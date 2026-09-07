AJC Varsity

Marietta knocks off McEachern, busts into 7A Top 5 | Maxwell summary

The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
Marietta head coach Cameron Duke walks the sidelines during the North Cobb vs. Marietta High School football game at Northcutt Stadium in Marietta, Ga., on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
Marietta head coach Cameron Duke walks the sidelines during the North Cobb vs. Marietta High School football game at Northcutt Stadium in Marietta, Ga., on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
20 minutes ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 604 of 619 total games including 0 tie(s) (97.58%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.43 points and all game margins within 13.23 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.01

By class

7A 6A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Buford2-0 102.791(3)Lee County3-0101.98
2(2)Carrollton3-0 101.662(1)Thomas County Central2-097.74
3(4)Newton3-0 98.863(8)Coffee3-090.79
4(3)North Gwinnett3-0 97.104(4)Creekside1-189.38
5(24)Marietta2-1 91.655(7)Sequoyah2-188.81
6(6)Brookwood3-0 89.036(6)Gainesville0-286.39
7(10)Grayson1-2 87.627(10)Roswell2-185.26
8(5)McEachern2-1 86.498(5)Houston County2-084.69
9(7)Valdosta3-0 85.259(9)Milton2-183.52
10(13)Westlake3-0 84.9110(2)Hughes1-180.62
11(11)North Cobb2-1 82.5911(11)East Paulding3-080.47
12(9)Colquitt County2-1 82.4612(16)Clarke Central2-174.99
13(12)Douglas County1-2 81.7713(12)Woodward Academy1-174.72
14(8)Lowndes3-0 81.0814(13)Kell2-173.80
15(15)Archer3-0 80.4115(24)Lanier2-171.11



5A 4A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Blessed Trinity3-086.681(1)Sandy Creek3-092.67
2(3)Cartersville3-086.582(2)Troup3-080.12
3(1)Marist2-085.623(4)Peach County3-076.15
4(4)North Oconee3-083.954(3)Stephenson2-173.90
5(8)Tucker3-081.545(6)Cairo2-071.54
6(5)Benedictine2-180.976(5)Douglass2-170.13
7(6)Cass3-073.387(9)Oconee County1-268.47
8(16)Ola2-173.158(14)Baldwin3-067.45
9(12)Mays3-071.269(8)Monroe Area3-067.24
10(15)Stockbridge1-170.6010(7)Calhoun1-263.52
11(11)Ware County1-170.2911(18)Adairsville3-060.63
12(7)LaGrange1-269.5512(10)North Hall2-160.46
13(13)Central (Carrollton)1-267.6013(13)West Laurens1-159.75
14(20)Dalton3-067.1614(11)Spalding3-059.65
15(10)Jefferson1-266.2615(12)Westover3-058.31



3A 2A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Toombs County3-085.421(3)Bleckley County3-068.82
2(2)Hart County3-067.492(6)Jeff Davis3-066.59
3(8)Hapeville Charter1-166.903(1)Dublin2-165.41
4(4)Pierce County2-065.154(2)Fitzgerald2-064.74
5(14)Columbia1-264.675(5)Thomasville1-163.99
6(9)Worth County2-063.866(7)Bremen3-063.86
7(10)Burke County2-163.467(4)Heard County2-062.95
8(7)Appling County2-063.218(12)Cook1-257.14
9(5)Carver (Columbus)1-261.929(10)Swainsboro1-257.00
10(6)Northeast1-161.9010(8)Dodge County1-156.47
11(3)Morgan County2-161.0911(11)Rabun County2-056.02
12(13)Thomson1-259.2712(15)Commerce2-055.60
13(17)Lumpkin County3-059.0813(9)Brooks County0-353.54
14(15)Crisp County2-058.9914(17)Model3-053.28
15(11)Rockmart1-258.4615(14)Jasper County1-252.65



1A Private
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Bowdon1-258.201(1)Calvary Day3-077.92
2(2)Lincoln County2-157.962(2)Prince Avenue Christian3-070.09
3(3)Clinch County1-253.593(3)Hebron Christian2-169.62
4(12)Taylor County3-053.184(7)Holy Innocents2-068.54
5(4)Johnson County2-050.315(8)Lovett1-168.03
6(7)Emanuel County Institute1-249.186(6)Greater Atlanta Christian3-066.08
7(6)Irwin County1-147.607(4)Fellowship Christian2-061.32
8(27)Randolph-Clay3-046.908(5)Savannah Christian1-261.09
9(8)Macon County2-046.899(12)North Cobb Christian1-256.92
10(9)Early County0-246.4910(9)Wesleyan1-154.47
11(10)Charlton County1-1-146.1711(11)Whitefield Academy2-053.96
12(13)Trion2-145.5212(14)Mount Vernon2-053.04
13(14)Wheeler County1-145.2713(16)Christian Heritage0-352.17
14(16)Montgomery County3-045.0214(10)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)3-051.40
15(5)Manchester1-244.8015(13)Aquinas1-251.03



GIAA 4A GIAA 3A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Stratford Academy3-055.521(1)John Milledge Academy4-058.91
2(3)First Presbyterian3-149.712(2)Westfield School3-147.26
3(2)Bulloch Academy3-147.803(3)Deerfield-Windsor1-243.03
4(6)Strong Rock Christian3-144.684(4)Frederica Academy1-337.22
5(4)St. Anne-Pacelli2-144.575(5)Tiftarea Academy2-137.09



GIAA 2A GIAA 1A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Valwood School3-156.841(1)Windsor Academy2-129.27
2(5)Edmund Burke Academy4-040.022(2)Flint River Academy2-127.88
3(2)Brentwood School2-238.533(3)Thomas Jefferson2-119.99
4(4)Briarwood Academy4-038.254(4)Robert Toombs Academy0-311.56
5(3)Southwest Georgia Academy2-133.53     



GAPPS
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Cherokee Christian2-024.68     
2(5)Lanier Christian2-018.95     
3(2)King's Academy2-017.10     
4(4)Creekside Christian1-210.59     
5(2)Rock Springs Christian2-18.74     



