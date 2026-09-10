Maxwell projects Brookwood-Marist, Gainesville-McEachern will be 1-point games

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Sep 11 87.64 7A Brookwood 57.7% 21 - 20 1 Marist 5A
Fri, Sep 11 86.92 6A Gainesville 52.9% 21 - 20 1 McEachern 7A
Fri, Sep 11 83.81 6A Lee County 93.5% 38 - 17 21 Colquitt County 7A
Fri, Sep 11 79.09 7A Parkview 55.4% 26 - 24 2 Peachtree Ridge 7A
Fri, Sep 11 73.63 5A Blessed Trinity 87.4% 27 - 10 17 Lambert 7A
Fri, Sep 11 73.40 5A North Oconee 83.7% 28 - 16 12 Jackson County 6A
Fri, Sep 11 72.18 7A East Coweta 72.4% 28 - 20 8 Douglass 4A
Fri, Sep 11 70.95 5A Ware County 52.2% 21 - 20 1 Richmond Hill 7A
Fri, Sep 11 70.38 6A Houston County 89.0% 35 - 19 16 Central (Carrollton) 5A
Fri, Sep 11 70.25 7A Westlake 89.4% 31 - 14 17 Northside (Warner Robins) 6A
Fri, Sep 11 69.71 5A Cartersville 92.5% 31 - 12 19 West Forsyth 7A
Fri, Sep 11 68.76 7A Walton 79.6% 25 - 14 11 North Paulding 7A
Fri, Sep 11 67.80 Private Prince Avenue Christian 65.7% 25 - 20 5 Greater Atlanta Christian Private
Fri, Sep 11 67.42 7A Grayson 94.2% 33 - 8 25 Brunswick 6A
Fri, Sep 11 67.31 6A Kell 75.3% 27 - 18 9 Lassiter 6A
Fri, Sep 11 67.24 7A Carrollton 99.0% 41 - 0 41 Hapeville Charter 3A
Fri, Sep 11 66.99 6A Rome 66.5% 21 - 16 5 Creekview 6A
Fri, Sep 11 66.94 7A Norcross 58.8% 24 - 21 3 North Atlanta 7A
Fri, Sep 11 65.70 7A Archer 90.5% 29 - 12 17 Collins Hill 7A
Fri, Sep 11 65.16 5A Dalton 64.6% 23 - 20 3 Calhoun 4A
Fri, Sep 11 64.87 4A Stephenson 82.8% 24 - 12 12 Griffin 5A
Fri, Sep 11 64.84 4A Monroe Area 62.2% 26 - 21 5 Flowery Branch 5A
Fri, Sep 11 64.39 2A Thomasville 53.7% 25 - 23 2 Worth County 3A
Fri, Sep 11 63.84 6A Creekside 96.8% 37 - 7 30 Newnan 6A
Fri, Sep 11 63.81 7A Newton 99.1% 41 - 0 41 Warner Robins 5A
Fri, Sep 11 63.47 7A North Gwinnett 98.8% 41 - 0 41 Mill Creek 7A
Fri, Sep 11 63.30 5A Southwest DeKalb 61.3% 22 - 20 2 Carver (Columbus) 3A
Fri, Sep 11 61.79 6A Tift County 66.9% 22 - 17 5 Crisp County 3A
Fri, Sep 11 61.69 Private Savannah Christian 52.5% 21 - 21 0 Fellowship Christian Private
Fri, Sep 11 61.57 3A Northeast 57.5% 21 - 20 1 Perry 5A
Fri, Sep 11 61.40 4A Cairo 83.0% 27 - 14 13 Westover 4A
Fri, Sep 11 61.23 7A Etowah 70.6% 26 - 19 7 Paulding County 7A
Fri, Sep 11 61.17 7A Denmark 77.5% 28 - 18 10 Cambridge 5A
Fri, Sep 11 61.04 3A Burke County 66.2% 24 - 20 4 Jones County 5A
Fri, Sep 11 60.90 4A Troup 94.2% 31 - 7 24 Spalding 4A
Fri, Sep 11 60.63 2A Heard County 61.9% 25 - 21 4 Bowdon 1A
Fri, Sep 11 60.59 7A North Forsyth 72.1% 26 - 18 8 Campbell 7A
Fri, Sep 11 60.41 6A Thomas County Central 99.3% 41 - 0 41 Lithonia 5A
Fri, Sep 11 59.52 2A Fitzgerald 71.9% 24 - 17 7 Dodge County 2A
Fri, Sep 11 59.14 3A Pierce County 76.6% 28 - 20 8 Swainsboro 2A
Fri, Sep 11 58.95 5A Whitewater 77.8% 29 - 20 9 Locust Grove 5A
Fri, Sep 11 58.86 4A West Laurens 55.2% 22 - 21 1 Cook 2A
Fri, Sep 11 58.21 7A South Forsyth 65.3% 27 - 21 6 Centennial 5A
Fri, Sep 11 57.14 6A Lovejoy 76.3% 24 - 14 10 Northside (Columbus) 6A
Fri, Sep 11 56.92 5A Eastside 54.7% 21 - 20 1 Jonesboro 5A
Fri, Sep 11 56.68 7A Harrison 91.4% 28 - 7 21 Wheeler 7A
