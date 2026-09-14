AJC Varsity Thomasville players have ‘a huge chip on their shoulder to prove people wrong’ The Bulldogs ended Worth County’s 17-game winning streak last week and moved up to No. 4 in the Class 2A rankings. Worth had beaten Thomasville in 1-point games the past two seasons. Thomasville High School's football stadium in Thomasville, Ga. (Caitlyn Stroh-Page/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 36 minutes ago Share

Today’s interviewee is Thomasville coach Jonathan DeLay, whose team defeated Worth County 30-16 last week, ending the Class 3A Rams’ 17-game winning streak. Thomasville had lost to Worth County by one point in 2025 and 2024. The teams are in different classifications this season. Thomasville moved up to No. 4 in Class 2A with the victory. DeLay is in his fifth season as Thomasville’s coach. His record is 35-17. 1. What were the key moments in the game? “If I had to point to a key moment in the game, it would be when we got the ball back, up eight (24-16) with 10:57 left in the game. We held the ball for 5½ minutes and scored a TD to go up 30-16. On the ensuing kickoff, we tackled them inside the 20-yard line to maintain the momentum. Two years ago we had the opportunity to make a first down and run the clock out to win the game and were unsuccessful, but after a fourth-down sack Friday night, we were able to burn the final two minutes and some change off the clock.”

Note: Jayden Jones and Isaiah Palacios got the fourth-down sack. Quarterback Christian Hayes scored all four Thomasville touchdowns. 2. What was the game plan? Particularly, what did you do to disrupt Worth County’s all-state quarterback, Lyndon Worthy? “Offensively, we put a premium on running the ball, controlling the clock and being 100% scoring in the red zone. I feel like we did a good job keeping them off balance with a couple of new looks offensively, and we were 100% in the red zone. “Defensively, we challenged our guys to run to the ball, run through tackles and create takeaways. For them, we focused on the run game first. We did a decent job on early downs getting in the backfield and making plays. Worthy is a really good quarterback. We knew we had to get him off his spot. I feel like we were able to do that Friday night. We sacked him three times, and our secondary did a great job creating tight windows.

“We talked all week about playing with relentless passion. We defined relentless as endless intensity. I thought we played the entire game this way.”