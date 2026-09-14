AJC Varsity

Heard Co. pummels Bowdon to jump to top spot in 2A | Maxwell summary

The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
Marietta head coach Cameron Duke walks the sidelines during the North Cobb vs. Marietta High School football game at Northcutt Stadium in Marietta, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Marietta head coach Cameron Duke walks the sidelines during the North Cobb vs. Marietta High School football game at Northcutt Stadium in Marietta, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
7 minutes ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 762 of 784 total games, including 0 tie(s) (97.19%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.67 points and all game margins within 12.74 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.87

By class

7A 6A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Buford3-0 107.231(1)Lee County4-0103.22
2(2)Carrollton4-0 98.252(2)Thomas County Central3-093.64
3(3)Newton4-0 94.893(6)Gainesville1-292.17
4(5)Marietta3-1 91.814(5)Sequoyah3-188.94
5(4)North Gwinnett4-0 90.745(11)East Paulding4-088.19
6(6)Brookwood4-0 89.706(3)Coffee3-085.59
7(10)Westlake4-0 86.977(9)Milton3-183.44
8(9)Valdosta4-0 85.458(4)Creekside2-182.46
9(8)McEachern3-2 84.549(7)Roswell2-178.92
10(11)North Cobb2-1 83.4210(17)Jackson County3-075.89
11(18)Peachtree Ridge4-0 82.6411(8)Houston County2-175.66
12(7)Grayson2-2 80.5212(10)Hughes2-172.82
13(12)Colquitt County2-2 80.2413(14)Kell3-171.24
14(15)Archer4-0 79.6714(19)Tift County3-169.27
15(20)East Coweta3-1 79.5515(13)Woodward Academy2-168.67



5A 4A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Blessed Trinity4-086.721(1)Sandy Creek4-088.06
2(2)Cartersville4-083.852(2)Troup3-077.66
3(3)Marist2-179.553(3)Peach County3-075.33
4(5)Tucker3-076.824(9)Monroe Area4-073.74
5(6)Benedictine2-176.745(5)Cairo3-071.53
6(4)North Oconee3-174.526(4)Stephenson3-170.07
7(13)Central (Carrollton)2-274.237(6)Douglass2-264.62
8(8)Ola3-173.568(8)Baldwin3-063.33
9(7)Cass4-072.589(7)Oconee County2-260.79
10(9)Mays4-069.4210(10)Calhoun1-359.29
11(14)Dalton4-068.7811(12)North Hall2-157.44
12(12)LaGrange2-267.5812(14)Spalding3-057.27
13(10)Stockbridge2-165.8113(19)Dougherty3-056.50
14(18)Southwest DeKalb2-164.6414(16)Mary Persons2-155.56
15(30)Jones County1-363.1615(13)West Laurens1-254.59



3A 2A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Toombs County3-081.971(7)Heard County3-069.79
2(2)Hart County4-069.032(1)Bleckley County4-068.47
3(4)Pierce County3-065.233(4)Fitzgerald3-063.36
4(8)Appling County3-063.754(2)Jeff Davis3-062.81
5(3)Hapeville Charter1-262.445(5)Thomasville2-162.67
6(5)Columbia1-261.526(3)Dublin3-161.84
7(10)Northeast2-159.857(6)Bremen3-057.98
8(15)Rockmart1-256.818(8)Cook2-257.45
9(6)Worth County2-156.369(12)Commerce3-053.88
10(9)Carver (Columbus)1-355.4710(9)Swainsboro1-351.38
11(12)Thomson1-254.9611(10)Dodge County1-251.29
12(7)Burke County2-254.7812(13)Brooks County0-349.23
13(13)Lumpkin County3-053.5913(15)Jasper County1-249.08
14(14)Crisp County2-153.2514(14)Model3-049.06
15(16)Hephzibah2-151.0615(11)Rabun County2-147.59



1A Private
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Lincoln County3-153.751(1)Calvary Day3-074.68
2(1)Bowdon1-351.192(2)Prince Avenue Christian4-071.04
3(5)Johnson County3-050.683(3)Hebron Christian3-066.24
4(3)Clinch County1-249.164(4)Holy Innocents3-064.16
5(4)Taylor County3-046.755(5)Lovett2-163.30
6(9)Macon County3-045.816(6)Greater Atlanta Christian3-161.78
7(11)Charlton County2-1-145.257(7)Fellowship Christian3-058.30
8(8)Randolph-Clay4-043.558(10)Wesleyan2-253.90
9(6)Emanuel County Institute1-342.819(11)Whitefield Academy3-053.60
10(12)Trion3-141.8410(9)North Cobb Christian1-349.94
11(7)Irwin County2-140.9011(8)Savannah Christian1-249.35
12(17)Treutlen3-039.6512(13)Christian Heritage0-349.30
13(16)Washington-Wilkes3-139.0413(14)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-248.88
14(13)Wheeler County1-238.5914(15)Aquinas3-046.54
15(10)Early County0-338.2915(12)Mount Vernon2-146.45



GIAA 4A GIAA 3A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Stratford Academy3-152.671(1)John Milledge Academy5-058.61
2(3)Bulloch Academy4-148.422(2)Westfield School3-243.72
3(5)St. Anne-Pacelli3-145.063(5)Tiftarea Academy2-235.12
4(2)First Presbyterian4-144.844(3)Deerfield-Windsor1-330.62
5(4)Strong Rock Christian4-140.785(6)Athens Christian3-227.47



GIAA 2A GIAA 1A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Valwood School4-150.651(1)Windsor Academy3-130.41
2(5)Southwest Georgia Academy3-136.422(2)Flint River Academy2-123.50
3(2)Edmund Burke Academy4-036.253(3)Thomas Jefferson3-119.91
4(3)Brentwood School3-235.834(4)Robert Toombs Academy0-41.22
5(4)Briarwood Academy4-034.65     



GAPPS
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Cherokee Christian3-015.28     
2(5)Lanier Christian2-014.56     
3(2)King's Academy2-013.17     
4(3)Rock Springs Christian2-17.74     
5(4)Creekside Christian1-34.88     