All classes

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rnk [Class] Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-7A2-0102.7986.396 [4]39.70-15.73
2 [1]Lee County2-6A3-0101.9877.8620 [6]44.72-9.89
3 [2]Carrollton2-7A3-0101.6667.5963 [22]41.48-12.81
4 [3]Newton4-7A3-098.8674.6136 [16]39.27-12.22
5 [2]Thomas County Central2-6A2-097.7482.469 [3]39.47-10.91
6 [4]North Gwinnett7-7A3-097.1076.2728 [14]38.69-11.04
7 [1]Sandy Creek4-4A3-092.6775.4730 [2]29.60-15.70
8 [5]Marietta5-7A2-191.6586.495 [3]32.14-12.14
9 [3]Coffee2-6A3-090.7975.1631 [9]30.64-12.78
10 [4]Creekside3-6A1-189.3833.85-8.17
11 [6]Brookwood7-7A3-089.0364.9078 [30]34.24-7.42
12 [5]Sequoyah6-6A2-188.8180.4315 [5]31.77-9.67
13 [7]Grayson4-7A1-287.6290.133 [1]30.72-9.53
14 [1]Blessed Trinity6-5A3-086.6868.1261 [12]28.64-10.67
15 [2]Cartersville7-5A3-086.5853.98173 [32]32.65-6.56
16 [8]McEachern3-7A2-186.4982.737 [5]30.19-8.93
17 [6]Gainesville7-6A0-286.39102.791 [1]30.78-8.24
18 [3]Marist6-5A2-085.6258.16135 [28]27.69-10.56
19 [1]Toombs County3-3A3-085.4261.63102 [4]33.29-4.76
20 [7]Roswell7-6A2-185.2680.6713 [4]30.21-7.68
21 [9]Valdosta1-7A3-085.2554.29171 [40]31.14-6.74
22 [10]Westlake2-7A3-084.9162.6989 [33]33.56-3.98
23 [8]Houston County2-6A2-084.6963.7787 [20]32.03-5.29
24 [4]North Oconee8-5A3-083.9571.3645 [8]29.93-6.65
25 [9]Milton7-6A2-183.5275.7629 [8]31.19-4.96
26 [11]North Cobb5-7A2-182.5976.6725 [12]29.20-6.02
27 [12]Colquitt County1-7A2-182.4668.7059 [21]29.15-5.95
28 [13]Douglas County2-7A1-281.7787.224 [2]30.10-4.30
29 [5]Tucker5-5A3-081.5469.6952 [11]29.56-4.61
30 [14]Lowndes1-7A3-081.0860.98111 [35]25.46-8.24
31 [6]Benedictine1-5A2-180.9777.5621 [3]28.00-5.60
32 [10]Hughes3-6A1-180.6276.7224 [7]26.29-6.96
33 [11]East Paulding5-6A3-080.4768.8656 [15]30.73-2.37
34 [15]Archer4-7A3-080.4158.97130 [37]29.30-3.74
35 [2]Troup2-4A3-080.1262.6691 [9]27.19-5.56
36 [16]Parkview7-7A2-180.0276.4927 [13]30.55-2.10
37 [1]Calvary Day3-2A3-077.9257.21151 [7]26.59-3.96
38 [17]Camden County1-7A2-177.6469.8151 [19]26.63-3.64
39 [18]Peachtree Ridge7-7A3-077.3367.5264 [23]26.70-3.26
40 [19]Walton5-7A1-277.1479.7917 [8]27.09-2.67
41 [20]East Coweta2-7A2-176.5772.5842 [17]28.49-0.71
42 [3]Peach County2-4A3-076.1562.0595 [11]28.46-0.32
43 [12]Clarke Central8-6A2-174.9968.9655 [14]21.81-5.81
44 [13]Woodward Academy3-6A1-174.7267.9362 [17]21.70-5.65
45 [21]South Gwinnett4-7A1-274.6180.0516 [7]25.33-1.91
46 [4]Stephenson5-4A2-173.9065.7573 [8]22.45-4.08
47 [14]Kell6-6A2-173.8064.5479 [19]24.94-1.49
48 [7]Cass7-5A3-073.3862.5993 [19]27.021.01
49 [22]Harrison3-7A2-173.3664.9677 [29]22.13-3.86
50 [8]Ola2-5A2-173.1566.1870 [15]21.64-4.14
51 [5]Cairo1-4A2-071.5441.30300 [44]22.43-1.74
52 [9]Mays5-5A3-071.2660.11121 [25]20.68-3.21
53 [15]Lanier7-6A2-171.1165.3575 [18]21.69-2.05
54 [23]Lambert6-7A1-270.7577.1822 [10]23.35-0.03
55 [24]Richmond Hill1-7A3-070.6256.56156 [39]22.92-0.33
56 [10]Stockbridge4-5A1-170.6070.0549 [9]25.442.21
57 [16]Rome6-6A0-270.5291.602 [2]22.46-0.68
58 [17]Jackson County8-6A2-070.3462.0296 [21]24.171.20
59 [11]Ware County1-5A1-170.2972.9440 [5]21.99-0.93
60 [6]Douglass5-4A2-170.1366.2069 [7]22.13-0.63
61 [2]Prince Avenue Christian8-2A1-070.0959.27127 [5]24.381.66
62 [25]Hillgrove3-7A1-269.9477.1823 [11]22.750.19
63 [3]Hebron Christian8-3A1-269.6274.0437 [1]24.742.49
64 [12]LaGrange3-5A1-269.5571.7544 [7]21.48-0.70
65 [1]Bleckley County2-2A3-068.8256.51157 [11]21.600.15
66 [26]Norcross7-7A1-168.5565.1676 [28]21.360.18
67 [27]Denmark6-7A2-168.5564.0584 [32]22.070.89
68 [4]Holy Innocents5-3A3-068.5448.79228 [16]21.830.66
69 [7]Oconee County8-4A1-268.4773.3538 [5]22.000.90
70 [28]West Forsyth6-7A1-268.2574.7935 [15]20.62-0.26
71 [5]Lovett5-3A3-068.0351.30196 [13]21.701.04
72 [13]Central (Carrollton)3-5A1-267.6066.2368 [14]24.444.21
73 [18]Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-167.4958.06138 [33]19.79-0.33
74 [2]Hart County8-3A3-067.4947.91235 [23]21.821.70
75 [8]Baldwin2-4A3-067.4555.55161 [21]22.001.92
76 [9]Monroe Area8-4A3-067.2450.27213 [30]24.374.50
77 [14]Dalton7-5A3-067.1652.41183 [34]21.701.91
78 [3]Hapeville Charter6-3A1-166.9081.9512 [1]20.210.68
79 [2]Jeff Davis1-2A3-066.5947.54239 [17]20.431.21
80 [15]Jefferson8-5A1-266.2669.8350 [10]19.720.82
81 [6]Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A2-066.0861.9999 [3]19.961.25
82 [29]Etowah5-7A2-166.0164.2981 [31]23.014.37
83 [16]Statesboro1-5A3-065.9753.13176 [33]20.371.77
84 [30]North Forsyth6-7A1-265.8869.6353 [20]20.381.87
85 [31]North Atlanta3-7A2-165.8152.33184 [41]22.153.71
86 [32]North Paulding5-7A1-265.6266.8966 [25]17.89-0.36
87 [17]Whitewater3-5A3-065.4649.77219 [39]20.572.48
88 [3]Dublin2-2A2-165.4160.23117 [8]18.910.87
89 [19]Tift County2-6A2-165.4159.71125 [30]18.530.49
90 [20]Brunswick1-6A1-165.1645.14267 [50]21.563.77
91 [4]Pierce County3-3A2-065.1553.54175 [16]21.023.24
92 [4]Fitzgerald1-2A2-064.7450.60208 [13]18.010.65
93 [5]Columbia6-3A1-264.6780.5314 [2]19.832.52
94 [18]Southwest DeKalb5-5A1-164.4864.1882 [18]19.612.50
95 [19]Richmond Academy1-5A3-064.3055.55162 [29]19.412.48
96 [21]Shiloh4-6A2-164.2960.33116 [28]15.42-1.50
97 [22]Creekview6-6A2-164.2250.16216 [44]18.181.33
98 [23]Lassiter6-6A3-064.1847.02249 [47]20.433.62
99 [33]Collins Hill8-7A0-364.0582.3510 [6]17.911.23
100 [24]Lovejoy3-6A1-164.0357.42145 [36]18.031.37
101 [5]Thomasville1-2A1-163.9963.3188 [5]21.064.43
102 [6]Bremen6-2A3-063.8645.28266 [21]19.683.19
103 [6]Worth County1-3A2-063.8650.01218 [22]21.044.55
104 [10]Calhoun7-4A1-263.5270.8247 [6]18.732.58
