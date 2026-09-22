AJC Varsity

Westlake’s offensive line paves path for 751 yards in high-scoring victory

They paved the way in a 61-51 victory over Houston County.
(Jason Getz/AJC)
(Jason Getz/AJC)
By
28 minutes ago

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Westlake’s unit of Paul Mitchell, Josh Williams, Zion Melton, Terrell Furlow and Nassah Williams with tight end Isaiah Cromartie.

They paved the way for 751 total yards (406 rushing, 345 passing) in a 61-51 victory over Houston County and helped produce a 200-yard rusher, Jacob Jackson, who finished with 239.

Westlake is 5-0 while averaging 50.4 points per game, 323.8 yards rushing and 250.2 yards passing.

Westlake’s offensive line coaches are Blake Morgan and Reggie Wimberly, and the team’s tight ends coach is Daylan Rollins.

Lines of distinction

*Dacula’s offensive line of Justin Towler, Nick Stafford, Jacob Mijos, Gavin Comer and Sean Ewan paved the way for 518 yards of offense, including 264 yards rushing, in a 28-21 victory over Northgate.

*Lamar County’s offensive line of Amari Bentley, Aiden Maurice, James Thomas, Kolton Lee, Aydan Little, Van Padgett and Josiah Chambers paved the way for 465 total yards, including 369 rushing, and eight touchdowns in a 55-10 victory over Central of Macon.

*Pepperell’s offensive line of Ben Bailey, Brody Amos, Mekhi Hicks, Caleb Leathers, Christian Sandoval, SJ Sapp and Tyler Barkley paved the way for 382 rushing yards and two 100-yard rushers – Zier Williams (170) and Dwight Chatman III (140) – in a 48-47 victory over Darlington.

*Valwood’s offensive line of Bo Shenton, Brody Hammond, Javyn Porter, Jack Shepard and Grayson Hall paved the way for 452 yards rushing and two 100-yard rushers — Kamari Jackson (215) and Stanton Beverly (160) — in a 52-29 victory over Calvary Christian.