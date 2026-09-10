AJC Varsity

Maxwell projects Brookwood-Marist, Gainesville-McEachern will be 1-point games

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
The Maxwell projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Maxwell projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
59 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Sep 1187.647ABrookwood57.7%21 - 201Marist5A
Fri, Sep 1186.926AGainesville52.9%21 - 201McEachern7A
Fri, Sep 1183.816ALee County93.5%38 - 1721Colquitt County7A
Fri, Sep 1179.097AParkview55.4%26 - 242Peachtree Ridge7A
Fri, Sep 1173.635ABlessed Trinity87.4%27 - 1017Lambert7A
Fri, Sep 1173.405ANorth Oconee83.7%28 - 1612Jackson County6A
Fri, Sep 1172.187AEast Coweta72.4%28 - 208Douglass4A
Fri, Sep 1170.955AWare County52.2%21 - 201Richmond Hill7A
Fri, Sep 1170.386AHouston County89.0%35 - 1916Central (Carrollton)5A
Fri, Sep 1170.257AWestlake89.4%31 - 1417Northside (Warner Robins)6A
Fri, Sep 1169.715ACartersville92.5%31 - 1219West Forsyth7A
Fri, Sep 1168.767AWalton79.6%25 - 1411North Paulding7A
Fri, Sep 1167.80PrivatePrince Avenue Christian65.7%25 - 205Greater Atlanta ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 1167.427AGrayson94.2%33 - 825Brunswick6A
Fri, Sep 1167.316AKell75.3%27 - 189Lassiter6A
Fri, Sep 1167.247ACarrollton99.0%41 - 041Hapeville Charter3A
Fri, Sep 1166.996ARome66.5%21 - 165Creekview6A
Fri, Sep 1166.947ANorcross58.8%24 - 213North Atlanta7A
Fri, Sep 1165.707AArcher90.5%29 - 1217Collins Hill7A
Fri, Sep 1165.165ADalton64.6%23 - 203Calhoun4A
Fri, Sep 1164.874AStephenson82.8%24 - 1212Griffin5A
Fri, Sep 1164.844AMonroe Area62.2%26 - 215Flowery Branch5A
Fri, Sep 1164.392AThomasville53.7%25 - 232Worth County3A
Fri, Sep 1163.846ACreekside96.8%37 - 730Newnan6A
Fri, Sep 1163.817ANewton99.1%41 - 041Warner Robins5A
Fri, Sep 1163.477ANorth Gwinnett98.8%41 - 041Mill Creek7A
Fri, Sep 1163.305ASouthwest DeKalb61.3%22 - 202Carver (Columbus)3A
Fri, Sep 1161.796ATift County66.9%22 - 175Crisp County3A
Fri, Sep 1161.69PrivateSavannah Christian52.5%21 - 210Fellowship ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 1161.573ANortheast57.5%21 - 201Perry5A
Fri, Sep 1161.404ACairo83.0%27 - 1413Westover4A
Fri, Sep 1161.237AEtowah70.6%26 - 197Paulding County7A
Fri, Sep 1161.177ADenmark77.5%28 - 1810Cambridge5A
Fri, Sep 1161.043ABurke County66.2%24 - 204Jones County5A
Fri, Sep 1160.904ATroup94.2%31 - 724Spalding4A
Fri, Sep 1160.632AHeard County61.9%25 - 214Bowdon1A
Fri, Sep 1160.597ANorth Forsyth72.1%26 - 188Campbell7A
Fri, Sep 1160.416AThomas County Central99.3%41 - 041Lithonia5A
Fri, Sep 1159.522AFitzgerald71.9%24 - 177Dodge County2A
Fri, Sep 1159.143APierce County76.6%28 - 208Swainsboro2A
Fri, Sep 1158.955AWhitewater77.8%29 - 209Locust Grove5A
