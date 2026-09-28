AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary has new No. 1 football teams in 5 of 8 classifications

The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
Cartersville's Madoxx Davis returns the opening kickoff against Hiram on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram. Cartersville moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Maxwell Ratings for Class 5A. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Cartersville's Madoxx Davis returns the opening kickoff against Hiram on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram. Cartersville moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Maxwell Ratings for Class 5A. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
13 minutes ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1098 of 1147 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.73%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.21 points and all game margins within 12.09 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.92

By class

7A 6A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Carrollton6-0 100.031(3)Thomas County Central5-0109.62
2(1)Newton5-0 96.092(1)Lee County4-194.23
3(7)Valdosta5-0 94.353(5)Coffee5-088.81
4(3)Buford5-0 93.984(2)East Paulding5-087.43
5(6)Westlake5-0 88.835(4)Sequoyah4-183.99
6(5)North Gwinnett5-0 87.796(6)Roswell4-182.22
7(4)Brookwood6-0 85.527(9)Creekside4-181.89
8(12)Colquitt County3-2 83.018(8)Milton4-180.70
9(9)North Cobb3-1 81.129(7)Gainesville3-280.36
10(8)Harrison4-1 79.7710(10)Jackson County5-077.06
11(13)Grayson2-3 77.3111(11)Houston County2-275.84
12(11)Peachtree Ridge6-0 77.0812(12)Hughes4-168.75
13(14)East Coweta5-1 76.4013(14)Kell4-167.43
14(10)North Paulding4-2 75.5814(16)Clarke Central4-167.05
15(16)Lowndes5-0 74.6615(13)Tift County3-265.98



5A 4A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Cartersville5-083.971(1)Sandy Creek6-084.41
2(1)Blessed Trinity5-083.442(3)Peach County5-080.72
3(4)Tucker5-077.583(2)Troup5-074.81
4(7)North Oconee4-174.924(5)Cairo5-073.47
5(5)Central (Carrollton)3-274.695(4)Monroe Area5-069.27
6(3)Marist3-274.636(6)Stephenson4-166.57
7(6)Benedictine4-172.477(12)Baldwin4-160.37
8(8)Ola4-268.398(7)Douglass3-260.23
9(13)Jones County3-368.189(10)Mary Persons3-258.44
10(9)Cass6-067.4410(9)Oconee County2-356.59
11(10)LaGrange4-265.1811(8)Calhoun1-453.89
12(22)Ware County3-264.4712(11)Spalding3-253.89
13(14)Stockbridge3-264.0513(22)Howard3-251.63
14(12)Mays5-063.1314(13)West Laurens2-351.00
15(15)Jefferson3-262.2615(18)Adairsville4-150.89



3A 2A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Toombs County5-081.711(1)Heard County5-075.42
2(2)Hart County6-070.992(4)Jeff Davis5-067.60
3(15)KIPP Atlanta Collegiate4-170.333(6)Dublin4-167.45
4(3)Columbia3-266.784(2)Bleckley County4-164.12
5(4)Pierce County4-163.355(5)Thomasville4-161.79
6(6)Northeast4-159.766(7)Bremen5-060.60
7(8)Rockmart3-256.347(3)Fitzgerald4-158.26
8(9)Hapeville Charter1-355.668(8)Cook2-254.02
9(7)Lumpkin County4-154.659(14)Jasper County3-253.43
10(5)Appling County5-054.4310(9)Commerce4-052.56
11(10)Crisp County4-153.9111(17)ACE Charter5-050.21
12(17)Hephzibah4-153.0212(13)Swainsboro2-348.88
13(12)Thomson1-351.7213(10)Model4-148.44
14(13)Worth County2-349.7814(16)Laney2-347.53
15(16)Carver (Columbus)1-549.1415(12)Berrien4-146.39



1A Private
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Johnson County5-046.991(2)Prince Avenue Christian4-071.57
2(4)Taylor County5-046.502(1)Calvary Day4-169.21
3(1)Lincoln County3-246.023(4)Holy Innocents6-063.20
4(5)Clinch County3-243.474(3)Lovett4-158.89
5(3)Bowdon3-343.375(6)Greater Atlanta Christian3-157.90
6(6)Charlton County3-1-142.656(5)Hebron Christian1-451.55
7(7)Macon County4-038.797(8)Wesleyan3-251.20
8(11)Randolph-Clay5-038.138(7)Fellowship Christian2-248.78
9(10)Emanuel County Institute2-337.599(10)North Cobb Christian3-145.29
10(9)Trion5-136.7110(15)Mount Vernon4-244.48
11(13)Early County1-431.1911(11)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-444.27
12(14)Wheeler County1-331.0712(14)Eagle's Landing Christian4-142.73
13(21)Mitchell County4-130.7713(9)Whitefield Academy2-340.56
14(16)McIntosh County Academy3-330.4014(12)Christian Heritage4-138.06
15(12)Washington-Wilkes4-129.7215(13)Aquinas3-237.01



GIAA 4A GIAA 3A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Stratford Academy5-150.571(1)John Milledge Academy6-055.64
