Surprise lily won’t bloom

Red spider lily, also known as hurricane lily and surprise lily, makes an unexpected appearance in the fall. The bloom stalks emerge from a leafless spot. The leaves are there in late September and disappear the following June. (Walter Reeves)

A: Are you sure he planted spider lily bulbs? A spider lily’s scientific name is Lycoris radiata . It is sometimes called “surprise lily.” A Lycoris squamigera bulb is similar in appearance and is also called “surprise lily.” Both bulbs are common at gardener plant swaps. If he just grabbed a paper bag labeled Surprise Lily, it might be either of these. The big difference between the two is that L. radiata leaves have a distinct gray stripe down the center of each leaf. L. squamigeria leaves are silvery green and are typically broader and taller. Even if it is a true spider lily, it may just need more time. They have a reputation for being reluctant to bloom until fully established.

Q: My red spider lilies never fail to produce blossoms in early September. My son in Mississippi planted some several years ago, and his just will not bloom. He says he didn’t plant them too deep. His lilies sprout like normal, but they are only putting up leaves, not blossoms; the leaves die down in spring, as do mine, and disappear during the summer. Then in the fall, his plants just put up more leaves but will not bloom. ― Marlene Fellows, email

Q: My hosta has yellow leaves with brown edges. Is it a fungal disease or a symptom of heat and drought? ― Diana Mendes, email

A: Absolutely, it's heat and drought! Cells at the edge, tip, or top of plants are always the youngest and need the most water. If they don't get it, they turn brown.

﻿Q: We had a bad problem with armyworms in our Bermuda lawn in September. What would you recommend to prevent them, and what process should we follow if they come back? ― Sue Brown, email