WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 6 Two 1-2 battles head weekend’s slate, but they aren’t the only matchups with two ranked teams. Players from Marist (left) and Blessed Trinity (right) meet at midfield for the coin toss before the start of their playoff game in November. Marist won that game 28-10, and the teams meet again Friday. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC 2025)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

Blessed Trinity at Marist When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hughes Spalding Stadium, Atlanta Records, rankings: Blessed Trinity is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 6-5A and No. 2; Marist is 3-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 6-5A and No. 3. Last meeting: Marist won 28-10 in the second round of the 2025 Class 4A playoffs. Things to know: Marist has won the past four meetings in the series, including victories in 2021 and 2022 when Blessed Trinity was ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Blessed Trinity had won four of the previous five meetings, including the one for the 2017 Class 4A championship. Marist is ground-oriented with a good run defense, as usual, rushing for 250.3 yards per game and allowing 57.0. Marist has intercepted seven passes. Quarterback Hayes Rollauer is the leading rusher with 233 yards. Vince Fiore leads the team in tackles with 17 solo stops and nine assists. Preseason all-state linebacker Owen Hare is second. Blessed Trinity averages 212.5 yards passing and 165.3 rushing. The Titans use two quarterbacks. Ty Page has thrown for 586 yards, and freshman Luke Ray has thrown for 264. MJ Craft has rushed for 506 yards and seven touchdowns. DJ Jacobs, an AJC Super 11 committed to Ohio State, is the game’s most widely known player. The trio of Jacobs, brother Dawson Jacobs and Bradyn Oblas have 11 sacks and eight other tackles for loss. Blessed Trinity is allowing 60.0 yards rushing per game. Marist’s Alan Chadwick, with 460 career wins, and Blessed Trinity’s Ed Dudley, with 243, rank 1-2 in victories among active GHSA coaches.

Dublin at Bleckley County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Royal Stadium, Cochran Records, rankings: Dublin is 3-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-2A and No. 5; Bleckley County is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-2A and No. 3. Last meeting: Dublin won 42-19 in 2025. Things to know: These are the two best teams in Region 2-2A, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Dublin has beaten Bleckley County handily the past two seasons, but Bleckley County won 42-28 in 2023, the only other time in series history that both entered as ranked teams. Bleckley is ranked higher than Dublin because of its three victories over teams ranked in the Top 10 when the Royals played them (West Laurens, Cook, Emanuel County Institute). Dublin lost to Baldwin, an unranked but 3-1 Class 4A team. Dublin runs a wing-T offense that averages 336.3 yards rushing per game with five backs with more than 100 yards for the season. Dublin has completed only 11 passes, which is not unusual historically. Jamarcus Knight is the Dublin leading rusher with 453 yards. He averages 13.7 yards per carry. He’s also the leading tackler with 19 solo stops. Running back/defensive back Travion Bostic and lineman Jalen Dardy are other critical two-way players. Dardy has ACC and midmajor offers. Bleckley County is the more balanced team. Brody Fleming has thrown for 773 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception. He has 48 TD passes in his career.

Jeff Davis at Fitzgerald When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jaycee Stadium, Fitzgerald

Records, rankings: Jeff Davis is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-2A and No. 7; Fitzgerald is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-2A and No. 2. Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 35-21 in 2025. Things to know: These are Region 1-2A’s two best teams, ahead of fourth-ranked Thomasville (3-1) and unranked Berrien (4-0), according to the Maxwell Ratings. Jeff Davis and Fitzgerald have split games the past two seasons in a rivalry that was rarely competitive until then. In a series that Fitzgerald leads 20-5-1, this is the first time since 1963 the teams have met when both were ranked. This season, Jeff Davis has won its four games by an average score 39-4 and leads Class 2A in fewest points allowed per game. Jeff Davis controls the clock and rarely passes. Quarterback/free safety Mark Durden has rushed for 455 yards and five touchdowns on 42 carries. He’s attempted just six passes, completing three — all for touchdowns. Running back/linebacker Kobe Hill has rushed for 345 yards and nine touchdowns on 39 carries. Both are among the team’s top six tacklers, and Durden has two interceptions. Fitzgerald is nearly as run-heavy, with only 10 completed passes, while averaging 302.8 rushing yards per game. LJ Devine has rushed for 766 yards and six touchdowns on 118 carries, surpassing 30 attempts in a game three times. LaFayette at Murray County When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Murray Field, Chatsworth Records, rankings: LaFayette is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-3A and unranked; Murray County is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-3A and unranked.