2(2)Bulloch Academy6-150.472(2)Westfield School3-339.02
3(4)St. Anne-Pacelli4-241.243(3)Athens Christian4-324.64
4(3)Strong Rock Christian5-236.894(6)Tiftarea Academy3-324.56
5(6)Brookstone2-535.925(4)Frederica Academy2-422.99



GIAA 2A GIAA 1A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Valwood School5-143.981(1)Windsor Academy4-124.34
2(3)Brentwood School5-234.892(2)Flint River Academy3-28.41
3(4)Southwest Georgia Academy4-131.553(3)Thomas Jefferson4-27.26
4(2)Edmund Burke Academy6-031.374(4)Robert Toombs Academy0-6-11.63
5(5)Briarwood Academy5-030.07     



GAPPS
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian3-04.08     
2(3)King's Academy3-03.62     
3(4)Rock Springs Christian2-3-5.69     
4(2)Cherokee Christian3-1-5.74     
5(5)Creekside Christian2-4-15.75     



All classes

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rnk [Class] Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Thomas County Central2-6A5-0109.6269.5510 [5]48.87-24.03
2 [1]Carrollton2-7A6-0100.0362.1540 [20]42.27-21.04
3 [2]Newton4-7A5-096.0960.6551 [23]42.35-17.02
4 [3]Valdosta1-7A5-094.3561.4346 [21]43.49-14.14
5 [2]Lee County2-6A4-194.2383.071 [1]41.53-15.98
6 [4]Buford8-7A5-093.9860.0955 [26]36.28-20.99
7 [5]Westlake2-7A5-088.8353.6788 [35]41.39-10.72
8 [3]Coffee2-6A5-088.8167.6416 [6]34.47-17.63
9 [6]North Gwinnett7-7A5-087.7948.29146 [40]37.93-13.15
10 [4]East Paulding5-6A5-087.4366.3720 [8]36.43-14.28
11 [7]Brookwood7-7A6-085.5255.5476 [33]38.05-10.76
12 [1]Sandy Creek4-4A6-084.4141.34215 [31]28.95-18.75
13 [5]Sequoyah6-6A4-183.9959.9757 [14]33.31-13.96
14 [1]Cartersville7-5A5-083.9746.51167 [33]35.51-11.75
15 [2]Blessed Trinity6-5A5-083.4459.4858 [11]33.29-13.44
16 [8]Colquitt County1-7A3-283.0172.856 [2]34.77-11.52
17 [6]Roswell7-6A4-182.2270.899 [4]32.31-13.19
18 [7]Creekside3-6A4-181.8938.70237 [50]36.24-8.93
19 [1]Toombs County3-3A5-081.7149.03136 [9]31.60-13.39
20 [9]North Cobb5-7A3-181.1268.4514 [6]32.57-11.83
21 [2]Peach County2-4A5-080.7253.1593 [7]36.45-7.55
22 [8]Milton7-6A4-180.7059.3959 [15]31.46-12.52
23 [9]Gainesville7-6A3-280.3667.5317 [7]33.04-10.60
24 [10]Harrison3-7A4-179.7758.0865 [30]29.37-13.68
25 [3]Tucker5-5A5-077.5850.97112 [21]30.17-10.69
26 [11]Grayson4-7A2-377.3178.682 [1]28.57-12.03
27 [12]Peachtree Ridge7-7A6-077.0846.69161 [46]28.62-11.74
28 [10]Jackson County8-6A5-077.0660.9348 [11]31.37-8.97
29 [13]East Coweta2-7A5-176.4065.9822 [10]30.60-9.08
30 [11]Houston County2-6A2-275.8472.637 [3]30.70-8.42
31 [14]North Paulding5-7A4-275.5865.3823 [11]25.40-13.47
32 [1]Heard County6-2A5-075.4216.33389 [37]29.18-9.53
33 [4]North Oconee8-5A4-174.9263.7331 [4]26.14-12.06
34 [3]Troup2-4A5-074.8156.4271 [2]27.26-10.83
35 [5]Central (Carrollton)3-5A3-274.6964.7327 [3]33.43-4.55
36 [15]Lowndes1-7A5-074.6647.76150 [42]24.95-12.99
37 [6]Marist6-5A3-274.6360.9847 [10]24.42-13.49
38 [4]Cairo1-4A5-073.4739.81224 [33]26.11-10.64
39 [16]Marietta5-7A3-272.8063.9330 [17]31.95-4.14
40 [17]Archer4-7A4-272.6065.2424 [12]26.86-9.01
41 [7]Benedictine1-5A4-172.4762.8436 [6]30.78-4.97
42 [18]Parkview7-7A4-272.4764.0929 [16]30.46-5.29
43 [19]McEachern3-7A3-272.1766.7018 [8]21.43-14.02
44 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8-2A4-071.5750.67116 [5]28.90-5.95
45 [2]Hart County8-3A6-070.9944.78184 [16]25.77-8.50
46 [20]Douglas County2-7A3-270.9268.6912 [5]26.07-8.13
47 [21]Camden County1-7A4-270.5658.8162 [27]23.12-10.73
48 [3]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A4-170.3351.57106 [7]25.66-7.96
49 [22]Richmond Hill1-7A5-170.2858.6363 [28]24.40-9.17
50 [5]Monroe Area8-4A5-069.2749.37131 [15]28.58-3.97
51 [2]Calvary Day3-2A4-169.2146.60163 [8]25.03-7.47
52 [12]Hughes3-6A4-168.7546.46169 [37]23.84-8.19
53 [8]Ola2-5A4-268.3955.1380 [14]22.98-8.69
54 [9]Jones County2-5A3-368.1868.5413 [2]23.20-8.26
55 [23]Lambert6-7A2-467.9972.038 [3]26.90-4.37
56 [2]Jeff Davis1-2A5-067.6038.56240 [14]26.47-4.41
57 [3]Dublin2-2A4-167.4556.1473 [3]22.26-8.48
58 [10]Cass7-5A6-067.4449.05135 [26]28.14-2.59
59 [13]Kell6-6A4-167.4352.47101 [27]28.08-2.63
60 [14]Clarke Central8-6A4-167.0554.3984 [22]20.71-9.63
61 [4]Columbia6-3A3-266.7863.4633 [3]24.75-5.31
62 [6]Stephenson5-4A4-166.5748.07148 [19]23.97-5.88
63 [15]Tift County2-6A3-265.9859.0760 [16]21.61-7.65
64 [24]Walton5-7A2-365.3465.1525 [13]24.82-3.81
65 [25]South Gwinnett4-7A3-265.2264.2228 [15]26.03-2.47
66 [11]LaGrange3-5A4-265.1852.9295 [16]22.72-5.73
67 [12]Ware County1-5A3-264.4748.72141 [28]20.68-7.08