All classes

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rnk [Class] Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-7A3-0107.2392.172 [1]46.44-18.05
2 [1]Lee County2-6A4-0103.2277.2113 [3]49.56-10.92
3 [2]Carrollton2-7A4-098.2561.8775 [29]42.65-12.86
4 [3]Newton4-7A4-094.8967.2143 [17]40.30-11.85
5 [2]Thomas County Central2-6A3-093.6469.6132 [8]37.47-13.43
6 [3]Gainesville7-6A1-292.1795.891 [1]34.12-15.31
7 [4]Marietta5-7A3-191.8166.3947 [19]36.02-13.05
8 [5]North Gwinnett7-7A4-090.7466.2350 [21]37.37-10.63
9 [6]Brookwood7-7A4-089.7065.4955 [24]37.50-9.46
10 [4]Sequoyah6-6A3-188.9467.9137 [10]31.66-14.55
11 [5]East Paulding5-6A4-088.1967.4740 [11]36.27-9.18
12 [1]Sandy Creek4-4A4-088.0655.89119 [13]27.95-17.37
13 [7]Westlake2-7A4-086.9758.4398 [32]36.34-7.89
14 [1]Blessed Trinity6-5A4-086.7264.5859 [12]33.28-10.70
15 [6]Coffee2-6A3-085.5968.1936 [9]29.21-13.64
16 [8]Valdosta1-7A4-085.4550.90168 [41]35.77-6.94
17 [9]McEachern3-7A3-284.5485.074 [2]28.99-12.82
18 [2]Cartersville7-5A4-083.8549.44185 [34]34.36-6.75
19 [7]Milton7-6A3-183.4474.7218 [5]31.54-9.16
20 [10]North Cobb5-7A2-183.4277.3011 [8]31.89-8.79
21 [11]Peachtree Ridge7-7A4-082.6466.6445 [18]29.31-10.58
22 [8]Creekside3-6A2-182.4659.3688 [24]33.89-5.83
23 [1]Toombs County3-3A3-081.9757.84108 [7]32.97-6.26
24 [12]Grayson4-7A2-280.5278.549 [6]30.04-7.74
25 [13]Colquitt County1-7A2-280.2474.7817 [11]31.48-6.02
26 [14]Archer4-7A4-079.6758.15102 [33]29.08-7.85
27 [15]East Coweta2-7A3-179.5570.2429 [15]31.02-5.79
28 [3]Marist6-5A2-179.5566.0653 [11]26.35-10.46
29 [9]Roswell7-6A2-178.9273.8521 [6]27.85-8.33
30 [16]Harrison3-7A3-178.8464.3761 [26]27.25-8.86
31 [2]Troup2-4A3-077.6660.3581 [6]27.53-7.40
32 [17]Lowndes1-7A4-077.2856.28115 [35]24.60-9.94
33 [4]Tucker5-5A3-076.8264.4160 [13]28.15-5.93
34 [5]Benedictine1-5A2-176.7474.1119 [1]28.35-5.66
35 [18]Douglas County2-7A1-276.0782.525 [3]29.27-4.06
36 [10]Jackson County8-6A3-075.8967.1844 [12]28.03-5.12
37 [11]Houston County2-6A2-175.6666.5046 [13]29.01-3.92
38 [3]Peach County2-4A3-075.3360.2883 [7]30.29-2.30
39 [1]Calvary Day3-2A3-174.6853.24146 [6]26.26-5.68
40 [19]Parkview7-7A2-274.6574.9216 [10]30.80-1.11
41 [6]North Oconee8-5A3-174.5267.4341 [9]25.11-6.67
42 [7]Central (Carrollton)3-5A2-274.2371.4128 [5]31.24-0.25
43 [20]Camden County1-7A3-174.1165.2356 [25]25.57-5.80
44 [21]Lambert6-7A1-373.9681.896 [4]29.07-2.15
45 [4]Monroe Area8-4A4-073.7452.02156 [21]31.260.26
46 [8]Ola2-5A3-173.5659.5685 [18]24.28-6.54
47 [12]Hughes3-6A2-172.8257.05112 [28]23.78-6.30
48 [9]Cass7-5A4-072.5855.38123 [24]30.210.36
49 [22]North Paulding5-7A2-272.3566.1351 [22]22.07-7.54
50 [5]Cairo1-4A3-071.5343.08245 [36]23.54-5.25
51 [13]Kell6-6A3-171.2460.4880 [22]26.97-1.53
52 [2]Prince Avenue Christian8-2A2-071.0458.37100 [4]27.25-1.05
53 [23]Richmond Hill1-7A4-070.2754.67126 [37]22.92-4.62
54 [6]Stephenson5-4A3-170.0759.0591 [9]24.40-2.93
55 [24]South Gwinnett4-7A1-269.9376.3715 [9]24.29-2.91
56 [1]Heard County6-2A3-069.7937.44298 [25]25.08-1.97
57 [10]Mays5-5A4-069.4254.39130 [26]20.37-6.31
58 [14]Tift County2-6A3-169.2758.3999 [26]21.04-5.50
59 [2]Hart County8-3A4-069.0345.78219 [24]24.70-1.59
60 [25]Hillgrove3-7A2-268.9069.0833 [16]25.49-0.67
61 [11]Dalton7-5A4-068.7853.67139 [27]26.00-0.04
62 [15]Woodward Academy3-6A2-168.6754.60128 [31]20.08-5.85
63 [2]Bleckley County2-2A4-068.4750.98167 [10]24.36-1.37
64 [26]North Forsyth6-7A2-268.2266.0652 [23]23.24-2.25
65 [12]LaGrange3-5A2-267.5860.4879 [16]21.66-3.18
66 [16]Clarke Central8-6A2-167.2161.7477 [20]20.40-4.07
67 [17]Creekview6-6A3-166.9651.91157 [37]18.94-5.28
68 [3]Hebron Christian8-3A1-266.2471.4727 [1]24.030.53
69 [27]Norcross7-7A2-166.0158.8295 [31]20.58-2.69
70 [13]Stockbridge4-5A2-165.8152.39152 [30]25.652.58
71 [18]Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-265.2562.1471 [18]20.75-1.76
72 [3]Pierce County3-3A3-065.2350.30175 [16]22.02-0.47
73 [19]Lanier7-6A2-164.7458.5897 [25]20.50-1.50
74 [14]Southwest DeKalb5-5A2-164.6458.8294 [21]20.21-1.69
75 [7]Douglass5-4A2-264.6266.3149 [3]20.94-0.94
76 [28]Walton5-7A1-364.4472.3425 [13]23.792.09
77 [4]Holy Innocents5-3A4-064.1638.05291 [19]22.270.84
78 [4]Appling County3-3A3-063.7531.33339 [36]18.88-2.13
79 [20]Effingham County1-6A1-263.4964.2362 [15]22.391.64
80 [3]Fitzgerald1-2A3-063.3647.11210 [13]18.20-2.42
81 [8]Baldwin2-4A3-063.3350.99166 [22]22.071.48
82 [5]Lovett5-3A3-063.3044.48235 [13]21.370.81
83 [15]Jones County2-5A1-363.1672.8023 [4]19.92-0.50
84 [16]Jefferson8-5A2-262.9359.3887 [19]19.25-0.94
85 [4]Jeff Davis1-2A3-062.8142.78250 [17]20.630.56
86 [21]Lassiter6-6A3-162.6751.63160 [39]21.761.83
87 [5]Thomasville1-2A2-162.6757.95106 [5]21.711.78
88 [22]Brunswick1-6A1-262.5353.40144 [35]24.184.39
89 [5]Hapeville Charter6-3A1-262.4485.643 [1]20.130.43
90 [17]Whitewater3-5A4-062.3546.75212 [39]21.181.57
91 [29]Etowah5-7A3-162.2254.00134 [38]23.894.40
92 [30]West Forsyth6-7A1-362.1072.5724 [12]19.570.20
93 [6]Dublin2-2A3-161.8451.81158 [9]18.26-0.83
94 [6]Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A2-161.7862.5969 [2]18.61-0.44
95 [18]Ware County1-5A1-261.7267.2742 [10]17.81-1.17
96 [23]Rome6-6A0-361.6480.688 [2]19.800.89
97 [6]Columbia6-3A1-261.5277.2812 [2]19.771.00
98 [31]Collins Hill8-7A0-461.5178.4910 [7]16.09-2.68
99 [19]Warner Robins2-5A2-260.8368.2135 [7]20.322.22
100 [9]Oconee County8-4A2-260.7955.64121 [14]20.362.30
101 [20]East Forsyth8-5A4-060.7444.44236 [44]18.740.74
102 [21]Jenkins1-5A0-360.3474.0820 [2]20.973.37
103 [22]Statesboro1-5A3-060.2547.67206 [38]19.722.21