105 [20]Warner Robins2-5A2-163.4961.56105 [22]19.803.68
106 [7]Burke County4-3A2-163.4654.81169 [15]19.483.39
107 [25]Glynn Academy1-6A1-263.3072.2243 [12]21.175.24
108 [8]Appling County3-3A2-063.2131.03378 [43]16.961.12
109 [7]Heard County6-2A2-062.9533.96355 [34]20.454.87
110 [21]Griffin3-5A3-062.7952.03185 [35]18.443.02
111 [22]Jenkins1-5A0-362.6076.5426 [4]19.634.41
112 [26]Effingham County1-6A1-262.4362.0197 [22]19.314.25
113 [23]Flowery Branch8-5A2-162.3860.54114 [24]17.922.91
114 [34]Mill Creek8-7A0-362.0679.3318 [9]18.714.02
115 [27]Newnan3-6A0-262.0073.0639 [11]19.915.28
116 [9]Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-261.9261.60103 [5]18.383.83
117 [10]Northeast2-3A1-161.9054.81168 [14]16.772.24
118 [28]Woodstock6-6A1-261.7970.2048 [13]18.574.16
119 [24]Villa Rica7-5A3-061.5947.07247 [46]17.843.62
120 [7]Fellowship Christian9-2A1-161.3259.71124 [4]17.843.89
121 [25]Sprayberry6-5A1-261.1864.3380 [17]20.416.60
122 [11]Morgan County8-3A2-161.0957.04152 [12]17.673.95
123 [8]Savannah Christian3-2A1-261.0955.80160 [9]19.225.50
124 [11]Adairsville7-4A3-060.6349.14223 [32]16.813.55
125 [26]Perry2-5A1-260.5962.0098 [21]19.376.15
126 [12]North Hall6-4A2-160.4657.45143 [18]20.147.05
127 [35]South Forsyth6-7A3-060.3951.58193 [42]18.955.93
128 [27]Harris County3-5A2-160.2158.58132 [27]16.763.92
129 [28]Lithonia5-5A1-160.1566.4567 [13]15.582.80
130 [29]East Forsyth8-5A3-059.8247.12245 [45]17.164.71
131 [13]West Laurens3-4A1-159.7562.6592 [10]17.014.63
132 [14]Spalding2-4A3-059.6545.53263 [40]17.194.91
133 [30]Jones County2-5A0-359.2982.0311 [1]17.905.98
134 [12]Thomson4-3A1-259.2757.38146 [10]18.826.92
135 [29]Bradwell Institute1-6A2-159.1561.17109 [26]21.289.50
136 [13]Lumpkin County8-3A3-059.0846.96252 [28]18.166.46
137 [14]Crisp County1-3A2-058.9940.53307 [31]17.636.02
138 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A4-058.9134.12353 [4]17.015.46
139 [15]Rockmart7-3A1-258.4659.06129 [7]17.496.41
140 [30]New Manchester5-6A1-258.3861.64101 [24]14.363.35
141 [15]Westover1-4A3-058.3134.16352 [50]16.745.80
142 [36]Paulding County5-7A3-058.2447.07247 [45]14.813.95
143 [1]Bowdon7-1A1-258.2057.77140 [2]17.066.23
144 [16]Mary Persons2-4A2-158.1751.77189 [24]18.978.18
145 [37]Dacula8-7A1-258.1660.65113 [36]18.507.71
146 [31]Cambridge6-5A0-358.0178.1119 [2]18.157.50
147 [2]Lincoln County8-1A2-157.9651.04201 [7]18.247.65
148 [32]Eastside4-5A2-157.7048.46231 [41]16.646.31
149 [38]Campbell3-7A1-157.5461.33107 [34]16.826.66
150 [8]Cook1-2A1-257.1469.4354 [1]17.187.41
151 [17]North Clayton4-4A1-257.0375.0233 [4]15.255.59
152 [9]Swainsboro2-2A1-257.0063.9186 [4]17.968.33
153 [9]North Cobb Christian5-3A3-056.9240.96304 [22]17.317.76
154 [1]Valwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A3-156.8437.95325 [3]18.448.97
155 [33]Locust Grove2-5A1-256.8172.6041 [6]19.179.73
156 [16]Hephzibah4-3A2-156.7750.21214 [21]17.267.87
157 [34]Centennial6-5A3-056.5242.91285 [52]16.887.73
158 [10]Dodge County2-2A1-156.4757.62141 [9]17.348.24
159 [35]Dutchtown4-5A1-256.1459.09128 [26]14.195.41
160 [11]Rabun County8-2A2-056.0243.75276 [23]16.147.49
161 [17]Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-155.6936.59333 [36]15.967.64
162 [18]Northwest Whitfield7-4A2-155.6951.14199 [28]15.997.67
163 [12]Commerce8-2A2-055.6045.96260 [19]14.906.67
164 [1]Stratford AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A3-055.5237.15328 [6]15.317.16
165 [18]Lamar County2-3A2-155.5051.89187 [17]11.953.82
166 [19]Dougherty1-4A2-055.4248.82227 [34]17.489.43
167 [31]McIntosh3-6A1-155.4058.21134 [32]12.414.38
168 [36]Evans1-5A2-155.4050.08217 [38]17.889.84
169 [32]Veterans2-6A1-155.2957.44144 [35]16.258.33
170 [19]Franklin County8-3A3-055.2831.66373 [41]13.986.07
171 [37]Jonesboro4-5A0-255.2662.3194 [20]13.385.49
172 [20]Harlem3-4A2-155.1951.17198 [27]13.555.73
173 [33]Habersham Central8-6A1-255.1661.34106 [25]14.526.74
174 [21]Bainbridge1-4A1-255.0959.77123 [16]15.067.34
175 [22]Hampton4-4A0-254.9275.1232 [3]15.377.81
176 [23]Gilmer6-4A2-154.5751.68191 [25]16.008.79
177 [10]Wesleyan5-3A1-154.4750.43210 [14]15.598.48
178 [20]Carver (Atlanta)6-3A1-254.4660.17118 [6]13.776.69
179 [39]Pebblebrook3-7A1-254.4565.8872 [26]12.355.27
180 [34]South Effingham1-6A3-054.2839.43317 [57]13.486.57
181 [40]Wheeler5-7A0-254.1071.2346 [18]15.268.52
182 [35]Northside (Columbus)3-6A2-053.9950.97202 [41]14.738.11
183 [11]Whitefield Academy5-2A1-153.9653.75174 [11]15.989.39
184 [21]Callaway2-3A1-253.9557.56142 [9]13.306.71
185 [36]Mountain View8-6A2-053.7131.99372 [60]14.287.95
186 [24]Cherokee Bluff8-4A0-353.6560.89112 [13]12.306.02
187 [3]Clinch County2-1A1-253.5956.85153 [3]13.667.44
188 [13]Brooks County1-2A0-353.5462.6690 [6]15.969.79
189 [41]Kennesaw Mountain3-7A3-053.4838.13324 [49]14.948.82
190 [14]Model6-2A3-053.2832.99362 [35]13.367.44
191 [42]Duluth7-7A0-253.1865.7574 [27]15.079.26
192 [4]Taylor County6-1A3-053.1840.41308 [18]13.677.86
193 [12]Mount Vernon9-2A2-153.0443.97274 [18]15.639.96
194 [43]Cherokee5-7A1-252.7656.79154 [38]13.628.23
195 [15]Jasper County4-2A1-252.6564.1383 [2]13.207.93
196 [22]Ringgold7-3A3-052.6237.62327 [34]14.299.04
197 [38]Winder-Barrow8-5A2-152.6246.99250 [47]13.758.50
198 [23]Cedar Grove6-3A0-252.4268.7258 [3]14.739.69
199 [16]Berrien1-2A3-052.4038.28322 [29]13.998.96
200 [13]Christian Heritage7-2A3-052.1739.99312 [23]16.6911.89
201 [24]North Murray7-3A1-151.9251.85188 [18]12.678.12
202 [39]Cedartown7-5A2-151.8543.00284 [51]13.168.67
203 [40]M.L. King4-5A2-151.8248.42232 [42]14.7210.27
