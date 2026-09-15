Maxwell projections: Grayson looks to upset Buford in top-rated game this week

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Sep 18 83.44 7A Buford 95.8% 35 - 9 26 Grayson 7A
Fri, Sep 18 80.19 6A Roswell 53.5% 20 - 19 1 Archer 7A
Fri, Sep 18 79.74 7A Westlake 76.6% 30 - 21 9 Houston County 6A
Fri, Sep 18 73.72 7A Marietta 93.6% 28 - 0 28 North Paulding 7A
Fri, Sep 18 68.90 6A Kell 68.4% 21 - 14 7 Creekview 6A
Fri, Sep 18 68.05 7A North Forsyth 51.1% 18 - 17 1 Norcross 7A
Fri, Sep 18 67.90 3A Hart County 64.2% 25 - 20 5 Hebron Christian Private
Fri, Sep 18 66.95 7A Lambert 80.1% 28 - 14 14 Lanier 6A
Fri, Sep 18 66.71 7A South Gwinnett 71.1% 21 - 14 7 Southwest DeKalb 5A
Fri, Sep 18 66.18 7A Parkview 79.3% 28 - 18 10 West Forsyth 7A
Fri, Sep 18 64.51 6A Sequoyah 96.1% 30 - 0 30 Rome 6A
Fri, Sep 18 64.13 5A Benedictine 86.3% 28 - 13 15 Statesboro 5A
Fri, Sep 18 63.06 6A Jackson County 86.6% 28 - 13 15 Mountain View 6A
Fri, Sep 18 62.30 5A Jefferson 62.3% 21 - 16 5 Oconee County 4A
Thu, Sep 17 61.95 3A Hapeville Charter 52.9% 20 - 19 1 Columbia 3A
Fri, Sep 18 61.07 5A North Oconee 89.6% 28 - 7 21 Calhoun 4A
Fri, Sep 18 60.25 5A Cass 85.9% 32 - 17 15 Villa Rica 5A
Fri, Sep 18 60.24 7A East Coweta 94.4% 31 - 6 25 Lithonia 5A
Fri, Sep 18 59.99 2A Fitzgerald 65.6% 21 - 14 7 Worth County 3A
Fri, Sep 18 58.96 7A Douglas County 91.3% 31 - 12 19 Carver (Columbus) 3A
Fri, Sep 18 58.54 4A Troup 94.3% 30 - 3 27 Spalding 4A
Fri, Sep 18 58.41 5A Ola 89.4% 30 - 13 17 Perry 5A
Fri, Sep 18 58.41 5A Flowery Branch 57.1% 21 - 20 1 North Hall 4A
Fri, Sep 18 58.23 4A Monroe Area 89.8% 31 - 14 17 West Laurens 4A
Fri, Sep 18 58.04 7A Peachtree Ridge 96.9% 31 - 0 31 Denmark 7A
Fri, Sep 18 57.88 Private Lovett 72.0% 26 - 17 9 Wesleyan Private
Fri, Sep 18 57.07 5A Jones County 73.8% 28 - 20 8 Locust Grove 5A
Fri, Sep 18 56.82 6A Glynn Academy 57.9% 28 - 27 1 Bradwell Institute 6A
Fri, Sep 18 56.68 6A Newnan 63.0% 26 - 21 5 Lovejoy 6A
Fri, Sep 18 56.57 7A McEachern 97.9% 34 - 0 34 North Atlanta 7A
Fri, Sep 18 56.24 6A Hughes 92.5% 28 - 6 22 Northside (Columbus) 6A
Fri, Sep 18 55.79 5A East Forsyth 75.7% 24 - 14 10 Lumpkin County 3A
Fri, Sep 18 55.75 4A Dougherty 54.3% 24 - 22 2 Crisp County 3A
Fri, Sep 18 55.18 7A Newton 99.5% 43 - 0 43 Thomson 3A
Fri, Sep 18 54.05 5A Centennial 50.1% 21 - 21 0 Cambridge 5A
Fri, Sep 18 53.55 7A Hillgrove 89.6% 28 - 7 21 Pebblebrook 7A
Fri, Sep 18 53.25 5A LaGrange 88.5% 27 - 7 20 Harris County 5A
Fri, Sep 18 52.59 5A Marist 97.1% 31 - 0 31 Campbell 7A
Fri, Sep 18 52.48 6A Woodward Academy 92.2% 22 - 0 22 McIntosh 6A
Fri, Sep 18 52.26 6A Lassiter 82.9% 28 - 14 14 Woodstock 6A
Fri, Sep 18 52.17 5A Cedartown 62.8% 24 - 20 4 Allatoona 5A
Fri, Sep 18 52.05 7A North Cobb 98.6% 36 - 0 36 Paulding County 7A
