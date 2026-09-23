FOUR QUESTIONS Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer. Last week, he scored 4 touchdowns. Northwest Whitfield’s Zavien Villafuerte overcame testicular cancer and just delivered an eye-popping performance last week. Northwest Whitfield running back Zavien Villafuerte overcame cancer two years ago and just delivered an eye-popping, four-touchdown performance last Friday. (Photo Courtesy/Northwest Whitfield Athletics)

By Jack Leo 1 hour ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Northwest Whitfield senior running back Zavien Villafuerte, who rushed for a career-high 188 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Woodland of Cartersville on Friday. Villafuerte is less than two years removed from a testicular cancer diagnosis. The senior running back shared his journey back to football and how it shaped him. 1. How did you find out you had cancer? “It started off when I was 15. I didn’t notice anything at first. I was practicing and playing with the team, and then one game against Ridgeland, I got one big hit, and we went to the hospital the same day, and they said that I had cancer. But other than that, I was perfectly fine. I was practicing and having a great time.”

2. How did you beat the cancer, and how much time did you miss? “I had three big surgeries, and that’s about it. What helped me is just being around people, talking and coming to practice and watching my team play. ... I probably took, like, three weeks off of school and then football, it wasn’t until next year since it was the end of the season, so I didn’t get to play in the playoff game, but the next year, I was perfectly fine, and I came back to playing.” 3. How did the people around you and football help you through that time mentally? “It just kind of got my mind off things. Instead of always thinking about the cancer, every time I was around (friends and family), I didn’t think about nothing like that. Just whatever we were doing, that’s all I’m worried about. ... I was just eager to come back and play for my team and play for my coaches, and I was just ready.”

4. Do you feel like you’ve proved something to yourself through this experience, and how has it shaped you?