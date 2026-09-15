North Oconee’s ended regular-season win streak was tied for 5th all-time

A football helmet sits on the field at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

North Oconee won 49 straight regular-season games from 2021 until last week when the Titans lost to Jackson County.

North Oconee won 49 straight regular-season games from 2021 until last week when the Titans lost to Jackson County.

Regular-season winning streaks

North Oconee’s regular-season winning streak, ended last week by Jackson County, ranks tied for fifth all-time, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The record belongs to Cartersville, which won 62 straight from 2014, when Trevor Lawrence was the team’s quarterback, until 2020.

62 - Cartersville (2014-2020)

58 - Camden County (2000-2006)

56 - Macon County (1991-1997)

53 - Lincoln County (1975-1980)

49 - Buford (2004-2009)

49 - Calhoun (2008-2013)

49 - North Oconee (2021-2026)

47 - Hart County (1997-2001)

47 - Southeast Bulloch (1971-1975)

46 - Avondale (1963-1967)

46 - Valdosta (1967-1972)

43 - Valdosta (1981-1985)