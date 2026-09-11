LIST

State’s all-time leading NFL rushers, passers, receivers

Jamal Lewis, Fran Tarkenton and Hines Ward are the top yardage produces in NFL history among former Georgia high school players.
In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward (86) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Drew Coleman (30) after making a catch in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. Ward's 12,083 receiving yards are the most in NFL history by a former Georgia high school player. Ward was a multi-posiiton player at Forest Park in the 1990s. (Don Wright/AP File)
In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward (86) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Drew Coleman (30) after making a catch in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. Ward's 12,083 receiving yards are the most in NFL history by a former Georgia high school player. Ward was a multi-posiiton player at Forest Park in the 1990s. (Don Wright/AP File)
By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 yardage producers for rushing, passing and receiving among former Georgia high school football players in the NFL.

Rushing

10,607 - Jamal Lewis, Douglass

8,614 - Terry Allen, Banks County

8,261 - Earnest Byner, Baldwin

8,225 - Herschel Walker, Johnson County

7,966 - Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County

7,962 - James Brooks, Warner Robins

7,349 - Nick Chubb, Cedartown

7,250 - Alvin Kamara, Norcross

7,176 - George Rogers, Duluth

5,986 - William Andrews, Thomasville

Passing

47,003 - Fran Tarkenton, Athens

32,382 - Cam Newton, Westlake

17,904 - Deshaun Watson, Gainesville

17,822 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

9,039 - Justin Fields, Harrison

7,082 - Davis Mills, Greater Atlanta Christian

6,663 - Taylor Heinicke, Collins Hill

6,337 - Quincy Carter, Southwest DeKalb

6,205 - David Whitehurst, Walker (Atlanta)

3,520 - Eric Zeier, Marietta

Receiving

12,083 - Hines Ward, Forest Park

11,619 - Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek

11,363 - Tyreek Hill, Coffee

10,060 - Shannon Sharpe, Glennville

9,831 - Drew Hill, Newnan

9,763 - Demaryius Thomas, West Laurens

8,809 - Terance Mathis, Redan

8,134 - Sterling Sharpe, Glennville

7,237 - Jared Cook, North Gwinnett

6,999 - Jake Reed, Newton