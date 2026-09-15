AJC Varsity

Maxwell projections: Grayson looks to upset Buford in top-rated game this week

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
Grayson head coach Greg Carswell watches his Rams play against North Gwinnett during the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Grayson head coach Greg Carswell watches his Rams play against North Gwinnett during the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
32 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Sep 1883.447ABuford95.8%35 - 926Grayson7A
Fri, Sep 1880.196ARoswell53.5%20 - 191Archer7A
Fri, Sep 1879.747AWestlake76.6%30 - 219Houston County6A
Fri, Sep 1873.727AMarietta93.6%28 - 028North Paulding7A
Fri, Sep 1868.906AKell68.4%21 - 147Creekview6A
Fri, Sep 1868.057ANorth Forsyth51.1%18 - 171Norcross7A
Fri, Sep 1867.903AHart County64.2%25 - 205Hebron ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 1866.957ALambert80.1%28 - 1414Lanier6A
Fri, Sep 1866.717ASouth Gwinnett71.1%21 - 147Southwest DeKalb5A
Fri, Sep 1866.187AParkview79.3%28 - 1810West Forsyth7A
Fri, Sep 1864.516ASequoyah96.1%30 - 030Rome6A
Fri, Sep 1864.135ABenedictine86.3%28 - 1315Statesboro5A
Fri, Sep 1863.066AJackson County86.6%28 - 1315Mountain View6A
Fri, Sep 1862.305AJefferson62.3%21 - 165Oconee County4A
Thu, Sep 1761.953AHapeville Charter52.9%20 - 191Columbia3A
Fri, Sep 1861.075ANorth Oconee89.6%28 - 721Calhoun4A
Fri, Sep 1860.255ACass85.9%32 - 1715Villa Rica5A
Fri, Sep 1860.247AEast Coweta94.4%31 - 625Lithonia5A
Fri, Sep 1859.992AFitzgerald65.6%21 - 147Worth County3A
Fri, Sep 1858.967ADouglas County91.3%31 - 1219Carver (Columbus)3A
Fri, Sep 1858.544ATroup94.3%30 - 327Spalding4A
Fri, Sep 1858.415AOla89.4%30 - 1317Perry5A
Fri, Sep 1858.415AFlowery Branch57.1%21 - 201North Hall4A
Fri, Sep 1858.234AMonroe Area89.8%31 - 1417West Laurens4A
Fri, Sep 1858.047APeachtree Ridge96.9%31 - 031Denmark7A
Fri, Sep 1857.88PrivateLovett72.0%26 - 179WesleyanPrivate
Fri, Sep 1857.075AJones County73.8%28 - 208Locust Grove5A
Fri, Sep 1856.826AGlynn Academy57.9%28 - 271Bradwell Institute6A
Fri, Sep 1856.686ANewnan63.0%26 - 215Lovejoy6A
Fri, Sep 1856.577AMcEachern97.9%34 - 034North Atlanta7A
Fri, Sep 1856.246AHughes92.5%28 - 622Northside (Columbus)6A
Fri, Sep 1855.795AEast Forsyth75.7%24 - 1410Lumpkin County3A
Fri, Sep 1855.754ADougherty54.3%24 - 222Crisp County3A
Fri, Sep 1855.187ANewton99.5%43 - 043Thomson3A
Fri, Sep 1854.055ACentennial50.1%21 - 210Cambridge5A
Fri, Sep 1853.557AHillgrove89.6%28 - 721Pebblebrook7A
Fri, Sep 1853.255ALaGrange88.5%27 - 720Harris County5A
Fri, Sep 1852.595AMarist97.1%31 - 031Campbell7A
Fri, Sep 1852.486AWoodward Academy92.2%22 - 022McIntosh6A
Fri, Sep 1852.266ALassiter82.9%28 - 1414Woodstock6A
Fri, Sep 1852.175ACedartown62.8%24 - 204Allatoona5A
Fri, Sep 1852.057ANorth Cobb98.6%36 - 036Paulding County7A
Fri, Sep 1851.306AThomas County Central99.5%42 - 042Brooks County2A
Fri, Sep 1850.715AJenkins84.7%31 - 1714Evans5A
Fri, Sep 1850.157AEtowah88.0%31 - 1417Cherokee7A
Fri, Sep 1850.067AWalton88.5%32 - 1418Wheeler7A
