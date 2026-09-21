AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary shuffles top teams; new No. 1 has state’s highest-rated offense

The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio reacts to a referees call second half of play Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Sequoyah High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio reacts to a referees call second half of play Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Sequoyah High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
52 minutes ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 939 of 972 total games including 0 tie(s) (96.60%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.60 points and all game margins within 12.12 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.95

By class

7A 6A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(3)Newton5-0 98.261(1)Lee County4-0102.92
2(2)Carrollton5-0 96.722(5)East Paulding4-094.85
3(1)Buford4-0 95.643(2)Thomas County Central4-093.16
4(6)Brookwood5-0 89.634(4)Sequoyah4-189.44
5(5)North Gwinnett5-0 89.595(6)Coffee4-086.93
6(7)Westlake5-0 88.836(9)Roswell3-183.93
7(8)Valdosta4-0 87.447(3)Gainesville2-282.92
8(16)Harrison4-1 86.288(7)Milton3-182.59
9(10)North Cobb3-1 82.619(8)Creekside3-182.55
10(22)North Paulding3-2 81.5410(10)Jackson County4-076.50
11(11)Peachtree Ridge5-0 81.3211(11)Houston County2-274.17
12(13)Colquitt County3-2 79.5312(12)Hughes3-170.12
13(12)Grayson2-3 78.5113(14)Tift County3-169.29
14(15)East Coweta4-1 78.2114(13)Kell4-168.68
15(4)Marietta3-2 76.9315(15)Woodward Academy3-166.89



5A 4A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Blessed Trinity4-086.171(1)Sandy Creek5-085.34
2(2)Cartersville4-079.172(2)Troup4-077.59
3(3)Marist3-179.063(3)Peach County4-076.89
4(4)Tucker4-075.834(4)Monroe Area5-070.35
5(7)Central (Carrollton)2-274.685(5)Cairo4-069.40
6(5)Benedictine3-174.646(6)Stephenson3-166.25
7(6)North Oconee4-173.947(7)Douglass2-260.90
8(8)Ola4-172.318(10)Calhoun1-455.58
9(9)Cass5-068.699(9)Oconee County2-355.51
10(12)LaGrange3-267.4610(14)Mary Persons3-154.84
11(11)Dalton4-065.8011(12)Spalding3-154.34
12(10)Mays4-065.6912(8)Baldwin3-154.31
13(15)Jones County2-364.3913(15)West Laurens1-352.68
14(13)Stockbridge3-163.8714(11)North Hall2-251.29
15(16)Jefferson3-262.3215(18)New Hampstead1-351.00



3A 2A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Toombs County4-081.871(1)Heard County4-072.40
2(2)Hart County5-069.672(2)Bleckley County4-066.24
3(6)Columbia2-263.963(3)Fitzgerald4-061.94
4(3)Pierce County4-062.784(4)Jeff Davis4-061.45
5(4)Appling County4-060.785(5)Thomasville3-158.62
6(7)Northeast3-157.486(6)Dublin3-158.19
7(13)Lumpkin County4-056.257(7)Bremen4-057.90
8(8)Rockmart2-255.148(8)Cook2-254.96
9(5)Hapeville Charter1-355.129(9)Commerce4-054.05
10(14)Crisp County3-154.9910(14)Model4-049.81
11(12)Burke County2-252.4611(11)Dodge County2-249.40
12(11)Thomson1-351.9412(16)Berrien4-048.69
13(9)Worth County2-251.4813(10)Swainsboro1-348.28
14(18)Franklin County3-150.4914(13)Jasper County2-247.62
15(24)KIPP Atlanta Collegiate3-149.6715(12)Brooks County0-445.69



1A Private
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lincoln County3-249.421(1)Calvary Day4-071.44
2(3)Johnson County4-048.482(2)Prince Avenue Christian4-069.11
3(2)Bowdon2-348.403(5)Lovett4-062.35
4(5)Taylor County4-046.694(4)Holy Innocents4-062.31
5(4)Clinch County2-246.465(3)Hebron Christian3-161.68
6(7)Charlton County3-1-144.856(6)Greater Atlanta Christian3-158.58
7(6)Macon County4-042.837(7)Fellowship Christian4-053.07
8(12)Treutlen4-040.538(8)Wesleyan2-250.35
9(10)Trion4-139.749(9)Whitefield Academy4-045.95
10(9)Emanuel County Institute2-339.1110(10)North Cobb Christian4-045.81
11(8)Randolph-Clay4-036.3011(13)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-244.85
12(13)Washington-Wilkes4-133.2312(12)Christian Heritage4-044.75
13(15)Early County0-433.2213(14)Aquinas1-343.43
14(14)Wheeler County1-332.0814(16)Eagle's Landing Christian2-243.43
15(11)Irwin County2-231.9415(15)Mount Vernon0-442.99



GIAA 4A GIAA 3A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Stratford Academy4-150.451(1)John Milledge Academy6-053.06
2(2)Bulloch Academy5-145.192(2)Westfield School3-338.59
3(5)Strong Rock Christian5-139.633(5)Athens Christian4-229.37
4(3)St. Anne-Pacelli3-239.614(6)Frederica Academy2-427.69
