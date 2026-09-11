State’s all-time leading NFL rushers, passers, receivers

Here are the top 10 yardage producers for rushing, passing and receiving among former Georgia high school football players in the NFL.
Rushing
10,607 - Jamal Lewis, Douglass
8,614 - Terry Allen, Banks County
8,261 - Earnest Byner, Baldwin
8,225 - Herschel Walker, Johnson County
7,966 - Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County
7,962 - James Brooks, Warner Robins
7,349 - Nick Chubb, Cedartown
7,250 - Alvin Kamara, Norcross
7,176 - George Rogers, Duluth
5,986 - William Andrews, Thomasville
Passing
47,003 - Fran Tarkenton, Athens
32,382 - Cam Newton, Westlake
17,904 - Deshaun Watson, Gainesville
17,822 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
9,039 - Justin Fields, Harrison