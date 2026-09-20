Longtime North Georgia coach, who also started East Forsyth’s program, dies

A memorial service for Lumpkin County defensive coordinator Brian Allison, a former head coach at East Forsyth, Union County and Winder-Barrow, will be held Saturday in Blairsville.

Allison, who was 60, had battled cancer and died Friday afternoon before the kickoff of the game between East Forsyth, the program he started in 2021, and Lumpkin County, the program he joined this year as a retiree.

Lumpkin County coach Heath Webb had become friends with Allison as colleagues over the years, and Webb talked him out of retirement.

“He was a tremendous person, and I’ll miss him greatly,” Webb said. “Last week was tough, but we feel we honored him well with the way we played.”