5(4)First Presbyterian4-235.005(4)Deerfield-Windsor1-326.83



GIAA 2A GIAA 1A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Valwood School5-145.431(1)Windsor Academy4-128.19
2(3)Edmund Burke Academy5-036.182(2)Flint River Academy3-120.45
3(4)Brentwood School4-235.773(3)Thomas Jefferson4-115.94
4(2)Southwest Georgia Academy4-133.714(4)Robert Toombs Academy0-5-5.77
5(5)Briarwood Academy4-029.20     



GAPPS
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)King's Academy3-08.32     
2(3)Lanier Christian2-08.12     
3(4)Rock Springs Christian2-26.38     
4(2)Cherokee Christian3-1-0.63     
5(5)Creekside Christian1-4-10.37     



All classes

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rnk [Class] Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Lee County2-6A4-0102.9274.7010 [4]52.07-12.46
2 [1]Newton4-7A5-098.2662.2849 [20]44.77-15.10
3 [2]Carrollton2-7A5-096.7258.2571 [29]44.27-14.06
4 [3]Buford8-7A4-095.6480.712 [1]37.53-19.72
5 [2]East Paulding5-6A4-094.8572.0117 [6]42.48-13.98
6 [3]Thomas County Central2-6A4-093.1661.5753 [13]40.74-14.02
7 [4]Brookwood7-7A5-089.6358.1772 [30]39.88-11.35
8 [5]North Gwinnett7-7A5-089.5951.06121 [39]39.48-11.72
9 [4]Sequoyah6-6A4-189.4463.7443 [12]34.24-16.81
10 [6]Westlake2-7A5-088.8356.1986 [34]41.54-8.90
11 [7]Valdosta1-7A4-087.4454.7290 [35]39.45-9.60
12 [5]Coffee2-6A4-086.9366.0334 [9]31.26-17.28
13 [8]Harrison3-7A4-186.2861.0557 [25]32.20-15.68
14 [1]Blessed Trinity6-5A4-086.1761.4654 [10]35.74-12.03
15 [1]Sandy Creek4-4A5-085.3446.82169 [25]29.26-17.69
16 [6]Roswell7-6A3-183.9376.488 [3]33.09-12.45
17 [7]Gainesville7-6A2-282.9285.671 [1]35.08-9.44
18 [9]North Cobb5-7A3-182.6169.0824 [13]33.90-10.32
19 [8]Milton7-6A3-182.5973.8911 [5]33.00-11.20
20 [9]Creekside3-6A3-182.5547.36160 [38]37.04-7.11
21 [1]Toombs County3-3A4-081.8747.33161 [11]35.18-8.29
22 [10]North Paulding5-7A3-281.5471.5118 [9]29.78-13.37
23 [11]Peachtree Ridge7-7A5-081.3262.1650 [21]31.04-11.89
24 [12]Colquitt County1-7A3-279.5372.2216 [8]32.56-8.59
25 [2]Cartersville7-5A4-079.1745.70183 [33]34.06-6.72
26 [3]Marist6-5A3-179.0659.3864 [12]28.02-12.65
27 [13]Grayson4-7A2-378.5179.934 [2]30.45-9.66
28 [14]East Coweta2-7A4-178.2167.1132 [16]32.50-7.32
29 [2]Troup2-4A4-077.5957.0877 [6]30.54-8.65
30 [15]Marietta5-7A3-276.9366.5333 [17]34.50-4.04
31 [3]Peach County2-4A4-076.8951.90110 [11]34.63-3.86
32 [10]Jackson County8-6A4-076.5064.5938 [10]31.94-6.17
33 [16]Lowndes1-7A5-076.2250.71122 [40]26.76-11.07
34 [17]Archer4-7A4-176.1661.1756 [24]30.64-7.14
35 [4]Tucker5-5A4-075.8356.7380 [16]30.11-7.33
36 [18]McEachern3-7A3-275.7069.4523 [12]24.14-13.17
37 [19]Lambert6-7A2-374.8877.077 [4]31.32-5.18
38 [5]Central (Carrollton)3-5A2-274.6872.2715 [2]34.55-1.73
39 [6]Benedictine1-5A3-174.6468.0628 [3]30.57-5.67
40 [20]Parkview7-7A3-274.3170.4021 [10]33.38-2.53
41 [11]Houston County2-6A2-274.1770.8819 [7]30.94-4.84
42 [7]North Oconee8-5A4-173.9462.9345 [8]26.20-9.34
43 [1]Heard County6-2A4-072.4022.98364 [34]28.20-5.80
44 [21]Douglas County2-7A2-272.3473.5012 [6]29.12-4.82
45 [8]Ola2-5A4-172.3153.4199 [20]25.82-8.11
46 [1]Calvary Day3-2A3-271.4449.83132 [6]27.08-5.96
47 [22]Camden County1-7A3-270.7560.3060 [27]25.05-7.30
48 [4]Monroe Area8-4A5-070.3549.67134 [15]29.52-2.45
49 [12]Hughes3-6A3-170.1250.44127 [33]24.91-6.82
50 [2]Hart County8-3A5-069.6745.86180 [17]25.61-5.67
51 [5]Cairo1-4A4-069.4036.87263 [39]24.57-6.44
52 [13]Tift County2-6A3-169.2954.7091 [22]23.45-7.45
53 [23]South Gwinnett4-7A2-269.1870.3522 [11]26.91-3.88
54 [2]Prince Avenue Christian8-2A3-069.1151.79112 [3]28.73-1.98
55 [24]North Forsyth6-7A3-268.9762.6747 [19]25.93-4.65
56 [25]Walton5-7A2-368.8568.0627 [15]27.17-3.28
57 [9]Cass7-5A5-068.6951.59113 [24]29.21-1.08
58 [14]Kell6-6A4-168.6853.8497 [25]29.71-0.58
59 [26]Richmond Hill1-7A5-068.1851.91109 [37]24.64-5.15
60 [10]LaGrange3-5A3-267.4656.3984 [18]23.75-5.32
61 [15]Woodward Academy3-6A3-166.8949.82133 [35]22.01-6.49
62 [6]Stephenson5-4A3-166.2554.1595 [9]24.49-3.36
63 [2]Bleckley County2-2A4-066.2448.59147 [5]25.50-2.35
64 [11]Dalton7-5A4-065.8050.62124 [26]25.86-1.55
65 [12]Mays5-5A4-065.6948.66146 [28]20.79-6.51
66 [27]Hillgrove3-7A3-264.5763.8941 [18]27.160.98
67 [13]Jones County2-5A2-364.3967.6130 [4]21.91-4.09
68 [3]Columbia6-3A2-263.9670.8120 [2]23.51-2.06
69 [14]Stockbridge4-5A3-163.8735.74277 [51]28.062.58
70 [16]Clarke Central8-6A3-163.2053.5998 [26]19.79-5.02
71 [4]Pierce County3-3A4-062.7835.32282 [30]22.95-1.43
