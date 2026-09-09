Things to do 9 ways in metro Atlanta to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 Events include a grid of flags for all 2,977 lives lost, a first responders run and a veterans’ headstone cleaning. The Kiwanis Club of Marietta organizes the field of flags, an event held every years to memorialize the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Participants gathered in September 2021 at Grace Community Church and marched with American flags to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Bagpipes and the grid of flags will be part of this year's event Friday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Yvonne Zusel 3 hours ago Share

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, when al-Qaida hijackers crashed planes and killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania. In metro Atlanta, there are several events for those who want to honor first responders or remember those who died in the attacks. In Remembrance of 9/11: 25 Years Later Join Interfaith Atlanta, First Christian Church of Decatur and Gentle Spirit Christian Church for an interfaith commemoration of the tragic events of 9/11. Ali Khaleel, assistant director of Emerging Leaders Network at Interfaith America, will speak. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday. Hawkins Hall at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. interfaithatlanta.org

Kennesaw Mountain 9/11 Field of Flags Ceremony Organized by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, this massive tribute features a grid of 2,977 American flags. The ceremony includes a rifle salute, a reading of the victims’ names, bagpipers and a riderless horse presentation. The flags will be on display through Sept. 19. 7:55 a.m.-10:55 a.m. Friday. Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Visitor Center. 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw. 911fieldofflags.com/event-schedule Smyrna Public Safety Foundation 9/11 Commemoration A public ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. at Smyrna City Hall. At 9:05 a.m., local first responders will take part in a memorial run through downtown Smyrna. A nearby flag display will remain in place through Sunday. 8 a.m. Friday. Smyrna City Hall, 2800 King St., Smyrna. facebook.com/smyrnapsf

Austell 9/11 Commemoration The ceremony will feature appearances by the South Cobb High School JROTC, band and chorus.

8:15 a.m. Friday. Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell. facebook.com/cityofaustell Gwinnett County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Hosted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, the ceremony features a keynote address by District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, who personally assisted wounded personnel at the Pentagon during the attacks. 10 a.m. Friday. Fallen Heroes Memorial, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville. facebook.com/gwinnettgov Suwanee 9/11 Memorial The ceremony features a flag and wreath-laying by the Gwinnett County Fire Department alongside a permanent art piece containing a steel remnant from the World Trade Center. Guests are asked to bring chairs or remain standing for the brief ceremony and remarks, and are welcome to bring flowers, small flags or other commemorative items. 6 p.m. Friday. Remembrance Plaza, Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. suwanee.com

City of Roswell 9/11 Memorial The city of Roswell, including the mayor and City Council, will gather to honor and remember those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks. The event is free and open to the public. 8:30 a.m. Friday. City Hall Grounds — back of City Hall, near the Faces of War Memorial. 38 Hill St., Roswell. roswell365.com Carry the Load Day of Service Carry the Load creates volunteer events at national cemeteries to provide Americans with ways to honor those who have served our country. The event, held at Marietta National Cemetery, includes a brief ceremony and instructions to volunteers on headstone cleaning and beautification. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Marietta National Cemetery, 500 Washington Ave. NE, Marietta. carrytheload.org 9/11 Heroes Run The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K will take place in Grant Park as part of a nationwide series hosted by Travis Manion Foundation in 100+ communities this month. The races bring veterans, families and community members together to ensure the legacy of 9/11 continues. TMF was founded in honor of 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a Marine killed in Iraq in 2007.