Fri, Sep 11 56.65 3A Morgan County 69.6% 24 - 17 7 Mountain View 6A
Fri, Sep 11 56.63 1A Lincoln County 62.0% 22 - 20 2 Harlem 4A
Fri, Sep 11 56.44 4A North Clayton 53.6% 21 - 20 1 Hampton 4A
Fri, Sep 11 55.82 Private North Cobb Christian 61.0% 25 - 21 4 Wesleyan Private
Fri, Sep 11 55.59 3A Hart County 85.8% 28 - 14 14 Winder-Barrow 5A
Fri, Sep 11 55.23 GIAA 4A Stratford Academy 51.8% 22 - 21 1 Whitefield Academy Private
Fri, Sep 11 55.03 5A Mays 91.0% 28 - 7 21 Cedar Grove 3A
Fri, Sep 11 54.94 4A Adairsville 73.3% 23 - 14 9 Cedartown 5A
Fri, Sep 11 54.06 4A Northwest Whitfield 58.9% 21 - 20 1 North Murray 3A
Fri, Sep 11 54.04 7A Marietta 99.3% 38 - 0 38 Cherokee 7A
Fri, Sep 11 53.15 5A Harris County 76.7% 24 - 14 10 New Hampstead 4A
Fri, Sep 11 52.78 5A East Forsyth 76.7% 28 - 20 8 Pickens 4A
Fri, Sep 11 52.77 4A Dougherty 63.2% 24 - 21 3 Monroe 4A
Fri, Sep 11 52.39 6A New Manchester 76.6% 22 - 14 8 Chapel Hill 6A
Fri, Sep 11 52.07 5A Ola 95.3% 29 - 0 29 Starr's Mill 5A
Fri, Sep 11 52.00 5A Jefferson 90.0% 27 - 7 20 Maynard Jackson 5A
Fri, Sep 11 51.91 5A Sprayberry 81.4% 31 - 20 11 Allatoona 5A
Fri, Sep 11 51.72 2A Bleckley County 91.8% 28 - 7 21 Emanuel County Institute 1A
Fri, Sep 11 51.72 6A East Paulding 98.1% 38 - 6 32 Hiram 6A
Fri, Sep 11 51.38 7A Hillgrove 93.0% 30 - 7 23 Northgate 7A
Fri, Sep 11 51.09 2A Rabun County 71.1% 22 - 14 8 Walnut Grove 6A
Thu, Sep 10 50.71 4A Bainbridge 69.4% 22 - 16 6 Spencer 4A
Fri, Sep 11 50.10 Private Holy Innocents 92.9% 28 - 7 21 Haralson County 3A
Fri, Sep 11 50.03 3A Appling County 88.8% 26 - 7 19 Wayne County 5A
Fri, Sep 11 49.27 4A Woodland (Stockbridge) 51.7% 21 - 20 1 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4A
Fri, Sep 11 48.89 3A Westside (Augusta) 78.4% 27 - 14 13 Southeast Bulloch 4A
Fri, Sep 11 48.77 5A Banneker 52.3% 21 - 21 0 Lithia Springs 5A
Fri, Sep 11 48.75 7A Duluth 69.6% 27 - 20 7 Alpharetta 6A
Fri, Sep 11 48.50 3A Sumter County 57.6% 21 - 19 2 Early County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 48.48 6A Shiloh 91.5% 27 - 6 21 Heritage (Conyers) 6A
Fri, Sep 11 48.43 4A Cherokee Bluff 71.9% 25 - 17 8 Dawson County 4A
Fri, Sep 11 47.96 GIAA 4A Bulloch Academy 55.0% 21 - 21 0 Westfield School GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 11 47.78 1A Johnson County 62.8% 21 - 18 3 Wheeler County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 47.68 7A Central Gwinnett 67.2% 21 - 14 7 Rockdale County 7A
Fri, Sep 11 47.63 Private Mount Vernon 72.5% 27 - 19 8 St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA 4A
Thu, Sep 10 47.07 Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 72.3% 26 - 17 9 Pace Academy Private
Fri, Sep 11 46.88 2A Dublin 93.0% 28 - 6 22 Washington County 3A
Fri, Sep 11 46.69 5A Villa Rica 89.6% 29 - 13 16 Seckinger 7A
Fri, Sep 11 46.24 7A Valdosta 99.5% 41 - 0 41 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 3A
Fri, Sep 11 46.12 6A Woodward Academy 97.8% 32 - 0 32 Tri-Cities 6A
Fri, Sep 11 46.04 1A Macon County 59.9% 21 - 20 1 Manchester 1A
Fri, Sep 11 45.96 6A Sequoyah 99.7% 42 - 0 42 River Ridge 6A
Fri, Sep 11 45.83 4A White County 55.9% 18 - 14 4 East Jackson 4A
Fri, Sep 11 44.94 6A Dunwoody 72.5% 23 - 14 9 Chamblee 6A
