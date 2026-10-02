Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Week 7 kicks off

2 hours ago
Jack Leo
Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 7
Here's a quick look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games this week. Projected median margins of victory according to the Maxwell Projections are included.
- Cartersville (-16) at Cass
- Emanuel County Institute at Lincoln County (-10)
- Gainesville at Roswell (-4)
- Greater Atlanta Christian at Douglass of Atlanta (-4)
- Lee County (-4) at Coffee
- Lovett at Holy Innocents' (-7)
- McEachern (-10) at Hillgrove
- Newton (-4) at Westlake
- Sandy Creek (-32) at Woodland of Stockbridge
- Taylor County (-6) at Macon County