68 [26]South Forsyth6-7A6-064.4146.53166 [47]27.01-0.68
69 [4]Bleckley County2-2A4-164.1252.7098 [5]23.93-3.48
70 [13]Stockbridge4-5A3-264.0546.44170 [34]27.680.35
71 [5]Pierce County3-3A4-163.3545.33179 [14]21.03-5.61
72 [27]Hillgrove3-7A3-263.2962.6637 [19]25.25-1.33
73 [3]Holy Innocents5-3A6-063.2032.88287 [16]25.10-1.38
74 [28]Etowah5-7A4-163.1750.12120 [38]27.020.57
75 [14]Mays5-5A5-063.1343.66199 [38]17.42-9.00
76 [29]North Forsyth6-7A3-362.7560.2154 [25]23.25-2.79
77 [15]Jefferson8-5A3-262.2656.0274 [12]18.04-7.50
78 [16]Woodward Academy3-6A4-162.0746.28172 [38]17.95-7.40
79 [5]Thomasville1-2A4-161.7946.38171 [10]23.28-1.80
80 [17]Lassiter6-6A4-161.3445.72176 [40]22.36-2.26
81 [16]Dalton7-5A4-161.0651.05110 [20]23.56-0.79
82 [18]Effingham County1-6A3-260.9350.21119 [29]22.35-1.86
83 [6]Bremen6-2A5-060.6031.18300 [21]24.951.07
84 [7]Baldwin2-4A4-160.3749.70125 [14]24.390.74
85 [8]Douglass5-4A3-260.2350.97111 [11]20.96-2.56
86 [6]Northeast2-3A4-159.7645.83175 [13]20.54-2.51
87 [17]Cedartown7-5A5-159.4546.77159 [31]22.18-0.55
88 [4]Lovett5-3A4-158.8946.04174 [10]18.94-3.24
89 [18]Perry2-5A2-458.8761.8242 [8]22.630.47
90 [30]West Forsyth6-7A2-458.8367.9515 [7]20.93-1.19
91 [19]Richmond Academy1-5A4-158.7047.42151 [30]21.40-0.58
92 [19]New Manchester5-6A3-358.4856.6969 [18]18.28-3.48
93 [20]Brunswick1-6A3-258.4642.56208 [47]26.014.27
94 [9]Mary Persons2-4A3-258.4451.41108 [10]21.45-0.27
95 [21]Newnan3-6A2-358.3760.8349 [12]22.400.74
96 [7]Fitzgerald1-2A4-158.2647.27154 [9]17.49-4.06
97 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A3-157.9049.21133 [7]17.80-3.38
98 [22]Creekview6-6A3-257.7248.81139 [34]17.54-3.47
99 [20]Jenkins1-5A2-357.6749.58126 [24]20.49-0.46
100 [21]Lithonia5-5A1-357.4876.105 [1]16.63-4.14
101 [23]Lanier7-6A2-357.2662.3439 [9]16.84-3.71
102 [31]Collins Hill8-7A1-457.1966.6019 [9]16.33-4.14
103 [24]Mountain View8-6A3-256.8847.40152 [36]21.941.78
104 [22]Southwest DeKalb5-5A3-256.7149.96123 [23]17.69-2.30
105 [10]Oconee County8-4A2-356.5955.2279 [4]19.75-0.12
106 [7]Rockmart7-3A3-256.3443.69196 [21]19.33-0.29
107 [8]Hapeville Charter6-3A1-355.6677.544 [1]19.020.08
108 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A6-055.6424.54343 [4]15.99-2.93
109 [25]Habersham Central8-6A2-355.4761.6045 [10]17.36-1.39
110 [23]Warner Robins2-5A4-255.4152.46102 [18]19.941.25
111 [32]Norcross7-7A2-355.3860.3752 [24]16.94-1.72
112 [26]Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-355.0756.4570 [19]17.73-0.62
113 [24]Griffin3-5A4-154.9744.69186 [37]20.141.88
114 [9]Lumpkin County8-3A4-154.6545.08181 [15]21.653.72
115 [33]Denmark6-7A3-354.6553.3492 [36]17.69-0.24
116 [34]Dacula8-7A2-254.6255.5077 [34]20.032.13
117 [10]Appling County3-3A5-054.4318.70378 [46]16.23-1.48
118 [25]Flowery Branch8-5A3-254.0855.4578 [13]17.09-0.28
119 [8]Cook1-2A2-254.0261.7543 [1]17.360.05
120 [11]Crisp County1-3A4-153.9138.54241 [25]18.811.61
121 [11]Calhoun7-4A1-453.8966.1921 [1]19.021.85
122 [12]Spalding2-4A3-253.8953.0294 [8]18.130.96
123 [27]Heritage (Conyers)4-6A4-153.8127.86328 [60]21.174.07
124 [28]Rome6-6A0-553.5778.053 [2]15.41-1.44
125 [26]Villa Rica7-5A4-253.4449.44128 [25]16.56-0.16
126 [9]Jasper County4-2A3-253.4349.45127 [7]18.091.37
127 [35]Paulding County5-7A3-353.4157.0867 [31]14.94-1.75
128 [27]Whitewater3-5A4-153.3843.57200 [39]18.381.72
129 [12]Hephzibah4-3A4-153.0239.42227 [23]17.821.51
130 [29]Bradwell Institute1-6A3-252.9654.3385 [23]23.106.86
131 [10]Commerce8-2A4-052.5623.58352 [32]17.101.26
132 [28]Cambridge6-5A2-352.0061.6344 [9]16.321.03
133 [30]Veterans2-6A4-151.8044.02191 [44]15.690.61
134 [13]Thomson4-3A1-351.7263.7032 [2]18.873.87
135 [29]Statesboro1-5A3-251.6852.16104 [19]18.043.08
136 [13]Howard2-4A3-251.6350.01121 [13]16.811.90
137 [6]Hebron Christian8-3A1-451.5562.1541 [1]18.493.66
138 [30]East Forsyth8-5A4-151.2440.43221 [44]16.461.94
139 [7]Wesleyan5-3A3-251.2046.49168 [9]17.683.20
140 [14]West Laurens3-4A2-351.0054.1987 [5]12.53-1.75
141 [15]Adairsville7-4A4-150.8938.09242 [36]15.531.35
142 [16]Westover1-4A5-150.7335.45265 [40]13.65-0.37
143 [17]Hampton4-4A3-250.6845.72177 [22]16.352.38
144 [1]Stratford AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A5-150.5736.03262 [3]16.132.28
145 [2]Bulloch AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A6-150.4725.62337 [8]18.614.85
146 [11]ACE Charter2-2A5-050.2129.37316 [24]15.502.00
147 [14]Worth County1-3A2-349.7853.6490 [5]16.783.71
148 [18]North Hall6-4A3-249.3043.17201 [26]19.807.21
