary maps. Four main crossroad communities called Ocee, Shakerag, Warsaw and Newtown became the core of the future city through many county swaps over the decades. When the area was selected for the development of a business park in the 1980s, that original name was spotted on old maps and used to name Technology Park Johns Creek.

After Sandy Springs incorporated in Fulton County in 2005, Johns Creek followed the next year. Today, the city is in the top 10 in population statewide, and is host to a large international community, major businesses and lots of outdoor activities. What can I do for fun in Johns Creek? Get out and enjoy one of the city’s many outdoor amenities. Johns Creek is home to several parks and trails that serve as great locations for outdoor fun. Autrey Mill nature preserve has 2.5 miles of trails along a creek, a butterfly garden and an old gold mine. The Jones Bridge Trail runs four miles along the banks of the Chattahoochee River. Sports fans will enjoy Newtown Park’s baseball fields, tennis courts, pickleball courts and a dog park for relaxing with your pooch afterwards. Experience a bit of Japan in Johns Creek. Fans of manga, anime and all things Japan should check out Kinokuniya, an import bookstore whose only Southeast store is right in Johns Creek. Shelves are lined with manga, art books, travel guides and models from all sorts of Japanese media — some translated and some in the original Japanese. Gift lovers will enjoy their wide selection of goods from plushies to blind boxes to home décor.

Enjoy the sounds of the symphony. Johns Creek has its own Symphony Orchestra that performs multiple times per year. Concerts are held at locations all around Johns Creek, including several outdoor performances. The season includes a wide variety of concerts including holiday music, classics and modern hits reimagined.

Where are the best places to eat and drink in Johns Creek? Napoli 1 Pizza Pizza lovers have no shortage of options in Johns Creek, but we like this Neapolitan-style pizzeria for its crispy thin crust and adventurous flavor offerings. From classic pepperoni to vegetarian-friendly mushroom and truffles to the meaty Napoli, there’s a pizza for everyone. Be sure to save room for some gelato or tiramisu for dessert. Location: 10305 Medlock Bridge Road B1; Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Website: napoli1pizza.us Kanpeki Tonkatsu When you’re done shopping at Kinokuniya, keep the Tokyo trend going at this Japanese restaurant specializing in curries and katsu. Their tonkatsu pork cutlets are well-crisped and served with miso soup and rice. Pair with some chewy Takoyaki or refreshing cucumber salad. Warm curries with various meats are also perfect on a rainy day, especially with a green tea.

Location: 9700 Medlock Bridge RD, Suite 120A; Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Website: kanpekitonkatsujohnscreek.weebly.com Kimchi Red Known for its Korean fried chicken, Kimchi Red serves up crispy chicken in generous portions, so bring a friend! Load up your chicken or wings with kimchi, hot sauce, sauteed onions and more with plates that serve 2-4 people. If you want something less fried, check out their bulgogi bowls, kimchi fried rice or tteok-bokki. All their dishes are rich and flavorful. Location: 3651 Peachtree Pkwy; Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Website:kimchiredusa.com Pampas Steakhouse