Fri, Sep 11 44.87 6A South Paulding 64.5% 23 - 20 3 Alexander 6A
Fri, Sep 11 44.72 5A Cass 97.8% 40 - 7 33 Heritage (Ringgold) 4A
Fri, Sep 11 44.70 Private Darlington 50.6% 21 - 21 0 Sonoraville 3A
Fri, Sep 11 44.56 2A Vidalia 62.1% 21 - 17 4 Metter 2A
Fri, Sep 11 43.67 6A Woodstock 93.4% 30 - 7 23 Pope 6A
Fri, Sep 11 41.58 2A ACE Charter 78.9% 27 - 16 11 Pike County 3A
Fri, Sep 11 41.13 6A Veterans 88.8% 30 - 14 16 Forsyth Central 7A
Fri, Sep 11 40.85 4A Long County 75.3% 24 - 14 10 Beach 3A
Fri, Sep 11 40.85 5A Stockbridge 98.3% 38 - 0 38 Arabia Mountain 5A
Fri, Sep 11 40.68 7A Kennesaw Mountain 87.1% 28 - 14 14 North Springs 4A
Fri, Sep 11 40.56 3A Therrell 50.7% 20 - 20 0 Temple 3A
Fri, Sep 11 40.28 6A Hughes 99.5% 38 - 0 38 Morrow 6A
Fri, Sep 11 39.97 5A Dutchtown 91.9% 29 - 7 22 Drew 5A
Fri, Sep 11 39.96 5A LaGrange 98.3% 35 - 0 35 Eagle's Landing 5A
Fri, Sep 11 39.76 1A Mitchell County 53.9% 21 - 21 0 Miller County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 39.61 GIAA 2A Valwood School 91.9% 29 - 7 22 Tiftarea Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 11 39.36 1A Charlton County 78.4% 25 - 14 11 Frederica Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 11 39.28 6A Decatur 85.9% 28 - 13 15 Lakeside (Atlanta) 6A
Fri, Sep 11 38.87 1A Schley County 58.0% 22 - 21 1 Wilcox County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 38.74 5A Madison County 74.6% 26 - 16 10 Banks County 2A
Fri, Sep 11 38.71 1A Trion 76.1% 24 - 14 10 Dade County 2A
Fri, Sep 11 38.05 1A Telfair County 54.1% 20 - 17 3 Portal 1A
Fri, Sep 11 36.97 2A Commerce 93.8% 28 - 6 22 Greene County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 36.68 4A Westside (Macon) 81.8% 27 - 14 13 Southwest 3A
Fri, Sep 11 36.66 GIAA 3A Deerfield-Windsor 75.1% 24 - 14 10 Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 11 36.45 4A Liberty County 81.3% 24 - 12 12 McIntosh County Academy 1A
Fri, Sep 11 35.71 5A Chattahoochee 80.1% 28 - 17 11 Johns Creek 6A
Fri, Sep 11 34.40 2A Putnam County 87.3% 28 - 13 15 Oglethorpe County 2A
Fri, Sep 11 32.80 4A McDonough 79.2% 21 - 10 11 Riverdale 4A
Fri, Sep 11 32.73 7A Pebblebrook 95.1% 30 - 0 30 Riverwood 6A
Fri, Sep 11 32.14 GIAA 4A George Walton Academy 62.5% 20 - 15 5 Mount Paran Christian Private
Fri, Sep 11 32.01 1A Wilkinson County 50.7% 21 - 21 0 Rutland 3A
Fri, Sep 11 31.87 1A Irwin County 90.5% 31 - 14 17 Turner County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 31.68 4A Oconee County 99.3% 40 - 0 40 Discovery 7A
Thu, Sep 10 31.58 5A Druid Hills 82.8% 23 - 9 14 Redan 3A
Fri, Sep 11 31.21 4A Shaw 89.5% 28 - 7 21 Columbus 4A
Fri, Sep 11 31.14 5A M.L. King 94.5% 31 - 7 24 Mundy's Mill 5A
Fri, Sep 11 31.04 GIAA 4A Strong Rock Christian 89.3% 28 - 12 16 Tattnall Square GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 11 30.77 3A Murray County 59.5% 20 - 17 3 West Hall 4A
Fri, Sep 11 29.50 Private Athens Academy 93.2% 28 - 6 22 Bethlehem Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 11 29.47 GIAA 4A Brookstone 81.2% 26 - 14 12 Central (Macon) 3A
Fri, Sep 11 28.86 3A LaFayette 91.5% 30 - 10 20 Ridgeland 4A
Fri, Sep 11 28.79 2A Coosa 51.8% 21 - 20 1 Chattooga 2A