Fri, Sep 1158.864AWest Laurens55.2%22 - 211Cook2A
Fri, Sep 1158.217ASouth Forsyth65.3%27 - 216Centennial5A
Fri, Sep 1157.146ALovejoy76.3%24 - 1410Northside (Columbus)6A
Fri, Sep 1156.925AEastside54.7%21 - 201Jonesboro5A
Fri, Sep 1156.687AHarrison91.4%28 - 721Wheeler7A
Fri, Sep 1156.653AMorgan County69.6%24 - 177Mountain View6A
Fri, Sep 1156.631ALincoln County62.0%22 - 202Harlem4A
Fri, Sep 1156.444ANorth Clayton53.6%21 - 201Hampton4A
Fri, Sep 1155.82PrivateNorth Cobb Christian61.0%25 - 214WesleyanPrivate
Fri, Sep 1155.593AHart County85.8%28 - 1414Winder-Barrow5A
Fri, Sep 1155.23GIAA 4AStratford Academy51.8%22 - 211Whitefield AcademyPrivate
Fri, Sep 1155.035AMays91.0%28 - 721Cedar Grove3A
Fri, Sep 1154.944AAdairsville73.3%23 - 149Cedartown5A
Fri, Sep 1154.064ANorthwest Whitfield58.9%21 - 201North Murray3A
Fri, Sep 1154.047AMarietta99.3%38 - 038Cherokee7A
Fri, Sep 1153.155AHarris County76.7%24 - 1410New Hampstead4A
Fri, Sep 1152.785AEast Forsyth76.7%28 - 208Pickens4A
Fri, Sep 1152.774ADougherty63.2%24 - 213Monroe4A
Fri, Sep 1152.396ANew Manchester76.6%22 - 148Chapel Hill6A
Fri, Sep 1152.075AOla95.3%29 - 029Starr's Mill5A
Fri, Sep 1152.005AJefferson90.0%27 - 720Maynard Jackson5A
Fri, Sep 1151.915ASprayberry81.4%31 - 2011Allatoona5A
Fri, Sep 1151.722ABleckley County91.8%28 - 721Emanuel County Institute1A
Fri, Sep 1151.726AEast Paulding98.1%38 - 632Hiram6A
Fri, Sep 1151.387AHillgrove93.0%30 - 723Northgate7A
Fri, Sep 1151.092ARabun County71.1%22 - 148Walnut Grove6A
Thu, Sep 1050.714ABainbridge69.4%22 - 166Spencer4A
Fri, Sep 1150.10PrivateHoly Innocents92.9%28 - 721Haralson County3A
Fri, Sep 1150.033AAppling County88.8%26 - 719Wayne County5A
Fri, Sep 1149.274AWoodland (Stockbridge)51.7%21 - 201Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4A
Fri, Sep 1148.893AWestside (Augusta)78.4%27 - 1413Southeast Bulloch4A
Fri, Sep 1148.775ABanneker52.3%21 - 210Lithia Springs5A
Fri, Sep 1148.757ADuluth69.6%27 - 207Alpharetta6A
Fri, Sep 1148.503ASumter County57.6%21 - 192Early County1A
Fri, Sep 1148.486AShiloh91.5%27 - 621Heritage (Conyers)6A
Fri, Sep 1148.434ACherokee Bluff71.9%25 - 178Dawson County4A
Fri, Sep 1147.96GIAA 4ABulloch Academy55.0%21 - 210Westfield SchoolGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 1147.781AJohnson County62.8%21 - 183Wheeler County1A
Fri, Sep 1147.687ACentral Gwinnett67.2%21 - 147Rockdale County7A
Fri, Sep 1147.63PrivateMount Vernon72.5%27 - 198St. Anne-PacelliGIAA 4A
Thu, Sep 1047.07PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)72.3%26 - 179Pace AcademyPrivate
Fri, Sep 1146.882ADublin93.0%28 - 622Washington County3A
Fri, Sep 1146.695AVilla Rica89.6%29 - 1316Seckinger7A
Fri, Sep 1146.247AValdosta99.5%41 - 041KIPP Atlanta Collegiate3A
Fri, Sep 1146.126AWoodward Academy97.8%32 - 032Tri-Cities6A
Fri, Sep 1146.041AMacon County59.9%21 - 201Manchester1A
