GHSA football yards leaders: 6 running backs joined 1,000-yard club last week

CJ Cypher, the sophomore quarterback of No. 2 Carrollton of Class 7A, took the statewide lead in passing yards this week with his 279-yard effort in a 38-7 victory over Archer.
In Carrollton’s six games, all victories, Cypher has completed 131 of 175 attempts (74.9%) for 1,946 yards and 26 touchdowns without an interception in six games. He’s averaging 324.3 yards passing per game. Five Carrollton receivers have at least four TD receptions. Cypher committed to Miami in June.
Previous passing leader Ashton Clare of Trinity Christian was off last week, opening the door for Cypher.
Six Georgia running backs surpassed 1,000 yards for the season last week. They were Quintin Edwards of Calhoun County, Alex Baert of Towns County, Donerrius Mincey of Toombs County, Danarri Brown of Jackson, Javarris Warner of Troup and Tyrese Dorsey of Shiloh.
Below are the GHSA and GIAA leaders in rushing, passing and receiving yards.
GHSA
Rushing
- 1,450 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County (Class 3A leader)
- 1,169 - Austin Stinson, Houston County (Class 6A leader)
- 1,150 - Quintin Edwards, Calhoun County (Class A leader)
- 1,140 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area (Class 4A leader)
- 1,122 - Alex Baert, Towns County
- 1,032 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County
- 1,027 - Danarri Brown, Jackson
- 1,014 - Javarris Warner, Troup
- 1,003 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh
- 970 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County
- 906 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange (Class 5A leader)
- 873 - LJ Devine, Fitzgerald (Class 2A leader)
- 849 - Kalil Charles, Cass
- 823 - Solomon James, Woodland (Cartersville)
- 808 - Bradley Stephens, Dunwoody
- 804 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
- 787 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth
- 783 - Brycen Gault, Evans
- 770 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen
- 767 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
- 742 - Ryder Furtick-Williams, Walker (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
- 737 - Matthew Baze, Loganville
- 735 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette
- 734 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood (Class 7A leader)
- 725 - Deron Foster, Valdosta
- 715 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer
- 698 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica
- 690 - Keylan Yates, Pike County
- 688 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
- 682 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)
- 681 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine
- 671 - Carlos Sing, Alcovy
- 671 - Quin’traevion Huckaby, Terrell County
- 669 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
- 667 - Jmere Doe-Davis, Effingham County
- 667 - Noah Parker, Macon County
- 660 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County
- 655 - Jamon Ellis, Bacon County
- 653 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)
- 648 - Joby McCannon, North Oconee
- 641 - Linc Allen, Trion
- 636 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute
- 634 - Carson Lott, Creekview
- 630 - Gary Walker, Creekside
- 630 - Kyle Johnson, Swainsboro
- 629 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove
- 629 - Benjamin Phelps, West Hall
- 617 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy
- 610 - Cash Perkins, Berrien
- 607 - Markyl Allen, Long County
- 603 - Kyson Nesbitt, Banks County
- 601 - Gavin Steele, Mount Vernon
- 598 - Sam Chasteen, Holy Innocents’
- 598 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
- 594 - Christian Womack, Westlake
- 592 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County
- 586 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin
- 585 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay
- 585 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County
- 573 - CJ Menzie, Richmond Hill
- 569 - Ab Hilton, Screven County
- 566 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville
- 564 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian
- 563 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity
- 563 - Rohan Kent, Cedartown
- 562 - Jay’Andre Brown, Richmond Academy
- 559 - Kevin Hartsfield, Newton
- 559 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
- 558 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian
- 557 - Caden Waye, Ola
- 553 - Nigel Gardner, Brunswick
- 553 - Mark Durden, Jeff Davis
- 549 - Antonio Webster, Jordan
- 549 - Jeremiah Frost, Ringgold
- 544 - Jase Kelsey, Pike County
- 543 - Bransyn Perry, Murray County
- 542 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
- 541 - Travis Miller, Jones County
- 539 - Bobby Reynolds, Coffee
- 536 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
- 535 - X’Zabion Jackson, Bainbridge
- 533 - Abram Marsh, Emanuel County Institute
- 532 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
- 532 - Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central
- 531 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County
- 531 - Kayden Fears, Social Circle
- 527 - Elijah McEwen, Montgomery County
- 523 - Zachary Watts, Carrollton
- 523 - Zeke Percell, Portal
- 520 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County
- 516 - Mead McGinnis, Madison County
- 516 - Logan Hawkins, West Forsyth
- 515 - Shane McLendon, Winder-Barrow
- 512 - KJ Hunter, Portal
- 510 - Tavares Bexley, Bremen
- 509 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)
- 507 - Jacob Jackson, Westlake
- 506 - Ike Wyngaard, Pickens
- 503 - Kumari Thomas, Putnam County
- 503 - Tabrone Ball, Ridgeland
- 499 - Justin Brown, East Coweta
- 499 - Zaire Sykes, North Springs
- 498 - Cason Carrigan, Eagle’s Landing Christian
- 498 - Noel Best, Liberty County
- 497 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson
- 497 - Kolson Howell, Lumpkin County
- 497 - Malik Young, Westover
- 494 - Josiah Gibbons, Brunswick
- 494 - Knox Thomason, Lovett
- 490 - Colton Steele, North Hall
- 489 - Jeremiah Starling, Randolph-Clay
- 488 - Aquil Beazer, Lovejoy
- 483 - Maliq Washington, McNair
- 479 - Kartavias Gamble, Manchester
- 472 - David Duru, Whitewater
- 470 - Matt Schletty, Roswell
- 469 - Brennen Bjorkman, Greenbrier
- 468 - Levi Lord, King’s Ridge Christian
- 468 - Jakaden Fruster, Rabun County
- 467 - Deuce Thigpen, Alexander
- 466 - Demarco Huff, Commerce
- 465 - Joseph Alvarez, Lumpkin County
- 464 - Calvin Wynn Jr., Washington-Wilkes
- 463 - Julian Love, McIntosh
- 463 - Landon Ryan, Whitefield Academy
- 462 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah
- 462 - Monyee Gaither, Spencer
- 461 - Landen Wright, Burke County
- 461 - Khyran White, South Effingham
- 460 - Travion Bostic, Dublin
- 460 - Elijah Buffington, East Hall
- 460 - DeCarlow Reddick, Union Grove
- 458 - Elijah Hutchinson, Aquinas
- 458 - Daniel Harris, North Springs
- 456 - Nick Archer, Carrollton
- 453 - Javon Mangum, Wheeler
- 452 - Javion Carson, Adairsville
- 452 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb
- 451 - Zayden Kelley, Greenville
Passing