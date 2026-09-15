AJC Varsity Richmond Hill coach explains 95-yard TD that won game on final play It’s a play ‘I’ll remember for the rest of my life,’ coach Matt LeZotte said. Matt LeZotte is in his 12th season as Richmond Hill's coach. His 2026 team is 4-0.

By Todd Holcomb 5 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Richmond Hill coach Matt LeZotte, whose team defeated Ware County 13-7 last week on stunning final play. With 2.3 seconds left and the score 7-7, Ware County lined up for a 22-yard field goal. The kick was partially blocked, and Richmond Hill’s Elias “Eli” Grant caught the deflection in the air and returned it for a touchdown as time expired. Richmond Hill, a Class 7A school in southeast Georgia, is 4-0. 1. Can you explain what happened in the play that won the game? Set the scene, name the names and describe emotions.

“It was one of those moments that is hard to put into words. First, I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Jason Strickland, his staff and that entire Ware County program. There is a reason they have been one of the premier programs in this state for a long time. We knew going down there that it was going to take everything we had for four quarters, and it did. “On that final play, they lined up for the field goal, and our guys just kept competing. I called my last timeout to allow our guys one more minute to catch their breath. Shane Tucker was able to get penetration through a great push by our d-line and get a hand on the kick. Eli Grant snatched it out of the air at the 5-yard line and was escorted by our team to the end zone. You go from knowing the game could be over in a matter of seconds to realizing your kids found a way to win it. Everything starts with a belief, and our guys believe in what we do.” Note: LeZotte was asked if it was a standard kick-block defense, a strategy, or just a prayer. He said, “There is always some strategy involved, and I would be lying if I said it was just chance. It’s something we practice daily. This isn’t the first field goal we have blocked this season. It came down to execution, effort and kids making a play when we absolutely had to have one. That’s really what I loved about it. We talk constantly about playing until there is no time left on the clock. Stay in the fight. That play was the definition of it.”

2. Of all the moments or plays in your career as a coach, or even as a player, where does that rank and why?

“It’s way up there. I don’t know that I can put an exact number on it, but it’s one I’ll remember for the rest of my life. A lot of that has to do with who we were playing and where we were playing. Ware County is an elite program. Coach Strickland has built and maintained something special there, and winning in Waycross is incredibly difficult. They were 9-0 against Richmond Hill coming into the game, so our kids understood the challenge. But more than anything, I’ll remember the fight our kids showed. That was a four-quarter football game where neither team deserved to lose. To have it come down to the final play and have our kids find a way makes it incredibly special.” Note: Asked if he could remember another ‘’walk-off’' win in regulation, he could not, including his days as a record-setting quarterback at James Madison. “We had a pretty improbable win against New Hampstead,” he said, referring to a 2022 Richmond Hill game. “Scored with 21 seconds left, onside kick, made a field got to send it to OT. Went for two on the first possession to win. That’s the closest I can remember.” 3. Haven’t you had some other big moments this season? That’s your third win of 6 points or less. I think you had another key blocked kick in a game? “We have, and I think that’s starting to tell us something about this football team. Three close wins aren’t accidents anymore. Our kids are developing a belief that if we can keep the game within reach and continue competing, we’re going to have a chance at the end. We’ve already had other huge special-teams moments this season, and I think those situations reinforce what we preach every day. Every snap matters. Special teams matter. Details matter. You never know which play is going to decide a football game. The thing I’m probably most proud of is that our kids don’t seem to panic. We’ve been in some uncomfortable situations already this year, and they continue to respond. That’s a characteristic you’re going to need if you want to become a really good football team.” Note: Richmond Hill blocked two extra-point attempts in its opening 22-21 victory over Effingham County. Tre Brown got the second one with 2:06 left to preserve the one-point final margin.