104 [23]Griffin3-5A3-160.0452.76150 [29]20.583.28
105 [32]South Forsyth6-7A4-059.8748.69194 [44]20.613.48
106 [7]Northeast2-3A2-159.8552.58151 [12]18.391.27
107 [24]Newnan3-6A0-359.3676.5314 [4]21.584.96
108 [10]Calhoun7-4A1-359.2967.7938 [2]19.713.15
109 [25]Mountain View8-6A3-059.2036.68305 [57]19.272.80
110 [24]Lithonia5-5A1-258.9973.0322 [3]16.460.21
111 [33]Dacula8-7A1-258.7962.3670 [28]21.185.13
112 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A5-058.6126.85374 [7]18.322.45
113 [34]Mill Creek8-7A0-458.4581.537 [5]19.864.15
114 [7]Fellowship Christian9-2A2-158.3053.84136 [5]17.551.99
115 [25]Richmond Academy1-5A3-058.2048.62197 [37]18.523.06
116 [7]Bremen6-2A3-057.9839.33280 [21]18.503.26
117 [26]Flowery Branch8-5A2-257.8461.9672 [15]16.561.46
118 [8]Cook1-2A2-257.4563.6763 [1]17.122.41
119 [11]North Hall6-4A2-157.4454.10133 [16]20.896.19
120 [12]Spalding2-4A3-057.2743.24244 [35]17.603.07
121 [35]Denmark6-7A2-257.1958.8493 [30]17.212.76
122 [8]Rockmart7-3A1-256.8159.0989 [5]17.933.85
123 [26]New Manchester5-6A2-256.7855.54122 [30]16.122.08
124 [13]Dougherty1-4A3-056.5046.59214 [30]19.836.06
125 [27]Glynn Academy1-6A1-256.4266.0554 [14]20.376.68
126 [27]Villa Rica7-5A4-056.3639.17284 [50]17.644.02
127 [9]Worth County1-3A2-156.3650.06179 [17]18.114.50
128 [36]North Atlanta3-7A2-255.9251.11163 [40]18.635.44
129 [28]Bradwell Institute1-6A2-155.7459.4186 [23]21.358.35
130 [14]Mary Persons2-4A2-155.5649.03192 [25]19.666.84
131 [10]Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-355.4760.2982 [4]16.964.23
132 [11]Thomson4-3A1-254.9654.59129 [9]18.606.38
133 [12]Burke County4-3A2-254.7853.43142 [11]16.774.73
134 [29]Northside (Columbus)3-6A3-054.7449.36187 [43]17.755.75
135 [28]Perry2-5A1-354.7459.0392 [20]20.308.30
136 [15]West Laurens3-4A1-254.5959.0790 [8]14.462.60
137 [30]Habersham Central8-6A1-254.2562.9266 [16]15.854.33
138 [16]Hampton4-4A1-254.1763.2165 [5]16.835.40
139 [29]Cambridge6-5A1-354.0469.6431 [6]16.124.82
140 [8]Wesleyan5-3A2-153.9048.94193 [10]17.456.29
141 [9]Commerce8-2A3-053.8836.77304 [26]15.784.63
142 [1]Lincoln County8-1A3-153.7545.11222 [5]18.837.82
143 [17]Northwest Whitfield7-4A3-153.6944.25238 [34]16.795.84
144 [9]Whitefield Academy5-2A2-153.6051.01165 [8]18.767.90
145 [13]Lumpkin County8-3A3-053.5940.18270 [31]17.106.25
146 [14]Crisp County1-3A2-153.2547.66207 [22]17.627.11
147 [31]Lovejoy3-6A1-253.2554.13132 [32]16.816.30
148 [18]New Hampstead3-4A1-353.1358.12104 [10]14.724.32
149 [30]Locust Grove2-5A1-353.0467.5539 [8]19.899.59
150 [31]Dutchtown4-5A2-252.9449.22189 [35]13.803.60
151 [32]Cedartown7-5A3-152.9344.11240 [45]16.736.54
152 [19]Westover1-4A3-152.8738.50287 [43]13.963.83
153 [32]Veterans2-6A2-152.8349.10191 [44]15.655.56
154 [1]Stratford AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A3-152.6741.19261 [2]15.715.78
155 [33]Heritage (Conyers)4-6A2-152.2845.97217 [49]17.227.68
156 [33]Centennial6-5A3-152.1944.70232 [43]16.086.63
157 [34]Jonesboro4-5A1-251.9956.02116 [23]13.053.79
158 [35]Sprayberry6-5A1-351.8357.93107 [22]17.238.14
159 [20]Cherokee Bluff8-4A1-351.7352.81149 [20]12.763.77
160 [37]Paulding County5-7A3-151.5745.78220 [46]14.155.32
161 [34]Walnut Grove8-6A2-151.4751.65159 [38]10.762.03
162 [21]Adairsville7-4A3-151.4042.83248 [38]15.226.55
163 [10]Swainsboro2-2A1-351.3861.8776 [3]17.088.45
164 [35]Shiloh4-6A2-251.3053.81137 [34]12.894.33
165 [11]Dodge County2-2A1-251.2955.89118 [6]17.218.66
166 [2]Bowdon7-1A1-351.1956.62113 [1]15.116.65
167 [15]Hephzibah4-3A2-151.0643.59242 [27]16.317.99
168 [16]Morgan County8-3A2-251.0051.49162 [14]13.895.63
169 [36]McIntosh3-6A1-150.9453.91135 [33]11.823.61
170 [17]Carver (Atlanta)6-3A1-250.9457.45109 [8]14.165.96
171 [18]Franklin County8-3A3-050.8725.34381 [43]13.124.99
172 [3]Johnson County5-1A3-050.6835.06316 [20]14.476.53
173 [1]Valwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A4-150.6530.49347 [3]17.139.22
174 [36]Allatoona7-5A1-350.6263.3064 [14]15.477.59
175 [19]Ringgold7-3A3-050.2235.74311 [34]14.987.50
176 [10]North Cobb Christian5-3A3-149.9438.22290 [18]16.269.06
177 [38]Campbell3-7A1-249.9057.25110 [34]14.317.15
178 [39]Pebblebrook3-7A2-249.9050.76170 [42]12.275.11
179 [22]Gilmer6-4A2-149.8147.41208 [28]15.628.56
180 [20]Lamar County2-3A2-149.7146.13216 [23]10.733.76
181 [37]Harris County3-5A2-249.5152.92147 [28]13.316.54
182 [23]Spencer1-4A2-249.4548.41201 [26]12.155.44
183 [37]South Effingham1-6A3-049.3632.98329 [60]13.206.58
184 [11]Savannah Christian3-2A1-349.3548.32202 [11]14.257.65
185 [12]Christian Heritage7-2A4-049.3030.04349 [23]18.6212.06
186 [12]Brooks County1-2A0-349.2358.28101 [4]15.609.11
187 [4]Clinch County2-1A1-249.1652.86148 [3]12.926.50
188 [13]Jasper County4-2A1-249.0861.9673 [2]13.096.75
189 [14]Model6-2A3-049.0622.54397 [37]12.275.94
190 [21]Callaway2-3A1-249.0052.17155 [13]12.636.37
191 [40]Kennesaw Mountain3-7A4-049.0033.62322 [49]16.4110.15
192 [13]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A1-348.8850.69171 [9]16.2610.12
193 [38]Winder-Barrow8-5A2-248.7849.70182 [33]13.057.01
194 [39]Evans1-5A2-148.6343.03246 [46]16.1610.28
195 [40]Lithia Springs3-5A2-148.4344.99225 [41]15.069.37
196 [2]Bulloch AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A4-148.4234.21320 [6]15.7010.02
197 [38]Woodstock6-6A1-348.2561.9174 [19]14.819.30
198 [41]Cherokee5-7A1-348.2562.9167 [27]12.907.39
199 [41]M.L. King4-5A3-148.1838.25289 [51]14.999.55
200 [42]Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-147.8744.91226 [42]12.387.24
