Hall of Fame Georgia high school football coach Ray Lamb dies at age 90

A photo from a 1986 edition of the Atlanta Constitution shows Commerce QB Scott Nunn, linebacker Mark Hancock, coach Ray Lamb and linebacker Chip McClure. Commerce made it to the state semifinals that season.

Father of coaches Bobby and Hal Lamb won state titles at Commerce and Warren County. He finished his career as Georgia’s coordinator for high school relations.

Father of coaches Bobby and Hal Lamb won state titles at Commerce and Warren County. He finished his career as Georgia’s coordinator for high school relations.

Ray Lamb, a football coach who won 249 games and state championships at Warren County and Commerce, died Thursday in Athens. He was 90.

Lamb’s son Hal, a retired coach at Calhoun, confirmed the news to AJC Varsity.

“He touched a lot of lives on this earth,” Hal Lamb said. “He will be missed, but he lived a good life.”

Lamb’s sons, Bobby and Hal, followed their father to become head coaches. Both played for him at Commerce, Bobby a quarterback and Hal a wide receiver, and led the Tigers to their first state championship in 1981.

That title made Lamb just the fourth coach in Georgia history to win state titles at two schools. He had won at Warren County in 1965 and 1966.