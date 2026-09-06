Sophomore breaks legend’s rushing TD record, gets UGA offer next day

Marco Huff broke a Georgia high school legend’s school record with a 99-yard touchdown run Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in his team’s 34-7 victory over Elbert County. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2017)

Marco Huff’s 99-yard run helped get him an offer from Georgia on Saturday. The previous record was held by Monte Williams, an original member of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.

Marco Huff’s 99-yard run helped get him an offer from Georgia on Saturday. The previous record was held by Monte Williams, an original member of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.

Marco Huff just had the sports weekend of his life.

On Friday, the Commerce sophomore broke a Georgia high school legend’s school record with a 99-yard run in his team’s 34-7 victory over Elbert County.

On Saturday, he got a scholarship offer from Georgia. It was his third Power 4 offer in three days. Texas A&M and Texas Tech offered earlier in the week.

Commerce coach Lenny Gregory even compared Huff to Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, whom Gregory coached at Collins Hill.

“He’s just got super great vision, explosive great feet, and he’s just different. He’s twitchy. He’s special,” Gregory said of Huff. “He reminds me of Travis sometimes. He does things that make you shake your head and say, ‘How did he do that?’”