201 [24]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A4-047.6833.56324 [48]11.846.90
202 [15]Rabun County8-2A2-147.5940.17271 [20]13.128.26
203 [39]Pope6-6A2-247.5248.62198 [46]12.267.48
204 [25]North Clayton4-4A1-347.3564.6758 [4]10.896.28
205 [16]Berrien1-2A3-047.3132.59331 [29]13.198.61
206 [42]Rockdale County4-7A2-247.2942.28253 [48]10.415.86
207 [40]Dunwoody4-6A2-147.2435.65313 [59]13.599.09
208 [17]ACE Charter2-2A4-047.1230.87343 [32]13.589.20
209 [26]Harlem3-4A2-247.1147.18209 [29]11.567.19
210 [41]Chapel Hill5-6A1-246.8257.96105 [27]13.659.57
211 [5]Taylor County6-1A3-046.7532.94330 [21]11.567.54
212 [14]Aquinas4-2A2-146.5437.95293 [21]12.258.44
213 [43]Eastside4-5A2-246.5042.12255 [47]12.849.08
214 [15]Mount Vernon9-2A2-246.4542.37252 [14]13.399.67
215 [43]Wheeler5-7A0-346.3271.9126 [14]14.1710.58
216 [22]Stephens County8-3A1-246.0043.96241 [26]13.259.99
217 [18]Social Circle4-2A3-046.0033.06327 [28]13.3810.12
218 [27]Bainbridge1-4A1-345.9653.24145 [19]12.689.46
219 [6]Macon County6-1A3-045.8128.73357 [31]12.008.92
220 [23]Cedar Grove6-3A0-345.6364.7657 [3]11.848.95
221 [16]Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A2-145.6039.59275 [17]12.809.93
222 [24]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A2-145.5758.13103 [6]12.479.63
223 [19]Laney4-2A1-245.5454.63127 [7]9.616.81
224 [25]Sumter County1-3A1-345.5049.31188 [20]12.539.77
225 [44]Starr's Mill3-5A0-345.4759.7584 [17]11.568.83
226 [28]Southeast Bulloch3-4A2-245.4248.10203 [27]10.167.48
227 [20]Vidalia2-2A2-245.4053.70138 [8]10.527.86
228 [26]Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-245.3537.74296 [33]11.438.82
229 [7]Charlton County2-1A2-1-145.2536.02308 [18]12.009.48
230 [3]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA 5-4A/3A3-145.0647.99204 [1]11.108.77
231 [42]Greenbrier1-6A1-244.9050.17178 [42]11.839.67
232 [29]Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A1-344.9057.18111 [11]12.8410.68
233 [4]First PresbyterianGIAA 6-4A/3A4-144.8431.85336 [7]10.998.89
234 [30]Monroe1-4A0-244.8368.3734 [1]9.897.80
235 [21]Screven County3-2A2-144.8240.75267 [18]8.566.48
236 [44]Central Gwinnett8-7A1-244.7844.14239 [47]9.957.91
237 [43]Loganville8-6A2-144.5044.73231 [51]12.2110.44
238 [44]Hiram5-6A0-444.4569.9930 [7]9.808.08
239 [45]Northgate2-7A0-444.4166.3548 [20]9.547.88
240 [22]Putnam County4-2A3-043.9319.93409 [38]9.678.47
241 [2]Westfield SchoolGIAA 3-4A/3A3-243.7241.23259 [1]9.378.39
242 [46]Duluth7-7A0-343.7155.69120 [36]10.489.51
243 [8]Randolph-Clay1-1A4-043.5523.80389 [37]12.5211.71
244 [45]Maynard Jackson5-5A1-343.5150.25176 [32]8.557.78
245 [45]Alexander5-6A1-343.4048.48200 [47]10.219.55
246 [27]Elbert County8-3A1-243.2648.61199 [21]9.849.32
247 [31]Pickens6-4A1-343.2650.67172 [23]13.9113.39
248 [32]Long County3-4A1-243.2437.38299 [44]12.9712.47
249 [17]Darlington6-2A2-143.0833.60323 [22]10.8110.47
250 [33]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-342.9853.63140 [17]9.989.74
251 [46]St. Pius X6-5A1-242.9546.71213 [40]9.369.15
252 [34]Luella4-4A1-242.8755.33124 [15]8.668.53
253 [9]Emanuel County Institute3-1A1-342.8153.47141 [2]9.149.07
254 [46]Alpharetta7-6A1-342.4650.52174 [41]10.5210.80
255 [35]Westside (Macon)2-4A2-142.1739.78273 [42]12.6413.21
256 [36]White County6-4A3-142.0436.84303 [45]8.339.03
257 [47]Chattahoochee6-5A3-042.0228.82356 [57]11.6012.32
258 [10]Trion7-1A3-141.8435.44315 [19]12.2613.16
259 [47]Grovetown1-6A0-341.4650.60173 [40]5.266.54
260 [28]Jackson2-3A1-241.1844.57234 [25]10.1911.75
261 [29]Haralson County5-3A2-241.1354.32131 [10]8.259.86
262 [11]Irwin County2-1A2-140.9038.84286 [13]8.5410.37
263 [48]Banneker5-5A2-140.8533.48326 [55]8.059.94
264 [30]Miller Grove6-3A1-240.8240.81265 [30]8.0810.00
265 [5]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A4-140.7827.08370 [10]8.8210.78
266 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A0-340.7551.55161 [7]6.998.98
267 [48]Cedar Shoals8-6A1-240.6552.36153 [36]8.8610.94
268 [31]LaFayette7-3A3-040.0824.62385 [44]10.0812.74
269 [32]Washington County4-3A1-340.0851.08164 [15]8.2310.89
270 [19]Providence Christian8-2A3-140.0324.60386 [25]10.1812.89
271 [49]Druid Hills5-5A3-139.8128.87355 [56]6.199.12
272 [20]King's Ridge Christian9-2A2-139.8037.95292 [20]9.0311.97
273 [50]Wayne County1-5A1-239.6650.88169 [31]8.3711.45
274 [12]Treutlen4-1A3-039.6518.90414 [42]8.5611.65
275 [51]Madison County8-5A1-339.4549.16190 [36]10.2513.54
276 [37]Shaw1-4A3-139.1232.09334 [49]5.499.11
277 [38]Howard2-4A1-239.1256.39114 [12]7.5211.15
278 [13]Washington-Wilkes8-1A3-139.0428.14362 [32]9.0412.74
279 [14]Wheeler County4-1A1-238.5940.75266 [11]8.8813.03
280 [23]Fannin County7-2A1-238.3940.29269 [19]9.0013.35
281 [15]Early County1-1A0-338.2949.72181 [4]7.3811.83
282 [39]East Jackson8-4A1-338.0441.23258 [39]7.0811.77
283 [16]Montgomery County3-1A3-037.7127.21369 [34]5.3710.39
284 [33]Coahulla Creek7-3A2-137.6931.31340 [37]6.6611.70
285 [24]Pepperell6-2A1-237.6143.50243 [16]6.8912.02
286 [47]Forsyth Central6-7A0-437.6052.33154 [39]7.0212.15
287 [34]Temple5-3A2-137.5328.68358 [38]9.3914.60
288 [49]Tri-Cities3-6A2-137.4436.25306 [58]6.9312.23
289 [50]River Ridge6-6A0-437.2762.8168 [17]8.5314.00
290 [35]North Murray7-3A0-337.1250.00180 [18]7.0012.62
291 [17]Schley County6-1A3-137.1129.48351 [28]8.3213.95
292 [51]Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-337.0848.63196 [45]6.4512.11
293 [25]Gordon Lee7-2A1-236.6438.96285 [23]5.5611.65
294 [18]Mitchell County2-1A3-136.6231.73337 [22]7.9714.08
