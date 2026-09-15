Monroe Area’s offensive line paves way for first 1,000-yard rusher of the season
The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Monroe Area’s unit of Jaiden Brown, Carter Wilcox, Gianni Maldonado, Jayden Roberts, Ayden Moon, Grant Williams and Bryson Bermudez with tight end/H-back Kaden Barnes.
The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Monroe Area’s unit of Jaiden Brown, Carter Wilcox, Gianni Maldonado, Jayden Roberts, Ayden Moon, Grant Williams and Bryson Bermudez with tight end/H-back Kaden Barnes. They paved the way 519 yards rushing and produced Georgia’s first 1,000-yard rusher of the season, Cooper Shumate, in a 56-14 victory over Flowery Branch last week.
Shumate, a quarterback, has rushed for 1,035 yards in Monroe Area’s 4-0 start. The team is averaging 444.0 yards rushing and 185.5 yards passing per game and 9.95 yards per play.
“They’re real coachable,” Monroe Area coach Kevin Reach said. “They’re not going to pancake you a ton of times like some kids I’ve had, but they’ve not had a lot of penalties, and they’re getting after it. We’re moving the ball down field because they’re blocking kids they’re supposed to block.”
The line coaches are Brandon Myhand, who has worked with Reach for 22 seasons, and Krofton Montgomery, a former West Hall head coach.
Lines of distinction
*Appling County’s offensive line of Deondre Mims, Jackson Spencer, Cooper Jackson, Chance Daniels and Najeal Scott paved the way for 355 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries in a 56-7 victory over Wayne County.
*East Forsyth’s offensive line of Carter Book, Jacob Bowling, Avery Glass, Jacob Osborne, David Brown, Nate Briscoe, George Croly and Drew Morris paved the way for 320 yards rushing and five touchdowns and did not allow a sack in a 33-13 victory over Pickens.
*George Walton Academy’s offensive line of Grant Spires, Kaleb Chasse, Tyler Mendenhall, Brian Bailey, Ethan Knapp and Asher Aldridge with H-back Brody Hamman paved the way for 327 yards rushing and 55 yards passing in a 34-0 victory over Mount Paran Christian.
*Hillgrove’s offensive line of Amaree Joshua, Jonathan Bradley, Joedan Conteh, Bryson Showers and Samson Spitz with tight ends Grant Stang and Gunner Powers paved the way for 345 rushing yards and 520 total in a 58-13 victory over Northgate.
*Johnson County’s offensive line of Matt McCoy, Albert Connell, DJ Abrams, Cedric Bridges, Jefferey Dupree and Ricardo Taylor blocked for three 100-yard rushers – Jeremiah Scott (175), Jeremiah Taylor (107) and Kelsey Waters (105) – in a 48-18 victory over Wheeler County.
*Lee County’s offensive line of Shavezz Dixon, Larry Mosley, Larry Jackson, Kaison Moore, Mike Robinson and Cooper Wilkerson with tight end Carter Blackwell paved the way for 516 total yards and a 202-yard rushing performance from backup running back Quay Sheard in a 48-30 victory over Colquitt County.
*Portal’s offensive line of Devin Rhodes, Tre Ellison, Chandler Muns, Tatum Boggs, Nick Newkirk and Turner Jones paved the way for 412 yards rushing and two 100-yard rushers – KJ Hunter (144) and Zeke Percell (178) – in 49-28 victory over Telfair County.
*Whitewater’s offensive line of Gabe Gillam, Michael LeBlanc, Reid Mathis, Ethan Peters, Deuce Williams and Maddox Gardner paved the way for 586 total yards in a 51-33 victory over Locust Grove.