Fri, Sep 1145.966ASequoyah99.7%42 - 042River Ridge6A
Fri, Sep 1145.834AWhite County55.9%18 - 144East Jackson4A
Fri, Sep 1144.946ADunwoody72.5%23 - 149Chamblee6A
Fri, Sep 1144.876ASouth Paulding64.5%23 - 203Alexander6A
Fri, Sep 1144.725ACass97.8%40 - 733Heritage (Ringgold)4A
Fri, Sep 1144.70PrivateDarlington50.6%21 - 210Sonoraville3A
Fri, Sep 1144.562AVidalia62.1%21 - 174Metter2A
Fri, Sep 1143.676AWoodstock93.4%30 - 723Pope6A
Fri, Sep 1141.582AACE Charter78.9%27 - 1611Pike County3A
Fri, Sep 1141.136AVeterans88.8%30 - 1416Forsyth Central7A
Fri, Sep 1140.854ALong County75.3%24 - 1410Beach3A
Fri, Sep 1140.855AStockbridge98.3%38 - 038Arabia Mountain5A
Fri, Sep 1140.687AKennesaw Mountain87.1%28 - 1414North Springs4A
Fri, Sep 1140.563ATherrell50.7%20 - 200Temple3A
Fri, Sep 1140.286AHughes99.5%38 - 038Morrow6A
Fri, Sep 1139.975ADutchtown91.9%29 - 722Drew5A
Fri, Sep 1139.965ALaGrange98.3%35 - 035Eagle's Landing5A
Fri, Sep 1139.761AMitchell County53.9%21 - 210Miller County1A
Fri, Sep 1139.61GIAA 2AValwood School91.9%29 - 722Tiftarea AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 1139.361ACharlton County78.4%25 - 1411Frederica AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 1139.286ADecatur85.9%28 - 1315Lakeside (Atlanta)6A
Fri, Sep 1138.871ASchley County58.0%22 - 211Wilcox County1A
Fri, Sep 1138.745AMadison County74.6%26 - 1610Banks County2A
Fri, Sep 1138.711ATrion76.1%24 - 1410Dade County2A
Fri, Sep 1138.051ATelfair County54.1%20 - 173Portal1A
Fri, Sep 1136.972ACommerce93.8%28 - 622Greene County1A
Fri, Sep 1136.684AWestside (Macon)81.8%27 - 1413Southwest3A
Fri, Sep 1136.66GIAA 3ADeerfield-Windsor75.1%24 - 1410Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1136.454ALiberty County81.3%24 - 1212McIntosh County Academy1A
Fri, Sep 1135.715AChattahoochee80.1%28 - 1711Johns Creek6A
Fri, Sep 1134.402APutnam County87.3%28 - 1315Oglethorpe County2A
Fri, Sep 1132.804AMcDonough79.2%21 - 1011Riverdale4A
Fri, Sep 1132.737APebblebrook95.1%30 - 030Riverwood6A
Fri, Sep 1132.14GIAA 4AGeorge Walton Academy62.5%20 - 155Mount Paran ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 1132.011AWilkinson County50.7%21 - 210Rutland3A
Fri, Sep 1131.871AIrwin County90.5%31 - 1417Turner County1A
Fri, Sep 1131.684AOconee County99.3%40 - 040Discovery7A
Thu, Sep 1031.585ADruid Hills82.8%23 - 914Redan3A
Fri, Sep 1131.214AShaw89.5%28 - 721Columbus4A
Fri, Sep 1131.145AM.L. King94.5%31 - 724Mundy's Mill5A
Fri, Sep 1131.04GIAA 4AStrong Rock Christian89.3%28 - 1216Tattnall SquareGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 1130.773AMurray County59.5%20 - 173West Hall4A
Fri, Sep 1129.50PrivateAthens Academy93.2%28 - 622Bethlehem ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 1129.47GIAA 4ABrookstone81.2%26 - 1412Central (Macon)3A
Fri, Sep 1128.863ALaFayette91.5%30 - 1020Ridgeland4A