Last meeting: LaFayette won 28-21 in 2021. Things to know: Murray County is 4-0 for the first time since 2001, also the last time the Indians were ranked. Their most recent 5-0 start came in 2000. LaFayette is 4-0 for the first time since 1991, also the most recent time the Ramblers were ranked. They can become 5-0 for the first time since 1986. This game will determine a chief contender in Region 7-3A to challenge Ringgold (4-0) and Rockmart (2-2), which remain rated higher in the Maxwell Ratings. Murray County is a running team that has completed only two passes for 23 yards. Bransyn Perry, who caught both of those passes, is a running back and the team’s leading rusher with 488 yards. The team averages 281.0 yards rushing. LaFayette doesn’t pass much either, but it gets many of its biggest plays when it does. Layton Overby is 23-of-38 passing for 671 yards (29 per completion). Bryson Penson has rushed for 583 yards, including 167 last week against North Murray. LaFayette has won six straight games in this series. Murray County won the six before that, and LaFayette won the six before that. They first met in 1950. Lumpkin County at Hart County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pete Herndon Stadium, Hartwell Records, rankings: Lumpkin County is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 8-3A and No. 6; Hart County is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 8-3A and No. 4. Last meeting: Lumpkin County won 19-14 in 2025.

Things to know: These are the northeasternmost undefeated teams in Georgia and the only unbeaten teams in their region. The winner will be the team to beat after Hart County tagged a loss last week on Hebron Christian, the No. 8 team in the 4A-2A rankings. Hart County is 5-0 for the first time since 2021, also the last time that Hart County had a winning season or was ranked during a season. Hart County’s revival is under the direction of first-year coach Biff Parson. Son Tucker Parson has thrown for 1,020 yards and 15 touchdowns in a fairly balanced offense (223.4 passing yards per game, 173.76 rushing). Hart County, 3-8 last season, ranks No. 1 in the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker for Class 3A. Lumpkin County won the Class 3A Improvement Tracker in 2022 and 2023 under Heath Webb. Webb’s current team is the first to start 3-0 since 2023. Lumpkin County is a run-first team under dual-threat quarterback Kolson Howell, who has passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 473 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lumpkin County leads the series 3-0. The teams had never played until 2023. Model at Bremen When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bremen Athletic Field, Bremen Records, rankings: Model is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-2A and unranked; Bremen is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-2A and No. 6. Last meeting: Bremen won 42-7 in 2025. Things to know: These are two of the three 4-0 teams in Region 6-2A. The other is No. 1-ranked Heard County. Bremen and Model are more surprising, each making the top five of AJC Varsity’s Class 2A improvement tracker. Bremen was 5-6 last season. Model was 2-8. Bremen has received more acclaim than Model for its 4-0 start, partly because of a rousing 38-19 victory in its opener against four-time reigning Class A champion Bowdon. Bremen has won by an average score of 49-1 in three subsequent games against lesser competition. Eli Brock is 41-of-55 passing for 825 yards and 12 touchdowns with only one interception. He’s rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns. Canyon Carter has caught eight TD passes and returned two punts for touchdowns. Model is 4-0 for the first time since 2016, also the most recent time the Blue Devils were 5-0. They had lost 12 of their past 14 games entering this season. They’ve beaten every opponent by at least 24 points including their toughest foe, Trion, 31-7 last month. That ended Model’s 51-game losing streak against Top 10 opponents. As Trion is a Class A team, Model this week can get its first Top 10 victory over a same-class opponent since 1980 (West Rome). Model quarterback Brenten Bell has thrown for 595 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception. Model is fourth in Class 2A scoring at 45.3 points per game, just behind Bremen’s 46.3.

