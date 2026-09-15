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North Oconee’s ended regular-season win streak was tied for 5th all-time

North Oconee won 49 straight regular-season games from 2021 until last week when the Titans lost to Jackson County.
A football helmet sits on the field at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
A football helmet sits on the field at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
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53 minutes ago

Regular-season winning streaks

North Oconee’s regular-season winning streak, ended last week by Jackson County, ranks tied for fifth all-time, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The record belongs to Cartersville, which won 62 straight from 2014, when Trevor Lawrence was the team’s quarterback, until 2020.

62 - Cartersville (2014-2020)

58 - Camden County (2000-2006)

56 - Macon County (1991-1997)

53 - Lincoln County (1975-1980)

49 - Buford (2004-2009)

49 - Calhoun (2008-2013)

49 - North Oconee (2021-2026)

47 - Hart County (1997-2001)

47 - Southeast Bulloch (1971-1975)

46 - Avondale (1963-1967)

46 - Valdosta (1967-1972)

43 - Valdosta (1981-1985)

42 - Albany (1935-1937)

42 - Stockbridge (2014-2018)

41 - Marist (1997-2001)

40 - Manchester (1964-1968)

40 - Marist (1989-1992)

40 - McEachern (1986-1989)

40 - Thomson (1966-1970)

39 - Northside (Warner Robins) (2009-2013)

39 - Sandy Creek (2009-2012)

39 - West Point (1947-1951)

*38 - Cartersville (2022-)

37 - Boys (1940-1941)

36 - Athens Academy (2017-2020)

36 - Lincoln County (1988-1991)

36 - Northside (Warner Robins) (2004-2008)

36 - Valdosta (1986-1989)

35 - Prince Avenue Christian (2014-2017)

35 - Screven County (2000-2003)

34 - Albany (1942-1944)

34 - Benedictine (2014-2018)

34 - Emanuel County Institute (2005-2009)

34 - Mitchell County (1989-1992)

33 - Carrollton (2003-2006)

*33 - Carrollton (2023-)

33 - Marietta (1989-1992)

32 - Buford (2001-2004)

32 - Calvary Day (2020-2024)

32 - Parkview (1999-2003)

32 - Statesboro (2003-2006)

31 - Gainesville (1922-1926)

31 - Manchester (1983-1986)

31 - Tucker (1993-1996)

31 - Valdosta (1939-1941)

31 - Valdosta (1960-1963)

31 - Valdosta (1990-1993)

31 - Warner Robins (1979-1982)

30 - Albany (1938-1940)

30 - Benedictine (1980-1982)

30 - Shaw (1999-2001)

30 - Tucker (2003-2006)

*Streak is active.