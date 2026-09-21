Woodward Academy senior is first Flag Football Player of the Week

The 5th annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons was held Monday, August 25, 2025 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

MacKenzee “Z” Williams, a Woodward Academy senior wide receiver and free safety, is the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Flag Football Player of the Week.

In two victories last week, Williams had five receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns, made six tackles and two tackles for loss and intercepted three passes.

Woodward beat Midtown 28-0 and Therrell 14-12. Williams’ second interception of the Therrell game set up the winning drive, and she scored the winning touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Sky Robinson.

“Z’s clutch gene fully unveiled itself on Tuesday evening,” Woodward coach Terry Myrick said. “She had several touchdowns and one pick in our first matchup. In our second matchup, she headlined the box score with two interceptions, including a pivotal pick to spark our final drive. To ice the game, she hauled in the final TD pass as the clock expired, surrounded by several defenders.”