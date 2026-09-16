Things to do Shaky Knees 2026: 10 acts not to miss and what to know if you go From hip-hop legends to up-and-coming bands to an Emmy Award-winning composer, this year’s festival has a little bit of everything. High Suspect brought guitar-heavy rock to a sweltering Piedmont Stage last year. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC 2025)

By Matthew W. Smith – For the AJC 6 minutes ago Share

One year after its successful location move (from Centennial Olympic Park to Piedmont Park) and seasonal shift (from May to September), Shaky Knees Festival returns this weekend for alternative rock and complementary sounds and styles. Last year’s version saw huge crowds brave blazing temperatures to enjoy everyone from Lambrini Girls to “Weird Al” Yankovic to Alabama Shakes. One year after its successful location move (from Centennial Olympic Park to Piedmont Park) and seasonal shift (from May to September), Shaky Knees Festival returns this weekend for alternative rock and complementary sounds and styles. Last year’s version saw huge crowds brave blazing temperatures to enjoy everyone from Lambrini Girls to “Weird Al” Yankovic to Alabama Shakes. Four stages will host a range of artists starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday and wrapping up at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Saturday and Sunday have earlier starts, with traditional openers Songs for Kids kicking things off at 11:45 a.m. those two days.

From hip-hop legends to up-and-coming bands, from a superstar cartoon-fronted act to an Emmy Award-winning composer, this year’s festival truly has a little bit of everything. With that in mind, we present 10 acts not to miss, in order of appearance: Alice Phoebe Lou – 7:30 p.m., Friday, Criminal Records stage: Making her second Atlanta appearance of 2026, South Africa-born German resident Alice Phoebe Lou will ease you into an action-packed weekend with her thoughtful indie pop. The singer/guitarist is supporting her 2025 album, “Oblivion.” Fontaines D.C. – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Piedmont Stage: It’s been a whirlwind few years for this Dublin post-punk quintet, with “Romance” (the band’s fourth album) reaching No. 2 in the Irish and U.K. charts and then earning two Grammy nominations. Fontaines D.C. return to the city on the heels of announcing fifth album “Dopamine Chamber,” set for a hotly anticipated October release. Hotel Fiction – 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Criminal Records stage: Get your Saturday started with some Georgia indie rock from Athens band Hotel Fiction, led by co-founders Jessica Thompson and Jade Long. The group’s working on its third album, the follow-up to 2024’s “Staring at the Sun,” a dreamy, reverb-heavy collection of top-notch songs.

Sir Chloe – 3 p.m. Saturday, Piedmont Stage: The solo project of New York’s Dana Foote, Sir Chloe is touring in support of last summer’s sophomore record, “Swallow the Knife.” Confessional songwriting and fuzzy guitars combine for a heady mix on standout tracks “Eyes” and “Should I.”

Blood Orange – 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Piedmont Stage: English artist Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, brings his dynamic mix of rock and R&B to the Piedmont Stage. Also a producer who’s worked with everyone from Carly Rae Jepsen to the Charlatans, Hynes’ most recent release is last year’s “Essex Honey.” Crowds gathered Sept. 19, 2025, at Piedmont Park the first day of Shaky Knees Music Festival. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) The Prodigy – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Piedmont Stage: Legendary electro act The Prodigy hail from Braintree, 45 miles outside London, and have released seven No. 1 albums in the U.K. alone. “Firestarter” and “Breathe” will have 90s music fans ready for dancing-as-manic-exercise, with Shaky Knees one of a handful of stateside festival appearances the group are making in September/October before returning to Europe. Porch Light – 1 p.m. Sunday, Criminal Records Stage: Anchored by the soaring voice of Jackie Uhas, this Minneapolis band surely will be ready to celebrate the release of debut album “Hush” just two days before its Shaky Knees set. Last year’s EP, “Navy Blue,” featured a balance of heavier fare and standout ballads, such as “Recognize You,” and Porch Light’s Atlanta performance ushers in a heavy touring schedule through the fall. Santigold – 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Peachtree Stage: Electronic pop vocalist Santigold got her start in the music business as an artists and repertoire representative and then punk singer before shifting to her genre-smashing style around 2007. Her most recent album is 2022’s highly regarded “Spirituals,” and her upbeat blend (on “Run the Road” and “Go!”) is tailor made for a festival crowd.

The Wu-Tang Clan perform at Citi Field in New York. With the group retiring, this weekend very well might be their last time performing at a Shaky Knees festival. (Andrew White/The New York Times) Wu-Tang Clan – 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Peachtree Stage: Staten Island’s hip-hop royalty will be making one of its final appearances at the festival, with the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber farewell tour set to wrap up just a few weeks later. In November, the RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah and their bandmates will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, putting the final touches on an influential group career that started with the 1993 groundbreaking album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).” Gorillaz – 9 p.m. Sunday, Peachtree Stage: Is it too obvious to include a headliner on this list? Festivalgoers will likely be worn out after a weekend of top music and a lot of sun, but they should use their energy reserves to enjoy the Damon Albarn-led, cartoon collective-fronted outfit. You never know who might show up to perform (the list of Gorillaz collaborators, from Del the Funky Homosapien to Paul Simonon, is practically endless). And from 2001 debut single “Clint Eastwood” to recent album “The Mountain,” the group’s consistently great, diverse output promises a set of hits and a range of sounds (and even languages). Shaky Knees is continuing its tradition of sponsoring late night shows by festival artists at local venues over the weekend. At publication time, tickets remain available for concerts by Congress the Band, The Rapture, Cartel, Modest Mouse, Nate Sib, The Two Lips and Villanelle. Shaky Knees: How to get there, bag policy, reentry policy HOW TO GET THERE

The festival is at Piedmont Park at Oak Hill and the Meadow. There are three entrances: North at Park Drive, South at Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street, and West at 12th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Festival organizers recommend taking MARTA (Midtown and Arts Center are the two closest), biking (parking is outside the West and North entrances ) or using a ride-hailing service. BAG POLICY Festival organizers recommend leaving bags at home for the quickest entry. Bags that are allowed: Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6″x9″ or smaller do not need to be clear but can have no more than one pocket. All other bags must be smaller than 12″x 6″x 12″ and clear. Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and with no more than two main compartments and one smaller compartment.