72 [17]Effingham County1-6A2-262.7154.2693 [23]23.91-0.40
73 [28]Etowah5-7A4-162.6349.61135 [41]27.443.20
74 [3]Lovett5-3A4-062.3542.24219 [11]21.06-2.90
75 [15]Jefferson8-5A3-262.3256.4983 [17]19.16-4.76
76 [4]Holy Innocents5-3A5-062.3132.63306 [19]23.61-0.31
77 [3]Fitzgerald1-2A4-061.9444.82193 [10]19.45-4.09
78 [5]Hebron Christian8-3A1-361.6868.6126 [1]23.10-0.19
79 [18]Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-261.5659.3765 [14]20.48-2.68
80 [4]Jeff Davis1-2A4-061.4535.31283 [21]22.43-0.62
81 [7]Douglass5-4A2-260.9062.7546 [3]22.00-0.51
82 [5]Appling County3-3A4-060.7824.91356 [42]19.20-3.19
83 [19]Lassiter6-6A4-160.6145.11190 [44]22.510.29
84 [20]Newnan3-6A1-360.2467.5731 [8]23.551.71
85 [16]Lithonia5-5A1-359.4973.2313 [1]18.43-2.67
86 [21]Creekview6-6A3-259.4950.60126 [32]18.70-2.39
87 [22]Lanier7-6A2-259.1359.2667 [16]19.01-1.73
88 [23]Brunswick1-6A2-258.9445.44186 [43]26.185.62
89 [29]Collins Hill8-7A0-458.9176.169 [5]16.19-4.32
90 [5]Thomasville1-2A3-158.6244.63194 [11]21.941.72
91 [6]Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A3-158.5850.65123 [5]18.86-1.33
92 [17]Jenkins1-5A1-358.5264.5539 [6]21.391.25
93 [18]Southwest DeKalb5-5A2-258.3257.2375 [14]19.90-0.02
94 [6]Dublin2-2A3-158.1948.14153 [7]18.28-1.52
95 [19]Whitewater3-5A4-058.1643.14203 [37]21.171.40
96 [24]Mountain View8-6A3-158.0642.19220 [50]22.743.08
97 [25]Bradwell Institute1-6A3-157.9755.1889 [21]24.875.29
98 [20]Statesboro1-5A3-157.9552.22108 [22]21.111.55
99 [21]Richmond Academy1-5A4-057.9543.64200 [36]20.611.05
100 [7]Bremen6-2A4-057.9032.69304 [24]21.001.49
101 [22]Ware County1-5A2-257.7648.36151 [29]17.29-2.07
102 [6]Northeast2-3A3-157.4846.09176 [16]19.580.50
103 [30]Dacula8-7A2-257.4157.6974 [31]22.583.56
104 [31]Norcross7-7A2-257.2556.5782 [33]18.78-0.09
105 [7]Lumpkin County8-3A4-056.2539.17239 [26]23.615.75
106 [23]Warner Robins2-5A3-256.1359.2468 [13]21.483.75
107 [32]Denmark6-7A2-355.9361.4355 [23]18.470.93
108 [24]Flowery Branch8-5A3-255.9057.1576 [15]18.771.26
109 [25]Griffin3-5A3-155.8048.24152 [30]20.913.50
110 [26]Rome6-6A0-455.6780.373 [2]18.721.44
111 [33]West Forsyth6-7A1-455.6368.8125 [14]19.121.88
112 [8]Calhoun7-4A1-455.5867.6429 [1]20.833.64
113 [27]New Manchester5-6A3-255.5650.61125 [31]17.720.55
114 [9]Oconee County8-4A2-355.5153.8896 [10]19.872.76
115 [8]Rockmart7-3A2-255.1451.24118 [8]20.043.29
116 [9]Hapeville Charter6-3A1-355.1278.285 [1]20.093.37
117 [10]Crisp County1-3A3-154.9945.65184 [18]20.293.69
118 [8]Cook1-2A2-254.9661.6952 [2]18.782.22
119 [10]Mary Persons2-4A3-154.8444.31195 [28]20.584.13
120 [34]South Forsyth6-7A5-054.7541.30227 [47]20.894.53
121 [11]Spalding2-4A3-154.3448.69145 [18]18.542.59
122 [12]Baldwin2-4A3-154.3147.73157 [21]21.485.57
123 [9]Commerce8-2A4-054.0525.83351 [32]18.362.70
124 [26]Villa Rica7-5A4-153.8742.59213 [40]17.932.45
125 [27]Perry2-5A1-453.7762.3548 [9]21.906.53
126 [28]Habersham Central8-6A2-253.5755.3387 [20]18.032.85
127 [7]Fellowship Christian9-2A2-153.0748.07155 [8]17.823.15
128 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A6-053.0621.37373 [7]15.701.03
129 [28]Cedartown7-5A4-153.0142.35216 [42]18.253.62
130 [29]Cambridge6-5A2-352.8863.0144 [7]18.053.57
131 [13]West Laurens3-4A1-352.6860.2462 [4]14.300.01
132 [11]Burke County4-3A2-252.4651.29117 [7]18.013.94
133 [35]Mill Creek8-7A0-452.3778.166 [3]19.095.11
134 [30]East Forsyth8-5A4-152.0041.30226 [45]17.473.87
135 [12]Thomson4-3A1-351.9464.0640 [3]19.756.19
136 [13]Worth County1-3A2-251.4849.87131 [9]18.235.14
137 [14]North Hall6-4A2-251.2950.13129 [14]21.158.26
138 [15]New Hampstead3-4A1-351.0056.6181 [7]16.213.60
139 [36]Paulding County5-7A3-250.9452.53103 [36]15.563.01
140 [16]Hampton4-4A2-250.9351.18120 [12]16.243.70
141 [14]Franklin County8-3A3-150.4922.15367 [44]14.602.50
142 [1]Stratford AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A4-150.4536.87264 [3]17.845.79
143 [8]Wesleyan5-3A2-250.3549.45136 [7]17.966.00
144 [29]Heritage (Conyers)4-6A3-150.3435.45279 [57]19.017.06
145 [17]Northwest Whitfield7-4A4-150.2138.67242 [37]18.766.93
146 [31]Dutchtown4-5A3-249.9042.78211 [39]13.852.34
147 [10]Model6-2A4-049.8117.15394 [37]14.693.28
148 [15]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A3-149.6748.00156 [10]16.465.19
149 [16]Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-449.5158.1173 [4]15.304.18
150 [1]Lincoln County8-1A3-249.4240.65229 [6]19.548.51
151 [11]Dodge County2-2A2-249.4044.95191 [9]19.258.25