Fri, Sep 1850.015ADutchtown64.0%21 - 147Eastside5A
Fri, Sep 1849.99PrivatePrince Avenue Christian95.4%36 - 1224Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)Private
Fri, Sep 1849.994ANorthwest Whitfield72.4%23 - 149Woodland (Cartersville)5A
Fri, Sep 1849.634AGilmer51.1%21 - 210Rabun County2A
Fri, Sep 1849.577AHarrison98.2%36 - 036Kennesaw Mountain7A
Fri, Sep 1849.206AVeterans66.5%22 - 175Sumter County3A
Fri, Sep 1848.516AHabersham Central72.9%24 - 1410Loganville6A
Fri, Sep 1847.466ANew Manchester81.0%23 - 1013Alexander6A
Fri, Sep 1847.337ASouth Forsyth88.6%28 - 1216Starr's Mill5A
Fri, Sep 1847.325ATucker97.8%34 - 034Central Gwinnett7A
Fri, Sep 1847.02PrivateAquinas57.5%21 - 201Social Circle2A
Fri, Sep 1846.876ASouth Effingham68.9%21 - 147Greenbrier6A
Fri, Sep 1846.325AWinder-Barrow62.2%20 - 146St. Pius X5A
Fri, Sep 1846.277ADacula88.5%28 - 1216Northgate7A
Fri, Sep 1846.08PrivateEagle's Landing Christian57.5%21 - 192St. Anne-PacelliGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 1846.035ASprayberry73.1%28 - 208Chattahoochee5A
Fri, Sep 1846.026AChapel Hill63.0%21 - 165Hiram6A
Fri, Sep 1845.92GIAA 4AStratford Academy79.6%23 - 1211Westfield SchoolGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 1845.672APutnam County50.8%14 - 140Laney2A
Fri, Sep 1845.594ACairo97.3%31 - 031Monroe4A
Fri, Sep 1845.474AAdairsville77.9%28 - 1810Pickens4A
Fri, Sep 1845.43PrivateWhitefield Academy82.3%28 - 1414Elbert County3A
Fri, Sep 1844.906ABrunswick91.8%28 - 622Grovetown6A
Thu, Sep 1744.584ANorth Clayton63.4%20 - 146Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4A
Fri, Sep 1844.412ABerrien63.9%21 - 165Irwin County1A
Fri, Sep 1844.367ARockdale County64.0%18 - 135Banneker5A
Fri, Sep 1844.124AMary Persons87.2%33 - 1617Westside (Macon)4A
Fri, Sep 1843.837ABrookwood99.8%44 - 044Duluth7A
Fri, Sep 1843.637ALowndes98.9%35 - 035Long County4A
Fri, Sep 1843.355ARichmond Academy89.1%28 - 721Wayne County5A
Thu, Sep 1742.633ANortheast93.0%29 - 623Jackson3A
Fri, Sep 1842.254ABaldwin94.3%31 - 625Howard4A
Fri, Sep 1842.113AHephzibah80.3%27 - 1413East Jackson4A
Fri, Sep 1841.436AClarke Central97.3%31 - 031Cedar Shoals6A
Fri, Sep 1841.054AWhite County55.6%20 - 173Fannin County2A
Fri, Sep 1841.044AWestover87.7%22 - 022Shaw4A
Fri, Sep 1840.88PrivateDarlington61.1%21 - 165Pepperell2A
Fri, Sep 1840.811ATaylor County77.9%24 - 1410Wheeler County1A
Fri, Sep 1840.494AHeritage (Ringgold)69.1%21 - 147Gordon Lee2A
Fri, Sep 1840.481ACharlton County75.2%23 - 149Early County1A
Fri, Sep 1840.301AClinch County80.1%23 - 1211Bacon County2A
Fri, Sep 1840.026AEffingham County95.6%32 - 032Lakeside (Evans)6A
Fri, Sep 1839.753AKIPP Atlanta Collegiate77.7%27 - 1611Temple3A
Fri, Sep 1839.621ATreutlen50.2%15 - 150Montgomery County1A
Fri, Sep 1839.494ACherokee Bluff88.2%24 - 618Forsyth Central7A
Fri, Sep 1839.446APope82.1%27 - 1314River Ridge6A
Fri, Sep 1839.093ARockmart93.3%28 - 622Coahulla Creek3A
Fri, Sep 1838.833ALaFayette64.7%21 - 174North Murray3A
Fri, Sep 1838.445AMadison County55.7%22 - 211Seckinger7A
Fri, Sep 1838.206AWalnut Grove89.4%21 - 021Apalachee6A
Fri, Sep 1838.012AJeff Davis96.2%30 - 030McIntosh County Academy1A