204 [37]Greenbrier1-6A1-251.7158.02139 [34]13.489.14
205 [17]Laney4-2A1-251.6860.53115 [7]11.176.85
206 [14]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A0-351.4058.75131 [6]15.1711.14
207 [44]Central Gwinnett8-7A1-151.3945.38265 [47]11.867.85
208 [25]Monroe1-4A0-151.2382.469 [1]12.398.53
209 [38]Decatur4-6A0-351.2374.9634 [10]13.289.41
210 [39]Hiram5-6A0-351.1468.8057 [16]12.378.60
211 [15]Aquinas4-2A2-151.0342.03293 [20]12.999.34
212 [41]Starr's Mill3-5A0-250.9754.70170 [31]12.568.96
213 [42]Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-150.9147.25243 [44]12.989.45
214 [40]Dunwoody4-6A1-150.3543.56278 [55]12.609.62
215 [5]Johnson County5-1A2-050.3136.68331 [22]11.698.75
216 [43]Maynard Jackson5-5A1-250.3151.55194 [37]10.587.64
217 [41]Chapel Hill5-6A1-150.2561.07110 [27]12.319.43
218 [26]New Hampstead3-4A0-350.0161.60104 [12]11.498.86
219 [25]Sumter County1-3A0-349.8657.26148 [11]12.479.97
220 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA 6-4A/3A3-149.7142.11291 [5]11.669.31
221 [27]Pickens6-4A1-249.6453.12177 [23]15.6913.42
222 [18]ACE Charter2-2A3-049.6036.72330 [31]12.6610.42
223 [19]Screven County3-2A2-149.3644.99268 [22]9.447.44
224 [26]Stephens County8-3A1-249.2947.32241 [25]13.1211.19
225 [6]Emanuel County Institute3-1A1-249.1855.03166 [4]10.718.90
226 [44]Banneker5-5A2-049.1434.67347 [56]10.638.86
227 [28]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-249.0260.16119 [14]11.7110.06
228 [45]Northgate2-7A0-348.9867.1965 [24]10.629.01
229 [20]Social Circle4-2A3-048.9534.36349 [33]13.5011.92
230 [16]Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A2-148.8942.06292 [19]12.8311.31
231 [45]Allatoona7-5A0-348.7965.9771 [16]13.5412.12
232 [29]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A3-048.5334.84346 [49]11.2210.06
233 [17]Athens Academy8-2A1-248.3154.27172 [10]11.1110.17
234 [46]Wayne County1-5A1-148.2451.90186 [36]10.209.33
235 [42]Walnut Grove8-6A1-148.0850.82204 [42]9.188.47
236 [3]Bulloch AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A3-147.8036.44334 [7]13.2012.77
237 [30]Spencer1-4A1-247.7751.65192 [26]10.239.83
238 [27]Haralson County5-3A2-147.6855.25164 [13]9.589.27
239 [7]Irwin County2-1A1-147.6050.78206 [8]10.7210.48
240 [43]Loganville8-6A2-147.5944.08273 [53]12.0711.85
241 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A0-247.5556.22158 [8]9.679.49
242 [47]Lithia Springs3-5A1-147.4247.55238 [43]12.2412.18
243 [21]Putnam County4-2A2-047.3626.41407 [41]10.4610.47
244 [31]Long County3-4A0-247.3041.85294 [43]12.2612.33
245 [2]Westfield SchoolGIAA 3-4A/3A3-147.2641.39299 [2]9.849.94
246 [22]Vidalia2-2A1-246.9364.0185 [3]10.4210.86
247 [44]Heritage (Conyers)4-6A1-146.9343.62277 [54]11.6112.05
248 [8]Randolph-Clay1-1A3-046.9029.08389 [36]11.0811.55
249 [28]Elbert County8-3A1-246.9051.70190 [19]10.0210.49
250 [9]Macon County6-1A2-046.8932.17370 [34]10.6311.11
251 [45]South Paulding5-6A0-346.8361.81100 [23]11.1911.72
252 [32]Southeast Bulloch3-4A1-246.7455.01167 [22]10.3610.99
253 [29]Miller Grove6-3A1-246.6547.46240 [24]9.5110.23
254 [10]Early County1-1A0-246.4958.13137 [1]9.4710.36
255 [46]Grovetown1-6A0-346.4155.87159 [38]6.417.37
256 [11]Charlton County2-1A1-1-146.1743.37280 [12]10.9812.18
257 [33]Westside (Macon)2-4A1-146.1346.90254 [37]11.7212.96
258 [30]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A2-046.0233.60356 [39]9.8011.15
259 [34]Luella4-4A1-245.9556.62155 [20]8.9710.39
260 [35]White County6-4A2-145.8441.19302 [45]7.809.33
261 [47]River Ridge6-6A0-345.8259.98122 [29]10.7212.27
262 [48]Alpharetta7-6A0-345.8059.52126 [31]11.7713.34
263 [48]St. Pius X6-5A1-245.7348.50230 [40]9.1410.77
264 [12]Trion7-1A2-145.5240.14310 [19]10.7512.60
265 [36]Dawson County6-4A0-345.3958.30133 [17]12.3414.32
266 [13]Wheeler County4-1A1-145.2740.74306 [17]10.1712.28
267 [37]Shaw1-4A2-145.0343.85275 [41]7.279.61
268 [38]East Jackson8-4A1-245.0346.04259 [38]8.6510.99
269 [14]Montgomery County3-1A3-045.0235.40342 [29]7.9210.27
270 [19]Pace Academy5-4A0-245.0268.2860 [2]8.4910.85
271 [49]Madison County8-5A0-344.9561.29108 [23]10.4112.83
272 [46]Rockdale County4-7A1-244.8640.92305 [48]8.8011.31
273 [15]Manchester7-1A1-244.8051.23197 [6]9.7312.30
274 [4]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A3-144.6834.23350 [8]9.2611.95
275 [39]Liberty County3-4A1-244.6548.86225 [33]9.9512.67
276 [31]LaFayette7-3A2-044.6232.05371 [40]10.5113.26
277 [32]Sonoraville7-3A0-244.6058.16136 [8]9.7712.54
278 [5]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA 5-4A/3A2-144.5752.62182 [1]9.5812.38
279 [33]Washington County4-3A1-244.4750.89203 [20]8.7311.62
280 [49]Tri-Cities3-6A2-044.4732.62365 [59]8.9511.85
281 [40]Howard2-4A1-244.4460.13120 [15]9.3012.23
282 [20]King's Ridge Christian9-2A1-144.4152.93179 [12]7.9810.95
283 [50]Chattahoochee6-5A2-044.3033.45357 [57]10.9514.02
284 [34]Jackson2-3A1-244.1946.97251 [27]9.8012.98
285 [16]Washington-Wilkes8-1A2-144.1935.50340 [27]9.7312.91
286 [47]Seckinger8-7A0-243.9650.66207 [43]10.1513.56
287 [21]Darlington6-2A1-143.7941.42298 [21]9.8713.46
288 [50]Cedar Shoals8-6A1-243.6252.79180 [40]9.0712.82
289 [23]Fannin County7-2A1-243.3745.48264 [20]9.5913.59
290 [51]Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-343.3555.40163 [39]7.8611.88
291 [52]Alexander5-6A0-343.2357.23150 [37]8.9213.06
292 [41]Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A0-343.0757.23149 [19]10.6214.92
293 [3]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA 3-4A/3A1-243.0347.92234 [1]5.9110.24
