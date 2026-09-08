AJC Varsity Record-setting QB effort headlines AJC Varsity top performances from Week 3 Central (Carrollton) quarterback JR Harris (2) attempts a pass during the first half against Jonesboro in their GHSA football game at Tara Stadium, Thursday, September 25, 2025, in Jonesboro, Ga. Central (Carrollton) won 24-21. (Jason Getz / AJC)

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Top five *Central (Carrollton) QB JR Harris was 21-of-36 passing for a GHSA-record 607 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-49 loss to East Paulding. WR Jordan Kendrix had seven receptions for 307 yards — fourth-most for a single game in GHSA history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association — and five touchdowns. *Jackson RB Danarri Brown rushed for 419 yards and nine touchdowns on 36 carries in a 70-27 victory over Union Grove. *Monroe Area QB Cooper Shumate rushed for 325 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and was 5-of-8 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 49-17 victory over Habersham Central.

*Northside (Warner Robins) DL/OL Elijah Patmon had nine tackles, three assists, three sacks, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup and graded 92% on the offensive line in a 32-10 victory over Warner Robins. *Toombs County RB Donterrius Mincey rushed for 255 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 carries in a 49-21 victory over Swainsboro. Best of the rest *Alpharetta LB Sidney Hawkins had 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a 42-24 loss to Centennial. *Benedictine WR Eron Mallard rushed for 163 yards on nine carries, scored on an 87-yard run and caught four passes for 63 yards in a 27-23 victory over Camden County.

*Berrien QB Cash Perkins was 10-of-20 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 24-21 victory over Charlton County in a game won by Park Farnam’s 41-yard field goal as time expired.

*Bleckley County WR Jason McNulty Jr. had six receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Jasper County. *Blessed Trinity WR Quinn Smith had four receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-20 victory over Hebron Christian. *Briarwood Academy WR/DB Banks DeMore had 10 receptions for 140 yards and three touchdowns, made 11 tackles and broke up two passes in a 36-22 victory over Glascock County. *Buford DB/WR Jameer Cantrell returned fumble recoveries 31 and 35 yards for touchdowns, caught a 27-yard TD pass and intercepted a pass in a 41-7 victory over Mallard Creek of North Carolina. *Burke County ATH Ranquavious Morris passed for 35 yards, rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted a pass and returned a fumble 76 yards for a touchdown in a 30-7 victory over Southeast Bulloch.

*Cairo ATH La’Derrick Perkins scored on a 60-yard kickoff return after a safety, a 43-yard pass, a 6-yard run and a 5-yard run in a 52-13 victory over Hardaway. *Carrollton QB CJ Cypher was 26-of-34 passing for 358 yards and five touchdowns in a 61-27 victory over Catholic of Louisiana. *Chattahoochee QB Demond Slaughter was 14-of-28 passing for 262 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 29-26 overtime victory over Forsyth Central. *Cherokee Christian QB Colton Messer rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns and was 7-of-12 passing for 75 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-6 victory over Dominion Christian. *Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter was 18-of-23 passing for 308 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns on four attempts in a 41-24 victory over Pepperell.

*Coffee RB Bobby Reynolds rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a 42-6 victory over Zephyrhills Christian of Florida. *Commerce RB Marco Huff rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 35-7 victory over Elbert County. *Crisp County RB Derrell Brown rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries in a 49-32 victory over Brooks County. *Dade County QB Win Garmany was 16-of-27 passing for 277 yards and a touchdown, the game-winner with 1:35 left, in a 21-20 victory over Temple. *Dalton freshman QB Hudson Ruppert was 24-of-34 passing for 356 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in a 50-14 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

*Dodge County WR/CB Jauriel Bray had eight receptions for 114 yards, returned an interception for a touchdown and forced a fumble in a 30-29 loss to West Laurens. *East Hall RB Elijah Buffington rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 49-8 victory over Johnson of Gainesville. *East Jackson LB Ryan Lampe had 13 solo tackles, six assists, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a 28-14 victory over Banks County. *East Paulding WR Jason Green had three receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-49 victory over Central of Carrollton. *Edmund Burke Academy QB Noah Hickman was 5-of-5 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 77 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries, made three tackles and intercepted a pass in a 56-7 victory over Westminster of Augusta.

