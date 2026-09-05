AJC Varsity Tucker is focused on a bright future. But it’s still motivated by a golden past. Tucker football is 3-0 for the first time since 2013 after upsets of Rome and Stephenson in consecutive weeks Tucker defender Samuel Bryant celebrates his sack of Stephenson quarterback Zabrian Boler during the first half a high school football game between Tucker and Stephenson at Haliford Stadium, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Jack Leo 1 hour ago Share

Detric Bing-Dukes stood in silence as the scene erupted around him. James R. Hallford Stadium glowed red as Tucker players and coaches mobbed each other. The Tigers’ goal-line fumble recovery in the game’s final seconds clinched a 21-14 upset of longtime DeKalb County alpha Stephenson. To younger Tucker fans, the win was the second memorable upset in as many weeks after beating Rome 41-14 on Aug. 28. To Bing-Dukes, it was history revived. Tucker’s linebacker coach was a senior for the Tigers the last time they started 3-0 before Friday. That was in 2013, which was also the second-last time Tucker made a state championship.

The lifelong Tiger simply said the win “means everything.” “Honestly, when I see these kids, I see myself, so for me, it’s a no-brainer,” Bing-Dukes said. “When you have kids that’s in the city, all you really need to do is love on them, man, and show them what you can do and believe in them. “I think that’s all they needed is someone to come in and believe in them.” Tucker football’s prime era — which included 11 region championships and two state titles from 2001 to 2017 — isn’t lost on the current Tigers, either. Senior quarterback Jace German says the golden days are a common conversation topic at practice.

“Every day at practice, the coaches, they don’t stop,” German said. “It really is motivational, though, just knowing we have the opportunity to put ourselves back on the map where we used to be.”

Bing-Dukes is one of three former Tigers who played in a state championship and are on the coaching staff. He says the tales of former glory serve a purpose. “It’s only so many times you can hear about what somebody else did and what was until they step up to the plate and they prove that they can do it,” Bing-Dukes said. “So we use it. We use it as ammo against them.” If words are ammunition, then Tucker unleashed a novel on Stephenson in the first half. The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Jaguars thanks to a couple of rushing touchdowns from Thaddeous Tillman and Jamare Tolliver. Stephenson cut its deficit to 14-7 with 46 seconds left in the first half. Tucker could have run out the clock from there and took its seven-point lead into the locker room. But the Tigers came to kill.

Tucker chipped its way down the field with short gains before German found Jerron Guiden on a 50-yard touchdown heave with eight seconds before halftime. “When I scored, all the lights, it felt like I was in a movie,” Guiden said. “It was amazing.” The game had an equally cinematic finish, as Stephenson was two yards away from a potential game-tying touchdown with 12 seconds left. Boler pulled the ball on a read option play and appeared to have a free lane into the end zone before he lost the ball. Tucker recovered, sealing arguably the biggest win of fifth-year Tucker coach Lonnie Jones’ tenure. The Tigers beat their first top-10 opponent since 2017. Jones said the postgame scene was exactly what he envisioned when he came to Tucker five years ago, even though he didn’t find a desire to rebuild when he arrived.

“There was a lot of players that left Tucker when I got there,” Jones said. “There wasn’t many people left over.” Jones said two turning points for the program came in season-opening losses at Valdosta the last two seasons. The Tigers started their 2024 and 2025 campaigns with 65-19 and 63-19 defeats, respectively. “We knew that we had to get in the weight room first,” Jones said. “We took the money that we earned from (playing Valdosta), and we put it in our weight room and invested in our kids. “They’ve gotten stronger, and they’ve gotten faster, and they’re invested in what we’re doing.” Tucker sent a message to DeKalb County on Friday. Jones and the Tigers don’t plan on stopping there.