152 [18]Adairsville7-4A4-149.3337.23256 [38]16.295.36
153 [37]North Atlanta3-7A2-349.2951.24119 [38]17.716.81
154 [19]Westover1-4A4-149.1034.24295 [47]14.173.46
155 [17]Hephzibah4-3A3-149.0336.07272 [29]17.516.88
156 [30]Veterans2-6A3-148.9742.37215 [48]14.684.11
157 [12]Berrien1-2A4-048.6929.33327 [28]17.046.74
158 [31]South Effingham1-6A4-048.6732.13310 [59]15.335.05
159 [20]Gilmer6-4A3-148.5842.67212 [31]18.398.20
160 [21]Dougherty1-4A3-148.5743.95197 [29]16.956.78
161 [2]Johnson County5-1A4-048.4827.73334 [21]15.525.43
162 [3]Bowdon7-1A2-348.4048.96141 [1]15.705.69
163 [13]Swainsboro2-2A1-348.2859.6863 [3]17.537.64
164 [32]Walnut Grove8-6A3-147.8742.24218 [49]12.162.68
165 [32]Jonesboro4-5A2-247.6646.30174 [32]12.613.34
166 [14]Jasper County4-2A2-247.6248.37150 [6]15.296.06
167 [38]Pebblebrook3-7A2-347.4349.36137 [42]14.435.39
168 [33]Glynn Academy1-6A1-347.3459.2966 [15]18.9510.01
169 [33]Sprayberry6-5A2-347.1749.06138 [27]17.598.82
170 [34]Locust Grove2-5A1-447.0865.3037 [5]19.6710.99
171 [22]Howard2-4A2-246.8755.2388 [8]14.846.36
172 [23]Cherokee Bluff8-4A2-346.8243.00207 [30]12.313.88
173 [4]Taylor County6-1A4-046.6930.69320 [19]14.776.48
174 [24]North Clayton4-4A2-346.6758.5870 [5]14.185.90
175 [5]Clinch County2-1A2-246.4643.56201 [5]13.715.65
176 [18]Morgan County8-3A2-246.4447.20162 [12]13.415.37
177 [39]Kennesaw Mountain3-7A4-146.3339.84235 [48]18.1210.18
178 [34]Northside (Columbus)3-6A3-146.2549.89130 [34]16.258.39
179 [19]Lamar County2-3A3-146.1532.67305 [34]11.063.31
180 [40]Campbell3-7A1-346.0260.6458 [26]15.347.71
181 [9]Whitefield Academy5-2A2-245.9546.87168 [10]16.649.08
182 [20]Ringgold7-3A4-045.8626.90341 [40]14.567.09
183 [10]North Cobb Christian5-3A3-145.8134.28293 [17]16.408.98
184 [15]Brooks County1-2A0-445.6965.6036 [1]17.009.70
185 [35]Hiram5-6A1-445.5363.8742 [11]12.765.62
186 [16]Laney4-2A2-245.4547.12163 [8]12.965.90
187 [1]Valwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A5-145.4326.35348 [3]18.1111.07
188 [25]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A4-045.4132.00312 [48]12.605.59
189 [35]M.L. King4-5A4-145.3531.36315 [54]16.159.19
190 [36]Centennial6-5A3-245.3541.64225 [44]14.787.82
191 [36]McIntosh3-6A1-245.2554.1994 [24]11.744.88
192 [2]Bulloch AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A5-145.1924.54359 [9]16.8610.07
193 [21]Callaway2-3A2-245.0043.01206 [22]13.546.92
194 [37]Harris County3-5A2-345.0052.97101 [21]13.086.48
195 [6]Charlton County2-1A3-1-144.8535.37281 [12]13.026.56
196 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A1-444.8551.34115 [4]16.309.85
197 [12]Christian Heritage7-2A4-044.7524.33362 [23]17.4211.05
198 [17]ACE Charter2-2A4-044.2727.10339 [30]14.548.67
199 [22]Carver (Atlanta)6-3A2-243.9740.98228 [23]12.877.29
200 [41]Rockdale County4-7A3-243.9737.06260 [49]12.486.91
201 [38]Allatoona7-5A1-443.9460.3659 [11]13.588.03
202 [26]Spencer1-4A3-243.8534.56287 [43]12.406.94
203 [23]Elbert County8-3A2-243.7146.49172 [15]11.305.98
204 [39]St. Pius X6-5A2-243.6246.68170 [31]13.177.95
205 [37]Shiloh4-6A3-243.5243.54202 [45]11.206.07
206 [13]Aquinas4-2A3-143.4333.56301 [18]11.796.75
207 [14]Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A3-143.4336.31270 [16]15.8410.81
208 [18]Screven County3-2A3-143.3832.12311 [26]10.145.15
209 [40]Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-243.3442.55214 [41]13.148.19
210 [15]Mount Vernon9-2A3-242.9936.79266 [14]13.538.93
211 [24]Stephens County8-3A2-242.9937.37254 [28]13.598.99
212 [7]Macon County6-1A4-042.8322.04368 [28]12.548.10
213 [41]Lithia Springs3-5A3-142.8137.70253 [48]14.5210.11
214 [27]Southeast Bulloch3-4A2-242.6946.02178 [26]10.876.57
215 [42]Cherokee5-7A1-442.3556.8579 [32]10.906.94
216 [42]Evans1-5A2-242.3442.28217 [43]15.1111.16
217 [25]Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-242.2633.64300 [32]12.038.17
218 [38]Lovejoy3-6A1-342.0552.32107 [30]12.929.27
219 [28]Harlem3-4A2-241.9341.71223 [33]11.107.57
220 [43]Northgate2-7A0-541.6661.9051 [22]10.016.75
221 [39]Woodstock6-6A1-441.5359.0869 [17]14.0710.93
222 [29]Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A2-341.5348.13154 [20]14.5511.41
223 [30]White County6-4A4-141.3334.25294 [46]9.516.57
224 [40]Alexander5-6A1-441.2348.81143 [36]11.929.09
225 [44]Central Gwinnett8-7A1-341.0249.03139 [43]9.576.94
226 [31]Bainbridge1-4A1-340.7848.52149 [19]11.929.53
227 [41]Dunwoody4-6A3-140.7424.53360 [62]12.7510.40
228 [8]Treutlen4-1A4-040.5317.18393 [34]10.808.66
