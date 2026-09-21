Super 11’s six touchdowns earns him AJC Varsity Player of the Week

Howard senior Ta’Shawn Poole made history in preseason as the first Macon player to be named an AJC Super 11 since the honor was first accorded in 1985. Now, he’s the first to be named AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Player of the Week in that honor’s seven-year history.

Poole, a consensus Top 75 national prospect who plays wide receiver and safety, was a star two-way player in Howard’s 49-43 victory over Baldwin.

Poole caught nine passes for 249 yards and six touchdowns, had three solo tackles, four assisted tackles and one tackle for loss and returned a punt 22 yards.