AJC Varsity

Sophomore breaks legend’s rushing TD record, gets UGA offer next day

Marco Huff’s 99-yard run helped get him an offer from Georgia on Saturday. The previous record was held by Monte Williams, an original member of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.
Marco Huff broke a Georgia high school legend’s school record with a 99-yard touchdown run Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in his team’s 34-7 victory over Elbert County. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2017)
Marco Huff broke a Georgia high school legend’s school record with a 99-yard touchdown run Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in his team’s 34-7 victory over Elbert County. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2017)
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38 minutes ago

Marco Huff just had the sports weekend of his life.

On Friday, the Commerce sophomore broke a Georgia high school legend’s school record with a 99-yard run in his team’s 34-7 victory over Elbert County.

On Saturday, he got a scholarship offer from Georgia. It was his third Power 4 offer in three days. Texas A&M and Texas Tech offered earlier in the week.

Commerce coach Lenny Gregory even compared Huff to Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, whom Gregory coached at Collins Hill.

“He’s just got super great vision, explosive great feet, and he’s just different. He’s twitchy. He’s special,” Gregory said of Huff. “He reminds me of Travis sometimes. He does things that make you shake your head and say, ‘How did he do that?’”

As was Hunter, Huff is a two-way player. Huff, a running back/linebacker, rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and had six tackles and two sacks and broke up a pass against Elbert County. Huff rushed for 141 yards in Commerce’s opening win against East Jackson.

Huff’s touchdown run Friday broke the record held by Monte Williams, who was a freshman in 1997 when he scored on a 97-yard run in the playoffs against Landmark Christian.

Williams went on to set the Georgia record for career rushing yards with 8,844. He was elected into the first class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in 2022.