149 [15]Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-549.1458.8361 [4]15.663.23
150 [16]Burke County4-3A2-348.9449.42130 [8]14.572.35
151 [31]Dutchtown4-5A4-248.9041.54214 [43]12.780.59
152 [12]Swainsboro2-2A2-348.8853.3791 [4]17.725.55
153 [8]Fellowship Christian9-2A2-248.7852.30103 [3]14.152.09
154 [36]Mill Creek8-7A1-448.5565.0726 [14]16.915.07
155 [13]Model6-2A4-148.4421.69366 [35]13.742.02
156 [19]Dougherty1-4A4-147.8836.66255 [38]16.195.03
157 [17]Morgan County8-3A3-247.8646.59164 [12]13.442.29
158 [14]Laney4-2A2-347.5351.30109 [6]13.792.97
159 [32]Sprayberry6-5A2-347.4048.98137 [27]16.976.29
160 [33]Allatoona7-5A1-447.3862.4738 [7]13.933.26
161 [20]Northwest Whitfield7-4A4-147.0234.82272 [42]15.665.35
162 [1]Johnson County5-1A5-046.9921.70365 [24]15.285.01
163 [18]Stephens County8-3A3-246.5537.22250 [29]15.615.78
164 [2]Taylor County6-1A5-046.5024.86339 [21]13.934.15
165 [15]Berrien1-2A4-146.3934.29275 [19]15.535.86
166 [16]Dodge County2-2A2-246.2141.23216 [12]16.597.09
167 [37]North Atlanta3-7A2-346.1947.32153 [43]15.486.00
168 [3]Lincoln County8-1A3-246.0236.69254 [9]16.667.36
169 [21]Gilmer6-4A3-245.9344.65187 [24]15.816.59
170 [31]Alexander5-6A2-445.7649.11134 [33]12.753.70
171 [34]Centennial6-5A3-245.7543.09204 [40]14.755.71
172 [32]Glynn Academy1-6A2-345.4949.90124 [31]16.918.13
173 [38]Pebblebrook3-7A2-345.4648.02149 [41]12.653.90
174 [35]Jonesboro4-5A3-245.4535.39267 [50]11.032.30
175 [33]Northside (Columbus)3-6A3-245.4151.46107 [28]13.755.06
176 [22]Cherokee Bluff8-4A2-345.3241.56213 [30]10.642.04
177 [9]North Cobb Christian5-3A3-145.2934.15276 [15]15.186.60
178 [34]Shiloh4-6A4-245.2737.64245 [52]10.421.86
179 [23]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A5-044.6730.11306 [46]13.565.61
180 [10]Mount Vernon9-2A4-244.4835.02269 [14]12.374.61
181 [24]North Clayton4-4A2-344.4656.2772 [3]12.114.36
182 [39]Kennesaw Mountain3-7A4-144.3337.04253 [49]16.298.67
183 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A1-444.2750.93113 [4]15.257.69
184 [25]Spencer1-4A3-244.2535.33268 [41]11.644.10
185 [35]Loganville8-6A3-244.1643.74194 [46]13.526.08
186 [40]Cherokee5-7A1-444.0458.2364 [29]10.513.18
187 [1]Valwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A5-143.9824.29347 [3]16.419.15
188 [19]Washington County4-3A2-343.8948.44144 [10]11.844.67
189 [36]M.L. King4-5A4-243.7133.17284 [51]15.218.22
190 [17]Brooks County1-2A1-443.5060.2653 [2]16.069.28
191 [4]Clinch County2-1A3-243.4738.68238 [6]10.103.35
192 [5]Bowdon7-1A3-343.3743.09203 [2]11.084.42
193 [36]Hiram5-6A2-443.3158.0266 [17]12.095.49
194 [20]Ringgold7-3A5-043.1522.82356 [41]13.306.86
195 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-343.0946.57165 [32]12.916.53
196 [38]Locust Grove2-5A1-542.9863.4034 [5]15.969.69
197 [41]Campbell3-7A1-342.7756.9368 [32]12.396.34
198 [12]Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A4-142.7332.64291 [17]14.958.94
199 [6]Charlton County2-1A3-1-142.6532.74289 [10]11.355.42
200 [21]Lamar County2-3A3-242.3938.05243 [26]9.503.83
201 [37]McIntosh3-6A1-342.2352.6099 [25]10.344.83
202 [38]Walnut Grove8-6A3-242.1140.75219 [48]9.173.77
203 [39]South Effingham1-6A4-141.8630.05307 [59]11.666.51
204 [22]Elbert County8-3A2-241.7744.69185 [17]9.003.95
205 [18]Screven County3-2A4-141.7328.92322 [26]7.962.94
206 [42]Rockdale County4-7A3-341.7040.88218 [48]10.485.50
207 [40]Dunwoody4-6A4-141.5922.50358 [63]11.997.11
208 [39]St. Pius X6-5A2-241.5144.85183 [36]11.486.68
209 [41]Woodstock6-6A1-441.5060.0256 [13]13.508.71
210 [40]Evans1-5A3-241.3737.69244 [47]13.078.41
211 [3]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA 5-4A/3A4-241.2439.00234 [1]12.427.89
212 [43]Northgate2-7A0-540.6960.7950 [22]8.764.78
213 [26]White County6-4A4-140.6632.96286 [45]8.634.69
214 [13]Whitefield Academy5-2A2-340.5643.69197 [11]15.1011.26
215 [27]Bainbridge1-4A1-440.4750.72114 [12]10.767.00
216 [41]Lithia Springs3-5A3-240.3039.07232 [46]12.869.28
217 [28]Harlem3-4A3-240.1639.26230 [34]10.276.82
218 [19]Putnam County4-2A4-140.0422.27361 [33]13.129.80
219 [23]Jackson2-3A2-339.9842.81206 [22]11.828.56
220 [42]Pope6-6A3-239.6438.59239 [51]9.876.95
221 [42]Harris County3-5A2-439.5252.7597 [17]9.616.80
222 [29]New Hampstead3-4A1-439.4948.30145 [18]9.116.34
223 [24]Haralson County5-3A3-239.4146.65162 [11]7.204.50
224 [25]Miller Grove6-3A3-239.3732.61292 [34]8.225.57
225 [26]LaFayette7-3A5-039.0621.08371 [44]11.218.87
226 [2]Westfield SchoolGIAA 3-4A/3A3-339.0240.09222 [1]9.256.94
227 [27]Franklin County8-3A3-238.9124.08348 [40]8.646.45
