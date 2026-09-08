AJC Varsity

Troup domination of Calhoun earns AJC Varsity Offensive Line of the Week Award

(Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
(Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
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38 minutes ago

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Troup’s unit of Tavian Edwards, Jaylen Cannon, Trey Moat, Bryce Hilton and Cody Leet. They paved the way for 501 total yards (295 rushing, 206 passing) and allowed no sacks while throwing five touchdown passes in a 42-0 victory over Calhoun in a Class 5A game. Troup is 3-0 with victories over three returning playoff teams and two Top 10 teams while averaging 34.7 points and 394 yards per game. Running back Javarris Warner is in the top 10 in the state with 560 rushing yards. The offensive line coach is Chris Rippy.

Lines of distinction

*McNair’s offensive line of Marquavious Holloway, Andra Williams, Javion Holt, Artece Glover and Jamison Simpson paved the way for 577 rushing yards and five touchdowns, benefiting Maliq Washington (250 rushing yards) and Rashad Blalock (196), in a 37-10 victory over Towers.

*Montgomery County’s offensive line of Jake Hudson, Thomas Ford, Carson Scott, Jonas Carpenter, Chaz Perry, Torion Smith and Stekanye Tate blocked for two 200-yard rushers — Zaden Waller (249) and Elijah McEwen (212) — in a 26-6 victory over Lanier County.

*North Forsyth’s offensive line of Creighton Wilkins, Connor Smith, Veer Singh, Thomas Hodges, Christian Washington and Martin Guerrero paved the way for 450 total yards (216 rushing) in a 56-14 victory over Dacula. The unit also did not allow a sack, and the 56 points scored were the school’s highest since 2017.

*Thomas Jefferson Academy’s offensive line of Lane Watkins, Lawson Willis, Treb Walden, Jonathan Lindner and Kasen Smith blocked for two 100-yard rushers – Jake Hudson (177) and Rashad Smith (116) – and 382 rushing yards in a 26-12 victory over Riverside Military.