Westlake’s offensive line paves path for 751 yards in high-scoring victory

They paved the way in a 61-51 victory over Houston County.

They paved the way in a 61-51 victory over Houston County.

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Westlake’s unit of Paul Mitchell, Josh Williams, Zion Melton, Terrell Furlow and Nassah Williams with tight end Isaiah Cromartie.

They paved the way for 751 total yards (406 rushing, 345 passing) in a 61-51 victory over Houston County and helped produce a 200-yard rusher, Jacob Jackson, who finished with 239.

Westlake is 5-0 while averaging 50.4 points per game, 323.8 yards rushing and 250.2 yards passing.

Westlake’s offensive line coaches are Blake Morgan and Reggie Wimberly, and the team’s tight ends coach is Daylan Rollins.

Lines of distinction

*Dacula’s offensive line of Justin Towler, Nick Stafford, Jacob Mijos, Gavin Comer and Sean Ewan paved the way for 518 yards of offense, including 264 yards rushing, in a 28-21 victory over Northgate.