228 [7]Macon County6-1A4-038.7916.23391 [33]10.408.32
229 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A2-338.5445.15180 [23]11.9410.11
230 [43]Lovejoy3-6A1-438.4654.4883 [21]11.159.41
231 [8]Randolph-Clay1-1A5-038.1311.17405 [38]11.189.76
232 [44]Cedar Shoals8-6A2-338.1248.54143 [35]6.344.93
233 [14]Christian Heritage7-2A4-138.0623.72349 [23]12.5011.15
234 [20]Rabun County8-2A3-237.7530.58303 [22]10.449.41
235 [21]Vidalia2-2A2-337.6849.44129 [8]5.904.94
236 [28]Sumter County1-3A1-437.6043.86192 [19]10.209.32
237 [9]Emanuel County Institute3-1A2-337.5941.74212 [3]8.257.37
238 [44]Duluth7-7A0-537.4463.2235 [18]9.668.94
239 [31]Southeast Bulloch3-4A2-337.3343.16202 [27]7.266.65
240 [32]Pickens6-4A1-437.0947.15155 [20]11.5311.15
241 [15]Aquinas4-2A3-237.0132.42293 [18]8.518.22
242 [45]Greenbrier1-6A1-436.9046.16173 [39]9.649.46
243 [4]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A5-236.8923.30353 [9]8.188.01
244 [43]Winder-Barrow8-5A2-336.8542.52209 [42]9.118.97
245 [45]Central Gwinnett8-7A1-436.8348.90138 [39]7.417.30
246 [10]Trion7-1A5-136.7121.68367 [25]11.9411.95
247 [44]Starr's Mill3-5A0-436.5755.1181 [15]8.328.46
248 [46]Alpharetta7-6A1-436.4452.51100 [26]8.538.80
249 [33]Long County3-4A1-436.3841.95211 [29]11.6611.99
250 [47]Chapel Hill5-6A1-436.3349.99122 [30]8.939.31
251 [29]Carver (Atlanta)6-3A2-335.9837.32248 [28]7.728.46
252 [5]BrookstoneGIAA 5-4A/3A2-535.9238.79236 [2]8.679.47
253 [45]Eastside4-5A3-335.8732.17295 [54]8.939.77
254 [46]Wheeler5-7A0-435.7069.1811 [4]10.0711.09
255 [48]Grovetown1-6A1-435.6244.50188 [42]3.524.62
256 [34]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-535.4748.54142 [17]7.308.54
257 [6]First PresbyterianGIAA 6-4A/3A4-335.1129.22319 [5]6.267.86
258 [30]Pike County2-3A3-235.0433.51282 [33]10.5512.23
259 [31]Callaway2-3A2-335.0136.24258 [30]9.6111.32
260 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA 4-2A/1A5-234.8917.75383 [5]12.0513.88
261 [16]Darlington6-2A3-234.7426.67332 [21]9.0611.04
262 [17]Savannah Christian3-2A1-434.4639.47226 [12]8.4610.72
263 [35]East Jackson8-4A1-434.4440.88217 [32]8.3110.58
264 [32]Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-333.9933.66281 [32]8.1910.92
265 [22]Social Circle4-2A4-133.9723.72350 [31]8.4311.18
266 [46]Banneker5-5A2-333.7235.85263 [49]7.2310.22
267 [36]Liberty County3-4A2-333.6735.76264 [39]8.6111.65
268 [23]Fannin County7-2A2-333.6636.42257 [15]9.1512.21
269 [49]South Paulding5-6A0-533.5654.3086 [24]7.8511.00
270 [37]Monroe1-4A1-333.5351.90105 [9]4.467.64
271 [47]Chattahoochee6-5A3-133.2326.48333 [58]9.1012.58
272 [7]Savannah Country DayGIAA 2-4A/3A2-533.1833.92278 [4]2.576.10
273 [48]Maynard Jackson5-5A1-432.9045.51178 [35]4.458.27
274 [50]Tri-Cities3-6A2-232.8043.78193 [45]6.6910.60
275 [38]Westside (Macon)2-4A2-332.5042.94205 [28]10.3614.58
276 [39]McDonough4-4A3-332.4734.04277 [43]6.4910.74
277 [40]Shaw1-4A3-232.3629.56314 [47]4.228.58
278 [24]Pepperell6-2A3-232.1224.49344 [30]7.6212.21
279 [49]Madison County8-5A2-332.0539.35228 [45]8.6313.29
280 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A4-131.5519.06377 [4]10.0215.19
281 [50]Wayne County1-5A1-431.3948.23147 [29]4.619.93
282 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A6-031.374.99428 [9]6.3611.71
283 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A2-331.3131.79298 [19]2.858.26
284 [11]Early County1-1A1-431.1939.51225 [4]3.619.13
285 [51]Druid Hills5-5A3-231.0829.69311 [57]1.617.24
286 [12]Wheeler County4-1A1-331.0737.14251 [7]7.3513.00
287 [33]Temple5-3A2-330.9539.02233 [24]8.1413.90
288 [13]Mitchell County2-1A4-130.7719.19376 [27]7.8913.84
289 [19]King's Ridge Christian9-2A3-230.6028.58325 [20]7.5313.65
290 [20]Athens Academy8-2A2-330.4138.86235 [13]7.1613.46
291 [14]McIntosh County Academy3-1A3-330.4039.30229 [5]2.859.16
292 [25]East Laurens2-2A1-430.1840.02223 [13]5.2911.82
293 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A5-030.074.57429 [10]5.4912.13
294 [15]Washington-Wilkes8-1A4-129.7212.73400 [37]7.1014.09
295 [51]River Ridge6-6A0-529.4155.6575 [20]9.4416.74
296 [16]Treutlen4-1A4-129.3916.27390 [32]6.5013.82
297 [17]Irwin County2-1A2-229.2732.30294 [11]3.7611.21
298 [52]South Cobb5-6A3-129.2115.73393 [64]3.4810.99
299 [52]Union Grove2-5A1-428.9936.05261 [48]8.2015.93
300 [41]Windsor Forest3-4A3-128.7821.60369 [53]3.8211.76
301 [21]Pace Academy5-4A0-528.5954.6482 [2]5.8613.98
302 [18]Warren County8-1A3-228.4427.75330 [18]4.0212.30
303 [53]Apalachee8-6A1-428.2640.49220 [49]4.9113.37