294 [53]Chamblee4-6A1-142.8943.48279 [56]7.5912.07
295 [24]Pepperell6-2A1-242.5948.22233 [16]8.3813.16
296 [54]Pope6-6A1-242.3249.69220 [45]7.5312.57
297 [25]Metter3-2A0-342.1157.26147 [10]7.4712.73
298 [35]Coahulla Creek7-3A2-141.6735.04345 [37]7.2512.95
299 [17]Treutlen4-1A2-041.6526.08409 [40]7.9713.69
300 [51]Druid Hills5-5A2-141.6139.85313 [54]4.9010.66
301 [42]Windsor Forest3-4A2-141.1940.09311 [47]7.8614.04
302 [43]Upson-Lee2-4A0-341.0051.05200 [29]6.4212.79
303 [36]Therrell5-3A2-140.6627.82398 [45]5.4912.20
304 [52]Arabia Mountain4-5A1-240.3243.36281 [50]6.9514.00
305 [18]Schley County6-1A2-140.3135.72339 [26]8.2615.31
306 [22]Providence Christian8-2A2-140.3029.04391 [24]8.1315.19
307 [26]Bacon County1-2A1-140.0338.15323 [30]6.5113.85
308 [2]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A4-040.0217.65432 [9]6.8914.23
309 [44]McDonough4-4A1-239.9449.56221 [31]4.9912.42
310 [27]Gordon Lee7-2A1-239.8441.81295 [26]5.7213.25
311 [55]Apalachee8-6A1-239.5049.40222 [46]5.2413.10
312 [37]Temple5-3A1-139.4534.02354 [38]8.1816.10
313 [53]Eagle's Landing2-5A0-339.4255.18165 [30]7.4515.40
314 [19]Mitchell County2-1A2-139.4036.21337 [25]7.4615.43
315 [20]Lake Oconee Academy8-1A3-039.2414.48438 [48]6.7514.88
316 [21]Miller County1-1A2-139.2135.46341 [28]7.7015.86
317 [56]Morrow3-6A2-039.0617.26433 [63]5.3413.65
318 [45]North Springs5-4A1-238.7848.58229 [35]7.1115.70
319 [22]Telfair County4-1A1-138.7436.29336 [24]5.0413.67
320 [3]Brentwood SchoolGIAA 4-2A/1A2-238.5334.39348 [5]9.6718.51
321 [54]Drew4-5A2-138.4535.23344 [55]7.3816.30
322 [38]Pike County2-3A1-138.4339.65314 [32]7.0315.97
323 [48]Forsyth Central6-7A0-338.3350.28212 [44]6.9215.96
324 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A4-038.2518.37427 [8]6.3515.47
325 [28]Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A1-138.0143.05283 [24]6.7316.09
326 [23]Warren County8-1A1-237.7547.66237 [10]6.9216.54
327 [39]Beach3-3A1-137.7226.91402 [46]4.0413.69
328 [6]BrookstoneGIAA 5-4A/3A0-437.6250.18215 [3]6.8016.55
329 [4]Frederica AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A1-337.2239.63315 [3]4.5714.72
330 [5]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A2-137.0927.48400 [10]2.7513.03
331 [24]Wilcox County4-1A0-236.8247.25242 [11]5.8216.37
332 [25]Portal3-1A2-136.4534.18351 [30]4.8315.75
333 [57]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A1-236.3145.70262 [49]4.6515.71
334 [58]South Cobb5-6A2-136.1331.31376 [61]4.4815.73
335 [26]Greene County8-1A1-235.6742.47287 [13]3.5515.25
336 [29]Banks County8-2A †2-135.6230.32382 [37]4.8616.60
337 [30]East Laurens2-2A0-335.6147.17244 [18]4.2516.00
338 [31]Dade County7-2A1-235.5742.22290 [25]3.9115.71
339 [32]Washington5-2A1-235.4539.58316 [28]3.6915.60
340 [40]Southwest2-3A0-234.5747.02248 [26]3.5816.38
341 [59]Alcovy4-6A1-234.4137.84326 [58]5.0618.02
342 [27]McIntosh County Academy3-1A2-134.3338.39321 [21]1.5314.57
343 [55]Union Grove2-5A0-334.2144.22272 [49]6.9120.07
344 [23]Landmark Christian5-2A0-333.6046.60255 [17]4.3518.11
345 [7]George Walton AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A0-333.5951.38195 [2]3.5617.34
346 [5]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A2-133.5330.10384 [6]5.7719.61
347 [28]Jenkins County5-1A0-333.4041.19301 [16]4.1418.12
348 [8]Savannah Country DayGIAA 2-4A/3A0-433.1846.49256 [4]-0.6513.54
349 [29]Hawkinsville4-1A1-233.1432.17369 [33]4.1218.35
350 [41]South Atlanta6-3A1-133.0330.02385 [44]1.6015.94
351 [9]Calvary ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A3-132.9128.66393 [10]3.5217.98
352 [60]Johns Creek7-6A1-232.5644.48270 [52]4.3719.18
353 [42]Murray County7-3A2-032.5423.78416 [49]2.9317.76
354 [61]Osborne5-6A0-232.4746.47257 [48]3.5518.45
355 [24]Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A2-032.3826.74404 [25]5.4620.45
356 [46]East Hall8-4A1-232.2532.54367 [53]7.7522.86
357 [43]Union County7-3A0-332.2446.17258 [29]1.8316.97
358 [30]Claxton3-1A3-031.9121.47421 [43]1.8417.29
359 [44]Rutland2-3A1-131.9024.44414 [48]3.9719.44
360 [33]Oglethorpe County8-2A0-231.5150.48209 [14]3.1719.03
361 [49]Discovery8-7A0-331.4146.93253 [46]2.7818.74
362 [31]Wilkinson County5-1A1-231.1136.42335 [23]2.9419.20
363 [25]Mount Paran Christian9-2A0-330.6650.35211 [15]0.7917.50
364 [47]Riverdale4-4A1-230.6632.78363 [51]1.0617.77
365 [62]Riverwood7-6A0-230.6044.57269 [51]2.8319.60
366 [10]Mount de SalesGIAA 6-4A/3A4-030.3410.61443 [13]-1.2515.78
367 [6]Athens ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A2-230.3230.65381 [8]-0.2616.80
368 [34]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A0-329.9552.72181 [12]3.1020.53
369 [56]Mundy's Mill4-5A1-229.9342.37288 [53]0.5718.02
370 [45]Islands3-3A3-029.9316.19435 [53]0.1417.59
371 [32]Chattahoochee County6-1A2-029.776.19445 [49]1.7119.31
372 [46]Redan6-3A1-129.5021.93420 [50]2.1620.03
373 [48]Columbus1-4A2-129.4818.86424 [57]2.6020.49
374 [47]Brantley County3-3A1-229.3731.37375 [42]-0.5217.48
375 [11]Tattnall SquareGIAA 6-4A/3A2-229.3027.62399 [11]1.9920.06
376 [1]Windsor AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A2-129.2728.03397 [2]-0.0318.06
377 [33]Turner County4-1A0-329.2141.44296 [15]4.0222.17
378 [34]Seminole County1-1A1-228.5948.86226 [9]0.5019.28
379 [49]West Hall8-4A1-228.5632.57366 [52]0.1618.97
380 [35]Chattooga7-2A0-228.5348.95224 [15]1.5920.43
381 [48]Tattnall County3-3A0-228.2841.42297 [30]2.3221.40
382 [36]Coosa6-2A1-128.0622.73418 [43]1.0720.38
383 [2]Flint River AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A2-127.8817.74431 [3]0.5420.03
