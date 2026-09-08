Troup domination of Calhoun earns AJC Varsity Offensive Line of the Week Award

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Troup’s unit of Tavian Edwards, Jaylen Cannon, Trey Moat, Bryce Hilton and Cody Leet. They paved the way for 501 total yards (295 rushing, 206 passing) and allowed no sacks while throwing five touchdown passes in a 42-0 victory over Calhoun in a Class 5A game. Troup is 3-0 with victories over three returning playoff teams and two Top 10 teams while averaging 34.7 points and 394 yards per game. Running back Javarris Warner is in the top 10 in the state with 560 rushing yards. The offensive line coach is Chris Rippy.

Lines of distinction

*McNair’s offensive line of Marquavious Holloway, Andra Williams, Javion Holt, Artece Glover and Jamison Simpson paved the way for 577 rushing yards and five touchdowns, benefiting Maliq Washington (250 rushing yards) and Rashad Blalock (196), in a 37-10 victory over Towers.