Maxwell projections: Lee County, Blessed Trinity favored in highest-rated games

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Sep 25 95.41 6A Lee County 80.8% 37 - 27 10 Thomas County Central 6A
Fri, Sep 25 82.81 5A Blessed Trinity 65.3% 21 - 14 7 Marist 5A
Fri, Sep 25 79.85 7A Carrollton 90.7% 35 - 14 21 Archer 7A
Fri, Sep 25 73.25 6A Coffee 87.2% 21 - 0 21 Tift County 6A
Fri, Sep 25 70.43 7A East Coweta 81.3% 27 - 14 13 Richmond Hill 7A
Fri, Sep 25 66.66 5A Ola 77.0% 21 - 8 13 Jones County 5A
Fri, Sep 25 64.94 7A Valdosta 95.8% 41 - 14 27 Stockbridge 5A
Fri, Sep 25 64.26 3A Toombs County 92.9% 34 - 10 24 Pierce County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 62.49 2A Fitzgerald 57.4% 18 - 14 4 Jeff Davis 2A
Fri, Sep 25 62.40 6A Roswell 94.3% 28 - 0 28 Lanier 6A
Fri, Sep 25 61.99 5A Benedictine 85.9% 28 - 14 14 Richmond Academy 5A
Fri, Sep 25 60.46 2A Bleckley County 77.3% 23 - 13 10 Dublin 2A
Fri, Sep 25 60.42 5A LaGrange 79.9% 24 - 13 11 Whitewater 5A
Fri, Sep 25 60.15 6A Clarke Central 70.5% 21 - 14 7 Mountain View 6A
Fri, Sep 25 60.02 6A Effingham County 69.4% 28 - 21 7 Bradwell Institute 6A
Fri, Sep 25 59.92 7A Brookwood 97.6% 36 - 0 36 Norcross 7A
Fri, Sep 25 58.69 5A Statesboro 56.5% 19 - 14 5 Ware County 5A
Fri, Sep 25 58.30 4A Troup 92.7% 33 - 8 25 Mary Persons 4A
Fri, Sep 25 58.28 3A Hart County 86.8% 31 - 14 17 Lumpkin County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 57.90 6A East Paulding 99.0% 40 - 0 40 New Manchester 6A
Fri, Sep 25 57.83 4A Peach County 92.6% 35 - 14 21 Spalding 4A
Thu, Sep 24 57.67 7A North Forsyth 86.7% 28 - 10 18 West Forsyth 7A
Fri, Sep 25 57.40 7A Douglas County 90.7% 30 - 8 22 Rome 6A
Fri, Sep 25 57.15 Private Prince Avenue Christian 84.9% 28 - 14 14 Fellowship Christian Private
Fri, Sep 25 57.02 6A Jackson County 92.9% 33 - 8 25 Habersham Central 6A
Thu, Sep 24 56.13 7A Lambert 93.7% 35 - 13 22 South Forsyth 7A
Fri, Sep 25 55.41 4A Cairo 87.6% 28 - 8 20 Worth County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 55.09 5A Dalton 85.9% 28 - 14 14 Cedartown 5A
Fri, Sep 25 54.80 5A Cartersville 96.6% 35 - 6 29 Villa Rica 5A
Fri, Sep 25 53.90 Private Lovett 78.8% 24 - 13 11 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 3A
Fri, Sep 25 53.73 7A North Paulding 97.1% 30 - 0 30 Paulding County 7A
Fri, Sep 25 53.19 6A Northside (Warner Robins) 78.6% 21 - 8 13 Veterans 6A
Fri, Sep 25 52.83 2A Thomasville 72.6% 27 - 18 9 Berrien 2A
Fri, Sep 25 52.08 2A Bremen 77.4% 24 - 13 11 Model 2A
Fri, Sep 25 51.66 3A Burke County 54.5% 21 - 21 0 Hephzibah 3A
Fri, Sep 25 50.94 7A South Gwinnett 93.4% 30 - 6 24 Carver (Columbus) 3A
Fri, Sep 25 50.73 5A Perry 64.1% 30 - 27 3 Locust Grove 5A
Fri, Sep 25 50.57 Private Hebron Christian 83.6% 27 - 12 15 Morgan County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 50.03 Private Wesleyan 61.2% 26 - 21 5 Gilmer 4A
Thu, Sep 24 49.92 6A Woodward Academy 90.8% 28 - 6 22 Northside (Columbus) 6A
Fri, Sep 25 48.33 3A Northeast 83.6% 21 - 6 15 Lamar County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 47.85 5A Central (Carrollton) 96.8% 38 - 7 31 Harris County 5A
Fri, Sep 25 47.51 2A Jasper County 50.7% 19 - 19 0 Laney 2A
Fri, Sep 25 47.37 5A Dutchtown 68.9% 21 - 14 7 M.L. King 5A
Fri, Sep 25 47.14 6A Newnan 88.8% 28 - 7 21 McIntosh 6A
Fri, Sep 25 46.55 5A Cass 94.6% 35 - 8 27 Woodland (Cartersville) 5A
