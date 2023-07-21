Why is Georgia’s lieutenant governor defending Jason Aldean?

Yesterday, Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Burt Jones defended country musician Jason Aldean on Twitter.

“I’m proud to have grown up in a small town and to stand with my good friend Jason Aldean,” Jones said. “He’s fighting back against the liberal cancel culture — and winning!”

The reason? Macon native Aldean’s latest song, “Try That in a Small Town” is catching heat for what some view as violent and racist content, in both its lyrics and the accompanying video. And this week, CMT announced that it was no longer airing the video, which was released July 14. (The song has actually been available since May).

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, wrote on Twitter: “This song is an ode to a sundown town, suggesting people be beaten or shot for expressing free speech. It also insinuates that guns are being confiscated, the penalty for which is apparently death. Aldean was on stage when 60 of his fans were shot to death and 400+ were wounded.”

That last reference is to a mass shooting the took place nearly six years ago at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman killed 60 people just as Aldean was about to take the stage for his headlining set.

Aldean took to Twitter himself to answer the critics: “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it - and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage - and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

This isn’t the first time Aldean has faced controversy. Criticism followed the surfacing of photos of him dressed as Lil Wayne for Halloween. He and his wife Brittany have an often adversarial social media relationship with some more left-leaning country musicians, as the Twitter feeds of both Jason Isbell and Margo Price can testify.

“My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to − that’s what this song is about.”

Aldean is scheduled to play Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre on Aug. 5. Tickets are available through livenation.com.