384 [49]Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-227.7336.99329 [35]2.1921.83
385 [35]Atkinson County2-1A0-227.5538.98319 [20]2.6422.47
386 [36]Dooly County4-1A0-227.5252.94178 [5]0.3720.22
387 [50]Central (Macon)2-3A2-027.35-1.97451 [56]-0.7819.25
388 [50]Ridgeland7-4A0-327.3145.74261 [39]0.1420.20
389 [12]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A1-327.1233.34358 [9]-0.5819.67
390 [37]Utopian Academy5-2A1-126.7429.26388 [39]-0.4920.14
391 [7]Lakeview AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A1-126.1731.23377 [6]-0.3520.85
392 [37]B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A1-226.1428.73392 [37]-0.7820.45
393 [6]Sherwood ChristianGIAA 3-2A/1A1-026.13-0.75450 [12]0.0521.29
394 [51]Fayette County4-4A0-326.1241.03303 [46]0.0021.25
395 [26]Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A1-126.0624.92411 [26]-1.3319.98
396 [63]Midtown4-6A0-326.0550.81205 [43]-1.9419.38
397 [51]Kendrick1-3A2-125.2526.41408 [47]0.0322.15
398 [27]Walker9-2A2-124.9223.66417 [27]1.9924.44
399 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS2-024.68-5.68454 [3]0.1622.84
400 [52]Salem5-4A1-224.5827.02401 [56]-0.7422.05
401 [38]Jefferson County4-2A1-223.9726.59406 [40]-1.0422.35
402 [38]Glascock County5-1A1-223.9332.68364 [32]1.9125.35
403 [39]Bryan County3-2A0-323.8836.01338 [32]-2.2621.23
404 [57]Northview6-5A †1-223.2128.45394 [59]-3.6420.52
405 [40]Glenn Hills4-2A2-023.146.61444 [44]-1.4322.80
406 [39]Baconton Charter1-1A †2-123.0816.98434 [46]-4.1820.11
407 [7]Southland AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A2-122.4813.05441 [10]-2.8722.02
408 [40]Lanier County2-1A0-322.1842.26289 [14]-2.2622.93
409 [41]Georgia Military Prep5-1A1-121.7018.54426 [44]-3.3222.35
410 [42]Pelham1-1A1-221.6524.75412 [42]-5.7619.96
411 [8]Terrell AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A0-221.6333.22360 [5]0.3226.06
412 [43]Calhoun County1-1A †1-221.3926.81403 [39]2.7428.72
413 [64]Meadowcreek4-6A1-220.5929.26387 [62]-3.5223.26
414 [3]Thomas JeffersonGIAA 4-2A/1A2-119.9914.15439 [4]-5.5521.83
415 [53]Southeast Whitfield7-4A1-219.5029.05390 [55]-0.5027.38
416 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A0-319.3035.36343 [4]-2.4225.65
417 [52]Towers6-3A †2-119.1417.77430 [52]-3.0025.23
418 [9]Pinewood ChristianGIAA 4-2A/1A0-319.0238.45320 [2]-2.4125.94
419 [2]Lanier ChristianGAPPS2-018.95-4.8823.54
420 [54]Hardaway1-4A0-318.6147.90236 [36]-6.9921.77
421 [10]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2-2A/1A2-218.2224.60413 [7]-5.0224.13
422 [55]Chestatee6-4A0-317.7736.67332 [48]-2.2227.38
423 [41]Armuchee6-2A0-217.3830.27383 [38]-8.5721.42
424 [44]Hancock Central5-1A1-117.1625.91410 [41]-4.0926.12
425 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS2-017.10-9.67456 [4]-1.7828.50
426 [45]Marion County6-1A0-316.8128.37395 [38]-7.3723.19
427 [46]Greenville7-1A0-214.6133.29359 [31]-4.5628.19
428 [50]Berkmar7-7A0-314.3226.64405 [50]-5.9827.07
429 [9]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA 2-4A/3A1-214.04-3.1930.14
430 [58]Forest Park4-5A0-313.9433.22361 [58]-8.3425.09
431 [47]Twiggs County5-1A1-213.5714.99437 [47]-9.0324.77
432 [11]Piedmont AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A0-313.0742.74286 [1]-7.3326.97
433 [42]Gordon Central7-2A0-212.9223.78416 [42]-4.5829.86
434 [59]Groves1-5A0-312.6344.27271 [48]-1.7532.99
435 [43]Savannah3-2A0-312.0540.29309 [27]-12.6022.72
436 [13]Loganville ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A1-212.0513.86440 [12]-6.4728.85
437 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A0-311.5628.21396 [1]-8.5927.22
438 [4]Creekside ChristianGAPPS1-210.5918.55425 [1]-7.8728.91
439 [53]McNair6-3A0-39.4139.30318 [33]-7.5130.45
440 [10]Westminster (Augusta)GIAA 1-4A/3A0-39.0030.00386 [9]-10.9127.46
441 [54]Butler4-3A1-28.7511.53442 [55]-10.2928.33
442 [5]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS2-18.742.30448 [2]-5.7532.88
443 [11]Augusta PrepGIAA 1-4A/3A1-38.5820.50423 [12]-5.7633.03
444 [12]Brookwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A2-16.80-0.25449 [11]-9.0631.51
445 [55]Cross Creek4-3A0-34.4721.43422 [51]-11.7331.17
446 [12]Riverside PrepGIAA 4-4A/3A2-24.172.31447 [13]-11.1632.04
447 [56]Stone Mountain5-4A †0-33.5531.58374 [54]-11.0332.79
448 [48]Crawford County6-1A0-32.7530.95379 [35]-8.2636.36
449 [49]Pataula Charter1-1A †1-12.66-23.57459 [54]-10.3934.31
450 [50]Towns County8-1A †1-22.5917.93428 [45]-11.0233.76
451 [57]Clarkston5-4A †0-30.3343.16282 [42]-13.8333.22
452 [13]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA 3-4A/3A0-4-0.7522.39419 [11]-7.3140.81
453 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS0-0-2.11-12.4936.99
454 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A †0-3-3.4817.84429 [60]-16.0134.85
455 [14]Dominion ChristianGIAA 1-4A/3A0-2-5.6830.88380 [7]-13.8839.16
456 [51]Terrell County1-1A2-1-9.26-5.01452 [51]-27.8828.75
457 [44]Josey4-2A0-2-12.5032.22368 [36]-19.4140.46
458 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 1-4A/3A1-2-15.86-5.23453 [14]-16.0047.23
459 [52]Central (Talbotton)6-1A2-1-17.29-16.55458 [53]-23.2341.43
460 [56]Jordan1-3A †0-3-18.5515.85436 [54]-14.7951.13
461 [53]Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A †0-3-23.576.07446 [50]-21.2849.67
462 [54]Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A †0-2-26.24-13.28457 [52]-21.7251.88
463 [61]Cross Keys5-5A †0-3-36.97-7.03455 [61]-37.4246.92