Fri, Sep 25 45.25 3A Franklin County 76.1% 22 - 13 9 Stephens County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 44.94 4A West Laurens 81.2% 20 - 6 14 Southeast Bulloch 4A
Thu, Sep 24 44.87 5A Griffin 86.2% 30 - 14 16 Lithia Springs 5A
Fri, Sep 25 44.75 Private Calvary Day 97.4% 34 - 0 34 Rockdale County 7A
Fri, Sep 25 44.74 4A Westover 68.6% 21 - 14 7 Bainbridge 4A
Fri, Sep 25 42.99 GIAA 4A Bulloch Academy 60.9% 24 - 21 3 Strong Rock Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 25 42.79 6A Hughes 97.5% 34 - 0 34 Lovejoy 6A
Fri, Sep 25 42.63 7A Collins Hill 91.9% 22 - 0 22 Central Gwinnett 7A
Fri, Sep 25 42.42 6A Walnut Grove 71.7% 21 - 13 8 Loganville 6A
Fri, Sep 25 42.32 4A Hampton 82.7% 26 - 12 14 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4A
Fri, Sep 25 41.89 2A ACE Charter 61.6% 21 - 16 5 Vidalia 2A
Fri, Sep 25 41.79 6A Chapel Hill 53.7% 21 - 20 1 Alexander 6A
Fri, Sep 25 41.63 6A Brunswick 92.7% 35 - 14 21 Greenbrier 6A
Fri, Sep 25 41.37 4A Harlem 62.1% 22 - 19 3 Long County 4A
Fri, Sep 25 40.00 4A Baldwin 88.0% 33 - 14 19 Westside (Macon) 4A
Fri, Sep 25 39.55 5A Southwest DeKalb 92.3% 27 - 0 27 Maynard Jackson 5A
Fri, Sep 25 39.37 4A Woodland (Stockbridge) 73.3% 20 - 10 10 McDonough 4A
Fri, Sep 25 39.17 6A South Effingham 80.8% 20 - 6 14 Grovetown 6A
Fri, Sep 25 39.12 GIAA 4A Stratford Academy 83.9% 27 - 13 14 First Presbyterian GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 25 39.06 Private Mount Vernon 67.2% 24 - 19 5 King's Ridge Christian Private
Fri, Sep 25 39.06 3A Carver (Atlanta) 70.2% 21 - 13 8 Miller Grove 3A
Fri, Sep 25 38.97 3A Westside (Augusta) 71.1% 21 - 14 7 Washington County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 38.42 Private Aquinas 70.5% 23 - 14 9 Putnam County 2A
Fri, Sep 25 37.67 7A Parkview 99.2% 42 - 0 42 Duluth 7A
Fri, Sep 25 37.64 6A Gainesville 99.7% 43 - 0 43 Alpharetta 6A
Fri, Sep 25 37.18 5A Evans 75.9% 28 - 17 11 Wayne County 5A
Fri, Sep 25 36.08 2A Screven County 76.3% 20 - 7 13 McIntosh County Academy 1A
Fri, Sep 25 35.76 Private Christian Heritage 79.9% 31 - 20 11 Fannin County 2A
Thu, Sep 24 35.70 5A Mays 98.2% 34 - 0 34 Banneker 5A
Fri, Sep 25 35.42 2A Swainsboro 86.2% 28 - 14 14 East Laurens 2A
Fri, Sep 25 35.19 5A Tucker 99.5% 38 - 0 38 Druid Hills 5A
Fri, Sep 25 33.05 6A Shiloh 82.6% 21 - 6 15 Lakeside (Atlanta) 6A
Fri, Sep 25 32.55 6A Hiram 88.7% 27 - 6 21 South Paulding 6A
Thu, Sep 24 32.50 3A Callaway 88.2% 28 - 9 19 Pike County 3A
Thu, Sep 24 32.49 7A Denmark 95.3% 31 - 0 31 Forsyth Central 7A
Fri, Sep 25 32.46 Private Westminster (Atlanta) 66.8% 21 - 14 7 North Springs 4A
Fri, Sep 25 32.40 6A Glynn Academy 88.7% 31 - 14 17 Lakeside (Evans) 6A
Fri, Sep 25 32.29 Private Darlington 59.3% 26 - 21 5 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 2A
Fri, Sep 25 32.25 GIAA 4A Brookstone 58.8% 21 - 20 1 Manchester 1A
Fri, Sep 25 32.15 4A New Hampstead 92.4% 28 - 6 22 Liberty County 4A
Fri, Sep 25 31.97 3A Ringgold 89.7% 28 - 7 21 North Murray 3A
Fri, Sep 25 31.79 3A LaFayette 77.5% 24 - 14 10 Murray County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 31.69 4A Stephenson 98.6% 37 - 0 37 Pace Academy Private
Fri, Sep 25 31.46 6A Dunwoody 83.8% 28 - 14 14 Alcovy 6A
Fri, Sep 25 31.32 6A Cedar Shoals 78.1% 22 - 12 10 Apalachee 6A
Fri, Sep 25 31.05 GIAA 4A St. Anne-Pacelli 79.0% 21 - 7 14 Deerfield-Windsor GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 25 30.89 4A Howard 89.8% 27 - 6 21 Upson-Lee 4A
