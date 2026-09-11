State’s all-time leading NFL rushers, passers, receivers

In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward (86) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Drew Coleman (30) after making a catch in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. Ward's 12,083 receiving yards are the most in NFL history by a former Georgia high school player. Ward was a multi-posiiton player at Forest Park in the 1990s. (Don Wright/AP File)