Fri, Sep 1837.576ACreekside99.7%43 - 043Tri-Cities6A
Fri, Sep 1837.393AStephens County83.0%30 - 1713Dawson County4A
Fri, Sep 1836.75GIAA 3AJohn Milledge Academy95.8%34 - 628BrookstoneGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 1836.40GIAA 2ASouthwest Georgia Academy59.8%21 - 174Tiftarea AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 1836.285ALithia Springs88.1%28 - 820Pace AcademyPrivate
Fri, Sep 1836.214ALuella79.4%21 - 714McDonough4A
Fri, Sep 1836.154APeach County99.4%42 - 042Upson-Lee4A
Fri, Sep 1836.141ALake Oconee Academy52.0%24 - 231Brentwood SchoolGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1836.091ABowdon89.3%31 - 1417Miller County1A
Fri, Sep 1835.176AShiloh92.1%28 - 622Alcovy6A
Fri, Sep 1834.526AHeritage (Conyers)93.4%31 - 724Chamblee6A
Thu, Sep 1733.905AJonesboro93.6%28 - 028Drew5A
Fri, Sep 1833.701AEmanuel County Institute80.6%23 - 1211Jenkins County1A
Fri, Sep 1833.442AMetter61.2%20 - 146East Laurens2A
Fri, Sep 1833.405AM.L. King89.0%28 - 1018Arabia Mountain5A
Fri, Sep 1833.105AWarner Robins97.3%37 - 631Union Grove5A
Fri, Sep 1832.851AMacon County86.8%28 - 1117Hawkinsville1A
Fri, Sep 1832.553ACallaway90.7%28 - 622Southwest3A
Fri, Sep 1832.553ASonoraville54.8%19 - 172Murray County3A
Fri, Sep 1832.243AToombs County99.8%45 - 045Beach3A
Fri, Sep 1832.022ABremen97.3%35 - 035Mount Zion (Carrollton)2A
Fri, Sep 1831.773APike County59.9%21 - 183Rutland3A
Fri, Sep 1831.522AScreven County87.2%21 - 021Claxton1A
Fri, Sep 1831.33PrivateGreater Atlanta Christian98.4%34 - 034Landmark ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 1831.23PrivateHoly Innocents98.5%35 - 035Therrell3A
Fri, Sep 1831.133ARinggold93.0%28 - 622Union County3A
Fri, Sep 1830.81GIAA 2AValwood School94.7%33 - 726Calvary ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 1830.47PrivateMount Vernon92.0%32 - 1220Mt. Bethel ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 1829.18GIAA 4AFirst Presbyterian89.9%27 - 720Frederica AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 1829.11GIAA 4ABethlehem Christian64.0%20 - 146Athens ChristianGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 1828.856ASouth Cobb57.8%19 - 145Osborne6A
Fri, Sep 1827.384ASandy Creek100.0%42 - 042Riverdale4A
Fri, Sep 1827.382ADodge County95.8%35 - 728Dooly County1A
Fri, Sep 1827.361ATrion90.6%32 - 1319Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe2A
Fri, Sep 1827.25GIAA 2AEdmund Burke Academy83.7%21 - 615Mount de SalesGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 1826.871AJohnson County96.6%33 - 033Wilcox County1A
Thu, Sep 1725.043ACedar Grove94.0%28 - 028South Atlanta3A
Fri, Sep 1824.873ABrantley County56.4%14 - 140Islands3A
Fri, Sep 1824.112AThomasville99.3%38 - 038Seminole County1A
Fri, Sep 1824.054AEast Hall72.9%28 - 208Oglethorpe County2A
Fri, Sep 1824.022AModel97.0%31 - 031Coosa2A
Fri, Sep 1823.884AWindsor Forest85.3%24 - 717Bryan County2A
Fri, Sep 1823.731APortal82.4%27 - 1413Atkinson County1A
Fri, Sep 1823.02PrivateWestminster (Atlanta)93.3%28 - 028Riverwood6A
Fri, Sep 1823.001AWarren County87.3%30 - 1416Glascock County1A