Fri, Sep 18 51.30 6A Thomas County Central 99.5% 42 - 0 42 Brooks County 2A
Fri, Sep 18 50.71 5A Jenkins 84.7% 31 - 17 14 Evans 5A
Fri, Sep 18 50.15 7A Etowah 88.0% 31 - 14 17 Cherokee 7A
Fri, Sep 18 50.06 7A Walton 88.5% 32 - 14 18 Wheeler 7A
Fri, Sep 18 50.01 5A Dutchtown 64.0% 21 - 14 7 Eastside 5A
Fri, Sep 18 49.99 Private Prince Avenue Christian 95.4% 36 - 12 24 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Private
Fri, Sep 18 49.99 4A Northwest Whitfield 72.4% 23 - 14 9 Woodland (Cartersville) 5A
Fri, Sep 18 49.63 4A Gilmer 51.1% 21 - 21 0 Rabun County 2A
Fri, Sep 18 49.57 7A Harrison 98.2% 36 - 0 36 Kennesaw Mountain 7A
Fri, Sep 18 49.20 6A Veterans 66.5% 22 - 17 5 Sumter County 3A
Fri, Sep 18 48.51 6A Habersham Central 72.9% 24 - 14 10 Loganville 6A
Fri, Sep 18 47.46 6A New Manchester 81.0% 23 - 10 13 Alexander 6A
Fri, Sep 18 47.33 7A South Forsyth 88.6% 28 - 12 16 Starr's Mill 5A
Fri, Sep 18 47.32 5A Tucker 97.8% 34 - 0 34 Central Gwinnett 7A
Fri, Sep 18 47.02 Private Aquinas 57.5% 21 - 20 1 Social Circle 2A
Fri, Sep 18 46.87 6A South Effingham 68.9% 21 - 14 7 Greenbrier 6A
Fri, Sep 18 46.32 5A Winder-Barrow 62.2% 20 - 14 6 St. Pius X 5A
Fri, Sep 18 46.27 7A Dacula 88.5% 28 - 12 16 Northgate 7A
Fri, Sep 18 46.08 Private Eagle's Landing Christian 57.5% 21 - 19 2 St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 18 46.03 5A Sprayberry 73.1% 28 - 20 8 Chattahoochee 5A
Fri, Sep 18 46.02 6A Chapel Hill 63.0% 21 - 16 5 Hiram 6A
Fri, Sep 18 45.92 GIAA 4A Stratford Academy 79.6% 23 - 12 11 Westfield School GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 18 45.67 2A Putnam County 50.8% 14 - 14 0 Laney 2A
Fri, Sep 18 45.59 4A Cairo 97.3% 31 - 0 31 Monroe 4A
Fri, Sep 18 45.47 4A Adairsville 77.9% 28 - 18 10 Pickens 4A
Fri, Sep 18 45.43 Private Whitefield Academy 82.3% 28 - 14 14 Elbert County 3A
Fri, Sep 18 44.90 6A Brunswick 91.8% 28 - 6 22 Grovetown 6A
Thu, Sep 17 44.58 4A North Clayton 63.4% 20 - 14 6 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4A
Fri, Sep 18 44.41 2A Berrien 63.9% 21 - 16 5 Irwin County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 44.36 7A Rockdale County 64.0% 18 - 13 5 Banneker 5A
Fri, Sep 18 44.12 4A Mary Persons 87.2% 33 - 16 17 Westside (Macon) 4A
Fri, Sep 18 43.83 7A Brookwood 99.8% 44 - 0 44 Duluth 7A
Fri, Sep 18 43.63 7A Lowndes 98.9% 35 - 0 35 Long County 4A
Fri, Sep 18 43.35 5A Richmond Academy 89.1% 28 - 7 21 Wayne County 5A
Thu, Sep 17 42.63 3A Northeast 93.0% 29 - 6 23 Jackson 3A
Fri, Sep 18 42.25 4A Baldwin 94.3% 31 - 6 25 Howard 4A
Fri, Sep 18 42.11 3A Hephzibah 80.3% 27 - 14 13 East Jackson 4A
Fri, Sep 18 41.43 6A Clarke Central 97.3% 31 - 0 31 Cedar Shoals 6A
Fri, Sep 18 41.05 4A White County 55.6% 20 - 17 3 Fannin County 2A
Fri, Sep 18 41.04 4A Westover 87.7% 22 - 0 22 Shaw 4A
