AJC Varsity Monroe Area’s offensive line paves way for first 1,000-yard rusher of the season The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Monroe Area’s unit of Jaiden Brown, Carter Wilcox, Gianni Maldonado, Jayden Roberts, Ayden Moon, Grant Williams and Bryson Bermudez with tight end/H-back Kaden Barnes.

By Todd Holcomb 9 minutes ago Share

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is Monroe Area’s unit of Jaiden Brown, Carter Wilcox, Gianni Maldonado, Jayden Roberts, Ayden Moon, Grant Williams and Bryson Bermudez with tight end/H-back Kaden Barnes. They paved the way 519 yards rushing and produced Georgia’s first 1,000-yard rusher of the season, Cooper Shumate, in a 56-14 victory over Flowery Branch last week. Shumate, a quarterback, has rushed for 1,035 yards in Monroe Area’s 4-0 start. The team is averaging 444.0 yards rushing and 185.5 yards passing per game and 9.95 yards per play. “They’re real coachable,” Monroe Area coach Kevin Reach said. “They’re not going to pancake you a ton of times like some kids I’ve had, but they’ve not had a lot of penalties, and they’re getting after it. We’re moving the ball down field because they’re blocking kids they’re supposed to block.”

The line coaches are Brandon Myhand, who has worked with Reach for 22 seasons, and Krofton Montgomery, a former West Hall head coach. Lines of distinction *Appling County’s offensive line of Deondre Mims, Jackson Spencer, Cooper Jackson, Chance Daniels and Najeal Scott paved the way for 355 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries in a 56-7 victory over Wayne County. *East Forsyth’s offensive line of Carter Book, Jacob Bowling, Avery Glass, Jacob Osborne, David Brown, Nate Briscoe, George Croly and Drew Morris paved the way for 320 yards rushing and five touchdowns and did not allow a sack in a 33-13 victory over Pickens. *George Walton Academy’s offensive line of Grant Spires, Kaleb Chasse, Tyler Mendenhall, Brian Bailey, Ethan Knapp and Asher Aldridge with H-back Brody Hamman paved the way for 327 yards rushing and 55 yards passing in a 34-0 victory over Mount Paran Christian.

*Hillgrove’s offensive line of Amaree Joshua, Jonathan Bradley, Joedan Conteh, Bryson Showers and Samson Spitz with tight ends Grant Stang and Gunner Powers paved the way for 345 rushing yards and 520 total in a 58-13 victory over Northgate.