295 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A3-136.4227.82366 [4]9.8216.13
296 [52]Apalachee8-6A1-236.4047.09211 [48]5.5911.92
297 [3]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A4-036.2513.36431 [9]6.4112.89
298 [26]Bacon County1-2A1-136.2334.78318 [27]6.4312.94
299 [40]Upson-Lee2-4A0-335.9245.87218 [32]5.9912.81
300 [4]Brentwood SchoolGIAA 4-2A/1A3-235.8327.28368 [5]10.7017.60
301 [41]North Springs5-4A1-335.8146.36215 [31]9.1416.07
302 [42]Windsor Forest3-4A2-135.8034.68319 [47]6.0512.99
303 [48]Seckinger8-7A0-335.7747.84205 [45]8.0815.05
304 [19]Manchester7-1A1-335.7544.80229 [7]7.4314.41
305 [6]BrookstoneGIAA 5-4A/3A1-435.7040.06272 [3]8.5115.54
306 [43]Dawson County6-4A0-435.2553.41143 [18]10.1817.67
307 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A2-235.2339.71274 [54]5.0612.57
308 [20]McIntosh County Academy3-1A3-135.1736.16307 [17]4.1611.73
309 [3]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A2-235.1220.36405 [9]3.7911.40
310 [54]Morrow3-6A2-134.7032.03335 [61]5.1513.20
311 [55]Decatur4-6A0-434.6960.8378 [21]3.5711.61
312 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A4-034.6514.07429 [8]6.1914.29
313 [21]Lake Oconee Academy8-1A4-034.608.25441 [47]7.1115.24
314 [22]Warren County8-1A1-234.5545.09223 [6]6.9815.17
315 [21]Pace Academy5-4A0-334.3858.7896 [3]4.2112.56
316 [44]McDonough4-4A2-234.0040.32268 [41]3.7412.48
317 [23]Portal3-1A3-133.8629.25353 [30]6.6115.48
318 [27]Metter3-2A0-433.7849.65183 [11]4.4713.42
319 [56]Alcovy4-6A1-233.6338.30288 [56]7.0416.15
320 [36]Sonoraville7-3A0-333.3949.39186 [19]5.4414.79
321 [45]Liberty County3-4A1-333.1440.85264 [40]6.1615.76
322 [57]Chamblee4-6A1-233.1339.25282 [55]4.8814.49
323 [58]South Paulding5-6A0-433.0555.92117 [29]4.9114.60
324 [52]Drew4-5A2-232.5336.00309 [53]6.2116.42
325 [24]Miller County1-1A2-232.4231.41338 [23]7.9218.24
326 [37]Beach3-3A1-232.1628.20361 [39]4.7315.30
327 [28]East Laurens2-2A0-332.0445.39221 [14]4.1814.88
328 [38]Pike County2-3A1-231.8137.83294 [32]6.5117.43
329 [53]Eagle's Landing2-5A0-431.3454.82125 [25]5.3516.75
330 [29]Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A2-131.2527.04372 [34]6.5918.07
331 [30]Dade County7-2A1-331.2539.27281 [22]4.8316.32
332 [22]Landmark Christian5-2A0-330.8144.89227 [12]4.1016.03
333 [7]George Walton AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A1-330.6439.53277 [4]4.0816.18
334 [4]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA 3-4A/3A1-330.6239.37279 [2]1.0713.19
335 [39]Rutland2-3A2-130.5022.08400 [46]3.0915.33
336 [54]Union Grove2-5A1-330.4633.52325 [54]7.3519.63
337 [1]Windsor AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A3-130.4122.79395 [2]3.5915.92
338 [59]South Cobb5-6A2-130.3025.15382 [63]3.0815.52
339 [23]Athens Academy8-2A1-330.2340.99262 [16]5.8618.37
340 [8]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A2-330.1631.24341 [8]3.5616.14
341 [40]Murray County7-3A3-029.9819.13413 [49]2.8915.64
342 [49]Discovery8-7A0-429.8150.23177 [43]3.6816.61
343 [55]Arabia Mountain4-5A1-329.7040.91263 [48]3.0216.05
344 [25]Jenkins County5-1A0-329.6437.74295 [14]3.7116.81
345 [9]Calvary ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A3-129.5926.04379 [11]3.0016.14
346 [60]Johns Creek7-6A1-329.2442.70251 [53]3.4316.93
347 [26]Hawkinsville4-1A1-229.0027.07371 [35]3.7617.50
348 [27]Greene County8-1A1-329.0041.60256 [9]2.7416.47
349 [41]Southwest2-3A0-329.0042.80249 [28]3.2516.99
350 [24]Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A2-028.9124.05387 [26]5.2619.08
351 [42]Therrell5-3A2-228.8622.74396 [45]1.2415.12
352 [28]Telfair County4-1A1-228.7930.43348 [27]3.9117.85
353 [46]East Hall8-4A1-227.9128.58359 [51]7.2422.07
354 [43]Union County7-3A0-327.8242.14254 [29]1.1116.03
355 [29]Claxton3-1A4-027.7014.45427 [46]0.0415.08
356 [5]Athens ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A3-227.4720.72403 [8]1.1316.39
357 [30]Turner County4-1A0-427.2039.17283 [12]4.0319.57
358 [31]Wilcox County4-1A0-325.9641.28257 [10]1.9718.75
359 [32]B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A2-225.9322.42399 [39]0.1716.97
360 [61]Osborne5-6A1-225.9331.13342 [62]0.8817.69
361 [31]Banks County8-2A †2-225.7523.67390 [35]2.4119.39
362 [32]Washington5-2A2-225.7322.91393 [36]1.1918.20
363 [33]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A0-325.6748.63195 [12]2.8619.93
364 [6]Frederica AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A1-425.5633.93321 [3]0.9718.15
365 [47]Riverdale4-4A1-325.4829.13354 [50]0.7418.00
366 [10]Mount de SalesGIAA 6-4A/3A5-025.133.23447 [13]-1.9015.71
367 [48]Ridgeland7-4A0-424.8142.87247 [37]-0.0317.90
368 [33]Dooly County4-1A1-224.4737.16302 [16]2.2720.54
369 [44]Brantley County3-3A1-224.1526.05378 [41]-1.0717.51
370 [34]Utopian Academy5-2A1-124.0527.42367 [33]0.2818.97
371 [45]Islands3-3A3-023.998.90440 [54]-1.1717.58
372 [11]Tattnall SquareGIAA 6-4A/3A2-323.6828.32360 [9]2.1221.18
373 [2]Flint River AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A2-123.5012.85432 [3]0.3819.61
374 [35]Coosa6-2A2-123.1915.56424 [42]-0.2619.28
375 [34]Georgia Military Prep5-1A2-123.0218.63416 [44]-1.8217.89
376 [35]Wilkinson County5-1A1-322.6030.65344 [24]-1.4818.66
377 [46]Tattnall County3-3A1-222.5225.55380 [42]2.2622.47
378 [62]Midtown4-6A0-322.1144.89228 [50]-1.3119.32
379 [36]Seminole County1-1A2-221.9544.74230 [8]-1.0819.71
380 [36]Oglethorpe County8-2A0-321.9144.68233 [15]-0.2220.61
381 [47]South Atlanta6-3A2-121.869.07439 [53]-2.7318.15
382 [63]Riverwood7-6A0-321.6344.31237 [52]0.1021.21