Fri, Sep 1128.792ACoosa51.8%21 - 201Chattooga2A
Fri, Sep 1127.91PrivateProvidence Christian87.8%28 - 1018Mount Pisgah ChristianPrivate
Fri, Sep 1127.66GIAA 1AWindsor Academy63.1%21 - 156Sherwood ChristianGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1127.63PrivateKing's Ridge Christian92.4%28 - 622Lakeview AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 1126.725AUnion Grove79.9%28 - 1711Salem4A
Fri, Sep 1126.134ASandy Creek100.0%47 - 047Fayette County4A
Fri, Sep 1126.031AB.E.S.T. Academy50.7%21 - 210WalkerPrivate
Fri, Sep 1123.651ADooly County70.9%20 - 128Pelham1A
Fri, Sep 1123.521ATreutlen93.4%30 - 723Lanier County1A
Fri, Sep 1122.922AGlenn Hills51.4%20 - 191Georgia Military Prep1A
Fri, Sep 1122.221ARandolph-Clay96.9%38 - 1226Calhoun County1A
Fri, Sep 1121.24GIAA 2ASouthland Academy57.0%21 - 192Gatewood SchoolGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1121.08PrivateMt. Bethel Christian86.4%29 - 1415Towers3A
Fri, Sep 1120.68GIAA 2ABrentwood School92.4%32 - 1220Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1120.64GIAA 4AFirst Presbyterian97.9%35 - 035Pinewood ChristianGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1119.21PrivateChristian Heritage98.7%41 - 635Chestatee4A
Fri, Sep 1118.961AClaxton88.5%28 - 919Hancock Central1A
Fri, Sep 1118.634ASoutheast Whitfield60.0%20 - 164Armuchee2A
Fri, Sep 1117.032AWashington92.9%30 - 723Greenville1A
Fri, Sep 1115.796AOsborne92.3%29 - 722Berkmar7A
Fri, Sep 1115.551ALake Oconee Academy96.1%29 - 029Twiggs County1A
Fri, Sep 1114.18GIAA 4AMount de Sales90.9%24 - 024Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 1113.92GIAA 2ABriarwood Academy96.8%33 - 033Piedmont AcademyGIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 1113.723ATattnall County90.3%24 - 024Savannah2A
Fri, Sep 1112.46GAPPSCherokee Christian87.6%28 - 1315Creekside ChristianGAPPS
Fri, Sep 1112.14GIAA 3AJohn Milledge Academy99.8%42 - 042Loganville ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 1110.65GIAA 1AThomas Jefferson83.3%27 - 1413Augusta PrepGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 1110.502AGordon Central66.2%22 - 175Butler3A
Fri, Sep 114.95GIAA 3AAthens Christian97.1%31 - 031Riverside PrepGIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 114.123ASouth Atlanta98.1%34 - 034Stone Mountain4A
Fri, Sep 112.912AMount Zion (Carrollton)99.1%40 - 040Towns County1A
Fri, Sep 11-0.382AUtopian Academy97.4%35 - 035Skipstone AcademyGAPPS
Fri, Sep 11-8.831ABaconton Charter98.7%24 - 024Terrell County1A
Fri, Sep 11-9.703ACross Creek88.8%27 - 720Josey2A
Fri, Sep 11-13.74GIAA 3ADominion Christian81.0%33 - 2112Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 11-17.441AChattahoochee County99.8%48 - 048Jordan3A
Fri, Sep 11-24.491ASouthwest Georgia STEM55.3%28 - 280Scintilla Charter Academy1A
Fri, Sep 11-36.714AClarkston99.3%33 - 033Cross Keys5A