Fri, Sep 1823.00PrivateSavannah Christian96.8%28 - 028Savannah Country DayGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 1822.996ADunwoody96.8%33 - 033Midtown6A
Fri, Sep 1822.713AAppling County99.6%41 - 041Tattnall County3A
Fri, Sep 1822.252AWashington71.8%21 - 138Kendrick3A
Fri, Sep 1822.014AHampton98.4%35 - 035Fayette County4A
Fri, Sep 1821.912AJasper County97.1%31 - 031Glenn Hills2A
Fri, Sep 1820.72PrivateKing's Ridge Christian93.0%28 - 028Northview5A
Fri, Sep 1819.984ARidgeland75.4%20 - 812Chattooga2A
Fri, Sep 1819.39PrivateMount Pisgah Christian59.8%17 - 143Mount Paran ChristianPrivate
Thu, Sep 1718.743ACarver (Atlanta)98.4%35 - 035Redan3A
Fri, Sep 1818.681AChattahoochee County54.3%21 - 210Sherwood ChristianGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1818.423APierce County99.8%42 - 042Johnson (Savannah)3A
Fri, Sep 1818.241ATelfair County83.2%26 - 1214Lanier County1A
Fri, Sep 1817.616ADecatur92.9%27 - 027Meadowcreek6A
Fri, Sep 1816.044ASpencer98.6%32 - 032Hardaway4A
Fri, Sep 1814.763ALamar County99.1%31 - 031Central (Macon)3A
Fri, Sep 1812.62GIAA 3ATerrell Academy79.4%27 - 1413Southland AcademyGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1811.093ATowers74.9%25 - 1411Loganville ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 1810.39GIAA 4AGeorge Walton Academy94.9%31 - 031Pinewood ChristianGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1810.28GIAA 1AWindsor Academy93.7%28 - 028Westminster (Augusta)GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 189.80GIAA 1AThomas Jefferson85.4%22 - 616Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS
Fri, Sep 189.451AWashington-Wilkes98.2%34 - 034Hancock Central1A
Fri, Sep 189.045AStockbridge99.9%45 - 045Forest Park5A
Fri, Sep 188.83GAPPSCherokee Christian74.8%27 - 1611Towns County1A
Fri, Sep 188.792ACommerce99.7%42 - 042Chestatee4A
Fri, Sep 188.737ANorth Gwinnett100.0%55 - 055Berkmar7A
Fri, Sep 188.141AManchester97.8%31 - 031Marion County1A
Fri, Sep 187.21GIAA 4AStrong Rock Christian98.6%35 - 035Creekside ChristianGAPPS
Fri, Sep 187.123AMiller Grove98.7%35 - 035McNair3A
Fri, Sep 185.605AWare County99.9%47 - 047Groves5A
Fri, Sep 183.24GIAA 4ABulloch Academy99.7%42 - 042Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 182.58GIAA 4ATattnall Square95.4%35 - 1124Crawford County1A
Fri, Sep 182.12GIAA 2AGatewood School91.1%29 - 821Riverside PrepGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 18-0.332ABanks County97.4%35 - 035Gordon Central2A
Fri, Sep 18-0.552AHeard County100.0%47 - 047Armuchee2A
Fri, Sep 18-4.254AWest Hall95.8%28 - 028Johnson (Gainesville)5A
Fri, Sep 18-5.312AJefferson County95.5%31 - 031Josey2A
Fri, Sep 18-9.352AUtopian Academy98.9%35 - 035Stone Mountain4A
Fri, Sep 18-10.881AB.E.S.T. Academy99.1%35 - 035Clarkston4A
Fri, Sep 18-12.62GIAA 2ABrookwood School80.7%19 - 019Pataula Charter1A
Fri, Sep 18-14.281ACalhoun County98.7%35 - 035Terrell County1A
Fri, Sep 18-17.46GIAA 1AFlint River Academy99.4%42 - 042Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 18-37.181AGreenville99.3%47 - 740Southwest Georgia STEM1A
Fri, Sep 18-40.30GAPPSKing's Academy99.9%42 - 042Cross Keys5A
Fri, Sep 18-52.601ACentral (Talbotton)98.3%34 - 034Dominion ChristianGIAA 3A