Pierce County at Toombs County When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Booster Stadium, Lyons Records, rankings: Pierce County is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 3-3A and No. 2; Toombs County is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 3-3A and No. 1. Last meeting: Pierce County won 17-14 in 2023. Things to know: These teams are No. 1 and No. 2 in the rankings and also in points per game — Toombs County at 56.8 and Pierce County at 46.3. Each team has a feature back and Class 3A Player of the Year candidate. Pierce County’s Jae’Veon Williams has rushed for an all-classification-best 1,184 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Toombs County’s Donterrius Mincey has scored an all-class-best 19 touchdowns while rushing for 858 yards. Toombs County’s Joseph Owens is 43-of-58 passing for 752 yards and three touchdowns. Pierce County has completed only six of 14 passes, though four have gone for touchdowns. Pierce County has won the past five meetings in the series, though they did not meet in 2024, when Toombs County won its first state title. Pierce beat Toombs 17-14 in 2023, when Pierce won its most recent state title. This is the first time that either team has played in a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 game in the regular season. The winner of this game will be the region front-runner, but third-ranked Appling County (4-0) also resides in Region 3-3A. Thomas County Central at Lee County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg

Records, rankings: Thomas County Central is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-6A and No. 1; Lee County is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-6A and No. 2. Last meeting: Thomas County Central won 35-21 in 2025. Things to know: These teams have played as Top 10 teams each of the past four seasons, when they became members of the same region for the first time since 2013. Thomas County Central has won three of those four games, all decided by 14 points or less. For Thomas Central, the 2025 Class 6A champion, transfer quarterback Aidan McPherson, an N.C. State commit, has performed as advertised. He is 40-of-57 passing for nine touchdowns without an interception and leads the team in rushing (261 yards) and touchdowns scored (eight). Jabari Watkins, who is committed to Florida State, has 19 receptions for 291 yards and five touchdowns. Both have played sparingly in second halves. Thomas Central averages 56 points per game, the most in Class 6A. Lee County’s quarterback, Cohen Lawson, also was a transfer. More of a pocket passer than McPherson, Lawson is 59-of-84 for 827 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. Jaden Upshaw, an AJC Super 11 wide receiver, has 31 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns. The best victory for each team came against No. 10 Colquitt County of Class 7A. Thomas Central won 57-21. Lee County won 48-30. The winner of this game will be the region front-runner, but third-ranked Coffee (4-0) also resides in Region 2-6A, which the Maxwell Ratings rank as the toughest region in all classifications. Thomasville at Berrien When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Raymond Jones Memorial Stadium, Nashville Records, rankings: Thomasville is 3-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-2A and No. 4; Berrien is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-2A and unranked.

Last meeting: Thomasville won 66-20 in 2025. Things to know: Berrien is 4-0 for the first time since 1992, when the Rebels started 5-0 and finished 8-3. They have beaten two ranked teams (then-No. 5 Early County and then-No. 6 Charlton County from Class A) in the same season for the first time since 1981. They’ve never beaten three in a season. Berrien is 1-28-1 against Thomasville, getting its lone victory in 2015. Berrien’s principal weapon is Cash Perkins, a senior quarterback who is 23-of-41 passing for 272 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. He has rushed for a team-leading 358 yards. Berrien’s defense, ranked 10th in Class 2A for points allowed per game, has five sophomores and two freshmen among its 12 leading tacklers. Thomasville has won three straight since its opening loss to Cairo. The best win was the Sept. 11 victory over Worth County, 30-16. As does Berrien, Thomasville employs a dual-threat quarterback. Christian Hayes, who is committed to Campbell, has thrown for 343 yards and rushed for a team-leading 407 with 11 touchdowns. The Bulldogs also have a young defense with four sophomores among the nine leading tacklers. Whitewater at LaGrange When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange Records, rankings: Whitewater is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 3-5A and unranked; LaGrange is 3-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 3-5A and unranked. Last meeting: LaGrange won 45-20 in 2025.