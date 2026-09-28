AJC Varsity Maxwell summary has new No. 1 football teams in 5 of 8 classifications The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. Cartersville's Madoxx Davis returns the opening kickoff against Hiram on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram. Cartersville moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Maxwell Ratings for Class 5A. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Loren Maxwell 13 minutes ago Share

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs. Maxwell GHSA football ratings As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage. For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1098 of 1147 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.73%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.21 points and all game margins within 12.09 points. All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association. Home Advantage: 1.92