383 [37]Glascock County5-1A1-221.0630.56346 [26]1.8923.57
384 [49]Columbus1-4A2-220.7419.83411 [55]1.0323.02
385 [56]Mundy's Mill4-5A1-320.6837.35300 [52]-2.3919.67
386 [12]Savannah Country DayGIAA 2-4A/3A0-520.2735.50314 [5]-7.2315.23
387 [7]Lakeview AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A1-220.2429.75350 [5]-0.3722.13
388 [48]Kendrick1-3A2-120.1521.27402 [47]-2.3520.24
389 [37]Bryan County3-2A0-319.9532.50332 [30]-2.7820.00
390 [3]Thomas JeffersonGIAA 4-2A/1A3-119.9110.09436 [4]-5.2117.62
391 [38]Atkinson County2-1A0-219.7130.61345 [25]-1.0122.02
392 [50]Fayette County4-4A0-419.6149.46184 [24]-2.0021.13
393 [51]West Hall8-4A1-319.6126.60375 [52]-3.6119.52
394 [39]Chattahoochee County6-1A3-019.42-7.49452 [51]0.2323.55
395 [25]Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A1-219.4126.50376 [24]-3.2120.11
396 [8]Terrell AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A0-219.2633.01328 [4]0.9924.47
397 [38]Glenn Hills4-2A2-119.248.00443 [44]-2.8620.64
398 [49]Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-218.3127.90365 [40]-0.5723.86
399 [50]Redan6-3A1-218.2219.92410 [48]-0.8223.70
400 [26]Mount Paran Christian9-2A0-418.1141.22260 [15]-3.7720.85
401 [39]Chattooga7-2A0-317.7937.45297 [24]-4.2620.69
402 [40]Calhoun County1-1A †1-317.7028.13363 [33]5.4330.47
403 [51]Towers6-3A †2-117.6216.30420 [50]-1.6523.47
404 [57]Northview6-5A †1-217.4022.87394 [59]-4.2821.05
405 [6]Gatewood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A1-317.0826.14377 [6]-1.2824.38
406 [7]Sherwood ChristianGIAA 3-2A/1A1-116.1810.47434 [10]-2.3224.23
407 [64]Meadowcreek4-6A1-216.1625.06383 [64]-3.9522.63
408 [40]Jefferson County4-2A1-215.9717.38418 [39]-2.3024.48
409 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS3-015.28-25.07459 [4]-4.4323.02
410 [52]Southeast Whitfield7-4A2-214.5816.04423 [57]0.7428.89
411 [2]Lanier ChristianGAPPS2-014.56-3.2924.90
412 [52]Central (Macon)2-3A2-114.415.79445 [56]-7.0021.33
413 [41]Lanier County2-1A0-414.2337.21301 [15]-5.0323.48
414 [42]Baconton Charter1-1A †3-113.860.69448 [48]-5.4923.39
415 [53]Hardaway1-4A0-313.7045.08224 [33]-6.7922.24
416 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS2-013.17-13.36455 [3]-1.8027.77
417 [43]Pelham1-1A1-312.4118.86415 [43]-10.1520.18
418 [54]Salem5-4A1-311.2220.00408 [54]-5.8525.67
419 [8]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2-2A/1A2-311.0922.07401 [7]-6.9624.69
420 [53]Butler4-3A2-210.498.20442 [55]-7.2025.05
421 [9]Southland AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A2-210.417.24444 [11]-6.5925.73
422 [44]Twiggs County5-1A1-310.3116.61419 [45]-7.1125.32
423 [10]Pinewood ChristianGIAA 4-2A/1A0-49.2135.99310 [2]-6.3627.17
424 [45]Hancock Central5-1A1-28.8920.71404 [40]-8.3825.46
425 [55]Chestatee6-4A0-48.6635.00317 [46]-3.9430.14
426 [27]Walker9-2A2-27.9814.87426 [27]-4.8729.89
427 [11]Piedmont AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A0-37.8339.51278 [1]-8.9026.01
428 [4]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS2-17.74-3.68449 [2]-6.1028.89
429 [46]Marion County6-1A0-37.4820.05406 [41]-11.0124.25
430 [58]Forest Park4-5A0-37.1326.95373 [58]-10.2525.36
431 [9]Westminster (Augusta)GIAA 1-4A/3A0-47.0628.08364 [6]-8.8626.82
432 [13]Loganville ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A1-37.0423.23391 [12]-6.9528.74
433 [50]Berkmar7-7A0-46.8522.45398 [50]-8.8127.08
434 [54]McNair6-3A0-36.6635.67312 [35]-7.3928.68
435 [59]Groves1-5A0-35.5639.56276 [49]-4.0233.15
436 [5]Creekside ChristianGAPPS1-34.8812.59433 [1]-8.8329.03
437 [47]Towns County8-1A †1-34.7823.05392 [38]-5.5332.43
438 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA 1-4A/3A1-42.4017.87417 [10]-7.4532.89
439 [48]Greenville7-1A0-31.8124.92384 [36]-6.9833.94
440 [49]Crawford County6-1A0-31.4729.37352 [29]-6.6334.64
441 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A0-41.2223.89388 [1]-11.3330.19
442 [41]Savannah3-2A0-41.2032.14333 [31]-17.3324.22
443 [11]Riverside PrepGIAA 4-4A/3A2-30.484.61446 [13]-10.6531.61
444 [42]Gordon Central7-2A0-3-1.0916.09422 [41]-10.2733.56
445 [43]Armuchee6-2A0-3-2.4316.10421 [40]-17.9327.25
446 [12]Brookwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A3-1-5.33-12.74454 [12]-15.7032.36
447 [44]Josey4-2A1-2-6.4015.44425 [43]-14.9634.19
448 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A †0-3-7.1613.85430 [60]-16.4433.46
449 [12]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA 3-4A/3A0-4-9.4614.15428 [11]-10.4341.77
450 [55]Cross Creek4-3A0-4-9.519.42438 [52]-17.9734.28
451 [56]Stone Mountain5-4A †0-4-9.7520.04407 [53]-15.6436.85
452 [13]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA 2-4A/3A1-3-11.83-18.3836.19
453 [57]Clarkston5-4A †1-3-13.0919.31412 [56]-17.8537.97
454 [50]Terrell County1-1A2-2-14.73-3.92450 [49]-26.1831.29
455 [51]Pataula Charter1-1A †1-2-14.81-39.33460 [54]-22.7134.84
456 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS0-1-15.40-18.8239.32
457 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 1-4A/3A2-2-19.56-20.43458 [14]-16.8745.43
458 [56]Jordan1-3A †0-4-20.159.96437 [51]-15.0947.81
459 [52]Central (Talbotton)6-1A2-1-20.97-19.61457 [53]-23.4340.28
460 [53]Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A †0-2-28.79-17.85456 [52]-21.8649.67
461 [54]Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A †0-3-39.33-4.13451 [50]-22.4159.66
462 [61]Cross Keys5-5A †0-4-40.35-11.64453 [61]-36.3146.78
463 [15]Dominion ChristianGIAA 1-4A/3A0-3-55.0210.28435 [12]-38.9858.78