Fri, Sep 25 30.85 Private Whitefield Academy 88.9% 32 - 14 18 Athens Academy Private
Fri, Sep 25 30.61 3A Columbia 98.4% 35 - 0 35 Cedar Grove 3A
Fri, Sep 25 30.54 Private Holy Innocents 98.1% 37 - 0 37 Temple 3A
Fri, Sep 25 29.75 6A Creekside 99.8% 44 - 0 44 Morrow 6A
Fri, Sep 25 29.72 5A Warner Robins 96.6% 35 - 0 35 Eagle's Landing 5A
Fri, Sep 25 29.57 3A Crisp County 96.2% 35 - 6 29 Landmark Christian Private
Fri, Sep 25 29.09 2A Brooks County 92.2% 32 - 9 23 Bacon County 2A
Fri, Sep 25 28.85 7A Buford 100.0% 49 - 0 49 Seckinger 7A
Fri, Sep 25 28.65 1A Bowdon 94.4% 32 - 6 26 Calvary Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 25 27.98 4A North Hall 96.2% 41 - 14 27 East Hall 4A
Fri, Sep 25 26.71 3A Coahulla Creek 69.3% 19 - 10 9 Sonoraville 3A
Fri, Sep 25 26.40 7A Mill Creek 96.4% 34 - 0 34 Discovery 7A
Fri, Sep 25 26.36 GIAA 3A Athens Christian 70.4% 21 - 13 8 George Walton Academy GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 25 26.25 4A Sandy Creek 99.9% 43 - 0 43 Luella 4A
Fri, Sep 25 25.81 2A Rabun County 88.2% 28 - 9 19 Banks County 2A
Fri, Sep 25 25.68 3A Haralson County 88.2% 24 - 2 22 Therrell 3A
Fri, Sep 25 25.58 1A Early County 81.0% 28 - 14 14 Miller County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 25.48 3A Jackson 88.6% 27 - 7 20 Rutland 3A
Fri, Sep 25 24.33 6A Milton 99.9% 45 - 0 45 Johns Creek 6A
Fri, Sep 25 23.45 3A Rockmart 98.1% 34 - 0 34 Union County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 23.12 Private Eagle's Landing Christian 94.7% 32 - 6 26 Greene County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 22.53 5A Drew 71.6% 23 - 14 9 Arabia Mountain 5A
Fri, Sep 25 21.09 1A Jenkins County 63.6% 21 - 14 7 Georgia Military Prep 1A
Fri, Sep 25 20.89 GIAA 4A Tattnall Square 57.2% 16 - 14 2 Mount de Sales GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 25 20.66 1A Hawkinsville 63.2% 23 - 20 3 Dooly County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 20.15 GIAA 2A Briarwood Academy 80.0% 21 - 7 14 Thomas Jefferson GIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 25 19.72 1A Clinch County 96.7% 33 - 0 33 Seminole County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 19.64 1A Treutlen 95.0% 31 - 0 31 Telfair County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 18.68 1A Turner County 51.1% 21 - 21 0 Wilcox County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 18.67 4A Fayette County 63.5% 19 - 14 5 Riverdale 4A
Fri, Sep 25 18.27 3A Appling County 99.6% 35 - 0 35 Brantley County 3A
Fri, Sep 25 18.25 1A Baconton Charter 67.2% 19 - 12 7 Terrell Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 25 17.98 2A Heard County 99.9% 45 - 0 45 Coosa 2A
Fri, Sep 25 17.66 GIAA 4A Bethlehem Christian 79.4% 24 - 13 11 Lakeview Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 25 17.35 6A Chamblee 81.7% 23 - 8 15 Midtown 6A
Fri, Sep 25 17.33 5A Eastside 93.6% 28 - 0 28 Mundy's Mill 5A
Fri, Sep 25 17.19 3A Beach 83.0% 23 - 7 16 Islands 3A
Fri, Sep 25 16.48 1A Johnson County 98.2% 38 - 0 38 Glascock County 1A
Thu, Sep 24 16.40 4A Dougherty 98.6% 38 - 0 38 Columbus 4A
Fri, Sep 25 15.56 2A Gordon Lee 88.3% 24 - 0 24 Chattooga 2A
Fri, Sep 25 14.22 3A Tattnall County 75.3% 28 - 20 8 Johnson (Savannah) 3A
Fri, Sep 25 13.62 1A Warren County 92.7% 28 - 0 28 Bryan County 2A
