Live UpdatesOctober 2, 2026, 2:59 PM

Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Week 7 kicks off

Follow along for top moments, upsets and more from Week 7 of Georgia high school football.

Add AJC on Google
East Paulding running back Philantae Lumpkin carries the ball against New Manchester on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, at New Manchester High School in Douglasville. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
East Paulding running back Philantae Lumpkin carries the ball against New Manchester on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, at New Manchester High School in Douglasville. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Region rivalries and undefeated showdowns highlight a loaded Week 7 slate of Georgia high school football.

Follow along for the latest updates from Friday night football around the state.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @theleoreport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.

AJC
2 hours ago
Jack Leo

Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 7

Here's a quick look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games this week. Projected median margins of victory according to the Maxwell Projections are included.

  • Cartersville (-16) at Cass
  • Emanuel County Institute at Lincoln County (-10)
  • Gainesville at Roswell (-4)
  • Greater Atlanta Christian at Douglass of Atlanta (-4)
  • Lee County (-4) at Coffee
  • Lovett at Holy Innocents' (-7)
  • McEachern (-10) at Hillgrove
  • Newton (-4) at Westlake
  • Sandy Creek (-32) at Woodland of Stockbridge
  • Taylor County (-6) at Macon County