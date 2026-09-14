Thomasville players have ‘a huge chip on their shoulder to prove people wrong’

Today’s interviewee is Thomasville coach Jonathan DeLay, whose team defeated Worth County 30-16 last week, ending the Class 3A Rams’ 17-game winning streak. Thomasville had lost to Worth County by one point in 2025 and 2024. The teams are in different classifications this season. Thomasville moved up to No. 4 in Class 2A with the victory. DeLay is in his fifth season as Thomasville’s coach. His record is 35-17.
1. What were the key moments in the game?
“If I had to point to a key moment in the game, it would be when we got the ball back, up eight (24-16) with 10:57 left in the game. We held the ball for 5½ minutes and scored a TD to go up 30-16. On the ensuing kickoff, we tackled them inside the 20-yard line to maintain the momentum. Two years ago we had the opportunity to make a first down and run the clock out to win the game and were unsuccessful, but after a fourth-down sack Friday night, we were able to burn the final two minutes and some change off the clock.”
Note: Jayden Jones and Isaiah Palacios got the fourth-down sack. Quarterback Christian Hayes scored all four Thomasville touchdowns.
2. What was the game plan? Particularly, what did you do to disrupt Worth County’s all-state quarterback, Lyndon Worthy?
“Offensively, we put a premium on running the ball, controlling the clock and being 100% scoring in the red zone. I feel like we did a good job keeping them off balance with a couple of new looks offensively, and we were 100% in the red zone.
“Defensively, we challenged our guys to run to the ball, run through tackles and create takeaways. For them, we focused on the run game first. We did a decent job on early downs getting in the backfield and making plays. Worthy is a really good quarterback. We knew we had to get him off his spot. I feel like we were able to do that Friday night. We sacked him three times, and our secondary did a great job creating tight windows.
“We talked all week about playing with relentless passion. We defined relentless as endless intensity. I thought we played the entire game this way.”
3. What are the most satisfying things about the win?
“To be honest, I don’t like the word satisfying. We did the things we needed to do to win, and we played better than we did two weeks ago against Bainbridge (a 45-21 victory over a Class 4A opponent). I was proud of our kids for finishing the game. We were in the same situation last year with a three-touchdown lead at halftime and were unable to finish. This year we got a second chance and made the most of it. But to say we are satisfied would be letting poison into our program. This team is working on the notion that we are never satisfied. There is always somewhere to improve. We have to play better football next Friday than we did last Friday.”
4. What is this team’s personality and makeup compared to last year after graduating perhaps your two best-known players (the QB and RB), plus a pretty good summer transfer, if I recall?
“This team is resilient. They love to be coached hard. They respond to and overcome adversity so well. We have some unreal leaders on this team who know how to push their peers and communicate with their coaches in a way that makes us better week by week. These kids have a huge chip on their shoulder to prove people wrong. We know the type of team and talent we have, and we know we can’t be completely satisfied until we finish this season.”
Note: Thomasville was the preseason No. 6 team in the AJC Varsity Composite Rankings and unranked in two of the six polls (No. 4 by the AJC). Thomasville had graduated four-year starting quarterback Cam Hill (now at Mercer) and leading rusher Lavonte Cole (South Alabama) and lost a transfer who had several Division I offers. Thomasville is working on a streak of nine seasons with at least one playoff victory.