*First Presbyterian DB Cason Chatfield had four tackles, intercepted a pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a 48-19 victory over George Walton Academy. *Franklin County LB/RB Elliott Harbin had eight carries for 56 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards and made 17 total tackles, a tackle for loss, two third-down stops and a fourth-down stop in a 30-14 victory over Madison County. *Gilmer LB Heath Hice had 12 solo tackles, three assists and two tackles for loss in a 28-21 overtime loss to Flowery Branch. *Haralson County ATH Joel McCoy rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 17-7 victory over Miller Grove. *Hephzibah RB/LB Reante Byrd rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown, threw a 14-yard touchdown pass, returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown, scored a 2-point conversion and two extra points and had three tackles in a 28-14 victory over Laney.

*Holy Innocents’ QB Ryan Woods passed for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and caught a TD pass, and freshman ATH Deuce Grayson threw a TD pass and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 51-14 victory over Mount Vernon. *Houston County RB Austin Stinson rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 45-14 victory over Jones County. *Jeff Davis RB/DB Mark Durden rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, threw a 31-yard TD pass and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 40-0 victory over Metter. *Jordan DE/P Blaze Lipe had three tackles for loss and two sacks and averaged 42.4 yards on five punts in a 20-15 loss to Terrell County. *Kell QB Boston Pierce was 17-of-21 passing for 439 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-20 victory over Sprayberry.

*Lambert DB Carter Schultz had seven solo tackles and two sacks and intercepted a pass in a 21-7 victory over Tift County. *Lee County WR Jaden Upshaw had 11 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 50 yards for the go-ahead score with 1:40 left in a 43-32 victory over Sequoyah. *Lovett RB Knox Thomason rushed for 225 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a 42-13 victory over Fellowship Christian. *Luella DE Sean Troutt had nine total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in a 20-12 victory over Riverdale. *Milton WR Jordan Carrasquillo had seven receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-21 victory over Cambridge.

*Model QB Brenten Bell passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns and scored on a 17-yard run in a 42-7 victory over Chattooga. *North Oconee RB Joby McCannon rushed for 180 yards on 25 carries in 17-10 victory over Clarke Central. *Oconee County RB Josh Woelfl rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 36-15 victory over Morgan County. *Parkview RB Zandon Mullins rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and caught four passes for 45 yards in a 34-7 victory over Collins Hill. *Peach County RB Ashton Barton rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 30-23 victory over Jefferson.

*Peachtree Ridge QB Zain Belfield was 22-of-37 passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 68 yards and threw a game-winning 44-yard TD pass to Langston Abernathy in a 33-30 victory over Greenville of South Carolina. *Richmond Hill WR/DB Eli Grant had five receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns, made three tackles and intercepted a pass in a 31-27 victory over Jenkins. *Ringgold WR Bryant Marshall had five receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over Gordon Lee. *Roswell QB Matt Schletty was 17-of-25 passing for 293 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, leading Roswell to touchdowns on all seven drives he led in a 52-17 victory over Etowah. *Screven County RB/LB Andy Roberts was in on 13 tackles, recovered a fumble and rushed six times for 77 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-12 victory over Long County.

*Spalding RB Camauri Berry rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and caught a 37-yard pass in a 34-33 victory over Trinity Christian. *Taylor County QB Leland Holder was 14-of-20 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on four carries in a 41-14 victory over Manchester. *Trion QB Linc Allen was 10-of-18 passing for 192 yards and rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 38-24 victory over Ridgeland. *Tucker WR Jerron Guiden caught four passes for 153 yards, including a 91-yarder, in a 21-14 victory over Stephenson. *Union Grove WR Jarious Hamm had 10 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a 70-27 loss to Jackson.

*Vidalia freshman DB Jay Brown intercepted two passes and had eight tackles in a 28-14 victory over Bacon County. *Walton LB Caelan Leslie had 13 tackles, five assists, one tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a QB hurry in a 34-21 loss to North Gwinnett. *Washington-Wilkes QB Mayson Mingle was 7-of-10 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 52 yards on eight carries and intercepted three passes in a 56-7 victory over Oglethorpe County. *Westlake QB Cannon Robinson was 11-of-17 passing for 310 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-24 victory over Hillgrove. *Winder-Barrow RB Shane McLendon rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown in a 27-6 victory over Upson-Lee.