† — Plays a nonregion schedule / # — Qualifies for the GHSA private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-6A787.2277.92
22-7A585.3377.05
34-7A582.1074.46
41-7A581.2977.47
57-7A777.4064.90
67-5A773.3161.86
78-7A771.5356.62
87-6A769.8658.94
93-7A769.7962.43
103-6A968.5857.15
115-7A868.5565.05
123-5A765.2458.23
136-6A865.0660.56
146-5A763.8358.47
156-7A663.7859.82
162-4A863.4955.79
178-3A760.3854.28
182-5A760.1852.45
195-6A859.9846.11
208-5A659.1657.38
211-2A758.8254.15
224-4A958.5944.69
235-5A758.1656.29
241-5A856.7251.39
253-3A856.4941.51
261-6A856.4551.37
278-6A855.2553.70
285-3A855.0348.05
291-4A953.8643.86
303-2A653.8337.30
313-4A752.0744.63
328-2A650.0044.11
335-4A749.0345.52
344-3A748.9935.32
356-4A648.6739.41
362-2A748.5051.07
377-3A848.1139.14
381-3A548.0146.15
398-4A646.9545.30
402-3A846.9438.18
41GIAA 6-4A/3A546.4940.99
426-3A845.8438.51
436-2A845.5538.69
444-5A945.0539.50
457-4A644.1441.44
465-2A644.1138.11
474-6A942.1936.20
482-1A641.0434.31
494-2A840.7332.49
507-1A539.7431.31
518-1A539.6238.19
52GIAA 5-4A/3A439.2037.78
53GIAA 2-4A/3A438.1320.61
549-2A736.1131.28
55GIAA 3-4A/3A535.8523.85
567-2A733.5628.28
573-1A532.4135.45
584-1A731.6030.52
596-1A730.9719.58
605-1A730.8723.74
611-1A629.9022.31
62GIAA 3-2A/1A328.1921.01
63GIAA 4-4A/3A627.0119.34
64GIAA 4-2A/1A624.8222.85
65GIAA 2-2A/1A723.4919.32
66GAPPS611.376.70
67GIAA 1-4A/3A4-4.79-16.28