† — Plays a nonregion schedule / # — Qualifies for the GHSA private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-6A789.2180.49
22-7A586.8978.78
34-7A585.6577.27
41-7A582.1379.41
57-7A779.8468.50
65-7A875.4768.51
78-7A773.4159.12
86-6A871.7863.93
93-7A770.9565.87
103-6A970.7762.63
117-6A770.3862.18
127-5A769.7462.90
136-5A767.8262.58
146-7A666.5662.02
151-5A866.2357.55
163-5A765.8460.57
172-4A864.5259.14
188-5A663.3961.66
198-3A762.5358.39
202-5A761.6255.28
215-6A861.4149.86
223-3A861.1445.85
231-2A760.5756.92
245-5A759.9059.78
254-4A959.5549.43
268-6A859.5054.12
271-6A858.2555.72
285-3A857.6852.72
295-4A757.2152.29
302-2A757.1554.27
314-5A955.5146.02
321-4A955.1948.05
338-2A654.6950.30
346-4A653.8645.61
351-3A553.4851.98
363-2A652.9544.40
374-3A752.7841.84
388-4A652.4349.20
397-4A652.1744.95
403-4A751.7749.26
41GIAA 6-4A/3A551.2244.76
426-3A851.0144.63
436-2A850.8943.74
447-3A849.5344.83
452-3A849.2343.47
464-6A948.1441.45
475-2A646.7941.67
489-2A745.9738.97
497-1A545.3537.85
504-2A845.0135.79
518-1A543.8442.96
52GIAA 5-4A/3A442.8439.95
53GIAA 2-4A/3A442.3533.06
547-2A740.5734.62
553-1A540.5239.38
562-1A639.4739.42
574-1A739.1636.05
58GIAA 3-4A/3A537.9229.65
596-1A735.7924.63
60GIAA 3-2A/1A333.7427.38
61GIAA 2-2A/1A733.5724.48
625-1A732.9727.31
631-1A630.5328.93
64GIAA 4-2A/1A630.1027.89
65GIAA 4-4A/3A627.1522.24
66GAPPS617.3712.99
67GIAA 1-4A/3A44.73-0.99

