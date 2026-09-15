7 new teams take lead in Improvement Tracker

Mount Bethel Christian, playing its first full region schedule, leads the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker for the Class 4A-2A Private through four weeks of the regular season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The year-end winners will receive awards at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.

The year-end winners will receive awards at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.

Seven new teams and coaches are in first place in this week’s AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker.

New atop their classifications are Lee County, Dalton, Monroe Area, Hart County, Randolph-Clay, Mt. Bethel Christian and Windsor Academy. Only Windsor among those is not undefeated.

AJC Varsity/Georgia High School Football Daily will rank the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification weekly based on improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons and beating preseason expectations.

To qualify for the final standings, teams must have a winning record, make the playoffs and improve on their playoff advancement or seeding from 2025. Only teams with winning records are included in the weekly or final rankings.