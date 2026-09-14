AJC Varsity Heard Co. pummels Bowdon to jump to top spot in 2A | Maxwell summary The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. Marietta head coach Cameron Duke walks the sidelines during the North Cobb vs. Marietta High School football game at Northcutt Stadium in Marietta, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Loren Maxwell 7 minutes ago Share

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs. Maxwell GHSA football ratings As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage. For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 762 of 784 total games, including 0 tie(s) (97.19%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.67 points and all game margins within 12.74 points. All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association. Home Advantage: 1.87