Fri, Sep 18 40.88 Private Darlington 61.1% 21 - 16 5 Pepperell 2A
Fri, Sep 18 40.81 1A Taylor County 77.9% 24 - 14 10 Wheeler County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 40.49 4A Heritage (Ringgold) 69.1% 21 - 14 7 Gordon Lee 2A
Fri, Sep 18 40.48 1A Charlton County 75.2% 23 - 14 9 Early County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 40.30 1A Clinch County 80.1% 23 - 12 11 Bacon County 2A
Fri, Sep 18 40.02 6A Effingham County 95.6% 32 - 0 32 Lakeside (Evans) 6A
Fri, Sep 18 39.75 3A KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 77.7% 27 - 16 11 Temple 3A
Fri, Sep 18 39.62 1A Treutlen 50.2% 15 - 15 0 Montgomery County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 39.49 4A Cherokee Bluff 88.2% 24 - 6 18 Forsyth Central 7A
Fri, Sep 18 39.44 6A Pope 82.1% 27 - 13 14 River Ridge 6A
Fri, Sep 18 39.09 3A Rockmart 93.3% 28 - 6 22 Coahulla Creek 3A
Fri, Sep 18 38.83 3A LaFayette 64.7% 21 - 17 4 North Murray 3A
Fri, Sep 18 38.44 5A Madison County 55.7% 22 - 21 1 Seckinger 7A
Fri, Sep 18 38.20 6A Walnut Grove 89.4% 21 - 0 21 Apalachee 6A
Fri, Sep 18 38.01 2A Jeff Davis 96.2% 30 - 0 30 McIntosh County Academy 1A
Fri, Sep 18 37.57 6A Creekside 99.7% 43 - 0 43 Tri-Cities 6A
Fri, Sep 18 37.39 3A Stephens County 83.0% 30 - 17 13 Dawson County 4A
Fri, Sep 18 36.75 GIAA 3A John Milledge Academy 95.8% 34 - 6 28 Brookstone GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 18 36.40 GIAA 2A Southwest Georgia Academy 59.8% 21 - 17 4 Tiftarea Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 18 36.28 5A Lithia Springs 88.1% 28 - 8 20 Pace Academy Private
Fri, Sep 18 36.21 4A Luella 79.4% 21 - 7 14 McDonough 4A
Fri, Sep 18 36.15 4A Peach County 99.4% 42 - 0 42 Upson-Lee 4A
Fri, Sep 18 36.14 1A Lake Oconee Academy 52.0% 24 - 23 1 Brentwood School GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 18 36.09 1A Bowdon 89.3% 31 - 14 17 Miller County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 35.17 6A Shiloh 92.1% 28 - 6 22 Alcovy 6A
Fri, Sep 18 34.52 6A Heritage (Conyers) 93.4% 31 - 7 24 Chamblee 6A
Thu, Sep 17 33.90 5A Jonesboro 93.6% 28 - 0 28 Drew 5A
Fri, Sep 18 33.70 1A Emanuel County Institute 80.6% 23 - 12 11 Jenkins County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 33.44 2A Metter 61.2% 20 - 14 6 East Laurens 2A
Fri, Sep 18 33.40 5A M.L. King 89.0% 28 - 10 18 Arabia Mountain 5A
Fri, Sep 18 33.10 5A Warner Robins 97.3% 37 - 6 31 Union Grove 5A
Fri, Sep 18 32.85 1A Macon County 86.8% 28 - 11 17 Hawkinsville 1A
Fri, Sep 18 32.55 3A Callaway 90.7% 28 - 6 22 Southwest 3A
Fri, Sep 18 32.55 3A Sonoraville 54.8% 19 - 17 2 Murray County 3A
Fri, Sep 18 32.24 3A Toombs County 99.8% 45 - 0 45 Beach 3A
Fri, Sep 18 32.02 2A Bremen 97.3% 35 - 0 35 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 2A
Fri, Sep 18 31.77 3A Pike County 59.9% 21 - 18 3 Rutland 3A
Fri, Sep 18 31.52 2A Screven County 87.2% 21 - 0 21 Claxton 1A
Fri, Sep 18 31.33 Private Greater Atlanta Christian 98.4% 34 - 0 34 Landmark Christian Private
Fri, Sep 18 31.23 Private Holy Innocents 98.5% 35 - 0 35 Therrell 3A
Fri, Sep 18 31.13 3A Ringgold 93.0% 28 - 6 22 Union County 3A
Fri, Sep 18 30.81 GIAA 2A Valwood School 94.7% 33 - 7 26 Calvary Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 18 30.47 Private Mount Vernon 92.0% 32 - 12 20 Mt. Bethel Christian Private
Fri, Sep 18 29.18 GIAA 4A First Presbyterian 89.9% 27 - 7 20 Frederica Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 18 29.11 GIAA 4A Bethlehem Christian 64.0% 20 - 14 6 Athens Christian GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 18 28.85 6A South Cobb 57.8% 19 - 14 5 Osborne 6A
Fri, Sep 18 27.38 4A Sandy Creek 100.0% 42 - 0 42 Riverdale 4A
Fri, Sep 18 27.38 2A Dodge County 95.8% 35 - 7 28 Dooly County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 27.36 1A Trion 90.6% 32 - 13 19 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 2A
Fri, Sep 18 27.25 GIAA 2A Edmund Burke Academy 83.7% 21 - 6 15 Mount de Sales GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 18 26.87 1A Johnson County 96.6% 33 - 0 33 Wilcox County 1A
Thu, Sep 17 25.04 3A Cedar Grove 94.0% 28 - 0 28 South Atlanta 3A
Fri, Sep 18 24.87 3A Brantley County 56.4% 14 - 14 0 Islands 3A
Fri, Sep 18 24.11 2A Thomasville 99.3% 38 - 0 38 Seminole County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 24.05 4A East Hall 72.9% 28 - 20 8 Oglethorpe County 2A
Fri, Sep 18 24.02 2A Model 97.0% 31 - 0 31 Coosa 2A
Fri, Sep 18 23.88 4A Windsor Forest 85.3% 24 - 7 17 Bryan County 2A
Fri, Sep 18 23.73 1A Portal 82.4% 27 - 14 13 Atkinson County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 23.02 Private Westminster (Atlanta) 93.3% 28 - 0 28 Riverwood 6A
Fri, Sep 18 23.00 1A Warren County 87.3% 30 - 14 16 Glascock County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 23.00 Private Savannah Christian 96.8% 28 - 0 28 Savannah Country Day GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 18 22.99 6A Dunwoody 96.8% 33 - 0 33 Midtown 6A
Fri, Sep 18 22.71 3A Appling County 99.6% 41 - 0 41 Tattnall County 3A
Fri, Sep 18 22.25 2A Washington 71.8% 21 - 13 8 Kendrick 3A
Fri, Sep 18 22.01 4A Hampton 98.4% 35 - 0 35 Fayette County 4A
Fri, Sep 18 21.91 2A Jasper County 97.1% 31 - 0 31 Glenn Hills 2A
Fri, Sep 18 20.72 Private King's Ridge Christian 93.0% 28 - 0 28 Northview 5A
Fri, Sep 18 19.98 4A Ridgeland 75.4% 20 - 8 12 Chattooga 2A
Fri, Sep 18 19.39 Private Mount Pisgah Christian 59.8% 17 - 14 3 Mount Paran Christian Private
Thu, Sep 17 18.74 3A Carver (Atlanta) 98.4% 35 - 0 35 Redan 3A
Fri, Sep 18 18.68 1A Chattahoochee County 54.3% 21 - 21 0 Sherwood Christian GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 18 18.42 3A Pierce County 99.8% 42 - 0 42 Johnson (Savannah) 3A