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/21Villa RicaAlexander29 - 2719.3792.5%0.310
09/04Sandy CreekNorth Clayton28 - 1934.6398.9%0.341
08/21Ware CountyBainbridge22 - 2114.2086.3%0.365
09/04Athens AcademySavannah Country Day7 - 614.1286.2%0.366
08/28Carver (Columbus)Spencer21 - 1914.1586.2%0.388
08/21Central (Carrollton)Heard County28 - 503.6461.6%0.394
08/28ColumbusMarion County21 - 2011.6681.9%0.404
08/28Mary PersonsJasper County22 - 324.5164.2%0.406
08/28EvansGreenbrier35 - 424.7064.8%0.420
08/21Hancock CentralCross Creek20 - 1811.6882.0%0.424
08/21Richmond AcademyLaney14 - 1211.6181.8%0.425
08/28Rabun CountyMetter27 - 2314.9287.4%0.425
08/21Winder-BarrowApalachee19 - 1514.1286.2%0.435
08/28TroupLaGrange22 - 2010.5679.7%0.439
08/21WesleyanWhitefield Academy35 - 422.4057.4%0.465

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.5109/25Lee CountyThomas County Central - 5.2466.4%
93.9510/02Lee CountyCoffee - 10.1878.9%
92.8910/30Thomas County CentralCoffee - 7.9673.7%
91.9009/04Lee CountySequoyah43 - 3212.1682.9%
91.1710/09North GwinnettBrookwood - 9.0876.4%
90.5709/18BufordGrayson - 14.1786.3%
89.7708/12North GwinnettGrayson37 - 229.4877.4%
89.7010/16NewtonGrayson - 12.2583.0%
89.5208/21Sandy CreekGrayson21 - 136.0668.7%
89.0309/04MariettaMcEachern21 - 194.1563.1%
88.3208/28NewtonRoswell42 - 1512.6083.7%
88.0408/22BufordGainesville39 - 1917.4190.5%
87.9610/02NewtonWestlake - 12.9484.3%
87.7910/09Thomas County CentralHouston County - 12.0482.7%
87.7310/23CarrolltonWestlake - 15.7488.5%