304 [19]Montgomery County3-1A4-128.2518.41380 [28]0.669.12
305 [42]North Springs5-4A1-427.8737.25249 [37]6.2915.14
306 [8]George Walton AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A3-327.7927.49331 [6]4.2213.14
307 [47]Forsyth Central6-7A0-627.7347.06157 [44]4.3913.37
308 [34]North Murray7-3A0-527.4443.73195 [20]4.2013.48
309 [22]Providence Christian8-2A3-127.438.09415 [25]5.0714.36
310 [20]Portal3-1A5-126.8416.76386 [30]4.1714.05
311 [26]Gordon Lee7-2A2-326.6728.97320 [25]1.8711.91
312 [27]Dade County7-2A1-326.1934.71273 [18]2.9813.51
313 [21]Schley County6-1A4-126.098.14414 [43]4.6315.26
314 [35]Cedar Grove6-3A0-525.5652.8896 [6]1.4912.64
315 [43]Dawson County6-4A0-525.4447.10156 [21]6.5517.82
316 [36]Murray County7-3A4-125.3516.55387 [48]-0.6510.72
317 [54]Chamblee4-6A2-325.2431.87296 [58]3.0514.53
318 [53]Drew4-5A3-325.0430.29305 [55]2.6014.28
319 [55]Morrow3-6A2-224.9137.58246 [53]-0.3011.51
320 [22]Manchester7-1A2-424.8931.37299 [13]3.3215.15
321 [23]Telfair County4-1A3-224.8418.25381 [29]4.4416.32
322 [28]Bacon County1-2A1-324.6534.88271 [17]3.0815.15
323 [3]Athens ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A4-324.6416.79385 [7]0.3412.42
324 [4]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A3-324.5614.94395 [8]0.7912.95
325 [1]Windsor AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A4-124.3411.41404 [2]0.6413.01
326 [56]Alcovy4-6A1-424.3234.70274 [55]2.4914.89
327 [48]Discovery8-7A0-524.0346.89158 [45]1.0213.70
328 [9]Calvary ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A3-323.9925.82336 [7]2.5915.32
329 [44]Luella4-4A1-423.7353.6689 [6]1.9314.92
330 [10]Tattnall SquareGIAA 6-4A/3A4-323.7218.56379 [11]4.1417.13
331 [29]Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A2-323.6133.05285 [20]2.4915.59
332 [37]Therrell5-3A2-423.4427.86329 [38]-0.7712.51
333 [38]Sonoraville7-3A1-423.3735.43266 [31]1.7015.04
334 [54]Eagle's Landing2-5A0-523.0750.42117 [22]1.3915.04
335 [30]Metter3-2A0-523.0142.16210 [11]1.5415.24
336 [5]Frederica AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A2-422.9928.94321 [3]0.2113.93
337 [11]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A3-422.8923.28354 [10]1.4915.31
338 [39]Beach3-3A2-322.7929.81308 [36]4.0918.02
339 [57]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A2-322.5933.18283 [57]-0.0414.09
340 [49]Seckinger8-7A0-522.5950.69115 [37]5.1419.26
341 [45]Upson-Lee2-4A0-522.5348.79140 [16]-0.8213.37
342 [58]Decatur4-6A1-422.5044.14189 [43]-0.2413.97
343 [59]Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-522.3249.26132 [32]0.4714.87
344 [40]Rutland2-3A2-322.1820.99372 [45]-1.1813.35
345 [6]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA 3-4A/3A1-422.1134.97270 [2]-1.6412.97
346 [24]Greene County8-1A1-422.0937.12252 [8]0.1514.78
347 [23]Landmark Christian5-2A0-522.0850.26118 [6]2.9417.57
348 [25]Baconton Charter1-1A †5-121.893.43431 [46]-3.6711.17
349 [26]Seminole County1-1A1-421.7846.69160 [1]-1.3613.58
350 [46]East Hall8-4A2-321.7022.71357 [52]5.5220.54
351 [27]Miller County1-1A2-421.1225.97335 [19]3.5619.16
352 [28]Jenkins County5-1A1-420.9929.67312 [15]1.7017.42
353 [60]Johns Creek7-6A1-420.9845.02182 [41]-0.6215.11
354 [41]South Atlanta6-3A4-120.837.49417 [52]-2.7613.13
355 [42]Union County7-3A0-520.3744.07190 [18]-2.9213.42
356 [29]Hawkinsville4-1A2-320.2722.07363 [23]-0.7715.67
357 [31]Washington5-2A3-220.0612.00402 [39]-0.5116.14
358 [47]Ridgeland7-4A1-419.1833.83279 [44]-0.4217.12
359 [43]Coahulla Creek7-3A2-319.1324.74340 [39]-0.3217.26
360 [44]McNair6-3A1-318.7330.77301 [35]1.6019.58
361 [45]Central (Macon)2-3A3-218.3611.63403 [50]-0.7517.61
362 [30]Turner County4-1A1-418.0824.90338 [20]1.1619.80
363 [48]Riverdale4-4A2-418.0029.35317 [49]-2.1516.57
364 [55]Arabia Mountain4-5A1-517.1632.88288 [52]-3.7715.79
365 [32]Banks County8-2A †3-316.3912.68401 [38]-1.8418.49
366 [31]Wilkinson County5-1A2-316.3019.39375 [26]-1.9718.45
367 [24]Mount Paran Christian9-2A1-416.2026.41334 [22]-2.3618.16
368 [25]Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A3-115.8018.15382 [24]-1.9218.99
369 [32]Lake Oconee Academy8-1A5-115.40-3.10447 [50]-2.1919.12
370 [46]Tattnall County3-3A2-315.0622.50359 [42]-1.6819.98
371 [33]Claxton3-1A5-114.968.29412 [41]-3.0018.76
372 [47]Brantley County3-3A2-314.8922.07362 [43]-5.6716.16
373 [33]Coosa6-2A2-314.6028.06327 [28]-1.8620.26
374 [6]Gatewood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A3-314.4712.92399 [7]-0.4921.75
375 [49]Columbus1-4A2-314.0324.35346 [51]-1.8120.88
376 [48]Southwest2-3A0-513.9437.54247 [27]-2.8719.91
377 [7]Sherwood ChristianGIAA 3-2A/1A3-113.940.86439 [11]-0.5422.24
378 [34]Georgia Military Prep5-1A3-213.748.49411 [40]-6.1116.87
379 [50]Fayette County4-4A0-613.6343.67198 [25]-5.7917.30
380 [35]Dooly County4-1A1-413.2730.77302 [14]-2.5320.91
381 [7]Terrell AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A1-312.6320.51373 [6]-0.1523.94
382 [36]Glascock County5-1A1-412.3628.10326 [17]0.5924.95
383 [34]Utopian Academy5-2A2-112.252.46434 [44]-3.1921.27
384 [61]Osborne5-6A1-311.9224.39345 [61]-3.0721.72
385 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A1-311.7029.78309 [2]-4.2220.79
386 [56]Mundy's Mill4-5A1-411.0529.73310 [56]-6.9518.72
387 [37]B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A3-210.84-0.49442 [48]-5.3220.55
388 [12]Mount de SalesGIAA 6-4A/3A5-210.64-0.83443 [13]-9.3216.75
389 [62]Riverwood7-6A0-49.8036.56256 [54]-2.3224.60
390 [51]West Hall8-4A2-39.809.97407 [54]-5.5421.38
391 [49]Islands3-3A3-29.785.88424 [53]-4.3522.58
392 [38]Chattahoochee County6-1A3-29.718.27413 [42]-0.5926.41
393 [35]Glenn Hills4-2A3-29.695.65426 [42]-5.4021.63
394 [36]Jefferson County4-2A2-39.188.61410 [40]-5.1622.38
395 [57]Northview6-5A †1-48.5321.28370 [59]-4.2623.93
396 [2]Flint River AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A3-28.41-2.12444 [4]-6.5321.78
397 [9]Brookwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A6-18.32-6.87453 [12]-0.8427.56
398 [8]Lakeview AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A1-37.8321.60368 [5]-3.7725.11
399 [52]Salem5-4A1-47.7224.72341 [50]-5.2423.75
400 [63]Midtown4-6A0-57.4033.70280 [56]-6.8322.48
401 [3]Thomas JeffersonGIAA 4-2A/1A4-27.263.19432 [3]-7.9121.55
402 [37]Chattooga7-2A0-57.2429.59313 [23]-8.8820.60
403 [50]Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-47.2329.32318 [37]-7.2422.25
404 [51]Kendrick1-3A2-36.7915.91392 [49]-8.9221.01
405 [38]Bryan County3-2A0-56.6824.65342 [29]-10.2519.79
406 [39]Lanier County2-1A0-56.5228.75323 [16]-7.7522.44
407 [40]Wilcox County4-1A0-56.4731.84297 [12]-5.4724.77
408 [39]Oglethorpe County8-2A0-45.8336.12260 [16]-9.3821.51
409 [10]Southland AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A2-44.627.89416 [8]-8.6423.46
410 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS3-04.08-22.33458 [4]-4.3728.26
411 [2]King's AcademyGAPPS3-03.62-25.06461 [5]-6.4126.69
412 [52]Redan6-3A1-43.3517.15384 [47]-6.0727.30
413 [53]Hardaway1-4A0-53.2439.23231 [35]-10.0323.45
414 [64]Meadowcreek4-6A1-42.8323.72351 [62]-5.7628.13
415 [41]Marion County6-1A1-41.418.99408 [39]-10.8824.42
416 [40]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A1-41.0528.69324 [27]-7.5028.17
417 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA 4-2A/1A0-60.8330.32304 [1]-6.6529.24
418 [42]Atkinson County2-1A0-50.2322.96355 [22]-5.0831.40
419 [43]Towns County8-1A †3-3-0.586.20422 [44]-10.6326.66
420 [12]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2-2A/1A2-4-0.9514.81396 [6]-12.0225.64
421 [44]Hancock Central5-1A1-3-1.1016.36388 [31]-12.2825.54
422 [45]Pataula Charter1-1A †2-3-1.69-12.72456 [52]-13.9924.42
423 [53]Butler4-3A3-2-2.00-6.21451 [56]-13.1325.59
424 [26]Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A2-3-2.186.52419 [26]-11.3527.55
425 [54]Towers6-3A †2-4-2.2810.10406 [51]-12.9826.01
426 [46]Calhoun County1-1A †1-5-3.0013.66398 [36]-0.3239.39
427 [47]Terrell County1-1A3-2-3.10-3.07446 [49]-15.4324.39
428 [58]Forest Park4-5A0-5-3.1432.69290 [53]-13.2026.66
429 [54]Chestatee6-4A0-5-3.9829.43315 [48]-10.2430.46
430 [55]Southeast Whitfield7-4A2-3-4.081.18438 [57]-8.8631.93
431 [9]Westminster (Augusta)GIAA 1-4A/3A1-5-4.458.84409 [9]-14.6326.54
432 [48]Pelham1-1A1-4-5.3314.53397 [35]-22.0120.04
433 [3]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS2-3-5.69-5.48449 [3]-8.7633.64
434 [4]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS3-1-5.74-26.86463 [6]-15.2927.17
435 [49]Twiggs County5-1A1-4-6.735.65425 [45]-13.6829.77
436 [50]Berkmar7-7A0-6-6.9536.23259 [50]-17.8025.86
437 [41]Savannah3-2A0-5-7.3520.29374 [36]-17.4326.64
438 [59]Groves1-5A0-5-7.6242.64207 [41]-10.9633.37
439 [13]Loganville ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A2-4-10.277.33418 [12]-9.9137.08
440 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA 1-4A/3A2-4-10.282.02435 [10]-12.1434.86
441 [55]Jordan1-3A †1-4-10.663.11433 [54]-14.7532.62
442 [27]Walker9-2A2-3-10.691.22437 [27]-13.8433.57
443 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A0-6-11.6322.47360 [1]-14.0634.28
444 [11]Riverside PrepGIAA 4-4A/3A2-5-14.85-3.47448 [12]-18.0133.55
445 [5]Creekside ChristianGAPPS2-4-15.75-2.83445 [2]-17.8734.59
446 [42]Gordon Central7-2A0-5-16.165.20427 [43]-15.1337.74
447 [43]Josey4-2A1-4-17.666.32421 [41]-18.3036.07
448 [50]Crawford County6-1A0-5-18.8815.29394 [34]-12.9942.61
449 [56]Stone Mountain5-4A †1-5-19.276.40420 [55]-21.6534.33
450 [56]Cross Creek4-3A0-5-19.28-0.38441 [55]-21.8334.16
451 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A †1-4-21.13-6.35452 [60]-19.2238.63
452 [44]Armuchee6-2A0-5-21.8421.83364 [34]-25.1033.46
453 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS0-2-22.334.08430 [1]-15.5343.52
454 [51]Greenville7-1A1-4-23.440.47440 [47]-17.9042.25
455 [12]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA 3-4A/3A0-5-27.631.80436 [11]-16.3348.01
456 [13]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA 2-4A/3A1-4-28.33-10.28455 [14]-26.1938.86
457 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 1-4A/3A2-4-28.98-22.47459 [15]-18.7346.97
458 [52]Central (Talbotton)6-1A3-2-29.03-26.03462 [54]-23.3542.39
459 [57]Clarkston5-4A †1-5-29.195.90423 [56]-24.5941.31
460 [53]Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A †0-3-33.28-16.06457 [53]-26.5743.43
461 [54]Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A †0-4-40.81-5.62450 [51]-23.4654.06
462 [61]Cross Keys5-5A †0-6-52.01-23.72460 [61]-40.7747.95
463 [15]Dominion ChristianGIAA 1-4A/3A0-4-64.23-9.80454 [13]-42.8258.13

† — Plays a nonregion schedule / # — Qualifies for the GHSA private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-6A787.6077.33
22-7A585.0975.37
31-7A584.7178.57
44-7A579.4470.58
57-7A772.2958.39
66-7A669.1256.06
77-6A766.2452.54
87-5A766.1859.40
98-7A764.2748.26
103-6A963.5350.54
116-6A862.8654.33
122-4A861.8054.36
133-7A760.5356.28
146-5A759.9454.00
153-5A759.3752.09
165-7A859.3761.39
172-5A759.1949.41
181-2A757.7850.89
194-4A957.2638.61
208-3A756.6950.33
218-5A655.9851.90
228-6A855.7651.14
231-6A855.5244.32
241-5A854.5346.27
253-2A654.1527.96
262-2A753.1849.25
275-6A851.0943.25
285-3A849.8147.84
296-3A849.6533.28
305-5A747.8050.37
314-3A747.5230.04
321-4A946.9437.77
335-4A745.2840.03
346-4A643.5132.41
358-4A643.4739.52
363-3A842.2833.65
372-3A842.2233.33
381-3A542.1139.44
397-4A641.9734.24
403-4A741.1538.12
41GIAA 6-4A/3A540.6935.14
426-2A840.6633.46
437-3A840.5531.78
448-2A640.3637.59
454-5A938.5532.01
469-2A737.5420.43
477-1A537.0418.48
48GIAA 5-4A/3A436.6634.51
497-2A735.6716.67
505-2A633.3330.32
512-1A631.3925.49
52GIAA 2-4A/3A430.8019.58
533-1A530.7127.61
544-6A929.4027.28
554-2A828.9326.65
568-1A525.5328.33
574-1A724.5420.48
58GIAA 3-4A/3A524.4214.14
595-1A724.2014.65
60GIAA 4-2A/1A623.7115.46
611-1A623.5717.30
626-1A723.4310.66
63GIAA 2-2A/1A722.7515.75
64GIAA 3-2A/1A319.3516.70
65GIAA 4-4A/3A617.959.67
66GAPPS6-1.77-6.97
67GIAA 1-4A/3A4-15.76-26.99

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/28Baconton CharterPelham0 - 225.4295.7%0.167
08/28CambridgeWoodstock20 - 3813.3083.6%0.193
09/18GreenvilleSouthwest Georgia STEM58 - 5623.3094.6%0.270
08/21EtowahWoodstock36 - 3519.1591.3%0.303
09/11McDonoughRiverdale20 - 1820.1692.2%0.312
09/04Sandy CreekNorth Clayton28 - 1936.7298.9%0.322
09/18Savannah ChristianSavannah Country Day10 - 218.0372.8%0.333
09/18BaldwinHoward35 - 565.4966.2%0.355
08/21Hancock CentralCross Creek20 - 1816.5488.4%0.363
08/21Ware CountyBainbridge22 - 2115.0386.3%0.364
08/22NewtonDouglas County34 - 2725.9296.0%0.373
09/18Lithia SpringsPace Academy36 - 3513.5584.0%0.385
08/28White CountyUnion County20 - 1422.3994.0%0.386
09/18Peachtree RidgeDenmark28 - 2027.3496.6%0.387
08/21Villa RicaAlexander29 - 2714.5985.7%0.391

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
98.3609/25Thomas County CentralLee County49 - 2613.4783.5%
93.0310/23CarrolltonWestlake - 9.2775.4%
92.5910/02NewtonWestlake - 5.3465.6%
92.1210/02Lee CountyCoffee - 3.4960.4%
90.1910/30Thomas County CentralCoffee - 22.7293.9%
88.1409/04Lee CountySequoyah43 - 328.3273.2%
87.2210/16ValdostaColquitt County - 9.4275.7%
87.1010/09North GwinnettBrookwood - 4.1962.4%
86.4308/28NewtonRoswell42 - 1511.9580.9%
85.2409/11Lee CountyColquitt County48 - 3013.1483.0%
83.8908/21Thomas County CentralColquitt County57 - 2128.5396.9%
83.6008/28East PauldingHarrison27 - 235.7466.6%
82.4308/22BufordGainesville39 - 1915.5486.7%
82.4211/06MiltonRoswell - 0.4051.2%
82.3908/28Blessed TrinityMilton21 - 204.6663.7%