Fri, Sep 11 27.91 Private Providence Christian 87.8% 28 - 10 18 Mount Pisgah Christian Private
Fri, Sep 11 27.66 GIAA 1A Windsor Academy 63.1% 21 - 15 6 Sherwood Christian GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 11 27.63 Private King's Ridge Christian 92.4% 28 - 6 22 Lakeview Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 11 26.72 5A Union Grove 79.9% 28 - 17 11 Salem 4A
Fri, Sep 11 26.13 4A Sandy Creek 100.0% 47 - 0 47 Fayette County 4A
Fri, Sep 11 26.03 1A B.E.S.T. Academy 50.7% 21 - 21 0 Walker Private
Fri, Sep 11 23.65 1A Dooly County 70.9% 20 - 12 8 Pelham 1A
Fri, Sep 11 23.52 1A Treutlen 93.4% 30 - 7 23 Lanier County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 22.92 2A Glenn Hills 51.4% 20 - 19 1 Georgia Military Prep 1A
Fri, Sep 11 22.22 1A Randolph-Clay 96.9% 38 - 12 26 Calhoun County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 21.24 GIAA 2A Southland Academy 57.0% 21 - 19 2 Gatewood School GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 11 21.08 Private Mt. Bethel Christian 86.4% 29 - 14 15 Towers 3A
Fri, Sep 11 20.68 GIAA 2A Brentwood School 92.4% 32 - 12 20 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 11 20.64 GIAA 4A First Presbyterian 97.9% 35 - 0 35 Pinewood Christian GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 11 19.21 Private Christian Heritage 98.7% 41 - 6 35 Chestatee 4A
Fri, Sep 11 18.96 1A Claxton 88.5% 28 - 9 19 Hancock Central 1A
Fri, Sep 11 18.63 4A Southeast Whitfield 60.0% 20 - 16 4 Armuchee 2A
Fri, Sep 11 17.03 2A Washington 92.9% 30 - 7 23 Greenville 1A
Fri, Sep 11 15.79 6A Osborne 92.3% 29 - 7 22 Berkmar 7A
Fri, Sep 11 15.55 1A Lake Oconee Academy 96.1% 29 - 0 29 Twiggs County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 14.18 GIAA 4A Mount de Sales 90.9% 24 - 0 24 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA 1A
Fri, Sep 11 13.92 GIAA 2A Briarwood Academy 96.8% 33 - 0 33 Piedmont Academy GIAA 2A
Fri, Sep 11 13.72 3A Tattnall County 90.3% 24 - 0 24 Savannah 2A
Fri, Sep 11 12.46 GAPPS Cherokee Christian 87.6% 28 - 13 15 Creekside Christian GAPPS
Fri, Sep 11 12.14 GIAA 3A John Milledge Academy 99.8% 42 - 0 42 Loganville Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Sep 11 10.65 GIAA 1A Thomas Jefferson 83.3% 27 - 14 13 Augusta Prep GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 11 10.50 2A Gordon Central 66.2% 22 - 17 5 Butler 3A
Fri, Sep 11 4.95 GIAA 3A Athens Christian 97.1% 31 - 0 31 Riverside Prep GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 11 4.12 3A South Atlanta 98.1% 34 - 0 34 Stone Mountain 4A
Fri, Sep 11 2.91 2A Mount Zion (Carrollton) 99.1% 40 - 0 40 Towns County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 -0.38 2A Utopian Academy 97.4% 35 - 0 35 Skipstone Academy GAPPS
Fri, Sep 11 -8.83 1A Baconton Charter 98.7% 24 - 0 24 Terrell County 1A
Fri, Sep 11 -9.70 3A Cross Creek 88.8% 27 - 7 20 Josey 2A
Fri, Sep 11 -13.74 GIAA 3A Dominion Christian 81.0% 33 - 21 12 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA 3A
Fri, Sep 11 -17.44 1A Chattahoochee County 99.8% 48 - 0 48 Jordan 3A
Fri, Sep 11 -24.49 1A Southwest Georgia STEM 55.3% 28 - 28 0 Scintilla Charter Academy 1A
Fri, Sep 11 -36.71 4A Clarkston 99.3% 33 - 0 33 Cross Keys 5A