229 [42]Chapel Hill5-6A1-340.5052.70102 [27]12.9610.86
230 [19]Rabun County8-2A2-240.2636.84265 [18]12.3910.52
231 [43]Greenbrier1-6A1-340.1246.35173 [40]11.9110.18
232 [32]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-440.1150.29128 [13]11.319.59
233 [44]Pope6-6A3-240.0939.11240 [52]11.129.43
234 [33]Long County3-4A1-339.8444.86192 [27]13.4912.04
235 [9]Trion7-1A4-139.7428.98329 [20]13.4912.15
236 [3]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A5-139.6320.38378 [11]10.959.71
237 [4]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA 5-4A/3A3-239.6142.96208 [1]11.4410.23
238 [26]LaFayette7-3A4-039.6022.93365 [43]12.9311.72
239 [43]Winder-Barrow8-5A2-339.2144.15196 [35]11.1110.29
240 [27]Sumter County1-3A1-439.1245.13189 [20]11.6610.93
241 [10]Emanuel County Institute3-1A2-339.1143.80198 [4]10.239.52
242 [2]Westfield SchoolGIAA 3-4A/3A3-338.5939.33236 [1]9.078.87
243 [45]Wheeler5-7A0-438.5872.5014 [7]11.9511.76
244 [20]Vidalia2-2A2-238.4548.83142 [4]8.828.76
245 [28]Jackson2-3A1-338.3746.92167 [14]11.3711.39
246 [45]Loganville8-6A2-238.3242.92209 [46]10.8410.91
247 [29]Haralson County5-3A2-238.1952.39106 [5]9.069.26
248 [44]Maynard Jackson5-5A1-338.0045.63185 [34]7.938.33
249 [45]Eastside4-5A2-337.8538.25247 [47]10.6911.23
250 [34]Monroe1-4A0-337.8465.8335 [2]8.889.43
251 [21]Social Circle4-2A3-137.6730.06325 [27]11.4912.22
252 [46]Starr's Mill3-5A0-437.5154.6492 [19]9.2610.14
253 [46]Alpharetta7-6A1-337.5046.24175 [41]10.3411.23
254 [47]Cedar Shoals8-6A1-337.4752.52105 [29]8.439.35
255 [47]Madison County8-5A2-337.3843.08204 [38]12.4013.42
256 [46]Duluth7-7A0-437.3460.2561 [28]9.3110.36
257 [16]Savannah Christian3-2A1-437.0238.61243 [12]9.9111.28
258 [30]Miller Grove6-3A2-236.9831.89314 [37]8.089.50
259 [35]Pickens6-4A1-436.9346.99166 [24]11.9513.42
260 [31]Washington County4-3A1-336.8547.04164 [13]8.4910.04
261 [11]Randolph-Clay1-1A4-036.3011.51417 [41]11.4213.51
262 [2]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A5-036.1812.30415 [8]8.6510.86
263 [36]Westside (Macon)2-4A2-236.0940.32232 [35]11.2113.51
264 [3]Brentwood SchoolGIAA 4-2A/1A4-235.7721.88370 [4]12.1614.78
265 [37]East Jackson8-4A1-435.6242.01222 [32]9.4612.24
266 [38]McDonough4-4A3-235.2234.29291 [45]6.739.90
267 [17]King's Ridge Christian9-2A3-135.1827.26336 [21]10.2313.44
268 [48]Banneker5-5A2-235.1131.90313 [53]9.3812.66
269 [5]First PresbyterianGIAA 6-4A/3A4-235.0026.72343 [8]8.1011.50
270 [49]Druid Hills5-5A3-134.9623.56363 [58]5.188.61
271 [48]Grovetown1-6A0-434.9648.57148 [37]3.727.15
272 [50]Wayne County1-5A1-334.9251.34116 [25]9.2812.75
273 [51]Chattahoochee6-5A3-134.7028.37332 [57]10.4414.13
274 [49]Tri-Cities3-6A2-234.4845.74182 [42]7.6011.51
275 [22]Pepperell6-2A2-234.4538.11249 [15]8.8012.74
276 [23]Putnam County4-2A3-134.3719.07383 [36]10.0014.02
277 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A1-334.3136.62268 [15]5.599.67
278 [19]Darlington6-2A2-234.1229.33328 [20]11.1915.46
279 [39]Shaw1-4A3-233.8630.97319 [49]5.7310.26
280 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A4-133.7120.58377 [5]12.1616.84
281 [12]Washington-Wilkes8-1A4-133.2315.24402 [37]9.7814.94
282 [13]Early County1-1A0-433.2246.04177 [2]6.2711.45
283 [40]Windsor Forest3-4A3-133.0726.96340 [50]6.6211.94
284 [14]Wheeler County4-1A1-332.0837.88251 [9]8.5414.85
285 [6]BrookstoneGIAA 5-4A/3A1-532.0038.34245 [2]7.7214.11
286 [15]Irwin County2-1A2-231.9436.51269 [10]6.2712.72
287 [16]McIntosh County Academy3-1A3-231.8638.84241 [7]4.9011.44
288 [24]Fannin County7-2A1-331.5436.93262 [17]9.3316.18
289 [50]South Cobb5-6A3-131.4718.99384 [64]4.9211.84
290 [25]East Laurens2-2A1-331.4038.12248 [14]7.1914.18
291 [32]Coahulla Creek7-3A2-231.3132.18309 [36]5.1712.25
292 [20]Pace Academy5-4A0-431.2153.08100 [2]7.6514.83
293 [17]Manchester7-1A2-331.0633.54302 [16]7.5214.86
294 [18]Warren County8-1A2-230.9134.10296 [15]7.2414.72
295 [51]South Paulding5-6A0-430.6556.8978 [18]5.7013.44
296 [41]North Springs5-4A1-330.5640.37231 [34]8.2616.09
297 [33]Pike County2-3A2-230.5633.53303 [33]7.2215.05
298 [21]Providence Christian8-2A3-130.489.14424 [26]7.3715.29
299 [19]Schley County6-1A3-130.2621.99369 [29]7.0815.20
300 [20]Montgomery County3-1A3-130.1724.59357 [25]3.3311.55
301 [34]North Murray7-3A0-430.1545.17188 [19]5.6013.84
302 [26]Gordon Lee7-2A1-330.1337.31255 [16]4.7813.03
303 [35]Cedar Grove6-3A0-430.0951.44114 [6]4.6112.92
304 [52]Union Grove2-5A1-429.9436.98261 [49]10.4018.85
