Join The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for a fun and informative event in Lawrenceville, and discover tools to help you thrive as you age.

The AJC is committed to facilitating conversations on topics important to aging in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best life. As we continue our ninth year producing content focused on subjects of interest to the 55+ community, our next live event will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Gwinnett Technical College Continuing Education Center.

Local experts will cover all the hot topics at the event, for which Kroger is our presenting sponsor. Doors open at 11 a.m. Parking is free thanks to our generous sponsors.

Returning panelists include Lateefah Watford, MD, doctor of psychiatry at Kaiser Permanente; Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., pharmacist with Kroger Health’s Atlanta Division; and Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO at the Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm. Also joining is new panelist Allisa Palladino, dietitian-nutritionist and personal trainer.

As attendees grab lunch, they’ll hear about asset protection, estate planning, prescription management and immunizations, exercise and wellness, and other topics.

Explore City rolls out program for older people facing rising property taxes

And be sure to catch our special sections coming Sunday, Sept. 8, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 in your ePaper and newspaper.

Visit ajc.com/agingevents, where you can view the schedule of events.

The AJC Aging in Atlanta September event

Thursday, Sept. 12

11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Gwinnett Technical College Building 700 (Continuing Education Center): 5150 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville