AJC Varsity

Maxwell projections: Lee County, Blessed Trinity favored in highest-rated games

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
Blessed Trinity head coach Ed Dudley reacts during pregame warmups before the start of the second round of the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs against Marist at Marist high school, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
Blessed Trinity head coach Ed Dudley reacts during pregame warmups before the start of the second round of the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs against Marist at Marist high school, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
46 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Sep 2595.416ALee County80.8%37 - 2710Thomas County Central6A
Fri, Sep 2582.815ABlessed Trinity65.3%21 - 147Marist5A
Fri, Sep 2579.857ACarrollton90.7%35 - 1421Archer7A
Fri, Sep 2573.256ACoffee87.2%21 - 021Tift County6A
Fri, Sep 2570.437AEast Coweta81.3%27 - 1413Richmond Hill7A
Fri, Sep 2566.665AOla77.0%21 - 813Jones County5A
Fri, Sep 2564.947AValdosta95.8%41 - 1427Stockbridge5A
Fri, Sep 2564.263AToombs County92.9%34 - 1024Pierce County3A
Fri, Sep 2562.492AFitzgerald57.4%18 - 144Jeff Davis2A
Fri, Sep 2562.406ARoswell94.3%28 - 028Lanier6A
Fri, Sep 2561.995ABenedictine85.9%28 - 1414Richmond Academy5A
Fri, Sep 2560.462ABleckley County77.3%23 - 1310Dublin2A
Fri, Sep 2560.425ALaGrange79.9%24 - 1311Whitewater5A
Fri, Sep 2560.156AClarke Central70.5%21 - 147Mountain View6A
Fri, Sep 2560.026AEffingham County69.4%28 - 217Bradwell Institute6A
Fri, Sep 2559.927ABrookwood97.6%36 - 036Norcross7A
Fri, Sep 2558.695AStatesboro56.5%19 - 145Ware County5A
Fri, Sep 2558.304ATroup92.7%33 - 825Mary Persons4A
Fri, Sep 2558.283AHart County86.8%31 - 1417Lumpkin County3A
Fri, Sep 2557.906AEast Paulding99.0%40 - 040New Manchester6A
Fri, Sep 2557.834APeach County92.6%35 - 1421Spalding4A
Thu, Sep 2457.677ANorth Forsyth86.7%28 - 1018West Forsyth7A
Fri, Sep 2557.407ADouglas County90.7%30 - 822Rome6A
Fri, Sep 2557.15PrivatePrince Avenue Christian84.9%28 - 1414Fellowship ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 2557.026AJackson County92.9%33 - 825Habersham Central6A
Thu, Sep 2456.137ALambert93.7%35 - 1322South Forsyth7A
Fri, Sep 2555.414ACairo87.6%28 - 820Worth County3A
Fri, Sep 2555.095ADalton85.9%28 - 1414Cedartown5A
Fri, Sep 2554.805ACartersville96.6%35 - 629Villa Rica5A
Fri, Sep 2553.90PrivateLovett78.8%24 - 1311KIPP Atlanta Collegiate3A
Fri, Sep 2553.737ANorth Paulding97.1%30 - 030Paulding County7A
Fri, Sep 2553.196ANorthside (Warner Robins)78.6%21 - 813Veterans6A
Fri, Sep 2552.832AThomasville72.6%27 - 189Berrien2A
Fri, Sep 2552.082ABremen77.4%24 - 1311Model2A
Fri, Sep 2551.663ABurke County54.5%21 - 210Hephzibah3A
Fri, Sep 2550.947ASouth Gwinnett93.4%30 - 624Carver (Columbus)3A
Fri, Sep 2550.735APerry64.1%30 - 273Locust Grove5A
Fri, Sep 2550.57PrivateHebron Christian83.6%27 - 1215Morgan County3A
Fri, Sep 2550.03PrivateWesleyan61.2%26 - 215Gilmer4A
Thu, Sep 2449.926AWoodward Academy90.8%28 - 622Northside (Columbus)6A
Fri, Sep 2548.333ANortheast83.6%21 - 615Lamar County3A
Fri, Sep 2547.855ACentral (Carrollton)96.8%38 - 731Harris County5A
Fri, Sep 2547.512AJasper County50.7%19 - 190Laney2A
Fri, Sep 2547.375ADutchtown68.9%21 - 147M.L. King5A
Fri, Sep 2547.146ANewnan88.8%28 - 721McIntosh6A
Fri, Sep 2546.555ACass94.6%35 - 827Woodland (Cartersville)5A
Fri, Sep 2545.253AFranklin County76.1%22 - 139Stephens County3A
Fri, Sep 2544.944AWest Laurens81.2%20 - 614Southeast Bulloch4A
Thu, Sep 2444.875AGriffin86.2%30 - 1416Lithia Springs5A
Fri, Sep 2544.75PrivateCalvary Day97.4%34 - 034Rockdale County7A
Fri, Sep 2544.744AWestover68.6%21 - 147Bainbridge4A
Fri, Sep 2542.99GIAA 4ABulloch Academy60.9%24 - 213Strong Rock ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 2542.796AHughes97.5%34 - 034Lovejoy6A
Fri, Sep 2542.637ACollins Hill91.9%22 - 022Central Gwinnett7A
Fri, Sep 2542.426AWalnut Grove71.7%21 - 138Loganville6A
Fri, Sep 2542.324AHampton82.7%26 - 1214Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4A
Fri, Sep 2541.892AACE Charter61.6%21 - 165Vidalia2A
Fri, Sep 2541.796AChapel Hill53.7%21 - 201Alexander6A
Fri, Sep 2541.636ABrunswick92.7%35 - 1421Greenbrier6A
Fri, Sep 2541.374AHarlem62.1%22 - 193Long County4A
Fri, Sep 2540.004ABaldwin88.0%33 - 1419Westside (Macon)4A
Fri, Sep 2539.555ASouthwest DeKalb92.3%27 - 027Maynard Jackson5A
Fri, Sep 2539.374AWoodland (Stockbridge)73.3%20 - 1010McDonough4A
Fri, Sep 2539.176ASouth Effingham80.8%20 - 614Grovetown6A
Fri, Sep 2539.12GIAA 4AStratford Academy83.9%27 - 1314First PresbyterianGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 2539.06PrivateMount Vernon67.2%24 - 195King's Ridge ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 2539.063ACarver (Atlanta)70.2%21 - 138Miller Grove3A
Fri, Sep 2538.973AWestside (Augusta)71.1%21 - 147Washington County3A
Fri, Sep 2538.42PrivateAquinas70.5%23 - 149Putnam County2A
Fri, Sep 2537.677AParkview99.2%42 - 042Duluth7A
Fri, Sep 2537.646AGainesville99.7%43 - 043Alpharetta6A
Fri, Sep 2537.185AEvans75.9%28 - 1711Wayne County5A
Fri, Sep 2536.082AScreven County76.3%20 - 713McIntosh County Academy1A
Fri, Sep 2535.76PrivateChristian Heritage79.9%31 - 2011Fannin County2A
Thu, Sep 2435.705AMays98.2%34 - 034Banneker5A
Fri, Sep 2535.422ASwainsboro86.2%28 - 1414East Laurens2A
Fri, Sep 2535.195ATucker99.5%38 - 038Druid Hills5A
Fri, Sep 2533.056AShiloh82.6%21 - 615Lakeside (Atlanta)6A
Fri, Sep 2532.556AHiram88.7%27 - 621South Paulding6A
Thu, Sep 2432.503ACallaway88.2%28 - 919Pike County3A
Thu, Sep 2432.497ADenmark95.3%31 - 031Forsyth Central7A
Fri, Sep 2532.46PrivateWestminster (Atlanta)66.8%21 - 147North Springs4A
Fri, Sep 2532.406AGlynn Academy88.7%31 - 1417Lakeside (Evans)6A
Fri, Sep 2532.29PrivateDarlington59.3%26 - 215Mount Zion (Carrollton)2A
Fri, Sep 2532.25GIAA 4ABrookstone58.8%21 - 201Manchester1A
Fri, Sep 2532.154ANew Hampstead92.4%28 - 622Liberty County4A
Fri, Sep 2531.973ARinggold89.7%28 - 721North Murray3A
Fri, Sep 2531.793ALaFayette77.5%24 - 1410Murray County3A
Fri, Sep 2531.694AStephenson98.6%37 - 037Pace AcademyPrivate
Fri, Sep 2531.466ADunwoody83.8%28 - 1414Alcovy6A
Fri, Sep 2531.326ACedar Shoals78.1%22 - 1210Apalachee6A
Fri, Sep 2531.05GIAA 4ASt. Anne-Pacelli79.0%21 - 714Deerfield-WindsorGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 2530.894AHoward89.8%27 - 621Upson-Lee4A
Fri, Sep 2530.85PrivateWhitefield Academy88.9%32 - 1418Athens AcademyPrivate
Fri, Sep 2530.613AColumbia98.4%35 - 035Cedar Grove3A
Fri, Sep 2530.54PrivateHoly Innocents98.1%37 - 037Temple3A
Fri, Sep 2529.756ACreekside99.8%44 - 044Morrow6A
Fri, Sep 2529.725AWarner Robins96.6%35 - 035Eagle's Landing5A
Fri, Sep 2529.573ACrisp County96.2%35 - 629Landmark ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 2529.092ABrooks County92.2%32 - 923Bacon County2A
Fri, Sep 2528.857ABuford100.0%49 - 049Seckinger7A
Fri, Sep 2528.651ABowdon94.4%32 - 626Calvary ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 2527.984ANorth Hall96.2%41 - 1427East Hall4A
Fri, Sep 2526.713ACoahulla Creek69.3%19 - 109Sonoraville3A
Fri, Sep 2526.407AMill Creek96.4%34 - 034Discovery7A
Fri, Sep 2526.36GIAA 3AAthens Christian70.4%21 - 138George Walton AcademyGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 2526.254ASandy Creek99.9%43 - 043Luella4A
Fri, Sep 2525.812ARabun County88.2%28 - 919Banks County2A
Fri, Sep 2525.683AHaralson County88.2%24 - 222Therrell3A
Fri, Sep 2525.581AEarly County81.0%28 - 1414Miller County1A
Fri, Sep 2525.483AJackson88.6%27 - 720Rutland3A
Fri, Sep 2524.336AMilton99.9%45 - 045Johns Creek6A
Fri, Sep 2523.453ARockmart98.1%34 - 034Union County3A
Fri, Sep 2523.12PrivateEagle's Landing Christian94.7%32 - 626Greene County1A
Fri, Sep 2522.535ADrew71.6%23 - 149Arabia Mountain5A
Fri, Sep 2521.091AJenkins County63.6%21 - 147Georgia Military Prep1A
Fri, Sep 2520.89GIAA 4ATattnall Square57.2%16 - 142Mount de SalesGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 2520.661AHawkinsville63.2%23 - 203Dooly County1A
Fri, Sep 2520.15GIAA 2ABriarwood Academy80.0%21 - 714Thomas JeffersonGIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 2519.721AClinch County96.7%33 - 033Seminole County1A
Fri, Sep 2519.641ATreutlen95.0%31 - 031Telfair County1A
Fri, Sep 2518.681ATurner County51.1%21 - 210Wilcox County1A
Fri, Sep 2518.674AFayette County63.5%19 - 145Riverdale4A
Fri, Sep 2518.273AAppling County99.6%35 - 035Brantley County3A
Fri, Sep 2518.251ABaconton Charter67.2%19 - 127Terrell AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 2517.982AHeard County99.9%45 - 045Coosa2A
Fri, Sep 2517.66GIAA 4ABethlehem Christian79.4%24 - 1311Lakeview AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 2517.356AChamblee81.7%23 - 815Midtown6A
Fri, Sep 2517.335AEastside93.6%28 - 028Mundy's Mill5A
Fri, Sep 2517.193ABeach83.0%23 - 716Islands3A
Fri, Sep 2516.481AJohnson County98.2%38 - 038Glascock County1A
Thu, Sep 2416.404ADougherty98.6%38 - 038Columbus4A