305 [36]Temple5-3A2-229.9328.63331 [39]7.2715.73
306 [21]Mitchell County2-1A3-129.6924.50361 [27]6.2814.99
307 [47]Forsyth Central6-7A0-529.3846.01179 [44]5.7814.79
308 [3]Athens ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A4-229.3719.08382 [8]3.9212.94
309 [52]River Ridge6-6A0-529.3156.3385 [19]9.8918.97
310 [53]Alcovy4-6A1-329.2935.75276 [56]6.2015.31
311 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A4-029.204.73437 [11]5.6514.84
312 [27]Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A2-229.0934.02298 [23]7.0816.38
313 [54]Apalachee8-6A1-329.0542.79210 [47]5.5414.89
314 [55]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A2-228.8834.28292 [58]3.5413.05
315 [42]Liberty County3-4A1-328.6536.74267 [40]5.6215.36
316 [56]Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-428.5552.53104 [28]4.4014.24
317 [1]Windsor AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A4-128.1916.11400 [2]3.7513.96
318 [37]Beach3-3A1-327.9638.09250 [27]5.2015.64
319 [28]Dade County7-2A1-327.7535.93273 [19]4.9315.57
320 [57]Morrow3-6A2-127.7125.50353 [61]2.4313.11
321 [4]Frederica AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A2-427.6931.09317 [3]3.4614.16
322 [38]Murray County7-3A4-027.5615.88401 [48]2.9813.81
323 [29]Bacon County1-2A1-227.5234.33289 [22]4.5215.40
324 [7]Calvary ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A3-227.3527.15337 [7]5.6416.67
325 [43]Upson-Lee2-4A0-427.1349.03140 [16]3.1114.37
326 [8]Savannah Country DayGIAA 2-4A/3A1-527.0334.55288 [4]-0.4410.92
327 [22]Athens Academy8-2A1-327.0137.71252 [13]6.2917.68
328 [44]East Hall8-4A2-226.9621.74372 [51]8.9720.39
329 [48]Seckinger8-7A0-426.8841.64224 [46]7.1718.69
330 [53]Eagle's Landing2-5A0-426.8451.89111 [23]3.7915.35
331 [5]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA 3-4A/3A1-326.8335.46278 [2]1.2212.79
332 [58]Decatur4-6A1-426.6646.49171 [39]3.1714.90
333 [23]Landmark Christian5-2A0-426.6146.99165 [9]5.3217.10
334 [45]Dawson County6-4A0-526.4447.67158 [22]7.8119.76
335 [46]Luella4-4A1-326.2147.55159 [23]4.9017.08
336 [22]Portal3-1A4-126.2017.69391 [33]4.9917.18
337 [54]Drew4-5A2-325.9934.03297 [52]5.4517.85
338 [6]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A2-325.6218.18390 [9]1.7514.52
339 [39]Southwest2-3A0-425.3943.06205 [21]4.7817.78
340 [59]Chamblee4-6A1-325.3637.11258 [54]2.9716.00
341 [30]Metter3-2A0-524.4842.13221 [13]2.3616.27
342 [9]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A2-424.4628.16333 [5]2.5316.46
343 [10]George Walton AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A2-324.2627.50335 [6]3.2717.39
344 [40]South Atlanta6-3A3-124.2311.63416 [49]0.1314.29
345 [41]Therrell5-3A2-323.7426.68345 [41]1.1715.82
346 [42]Rutland2-3A2-223.5718.69387 [46]0.8415.66
347 [49]Discovery8-7A0-423.4945.23187 [45]2.0516.96
348 [23]Miller County1-1A2-323.3427.11338 [22]6.7721.83
349 [43]Sonoraville7-3A0-422.7240.31233 [25]0.1315.80
350 [60]Johns Creek7-6A1-322.3337.08259 [55]1.4417.50
351 [11]Tattnall SquareGIAA 6-4A/3A3-322.2621.13374 [10]3.5919.72
352 [47]Ridgeland7-4A1-422.1334.83286 [42]1.6217.89
353 [24]Jenkins County5-1A0-422.0234.90285 [14]2.8419.21
354 [31]Banks County8-2A †3-221.9213.45409 [39]1.6818.15
355 [32]Washington5-2A3-221.9115.17404 [38]1.0317.51
356 [25]Greene County8-1A1-321.8735.42280 [11]0.3116.83
357 [26]Hawkinsville4-1A1-321.5026.43347 [24]2.3619.25
358 [44]Union County7-3A0-420.8940.43230 [24]-1.7315.78
359 [2]Flint River AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A3-120.450.92444 [4]-0.7617.18
360 [55]Arabia Mountain4-5A1-420.3836.27271 [50]0.6418.65
361 [27]Baconton Charter1-1A †4-120.23-1.70448 [48]-3.7514.42
362 [48]Fayette County4-4A0-519.5848.74144 [17]0.3119.12
363 [28]Georgia Military Prep5-1A3-119.4310.60422 [43]-0.6718.29
364 [45]Tattnall County3-3A1-319.1232.24308 [35]3.4422.71
365 [29]Dooly County4-1A1-319.0435.02284 [13]2.4921.84
366 [30]Turner County4-1A0-418.8831.03318 [18]1.9921.50
367 [46]McNair6-3A1-318.6530.52322 [38]2.2221.97
368 [31]Telfair County4-1A2-218.4416.87396 [35]0.6820.63
369 [47]Brantley County3-3A2-218.0816.93395 [47]-2.3118.00
370 [32]Claxton3-1A4-117.9315.24403 [38]-1.5118.95
371 [33]Lake Oconee Academy8-1A4-117.922.86441 [46]-0.9519.52
372 [33]Coosa6-2A2-217.9219.87381 [35]-0.3220.16
373 [12]Mount de SalesGIAA 6-4A/3A5-117.920.25447 [13]-4.5315.94
374 [24]Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A3-117.4618.81385 [24]-0.5020.44