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/28CambridgeWoodstock20 - 387.6672.4%0.302
09/04Sandy CreekNorth Clayton28 - 1938.8499.3%0.302
08/28Whitefield AcademyMount Vernon28 - 349.0275.7%0.350
08/21Hancock CentralCross Creek20 - 1816.5388.9%0.358
08/21Ware CountyBainbridge22 - 2113.8985.2%0.376
08/21Villa RicaAlexander29 - 2714.8386.6%0.383
08/28Lincoln CountyWestside (Augusta)41 - 486.5369.4%0.389
08/21EtowahWoodstock36 - 3512.1182.1%0.402
09/11Irwin CountyTurner County22 - 2111.8481.6%0.406
08/28EvansGreenbrier35 - 425.6066.9%0.407
08/28Mary PersonsJasper County22 - 324.6164.1%0.408
08/21Bulloch AcademyBrentwood School36 - 3314.4686.0%0.411
08/28ColumbusMarion County21 - 2011.4080.7%0.412
08/21Lithia SpringsChapel Hill27 - 433.4860.8%0.413
08/21WesleyanWhitefield Academy35 - 422.4057.4%0.465

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
95.8309/25Lee CountyThomas County Central - 11.4480.8%
93.9608/22BufordGainesville39 - 1916.9389.4%
92.9709/04Lee CountySequoyah43 - 3212.4082.6%
91.0510/23CarrolltonWestlake - 9.4076.5%
90.8910/09North GwinnettBrookwood - 2.9159.1%
90.7710/02NewtonWestlake - 6.0468.1%
89.3710/02Lee CountyCoffee - 15.7687.9%
88.2309/04MariettaMcEachern21 - 195.4066.4%
87.8010/30Thomas County CentralCoffee - 9.9277.7%
86.7509/11GainesvilleMcEachern20 - 109.4976.7%
85.6510/23GainesvilleMilton - 10.6079.1%
85.6311/06MariettaNorth Cobb - 10.2778.4%
85.2108/28Blessed TrinityMilton21 - 205.1565.7%
84.8510/23North GwinnettPeachtree Ridge - 9.9877.8%
84.8311/06BrookwoodPeachtree Ridge - 8.9375.5%