Fri, Sep 2515.562AGordon Lee88.3%24 - 024Chattooga2A
Fri, Sep 2514.223ATattnall County75.3%28 - 208Johnson (Savannah)3A
Fri, Sep 2513.621AWarren County92.7%28 - 028Bryan County2A
Fri, Sep 2513.081ATrion96.7%35 - 035Northview5A
Fri, Sep 2511.854ADouglass99.8%42 - 042Salem4A
Fri, Sep 2510.803ASouth Atlanta89.2%26 - 323Redan3A
Fri, Sep 2510.58GIAA 3ATiftarea Academy88.8%24 - 024Southland AcademyGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 259.886AHeritage (Conyers)99.3%42 - 042Meadowcreek6A
Fri, Sep 259.71GIAA 1AFlint River Academy83.0%21 - 615Piedmont AcademyGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 259.252ASocial Circle97.8%35 - 035Jefferson County2A
Fri, Sep 258.751ATaylor County99.3%42 - 042Chattahoochee County1A
Fri, Sep 258.64GIAA 2AGatewood School77.5%23 - 1310Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 257.881ARandolph-Clay97.8%33 - 033Kendrick3A
Thu, Sep 247.393ASouthwest91.7%27 - 027Central (Macon)3A
Fri, Sep 257.054ASoutheast Whitfield56.8%26 - 224Towns County1A
Fri, Sep 256.941AMontgomery County95.2%31 - 031Atkinson County1A
Fri, Sep 253.85GIAA 2ABrentwood School98.5%40 - 040Pinewood ChristianGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 252.294AMonroe99.0%36 - 036Hardaway4A
Fri, Sep 251.181AWilkinson County90.2%27 - 621Twiggs County1A
Fri, Sep 250.46PrivateWalker54.4%21 - 210Mount Pisgah ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 25-0.051ALake Oconee Academy93.2%27 - 027Towers3A
Fri, Sep 25-0.445AJenkins99.9%49 - 049Groves5A
Fri, Sep 25-1.145AJonesboro99.8%39 - 039Forest Park5A
Fri, Sep 25-2.011AClaxton93.2%21 - 021Savannah2A
Fri, Sep 25-2.94GIAA 2ASherwood Christian92.7%42 - 2418Calhoun County1A
Fri, Sep 25-3.337APeachtree Ridge100.0%50 - 050Berkmar7A
Fri, Sep 25-3.52GIAA 2AEdmund Burke Academy99.3%38 - 038Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 25-4.711AMitchell County98.6%24 - 024Pelham1A
Fri, Sep 25-5.261AMarion County82.0%27 - 1314Crawford County1A
Fri, Sep 25-6.292ALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe94.1%33 - 726Gordon Central2A
Fri, Sep 25-8.612APepperell99.5%35 - 035Armuchee2A
Fri, Sep 25-12.662AGlenn Hills96.8%31 - 031Josey2A
Fri, Sep 25-13.58GIAA 2AValwood School99.9%48 - 048Pataula Charter1A
Fri, Sep 25-13.68GIAA 3ARiverside Prep81.8%28 - 1414Loganville ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 25-14.833AButler91.6%26 - 026Cross Creek3A
Fri, Sep 25-16.831AGreenville72.2%31 - 238Jordan3A
Thu, Sep 24-17.134AStone Mountain59.6%21 - 192Clarkston4A
Fri, Sep 25-17.92GIAA 3AWestminster (Augusta)93.4%35 - 1322Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 25-18.08GIAA 3AAugusta Prep89.5%31 - 1318St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 25-19.59GAPPSLanier Christian97.1%34 - 034Skipstone AcademyGAPPS
Fri, Sep 25-22.29GAPPSCreekside Christian87.5%32 - 1418Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 25-24.491ASchley County99.9%45 - 045Central (Talbotton)1A
Fri, Sep 25-44.475AJohnson (Gainesville)97.9%28 - 028Cross Keys5A