Fri, Sep 25 13.08 1A Trion 96.7% 35 - 0 35 Northview 5A
Fri, Sep 25 11.85 4A Douglass 99.8% 42 - 0 42 Salem 4A
Fri, Sep 25 10.80 3A South Atlanta 89.2% 26 - 3 23 Redan 3A
Fri, Sep 25 10.58 GIAA 3A Tiftarea Academy 88.8% 24 - 0 24 Southland Academy GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 25 9.88 6A Heritage (Conyers) 99.3% 42 - 0 42 Meadowcreek 6A
Fri, Sep 25 9.71 GIAA 1A Flint River Academy 83.0% 21 - 6 15 Piedmont Academy GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 25 9.25 2A Social Circle 97.8% 35 - 0 35 Jefferson County 2A
Fri, Sep 25 8.75 1A Taylor County 99.3% 42 - 0 42 Chattahoochee County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 8.64 GIAA 2A Gatewood School 77.5% 23 - 13 10 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 25 7.88 1A Randolph-Clay 97.8% 33 - 0 33 Kendrick 3A
Thu, Sep 24 7.39 3A Southwest 91.7% 27 - 0 27 Central (Macon) 3A
Fri, Sep 25 7.05 4A Southeast Whitfield 56.8% 26 - 22 4 Towns County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 6.94 1A Montgomery County 95.2% 31 - 0 31 Atkinson County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 3.85 GIAA 2A Brentwood School 98.5% 40 - 0 40 Pinewood Christian GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 25 2.29 4A Monroe 99.0% 36 - 0 36 Hardaway 4A
Fri, Sep 25 1.18 1A Wilkinson County 90.2% 27 - 6 21 Twiggs County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 0.46 Private Walker 54.4% 21 - 21 0 Mount Pisgah Christian Private
Fri, Sep 25 -0.05 1A Lake Oconee Academy 93.2% 27 - 0 27 Towers 3A
Fri, Sep 25 -0.44 5A Jenkins 99.9% 49 - 0 49 Groves 5A
Fri, Sep 25 -1.14 5A Jonesboro 99.8% 39 - 0 39 Forest Park 5A
Fri, Sep 25 -2.01 1A Claxton 93.2% 21 - 0 21 Savannah 2A
Fri, Sep 25 -2.94 GIAA 2A Sherwood Christian 92.7% 42 - 24 18 Calhoun County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 -3.33 7A Peachtree Ridge 100.0% 50 - 0 50 Berkmar 7A
Fri, Sep 25 -3.52 GIAA 2A Edmund Burke Academy 99.3% 38 - 0 38 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 25 -4.71 1A Mitchell County 98.6% 24 - 0 24 Pelham 1A
Fri, Sep 25 -5.26 1A Marion County 82.0% 27 - 13 14 Crawford County 1A
Fri, Sep 25 -6.29 2A Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 94.1% 33 - 7 26 Gordon Central 2A
Fri, Sep 25 -8.61 2A Pepperell 99.5% 35 - 0 35 Armuchee 2A
Fri, Sep 25 -12.66 2A Glenn Hills 96.8% 31 - 0 31 Josey 2A
Fri, Sep 25 -13.58 GIAA 2A Valwood School 99.9% 48 - 0 48 Pataula Charter 1A
Fri, Sep 25 -13.68 GIAA 3A Riverside Prep 81.8% 28 - 14 14 Loganville Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 25 -14.83 3A Butler 91.6% 26 - 0 26 Cross Creek 3A
Fri, Sep 25 -16.83 1A Greenville 72.2% 31 - 23 8 Jordan 3A
Thu, Sep 24 -17.13 4A Stone Mountain 59.6% 21 - 19 2 Clarkston 4A
Fri, Sep 25 -17.92 GIAA 3A Westminster (Augusta) 93.4% 35 - 13 22 Central Fellowship Christian GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 25 -18.08 GIAA 3A Augusta Prep 89.5% 31 - 13 18 St. Andrew's School GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 25 -19.59 GAPPS Lanier Christian 97.1% 34 - 0 34 Skipstone Academy GAPPS
Fri, Sep 25 -22.29 GAPPS Creekside Christian 87.5% 32 - 14 18 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 25 -24.49 1A Schley County 99.9% 45 - 0 45 Central (Talbotton) 1A
Fri, Sep 25 -44.47 5A Johnson (Gainesville) 97.9% 28 - 0 28 Cross Keys 5A