GHSA football yards leaders: 6 running backs joined 1,000-yard club last week

Miami commit CJ Cypher, the sophomore quarterback of No. 2 Carrollton of Class 7A, took the statewide lead in passing yards this week.

Miami commit CJ Cypher, the sophomore quarterback of No. 2 Carrollton of Class 7A, took the statewide lead in passing yards this week.

CJ Cypher, the sophomore quarterback of No. 2 Carrollton of Class 7A, took the statewide lead in passing yards this week with his 279-yard effort in a 38-7 victory over Archer.

In Carrollton’s six games, all victories, Cypher has completed 131 of 175 attempts (74.9%) for 1,946 yards and 26 touchdowns without an interception in six games. He’s averaging 324.3 yards passing per game. Five Carrollton receivers have at least four TD receptions. Cypher committed to Miami in June.

Previous passing leader Ashton Clare of Trinity Christian was off last week, opening the door for Cypher.

Six Georgia running backs surpassed 1,000 yards for the season last week. They were Quintin Edwards of Calhoun County, Alex Baert of Towns County, Donerrius Mincey of Toombs County, Danarri Brown of Jackson, Javarris Warner of Troup and Tyrese Dorsey of Shiloh.