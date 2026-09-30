FOUR QUESTIONS Macon County coach says rivalry game between undefeated teams will be ‘electric’ ‘The magnitude is on 10 just from the rivalry standpoint,’ says coach Sheddrick Risper Share Add AJC on Google Macon County will face Taylor County Friday in a battle of undefeated ranked Class A teams.

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page 18 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Macon County coach Sheddrick Risper, whose 5-0 team faces rival Taylor County, also undefeated, on Friday. Both are ranked in Class A with Macon County at No. 5 and Taylor County at No. 3. Risper was previously the coach at Westside in Macon from 2009-2025. 1. Going into this season, which is your first season at Macon County, did you have a sense that you all were going to be good? And if yes, what made you feel that way? “I knew that we could be pretty good once I saw that everybody was buying in to the way that I run a football program. Just discipline, and just playing hard and being a good person. So once I saw the buy-in, I kind of felt like with the pieces and the talent that they had coming back that we could make a pretty good run.”

2. This Friday you play rival Taylor County, which is also undefeated. What will that be like? “I think it’s going to be a really good competitive football game between two really good football teams, and the atmosphere is going to be electric, because we’re expecting a huge crowd here. It will be exciting for our kids just to experience this as players. And as students, it gives them an opportunity to show school pride and school spirit. You’ve got two undefeated teams and it’s a rivalry game. So, that makes it fun. The magnitude is on 10 just from the rivalry standpoint.” 3. You have a Georgia commit in your running back, Noah Parker. Tell me a little bit about what he’s like and who you compare him to. “Noah reminds me a lot of Nick Chubb. He’s kind of low to the ground. He’s built like a little tank, and he’s so versatile. He can power you. He can outrun you. He can slash you. He’s unselfish. He blocks. Such a humble kid, too. I can see why (Georgia coach) Kirby (Smart) loves Noah, because he’s a hard worker, and he’s a competitor. He loves to compete.”

4. As you have navigated coaching, who have been some of your mentors?