375 [49]Riverdale4-4A1-417.0234.30290 [44]-2.6318.75
376 [34]Seminole County1-1A1-316.8645.80181 [3]-0.5420.99
377 [35]Wilcox County4-1A0-416.5538.38244 [8]-0.3221.53
378 [7]Terrell AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A1-216.3322.60366 [6]0.6822.74
379 [3]Thomas JeffersonGIAA 4-2A/1A4-115.945.76432 [3]-3.7818.68
380 [50]Columbus1-4A2-215.9116.72398 [53]0.3122.79
381 [36]Wilkinson County5-1A1-315.6024.57358 [26]-2.0920.70
382 [8]Lakeview AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A1-215.3925.64352 [5]-0.6622.33
383 [25]Mount Paran Christian9-2A1-415.3826.00350 [22]-2.4420.57
384 [61]Midtown4-6A0-415.1139.23237 [51]-2.1921.09
385 [34]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A0-415.0743.70199 [12]-0.4422.89
386 [37]B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A3-214.994.56438 [45]-2.8020.60
387 [48]Islands3-3A3-114.995.59435 [54]-3.6219.79
388 [35]Utopian Academy5-2A2-114.935.74433 [43]-1.0322.43
389 [51]West Hall8-4A2-314.5914.51408 [56]-2.8920.91
390 [6]Gatewood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A2-314.5217.67392 [7]-0.1623.72
391 [7]Sherwood ChristianGIAA 3-2A/1A2-114.365.11436 [10]0.3424.38
392 [36]Glenn Hills4-2A2-214.2112.93411 [40]-3.4220.77
393 [56]Mundy's Mill4-5A1-313.9830.31324 [56]-4.6319.79
394 [38]Glascock County5-1A1-313.9426.65346 [23]0.8225.28
395 [62]Osborne5-6A1-313.3626.10349 [60]-1.2723.76
396 [63]Riverwood7-6A0-412.3238.26246 [53]-0.5025.57
397 [37]Bryan County3-2A0-412.1128.70330 [29]-4.4121.88
398 [49]Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-311.9733.67299 [31]-0.6725.75
399 [38]Chattooga7-2A0-411.6832.36307 [25]-4.9021.82
400 [57]Northview6-5A †1-310.2120.04380 [59]-3.8924.29
401 [52]Salem5-4A1-39.7818.35389 [52]-4.3924.22
402 [50]Redan6-3A1-38.9421.02375 [45]-3.5925.87
403 [39]Oglethorpe County8-2A0-48.9035.90274 [20]-7.0222.47
404 [40]Jefferson County4-2A2-28.573.73439 [44]-4.0725.75
405 [39]Chattahoochee County6-1A3-18.46-4.82449 [49]0.4830.41
406 [1]King's AcademyGAPPS3-08.32-19.02457 [3]-3.6326.43
407 [53]Southeast Whitfield7-4A2-28.319.63423 [57]0.5030.58
408 [2]Lanier ChristianGAPPS2-08.12-4.1926.08
409 [64]Meadowcreek4-6A1-37.6520.08379 [63]-3.2327.51
410 [40]Lanier County2-1A0-57.3031.18316 [17]-6.8124.28
411 [51]Kendrick1-3A2-27.2010.68421 [51]-9.6321.56
412 [8]Southland AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A2-36.736.54431 [9]-6.2125.45
413 [3]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS2-26.380.52446 [2]-0.5931.42
414 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2-2A/1A2-36.3718.58388 [6]-7.6124.41
415 [52]Central (Macon)2-3A2-25.7611.50418 [50]-9.0723.56
416 [10]Piedmont AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A0-35.5637.17257 [1]-7.7425.09
417 [41]Towns County8-1A †2-34.1314.82407 [39]-7.1927.07
418 [42]Atkinson County2-1A0-43.8221.85371 [30]-4.6129.97
419 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA 4-2A/1A0-53.3530.01326 [2]-6.3828.66
420 [53]Butler4-3A2-23.080.77445 [56]-8.8226.49
421 [43]Marion County6-1A0-42.9218.80386 [32]-10.2525.22
422 [9]Westminster (Augusta)GIAA 1-4A/3A0-52.2926.77342 [4]-9.6526.45
423 [54]Chestatee6-4A0-52.1235.86275 [41]-5.4730.80
424 [55]Hardaway1-4A0-41.9339.19238 [36]-7.7228.75
425 [12]Brookwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A4-11.11-11.26453 [12]-5.0932.19
426 [44]Hancock Central5-1A1-30.0816.78397 [36]-10.9527.36
427 [26]Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A1-3-0.2013.35410 [25]-8.7729.82
428 [45]Twiggs County5-1A1-3-0.597.31428 [44]-9.7929.19
429 [4]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS3-1-0.63-22.14459 [4]-11.8627.17
430 [27]Walker9-2A2-2-0.728.41427 [27]-7.3931.72
431 [58]Forest Park4-5A0-4-1.2630.64321 [55]-11.2928.37
432 [54]Towers6-3A †2-3-1.508.80426 [52]-12.0127.89
433 [59]Groves1-5A0-4-2.4439.91234 [46]-5.1835.65
434 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA 1-4A/3A1-4-2.4614.85406 [10]-6.8334.02
435 [50]Berkmar7-7A0-5-3.3330.46323 [50]-14.3627.36
436 [46]Calhoun County1-1A †1-4-4.4512.51414 [40]2.5445.38
437 [41]Savannah3-2A0-4-5.4126.71344 [31]-18.7925.02
438 [11]Riverside PrepGIAA 4-4A/3A2-4-5.593.22440 [12]-13.4230.56
439 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A0-5-5.7725.14355 [1]-11.7632.41
440 [47]Pelham1-1A1-3-7.1510.82420 [42]-25.0820.46
441 [48]Crawford County6-1A0-4-7.4920.80376 [31]-9.0336.85
442 [49]Terrell County1-1A3-2-7.51-4.94450 [50]-18.6727.23
