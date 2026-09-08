Things to do 10 Georgia county and state fairs to check out this fall You’ll want to add some of these fairs to your fall calendar. Fairs come alive at night with the glow of rides. (Courtesy of North Georgia State Fair)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 36 minutes ago Share

Fall fairs are a staple of the season, bringing thrilling midway rides, decadent fried foods, animals and competitions as people come together for some old-fashioned fun. These fairs stay fresh by offering additional activities to complement the tried-and-true, such as haunted attractions, new rides, a rodeo or quirky contests (keep an eye out for the best mullet). Even with newer forms of entertainment available, fairs continue to thrive, and some are more popular than ever. That’s the case with the Georgia National Fair, held each fall in Perry. “Last year was our most attended fair in history — we had over 612,000 attendees last year,” Erin B. Flournoy, marketing director of the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

She sees the long-term popularity of fairs continuing, pointing out that some have been around for 100 years. “It’s like a staple for each area. It brings people together,” she said. “People come here with their family and their friends and they’re making memories for a lifetime.” To take part in the fun, make a trip to some of the following fall fairs in Georgia. And before you go, check out each fair’s website for special deals. Many have discounts for certain groups of people, such as first responders or seniors, as well as for particular days or hours. Chattahoochee Mountain Fair With new rides from Lisko Family Amusements, freestyle motocross shows and rodeo nights, the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville has plenty to offer. Some fun competitions are also scheduled, including a mullet competition, hog calling contest, watermelon eating contest and a diaper dash.

Friday, Sept. 11-Saturday, Sept. 19. Admission $6.49-$21.94 (on rodeo nights), discounts for children. 4235 Toccoa Highway, Clarkesville. 706-969-1866. chattahoocheemountainfair.org.

Livestock exhibitions are a staple of fall fairs. (Courtesy of Georgia National Fair) Northwest Georgia Regional Fair The Northwest Georgia Regional Fair returns to Calhoun with a parade, agriculture-themed golf, a bubble factory show, the All American Animal Farm and nightly bands, shows and performances. Friday, Sept. 11-Saturday, Sept. 19. 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 parade. $8 admission, free for children under 5. Unlimited ride specials nightly. Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road SW, Calhoun. northwestgeorgiaregionalfair.com. Gwinnett County Fair Enjoy fair activities including Patriot Games laser tag, the King BMX stunt show and the magic of Kristen Johnson (“Lady Houdini”). Thursday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 27. Admission $5-$10, children 5 and under free with paid adult. Unlimited ride wristbands $20-$35, plus price of admission. 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522. gwinnettcountyfair.com.

North Georgia State Fair The North Georgia State Fair has 90 years of history in Marietta, and this year’s edition has more than 40 rides, including a permanent mega slide, cable lift and roller coaster on the fairgrounds. New rides this year include Horror Hotel, Flying Cows, Aero Max, Krazy Cars and a carousel. Other entertainment includes the Zerbini Family Circus and the FireGuy show. Thursday, Sept. 24-Sunday, Oct. 4. Admission $10-$15, discounts for youth and seniors. Pay-one-price ride special $25-$35. Jim R. Miller Park, 1345 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. 770-423-1330. northgeorgiastatefair.com. Kiwanis Coweta County Fair See animals including reptiles, birds and a camel at the Georgia Untamed Zoo, and enjoy entertainment from a comedy juggler and more at this Newnan fair. Thursday, Sept. 24-Sunday, Oct. 4. Admission $10, free for children 5 and under. Mega Passes $30 (good for admission and unlimited rides) advance purchase, ride armbands $30-$35. 275 Pine Road, Newnan. 770-254-2620. cowetacountyfair.net. Nightly entertainment is offered at Georgia fall fairs, along with midway rides and plenty of other fun. (Courtesy of Georgia National Fair) Georgia State Fair

See macaws and have your photo taken with a Capuchin monkey, be amazed at a Wall of Death motorcycle stunt show, enjoy a show with aerial acts and performing dogs, take a helicopter flight and more at the Georgia State Fair in Hampton. Friday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 11. Admission $5-$15, free for ages 4 and under. Ride wristbands $30-$35. 1500 Tara Place, Hampton. 901-867-7007. georgiastatefair.com. Coosa Valley Fair The Coosa Valley Fair brings a Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean aerial high wire show with swords, action and acrobats as well as a Jurassic Kingdom dinosaur show and Camp Carousel petting zoo. Tuesday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct. 10. Admission $10, free for children under 6. Unlimited ride armbands $38-$42. 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Rome. 706-291-9951. coosavalleyfair.com. Georgia National Fair The Perry fair offers plenty of fun including free concerts with artists such as Lonestar, Hanson and Jesse McCartney, and a nightly fireworks show.

Thursday, Oct. 8-Sunday, Oct. 18. Admission $10-$20, $4-$5 children age 3-10, free for ages 2 and under. Mega Pass (includes unlimited rides plus admission) $40 in advance, also available at the fair. Ride armband $30-$35 (not available on Saturdays or the first Sunday). 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 478-987-3247. georgianationalfair.com. The Ready Go Dog Show brings high-energy tricks and amazing catches to the North Georgia State Fair. (Courtesy of North Georgia State Fair) Cumming Country Fair & Festival Daily attractions include a dog show with diving dogs and world champion Frisbee dogs, a chain saw carver, a high-dive show, the North Georgia Petting Zoo and the Four Scythes Haunted Attraction with new scares this year. The Haunted Attraction costs an additional $20. Thursday, Oct. 8-Sunday, Oct. 18. Admission $8.43-$10, free for children 10 and under. Pay-one-price ride special $25-$35. Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming. 770-781-3491. cummingfair.net/cumming-country-fair-festival-3. Elberton 12 County Fair Featuring an all-new midway with rides from Dreamland Amusements, the Elberton 12 County Fair also includes the Tiger Encounter, Circus Murcia, Halloween magic show and the Voice of the 12 County Fair finals.