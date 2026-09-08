Marietta, Tucker take lead in Improvement Tracker

Walker, who was 2-8 last season, is 3-0 this season under first-year coach Alec Lemon. The Wolverines lead our Improvement Tracker in Class 4A-2A Private. (Courtesy of the Walker School)

Both were middling football teams last season.

Both were middling football teams last season.

Marietta and Tucker moved into the AJC Varsity rankings for the first time this season.

They also moved into first place on the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker.

Both were middling teams last season.

Marietta was 5-6 but is 2-1, its only loss to NFL Academy in a game played in London. The Blue Devils, under coach Cameron Duke, beat then-No. 4 McEachern last week in a Class 7A game.

Tucker was 6-5 in 2025 but is now 3-0 after a victory over Stephenson, a Top 10 team in Class 4A. Tucker’s coach is Lonnie Jones.