Fri, Sep 18 18.24 1A Telfair County 83.2% 26 - 12 14 Lanier County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 17.61 6A Decatur 92.9% 27 - 0 27 Meadowcreek 6A
Fri, Sep 18 16.04 4A Spencer 98.6% 32 - 0 32 Hardaway 4A
Fri, Sep 18 14.76 3A Lamar County 99.1% 31 - 0 31 Central (Macon) 3A
Fri, Sep 18 12.62 GIAA 3A Terrell Academy 79.4% 27 - 14 13 Southland Academy GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 18 11.09 3A Towers 74.9% 25 - 14 11 Loganville Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 18 10.39 GIAA 4A George Walton Academy 94.9% 31 - 0 31 Pinewood Christian GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 18 10.28 GIAA 1A Windsor Academy 93.7% 28 - 0 28 Westminster (Augusta) GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 18 9.80 GIAA 1A Thomas Jefferson 85.4% 22 - 6 16 Rock Springs Christian GAPPS
Fri, Sep 18 9.45 1A Washington-Wilkes 98.2% 34 - 0 34 Hancock Central 1A
Fri, Sep 18 9.04 5A Stockbridge 99.9% 45 - 0 45 Forest Park 5A
Fri, Sep 18 8.83 GAPPS Cherokee Christian 74.8% 27 - 16 11 Towns County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 8.79 2A Commerce 99.7% 42 - 0 42 Chestatee 4A
Fri, Sep 18 8.73 7A North Gwinnett 100.0% 55 - 0 55 Berkmar 7A
Fri, Sep 18 8.14 1A Manchester 97.8% 31 - 0 31 Marion County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 7.21 GIAA 4A Strong Rock Christian 98.6% 35 - 0 35 Creekside Christian GAPPS
Fri, Sep 18 7.12 3A Miller Grove 98.7% 35 - 0 35 McNair 3A
Fri, Sep 18 5.60 5A Ware County 99.9% 47 - 0 47 Groves 5A
Fri, Sep 18 3.24 GIAA 4A Bulloch Academy 99.7% 42 - 0 42 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 18 2.58 GIAA 4A Tattnall Square 95.4% 35 - 11 24 Crawford County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 2.12 GIAA 2A Gatewood School 91.1% 29 - 8 21 Riverside Prep GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 18 -0.33 2A Banks County 97.4% 35 - 0 35 Gordon Central 2A
Fri, Sep 18 -0.55 2A Heard County 100.0% 47 - 0 47 Armuchee 2A
Fri, Sep 18 -4.25 4A West Hall 95.8% 28 - 0 28 Johnson (Gainesville) 5A
Fri, Sep 18 -5.31 2A Jefferson County 95.5% 31 - 0 31 Josey 2A
Fri, Sep 18 -9.35 2A Utopian Academy 98.9% 35 - 0 35 Stone Mountain 4A
Fri, Sep 18 -10.88 1A B.E.S.T. Academy 99.1% 35 - 0 35 Clarkston 4A
Fri, Sep 18 -12.62 GIAA 2A Brookwood School 80.7% 19 - 0 19 Pataula Charter 1A
Fri, Sep 18 -14.28 1A Calhoun County 98.7% 35 - 0 35 Terrell County 1A
Fri, Sep 18 -17.46 GIAA 1A Flint River Academy 99.4% 42 - 0 42 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 18 -37.18 1A Greenville 99.3% 47 - 7 40 Southwest Georgia STEM 1A
Fri, Sep 18 -40.30 GAPPS King's Academy 99.9% 42 - 0 42 Cross Keys 5A
Fri, Sep 18 -52.60 1A Central (Talbotton) 98.3% 34 - 0 34 Dominion Christian GIAA 3A