443 [42]Gordon Central7-2A0-4-9.5712.81413 [41]-12.2235.74
444 [5]Creekside ChristianGAPPS1-4-10.377.08430 [1]-15.0133.75
445 [43]Armuchee6-2A0-4-10.7825.48354 [33]-20.1029.08
446 [50]Greenville7-1A1-3-13.171.79443 [47]-9.6141.96
447 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A †0-4-13.7711.07419 [60]-14.5837.58
448 [56]Stone Mountain5-4A †0-5-15.2416.32399 [54]-16.2537.38
449 [44]Josey4-2A1-3-15.518.87425 [42]-17.1436.76
450 [51]Pataula Charter1-1A †1-3-15.58-18.66456 [53]-17.9835.99
451 [13]Loganville ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A1-4-15.9112.83412 [12]-13.1341.17
452 [55]Cross Creek4-3A0-4-18.421.84442 [55]-20.2636.55
453 [56]Jordan1-3A †0-4-19.005.66434 [53]-16.0041.40
454 [57]Clarkston5-4A †1-4-20.3714.91405 [55]-18.0340.73
455 [12]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA 3-4A/3A0-4-21.317.16429 [11]-12.7946.91
456 [13]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA 2-4A/3A1-3-21.87-20.1340.13
457 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS0-1-22.38-20.0740.70
458 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 1-4A/3A2-3-24.28-16.82455 [14]-14.9847.69
459 [52]Central (Talbotton)6-1A3-1-24.55-34.45460 [54]-20.7142.23
460 [53]Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A †0-2-29.93-16.03454 [52]-23.2045.12
461 [54]Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A †0-4-38.43-5.32451 [51]-21.7155.11
462 [61]Cross Keys5-5A †0-5-47.08-21.28458 [61]-39.2346.24
463 [15]Dominion ChristianGIAA 1-4A/3A0-4-60.18-5.96452 [13]-40.1958.38

† — Plays a nonregion schedule / # — Qualifies for the GHSA private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-6A786.7076.71
22-7A584.3975.55
34-7A581.9373.22
41-7A580.9876.43
57-7A775.0160.87
66-7A671.3956.59
78-7A768.0950.82
86-5A768.0155.56
93-7A765.0159.37
103-6A964.8052.84
117-6A763.3954.39
122-4A863.0053.51
135-7A862.0363.05
146-6A861.9655.60
153-5A761.4954.49
167-5A761.3858.26
172-5A758.2850.06
188-3A758.2553.03
195-5A758.1352.49
208-5A657.3653.46
215-6A856.6444.14
221-2A756.5551.27
238-6A855.3550.51
241-5A854.7947.71
253-3A853.8237.19
261-6A853.6647.41
274-4A951.8340.72
285-3A851.4545.29
297-4A651.1437.85
302-2A750.6548.03
314-3A747.2231.03
321-4A946.8737.92
338-2A645.8338.30
343-4A745.7541.41
358-4A645.6941.64
363-2A643.5930.50
376-3A843.0735.24
384-5A943.0333.75
391-3A542.8540.46
407-3A842.8234.15
41GIAA 6-4A/3A542.3535.74
426-2A842.2335.61
432-3A841.5334.04
445-4A741.3041.66
456-4A640.2234.45
469-2A739.0323.31
474-6A937.1829.73
484-2A836.4626.98
492-1A636.3227.34
507-1A534.3124.20
518-1A533.6430.67
52GIAA 2-4A/3A433.1519.51
533-1A532.6829.05
545-2A631.3032.95
55GIAA 5-4A/3A430.7834.65
567-2A729.6221.62
574-1A728.4823.86
585-1A727.0416.99
596-1A726.5214.16
60GIAA 4-2A/1A626.3919.11
611-1A625.5415.84
62GIAA 3-4A/3A525.3017.21
63GIAA 4-4A/3A624.4612.00
64GIAA 3-2A/1A319.8618.27
65GIAA 2-2A/1A718.1017.38
66GAPPS64.02-1.76
67GIAA 1-4A/3A4-9.34-21.16

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/28Baconton CharterPelham0 - 225.4295.7%0.167
08/28CambridgeWoodstock20 - 3813.3083.6%0.193
09/18GreenvilleSouthwest Georgia STEM58 - 5623.3094.6%0.270
08/21EtowahWoodstock36 - 3519.1591.3%0.303
09/11McDonoughRiverdale20 - 1820.1692.2%0.312
09/04Sandy CreekNorth Clayton28 - 1936.7298.9%0.322
09/18Savannah ChristianSavannah Country Day10 - 218.0372.8%0.333
09/18BaldwinHoward35 - 565.4966.2%0.355
08/21Hancock CentralCross Creek20 - 1816.5488.4%0.363
08/21Ware CountyBainbridge22 - 2115.0386.3%0.364
08/22NewtonDouglas County34 - 2725.9296.0%0.373
09/18Lithia SpringsPace Academy36 - 3513.5584.0%0.385
08/28White CountyUnion County20 - 1422.3994.0%0.386
09/18Peachtree RidgeDenmark28 - 2027.3496.6%0.387
08/21Villa RicaAlexander29 - 2714.5985.7%0.391

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
95.4109/25Lee CountyThomas County Central - 11.7280.8%
93.6509/04Lee CountySequoyah43 - 3211.5380.4%
92.9310/02NewtonWestlake - 7.4771.4%
92.7210/23CarrolltonWestlake - 5.9367.4%
91.0210/02Lee CountyCoffee - 14.0484.8%
90.4710/09North GwinnettBrookwood - 1.9255.9%
90.2708/28East PauldingHarrison27 - 236.6269.2%
89.1310/30Thomas County CentralCoffee - 8.1873.1%
88.1208/28NewtonRoswell42 - 1512.3782.0%
85.7608/21East PauldingNorth Paulding33 - 1011.3680.1%
85.0008/22BufordGainesville39 - 1914.6885.8%
84.6509/04HarrisonNorth Paulding12 - 92.7858.4%
84.4508/28Blessed TrinityMilton21 - 205.5366.3%
84.2311/06MiltonRoswell - 0.6151.9%
84.1410/02RoswellGainesville - 2.9759.0%