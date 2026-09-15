North Oconee’s ended regular-season win streak was tied for 5th all-time

LIST
North Oconee won 49 straight regular-season games from 2021 until last week when the Titans lost to Jackson County.
A football helmet sits on the field at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
Regular-season winning streaks
North Oconee’s regular-season winning streak, ended last week by Jackson County, ranks tied for fifth all-time, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The record belongs to Cartersville, which won 62 straight from 2014, when Trevor Lawrence was the team’s quarterback, until 2020.
62 - Cartersville (2014-2020)
58 - Camden County (2000-2006)
56 - Macon County (1991-1997)
53 - Lincoln County (1975-1980)
49 - Buford (2004-2009)
49 - Calhoun (2008-2013)
49 - North Oconee (2021-2026)
47 - Hart County (1997-2001)
47 - Southeast Bulloch (1971-1975)
46 - Avondale (1963-1967)
46 - Valdosta (1967-1972)
43 - Valdosta (1981-1985)
42 - Albany (1935-1937)
42 - Stockbridge (2014-2018)
41 - Marist (1997-2001)
40 - Manchester (1964-1968)
40 - Marist (1989-1992)
40 - McEachern (1986-1989)
40 - Thomson (1966-1970)
39 - Northside (Warner Robins) (2009-2013)
39 - Sandy Creek (2009-2012)
39 - West Point (1947-1951)
*38 - Cartersville (2022-)
37 - Boys (1940-1941)
36 - Athens Academy (2017-2020)
36 - Lincoln County (1988-1991)
36 - Northside (Warner Robins) (2004-2008)
36 - Valdosta (1986-1989)
35 - Prince Avenue Christian (2014-2017)
35 - Screven County (2000-2003)
34 - Albany (1942-1944)
34 - Benedictine (2014-2018)
34 - Emanuel County Institute (2005-2009)
34 - Mitchell County (1989-1992)
33 - Carrollton (2003-2006)
*33 - Carrollton (2023-)
33 - Marietta (1989-1992)
32 - Buford (2001-2004)
32 - Calvary Day (2020-2024)
32 - Parkview (1999-2003)
32 - Statesboro (2003-2006)
31 - Gainesville (1922-1926)
31 - Manchester (1983-1986)
31 - Tucker (1993-1996)
31 - Valdosta (1939-1941)
31 - Valdosta (1960-1963)
31 - Valdosta (1990-1993)
31 - Warner Robins (1979-1982)
30 - Albany (1938-1940)
30 - Benedictine (1980-1982)
30 - Shaw (1999-2001)
30 - Tucker (2003-2006)
*Streak is active.